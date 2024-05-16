Shopping travelbags

The Best Anti-Theft Bags To Carry While Traveling, According To Reviewers

These backpacks, crossbody bags and more have security features to protect your most valuable belongings.
By 

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

A Vadoo sling bag, Pincel anti-theft backpack and Pacsafe Metrosafe LS100 shoulder bag
Amazon
A Vadoo sling bag, Pincel anti-theft backpack and Pacsafe Metrosafe LS100 shoulder bag

In addition to your luggage and garment bags, you should consider investing in an anti-theft bag to tote on your next trip.

With the help of special security features such as lockable zippers, anti-slash fabrics, hidden pockets and RFID-blocking technology, these bags can help protect your most valuable belongings, such as your wallet, tablet and laptop.

And depending on their size, they can even be used as your personal item or carry-on bag. Below, you’ll find the eight best anti-theft bags, according to reviewers who use them while traveling.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A highly rated anti-theft backpack with over 15,000 five-star reviews
The Pincnel anti-theft backpack is made of 100% nylon and has tons of interior and pocket space to fit essentials. The zipper is located on the rear panel and is hidden while the bag is being worn on the body, making it impossible (or at least very difficult) for someone to open it and take anything without detection.

Promising review: "I absolutely love my backpack!!! I purchased the Large/ Khaki color and am more than pleased with the color as well as the overall bag itself. There is so much room and is perfect for travel. There are 2 side zip pockets which are completely hidden. All other zip pockets are on the backside, so while on your back, that makes it completely inaccessible to anyone trying to pick thru your bag for your valuables. With so much room this could easily double as a 'carry-on' if packed right. My other carry on is so heavy, this is perfect!! Now my best friend has to have one too!!" — Kelly
$28.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A sling bag that can be concealed under clothing
The slim, flat design of this Vadoo shoulder sling allows it to be easily concealed against your body and under jackets and clothing. The large zippered pocket is big enough to fit a 8.3-inch mini iPad and the phone pocket is large enough a for 6.7-inch phone.

Promising review: "I put my phone, a charger, earphones, phone cords, passport, wallet, money clip and some meds in this pack. It fit flat under my light weight jacket snug, safe and secure from pickpockets! Love it!" — Hal Andrews
$20.99+ at Amazon
3
Amazon
A stylish leather anti-theft backpack
Available in over 30 colors, this stylish leather backpack from Telena is designed to keep your valuables safe while you travel. It has a back zipper closure and multiple pockets to organize your items securely. It can be carried as a single-shoulder bag, tote bag or backpack.

Promising review: "I purchased this bag because I am doing a study abroad in June and needed something that was anti-theft and safe for all of the different things that I would need. The big back pocket is way bigger than I thought it was going to be and the side pockets have their individual pockets too, perfect for anything to be placed in it. Friends loved it so much they even purchased one themselves, 100% would purchase it again!" — Zoe
$35.99+ at Amazon
4
Amazon
A laptop-friendly backpack with a number lock
This backpack guarantees you'll never be short on storage space while your'e traveling, especially if you're toting a laptop. It has a separate compartment that fits devices up to 17 inches, plus multiple pockets, including a small anti-theft pocket located on the lower back. Additional features include a built-in USB charger and a number lock.

Promising review: "This bag was exactly what I was looking for for our trip! It is roomy and holds up well. The added security pocket with locking feature is a bonus. It's slightly oversized but this provides more cushioning for any items stored inside. I would highly recommend this backpack!" — Amazon customer
$24.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A small shoulder bag for lightweight travel
This Pacsafe Metrosafe LS100 lightweight bag has lockable zippers and wire-reinforced straps to help prevent a slash-and-run theft. The padded sleeve is big enough to fit a 7-inch tablet and it also has a RFID blocking pocket to keep your credit cards and IDS safe while navigating through crowds.

Promising review: "This bag was very roomy enough for a 4 week trip to Italy. Never had a problem carrying my cell phone, passport or all the things a girl needs!! I was never worried ONCE that I would have anything in it or the bag itself stolen. Very secure!! Not too big, stylish enough for going out in the evening." — Katherine Weigel
$99.95 st Amazon
6
Amazon
A water-resistant anti-theft backpack
Traveling to a city where it's often raining? This water-resistant backpack from Baggallini is exactly what you need. It has built-in RFID-blocking technology to keep your personal information secure, lockable zippers and and is even made of slash-resistant materials to protect against theft. It comes in multiple colors.

Promising review: "Great bag for travel. Security features work very well. Bag is a good size to carry necessities. Side pockets are good size for water bottle, glasses etc. Love this bag and I’m very picky when it comes to purses. This one fits everything I need. Love the RFID features and locking zippers." — Amazon customer
$77+ at Amazon
7
Amazon
A slash-resistant messenger bag
Designed with slash-resistant materials, lockable zippers and RFID-blocking pockets, this Travelon messenger bag is perfect for your next vacation. It also has mesh water bottle pockets on each side. It comes in multiple styles.

Promising review: "I used this for a trip to NYC and it was nice having the peace of mind that the bag would be difficult to just cut off my shoulder. All the zippers lock, the bag is cut resistant, and it has a small compartment on the outside for a disposable water bottle. Definitely a good travel bag for a big city." — Steeler Fan in AR
$50.99+ at Amazon
8
Amazon
A simple backpack ideal for organization
This minimal travel backpack has two interior zippered pockets and a drop pocket to store small belongings, with the main compartment large enough to fit a tablet up 12 inches. It's also designed with slash- and cut-resistant straps and panels, locking zippers, RFID-blocking card slots and a passport pocket.

Promising review: "We used this backpack on our recent trip to Italy and it was perfect. We were worried about theft and we felt very secure with these bags. The locking zippers are easy enough to get in an out of when you need to, but difficult enough that you feel secure with the bag on your back. The bags are very spacious and we were able to carry a full size water bottle and a travel book in them. Highly recommend this bag for your next vacation." — SK
$39.05+ at Amazon
|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

HuffPost Shopping’s Best Finds

MORE IN SHOPPING