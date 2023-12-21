ShoppinghomeWellness

13 Home Essentials That Reviewers With Arthritis Swear By

These little helpers will make a huge difference when it comes to everything from cooking to reading.
By 

Shopping Writer, HuffPost

The EZ Off under-cabinet jar opener, the Waterpik flosser and the Logitech ergonomic vertical mouse from Amazon.
Amazon
The EZ Off under-cabinet jar opener, the Waterpik flosser and the Logitech ergonomic vertical mouse from Amazon.

Arthritis affects millions of people, yet there’s a dearth of recommendations on exactly what products can help people manage the pain and discomfort it causes. This is especially important since arthritis can permeate into so many aspects of daily life, from sitting and typing to preparing food, reading and more.

That’s why we’ve rounded up home products that reviewers with arthritis vouch for to make life easier and more comfortable — and which may even improve your quality of life. Read on for their favorites; we hope it will prove helpful.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A bestselling electric can opener
This can opener was created specifically to help a family member who was having a difficult time in the kitchen due to arthritis in her hands. It's designed to automatically open cans with two taps of a button — completely hands-free — leaving can edges smooth and free of sharp edges. Reviewers with arthritis and difficulties gripping call it a "gem." It requires four AA batteries.

Promising review: "This can opener is great because it really does work. Hands free. I can no longer use a hand crank one because of arthritis. Electric ones are too hard to clean. This Kitchen Mama can opener works by placing it on top of the can and pressing the button. It turns itself off when it is finished. I've given this as a gift...it was perfect." — ali
$29.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A handy under-cabinet jar opener
This practical one-handed jar opener is designed to open tight jars that can be difficult to access for anyone, but in particular for folks with arthritis. Its non-slip grip accommodates lids of any size and its durable material ensures it has the strength to handle even factory-sealed lids.

Promising review: "Purchased the jar opener because with arthritis, tendinitis, it is very hard to hold onto a jar and try to open it when you have no strength anymore. Very easy to install under cabinet. Clear instructions help with placement. I like that it not only has adhesive stick but also comes with little screws to secure it to under the cabinet. Yes there are sharp teeth to watch out for, but that adds to how easy it is to open a jar. The teeth grip onto the jar lid, so all you do is hold the middle of the jar and twist. So much easier to have both hands on the jar. When installed under the cabinet, you barely see it. It sits flush with the cabinet. I give it 5 STARS." — Kathy Bartholomew
$11.95 at Amazon (typically $14.99–$18.55)
3
Amazon
A bestselling vegetable chopper
This reviewer-favorite chopper slices and dices fruits and veggies with a simple open and close of its lid, making it easier, more comfortable and less time-consuming to prepare food for folks with arthritis. The design lets you cut food directly into its storage container, too. Besides chopping components, it also includes spiralizer blades, a julienne cutter and a ribbon cutter. Adding to its convenience, it's also dishwasher-safe.

Promising review: "This is my second time to purchase this same product! This little gadget has become an absolute staple in my kitchen. I suffer with arthritis and carpal tunnel in my hands so chopping was extremely painful for me. Now that I have my handy chopper I don’t worry about chopping veggies anymore! Cleaning is super easy as well, another plus!" — Samanthak1306
$32.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A popular, convenient electric lighter
This handy rechargeable electric lighter is ideal for anyone having trouble sparking regular or disposable lighters. It's flameless, intuitive to use and easy to charge. Plus, it's wind- and splash-proof so it can keep up with indoor or outdoor activities. It comes in multiple colors so you can match it to your personality.

Promising review: "I was definitely buying this with the expectation that it would not work, but after struggling with regular lighters because of years of arthritis, I had to give it a shot. This definitely lights candles, albeit slowly, charges quickly via usbc, and holds the charge pretty well. The current does have a slightly obnoxious high-pitch noise I didn't consider when purchasing but it's a small price to pay. There's a safety switch that has to be flipped to turn it on, and it times out to prevent overheating. It also came with a slip for a 1 year warranty. If this lasts even 6 months it is well worth the cost, and I will be buying again." — Tay
$8.99+ at Amazon
5
Amazon
A highly-rated hands-free reading light
This lightweight LED nightlight is designed to be worn around the neck so you can read or work with free hands — and it's so lightweight that reviewers say it doesn't aggravate their arthritis. Rechargeable, with bendy, adjustable arms and six brightness levels to choose from, this also works nicely for knitting, crafting, home improvement projects and more. It’s available in eight colors.

