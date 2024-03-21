There’s no contesting that snoring can be disruptive to your sleep and the sleep of those around you. In some cases, excessive snoring can even be a sign of something more malicious like obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), a condition in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts, leading to a number of risks.
According to New York City-based and dual board-certified otolaryngologist Dr. Ofer Jacobowitz, snoring — an event that occurs when the muscles of the throat relax, leading to a narrower airway — may be harmful for some people, even without having OSA.
“In severe cases, the sheer energy of the vibrational trauma of snoring may damage the carotid arteries in the walls of the throat, causing plaques to accumulate,” said Jacobowitz, who’s also a clinical professor of otolaryngology, head and neck surgery at Northwell/Hofstra University.
Besides OSA, he told us there are plenty of other causes of snoring that may be a little more innocuously explained such as smoking, nasal obstruction, weight gain, increased alcohol consumption and just plain exhaustion.
Board-certified otolaryngologist with the Georgia Center for Ear, Nose, Throat and Facial Plastic Surgery, Dr. Aaron Fletcher, said that once you’ve seen a medical professional and ruled out conditions such as OSA or nasal polyps, there are a few over-the-counter tools, daily exercises (like singing) as well as lifestyle changes that you can implement to reduce snoring.
“Snoring is not so easy to treat [and] often a combination of treatments leads to success,” Jacobowitz cautioned.
Fletcher and Jacobowitz revealed some of these helpful anti-snoring items and treatments for adults below, as well as how they might specifically work for you if your goal is to finally get a soundless night’s rest.
An adjustable memory foam wedge pillow
Board-certified otolaryngologist Dr. Aaron Fletcher
said that sleeping on your back is a major culprit for snoring.
"Elevating the head of your bed by four to six inches can help keep your airways open and reduce snoring. You can use pillows or bed wedges to achieve this," Fletcher said.
We selected this reclining pillow set made from adaptive memory foam that can be adjusted to different heights, starting at five inches. It comes with two different headrests that securely attach to the upper or lower part of the pillow using Velcro straps and it can be used not just for sleeping but also reclining when turned longways.
An anti-snoring mouthpiece
Dual board-certified otolaryngologist Dr. Ofer Jacobowitz
explained that breathing through an open mouth while sleeping can lead to turbulent airflow, a more collapsible throat, and thus greater chance of snoring. Oral appliances, like this one we sourced ourselves, can work for many by keeping the lower jaw forward and closing the mouth.
"They should be used on stable, healthy teeth but can still cause bite changes, depending on how far the jaw is positioned," Jacobowitz said.
Although it's preferred to have an oral appliance fitting a with an experienced otolaryngologist or qualified sleep dentist, you might find that this device works in the meantime which can be customized to your exact bite and teeth using its simple at-home molding process, which is similar to how you would customize a night guard. This mouthpiece is made from a BPA-free, medical-grade silicone and has a flexible design that's comfortable to wear.
A highly rated air purifier that can address allergies
"Dust mites, pet dander, and allergens can irritate the nasal passages and worsen snoring," Fletcher said. One way he suggests managing allergy-induced snoring is placing a HEPA filter air purifier in your bedroom.
We are big fans of this impeccably rated Levoit air purifier which promises a triple-layer filtration system that includes a pre-filter, HEPA filter and activated carbon filter. Its design also allows for 360-degree air intake and can clean air in spaces up to 1,095 square feet, even when operating on its whisper quiet sleep mode.
Hypoallergenic bedding encasements
In the same vein of managing allergen-induced snoring, Fletcher also suggested using allergy-proof bedding encasements. Based on this recommendation we selected these highest-rated hypoallergenic protectors available for both your mattress and pillows. They are made from a soft and noiseless 100% cotton terry top that's also waterproof. The mattress guard comes in sizes twin through California king and in four different depths while the pillow covers are available in six sizes and also a smooth cotton material.
Extra-strength nasal strips
When it comes to snoring caused by congestion both Fletcher and Jacobowitz said that nasal strips may have benefit potential and are relatively inexpensive.
"These adhesive strips stick to the bridge of your nose and gently lift the sides of your nostrils, which can help improve airflow and reduce snoring," Fletcher said. "They are affordable, easy to use, and drug-free. However, they may not be effective for everyone and may irritate sensitive skin."
Based on their guidance, we found these popular Breathe Right strips which claim to open up the nostrils to allow for up to 31% more airflow. They also use a medical grade adhesive for safe, comfortable wear and removal.
Eight pairs of soft nose dilators
Fletcher explained that nasal dilators work similarly to nasal strips in that they hold nostrils open and can be good for congestion-related snoring. He said that some people may find dilators more comfortable than strips and that they come in various shapes and sizes to suit an individual’s anatomy.
Although he didn't name a specific brand or style, we hunted down these flexible dilators that seem to have a near perfect five-star Amazon rating and are reusable when washed and stored correctly. They come in four different sizes so you can find the pair that fits you best and are made from a soft silicone material that claims to not disrupt the nasal mucosa in the nose.
A nasal irrigator with saline solution
"A sinus rinse, often done with a Neti Pot, can help clear congestion and mucus buildup that might be contributing to snoring," Fletcher said.
If you find using a Neti Pot to be intimidating, we found this fool-proof and automated nasal irrigation system that does all the sinus-clearing work for you. It uses pre-formulated salt pods that click into the top of the device before each use so you never have to worry if you're flushing with a solution that's too salty or not enough. Just be sure to use freshly opened distilled water or newly boiled and cooled water when nasal flushing.
An anti-snoring chin strap
"Chin straps support your jaw in a more forward position, which helps to open the airway and reduce snoring. They work best for snoring caused by a relaxed tongue or uvula," Fletcher said.
We found this adjustable strap that is made from a breathable and sleep-friendly material and can even be worn with CPAP machines.
A cult-favorite water bottle
According to Fletcher, dehydration can thicken mucus membranes in the nose and throat making snoring worse so he said to drink plenty of fluids throughout the day, especially before bed.
When it comes to drinking vessels that actually make staying hydrated fun, we often turn to the famed Owala FreeSip which is fully leakproof, easy to clean and keeps contents cold or hot thanks to the double-wall insulated design. Its best quality, however, is its dual-drinking spout which allows you to either sip through a straw or swig without having to switch out lids or make adjustments. It comes in tons of color combinations and capacity sizes up to 40 ounces.
An airway muscle strengthening app
Jacobowitz said that phone apps such Airway Gym contain follow-along exercises to strengthen the upper airway muscles thus making them more capable of staying open during sleep. The app also tracks your progress as well as provides access to a personal trainer that can help guide and answer questions about your training.
An inspiratory muscle training devices
According to Jacobowitz, inspiratory muscles training devices, similar to what you might see used in the hospital after surgery to expand the lungs, may help reduce snoring. We selected this respiratory training which comes with free access to a coaching app along with a manual to follow along in order to strengthen lungs and improve breathing. It's available in three different strength levels and this is the light-to-medium option.