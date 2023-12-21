13 Home Essentials That Reviewers With Arthritis Swear By

Arthritis affects millions of people, yet there’s a dearth of recommendations on exactly what products can help people manage the pain and discomfort it causes. This is especially important since arthritis can permeate into so many aspects of daily life, from sitting and typing to preparing food, reading and more.

That’s why we’ve rounded up home products that reviewers with arthritis vouch for to make life easier and more comfortable — and which may even improve your quality of life. Read on for their favorites; we hope it will prove helpful.