Promising reviews: "Very comfortable, sitting up, reclining or laying down. The lights stay in place where I need them, and they are great if you need to walk around in the dark hands free. Another perk is the light adds zero weight to your books, which can get heavy and cumbersome for people with arthritis" — Suzi

"Words cannot describe how much I LOVE this product!!! The 3 brightness levels are awesome & I also love the 3 different light colors, depending on what you are using it for. I purchased mine for reading but I have found that it comes in handy in a variety of ways, especially being a night owl and the only one up at night. I was worried about having anything hanging around my neck because I have arthritis and pinched nerves, but this light truly is lightweight like described. I forget sometimes that I even have it on! Definitely one of the best purchases I've ever made!" — Amy Brackins
$21.99+ at Amazon
6
Amazon
A highly-rated remote control page turner for Kindles and iPads
Reading on Kindles and iPads is great (did you ever think you’d be able to access hundreds of titles all in one little object?). Yet it can still get difficult to hold the tablet over a long period of time, or to have to continue to tap, tap and swipe at the screen when it's time to turn the page.

This remote control solves this issue so each page can be turned easily and conveniently. It may sound simple, it’s actually quite impactful: Numerous reviewers with arthritis testify to this tiny gadget being a true game-changer, allowing them to sit or lie down comfortably while they read without having to reposition to tap at the screen.

Promising review: "I did not know they made anything like this. I have arthritis in my thumb and it was getting very painful to read my Kindle for a long period of time. I discovered this product and after reading the reviews I thought I'd give it a shot. I've been using it for just about a month now and what a gamechanger. I generally prop my Kindle on a pillow when i am using it. I don't have to be in pain any more when I am reading. I read a lot so this has been a lifesaver for me. I have no complaints or issues. I have an Amazon cover on my Kindle and it does fit over that. — nrthwdswmn
$32.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
Bestselling compression gloves for arthritis
These gentle compression gloves are designed to help with pain from arthritis. (Los Angeles-based orthopedic surgeon Dr. Carlos Guanche previously told HuffPost that a similar style may offer some relief from symptoms.) Their contoured, snug fit promises to improve blood flow and comfort, while the breathable, moisture-wicking fabric helps keep your hands cool throughout the day. Fingerless and flexible, they ensure your range of motion won't be compromised, either. Reviewers truly sing their praises; one reports that the gloves have practically changed their life. They're available in three sizes.

Promising review: "Great find! At 70 years old, I still want to work and arthritis has taken up residence in my hands. These gloves have allowed me to continue on the keyboard with much less discomfort. They provide comfortable support without being too restrictive. I’ve tried other gloves, some quickly fall apart or have rough edges that are irritating on the skin. These are the best I've found. Plus, I love being able to buy quality products from a female-owned business!" — MSE
$9.97 at Amazon
8
Amazon
The Waterpik Aquarius flosser
This reviewer-favorite dental flosser uses water to clean between all the crooks and crevices in your teeth while stimulating your gums. It's particularly helpful for folks with arthritis who may have trouble maneuvering regular dental floss. Plus, it reportedly works better than dental floss, anyway: According to Waterpik, the water flosser is 50% more effective than floss and removes a staggering up to 99.9% of plaque.

It's also super easy to use. Just fill the back reservoir with water and you can begin flossing.

Promising review: "My first Water Pik. It’s a pleasure to use especially if you’re a first timer like me. You can start off with gentle water force and slowly over time increase the level when you gums get accustomed to it. It’s a good size for use at home since it can sit next to a compact sink area. It’s great when traveling since it takes up little space. Water piks clean out the food particles between teeth that a toothbrush misses. It much more fun to use than regular flossing. And when you have arthritis like I have, regular flossing is cumbersome and not really possible. Consequently I didn’t floss. Now I water floss!" — Amazon Customer
$59.99 at Amazon (regularly $79.99)
9
Amazon
Logitech's vertical ergonomic mouse
This ergonomicversion of a standard mouse canprovide a more natural posture for your hand (57 degrees high, to be exact), which elevates your wrist and aligns your forearm for a more comfortable desk experience that won't aggravate arthritis and wrist pain. Quiet and wireless, it's available in three colors and in a right- or left-handed style.

