13 Home Essentials That Reviewers With Arthritis Swear By

A highly-rated remote control page turner for Kindles and iPads

Reading on Kindles and iPads is great (did you ever think you’d be able to access hundreds of titles all in one little object?). Yet it can still get difficult to hold the tablet over a long period of time, or to have to continue to tap, tap and swipe at the screen when it's time to turn the page.This remote control solves this issue so each page can be turned easily and conveniently. It may sound simple, it’s actually quite impactful: Numerous reviewers with arthritis testify to this tiny gadget being a true game-changer, allowing them to sit or lie down comfortably while they read without having to reposition to tap at the screen."I did not know they made anything like this. I havein my thumb and it was getting very painful to read my Kindle for a long period of time. I discovered this product and after reading the reviews I thought I'd give it a shot.I generally prop my Kindle on a pillow when i am using it. I don't have to be in pain any more when I am reading. I read a lot so this has been a lifesaver for me. I have no complaints or issues. I have an Amazon cover on my Kindle and it does fit over that. — nrthwdswmn