A highly rated anti-theft backpack with over 15,000 five-star reviews

The Pincnel anti-theft backpack is made of 100% nylon and has tons of interior and pocket space to fit essentials. The zipper is located on the rear panel and is hidden while the bag is being worn on the body, making it impossible (or at least very difficult) for someone to open it and take anything without detection."I absolutely love my backpack!!! I purchased the Large/ Khaki color and am more than pleased with the color as well as the overall bag itself. There is so much room and is perfect for travel. There are 2 side zip pockets which are completely hidden. All other zip pockets are on the backside, so while on your back, that makes it completely inaccessible to anyone trying to pick thru your bag for your valuables. With so much room this could easily double as a 'carry-on' if packed right. My other carry on is so heavy, this is perfect!! Now my best friend has to have one too!!" — Kelly