Promising review: "I really needed this. I have arthritis in my hand and hours of working on the computer and the mouse were causing me issues. I did a lot of research on ergonomic mice, and this one look like it fit all my check boxes. I was a little concerned that it would be weird to use a mouse like this after 40 years of a regular flat mouse on the mouse pad, but surprisingly it was easier than I thought and I had no problems transitioning to this vertical ergonomic mouse. It feels totally natural. I highly recommend this." — D. Bowien
$64.44+ at Amazon
10
Amazon
An anti-fatigue mat for standing desks
This thick, ergonomic floor mat can help to relieve pressure on the spine, knees and joints thanks to its cushy foam core. For those who spend long days on their feet, the comfort mat promises to help reduce pain from arthritis and fatigue. It's available in four sizes and various colors.

Promising review: "I have had many anti fatigue mats as I have arthritis, but I can say that the Sky Solutions mats are the best ones I have ever had. So comfortable, lightweight, and blend very well with my home colors." — Interested researcher"As I have arthritis in my feet and knees, I have been looking for a mat for relief in front of my stove and cooking area. I wanted a 3/4 in mat and finally chose this one. I'm SO happy. I can really tell a difference! So soft and spongy, but supportive. Love the length! Now I need a smaller one for in front of my sink. Would love to try a one inch!" — Denise Bowen
$24.99+ at Amazon (originally $38.99+)
11
Amazon
The Roomba 692 vacuum
If you're looking for an affordable robot vacuum that'll get the job done so you don't have to bend down and aggravate your pain, this Roomba model is a great choice. It has versatile brushes that pick up everything from dirt and dust to pet hair (including on carpet), and can detect which areas in your home are particularly dirty, like a high-traffic entryway, so it can clean them more thoroughly.

Plus, it can connect to your Alexa or Google Assistant device. When its 90-minute runtime is up, it automatically docks itself to recharge. Easy.

Promising review: "I don’t know how I lived without this Roomba! I have arthritis and scoliosis and it is so difficult to vacuum and it always made me hurt so I put off vacuuming! I have two dogs who shed so it is imperative that my house gets vacuumed often! Now I just push the button and let it go! I do a room or two per day. It is easy to dump the debris and clean the filter! It does an excellent job and I was skeptical at first because it seemed so random but that doesn’t matter, it gets the job done!" — Bonnie
$177.95 at Amazon
12
Amazon
The Everlasting Comfort desk chair seat cushion
Made of high density memory foam, this ergonomic seat cushion promises tohelp relieve pain in your tailbone, legs and hips while supporting your posture. The best part? It's easily portable, so you can carry it to the car, couch or on the plane so you can use it wherever you go. The cover is machine-washable, and it's available in five colors.

Promising review: "First let me say I’m not even in my 40s yet and I already have 2 bulging discs and arthritis and severe stenosis from 10 years of a desk job. I have tried everything! I was talking otc pain medicine every 4 hours, using a tens machine, going to chiro and ortho, spending money on pain creams and desk chairs and standing desks. I read all of the reviews and saw that most everyone talked about lower back pain but I have neck and mid back pain so I was worried this would be more wasted money but I was desperate. Let me just say that this cushion has changed my quality of work/life! I am only taking medicine twice a day now and I can finish my work and get off and still feel good enough to do my house work as well. It’s a life saver and who would’ve thought that a simple seat cushion would be the solution! Try it, you won’t be sorry!" — T.Rodgers
$48.49+ at Amazon
13
Amazon
An ergonomic gel-infused foot rest
Made with cooling memory foam, this soft yet sturdy ergonomic foam rest is designed to support your lower back, knees and legs as you sit, relieving pressure from inflamed joints or arthritis. It can also help your posture.

Promising review: "I have psoriatic arthritis and struggle with hip/lumbar pain & occasional plantar fasciitis. This foot rest is SO comfortable and feels like a luxury mattress for my feet. The memory foam is firm enough to keep you supported & aligned, but cushioned enough for all day comfort. Don't spend more money on something overpriced from Sharper Image- this product is legit." — AG
$51.59 at Amazon

Before You Go

A handheld USB-powered fan

6 Products To Help Solve The Kinda Private Problems That Older Adults Might Have

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

Gift Guides

MORE IN SHOPPING