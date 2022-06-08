Shopping

The Best At-Home Cold Brew Makers, According To Baristas

OXO Good Grips, Bodum Bean, Ovalware RJ3 and other models of at-home makers that baristas love.

The barista-approved heart-shaped French press from Couplet Coffee, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Airtight-Cold-Coffee-Maker-Spout/dp/B01CTIYU60?ref_=ast_sto_dp&th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=629e01bde4b016c4eefbc372%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Ovalware cold brew maker" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="629e01bde4b016c4eefbc372" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Airtight-Cold-Coffee-Maker-Spout/dp/B01CTIYU60?ref_=ast_sto_dp&th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=629e01bde4b016c4eefbc372%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Ovalware cold brew maker</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/1-Pack-Medium-Organic-Cotton-Coffee/dp/B07WRFDZKR?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=629e01bde4b016c4eefbc372%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="reusable cold brew bags" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="629e01bde4b016c4eefbc372" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/1-Pack-Medium-Organic-Cotton-Coffee/dp/B07WRFDZKR?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=629e01bde4b016c4eefbc372%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">reusable cold brew bags</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/OXO-Grips-Coffee-ounces-Filters/dp/B00JVSVM36?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=629e01bde4b016c4eefbc372%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="OXO cold brew maker." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="629e01bde4b016c4eefbc372" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/OXO-Grips-Coffee-ounces-Filters/dp/B00JVSVM36?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=629e01bde4b016c4eefbc372%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">OXO cold brew maker.</a>
If you associate cold brew with trendy cafes and coffee snobs who wear wool beanies in July, you may be surprised at how easy and affordable it is to make at home. While a cold brew from a cafe may cost you upwards of five bucks, making cold brew at home only takes some ground coffee beans, lukewarm water and a simple filtration system.

According to Matt Scottoline, director of coffee for Philadelphia’s ReAnimator Coffee, cold brew just means coffee that’s never heated, but instead made with room temperature or cold water. Unlike hot coffee or more traditional iced coffee, for which ground coffee beans are quickly brewed in hot water, cold brew comes from ground beans that have been steeped for 12-24 hours. It uses time, instead of heat, to extract favors and caffeine from the ground beans.

Scottoline said that it’s very easy to make cold brew at home. To help you choose the best at-home cold brew tool for you, we asked our favorite baristas for tips and product recs.

1
Amazon
The Ovalware RJ3 cold brew maker
"The Ovalware RJ3 cold brew maker is my favorite gadget to make my cold brew with! Due to its airtight seal, it makes cold brew taste fresh and delicious for days on end. It also has a stainless steel filter within the carafe, making it not only reusable, but it also allows for the best brew of coffee where even fine sediments of coffee cannot pass through!" — Dania Abou-Jabal of Cafe Dania

The Ovalware RJ3 cold brew maker makes four cups of coffee with a verticle brewing container that goes inside the carafe. Fill the brewing container with ground beans, pour cold water into the vessel, let it brew for hours and then enjoy.
$35.99+ at Amazon
2
Amazon
Doppelgänger Goods's reusable cold brew bags
"My favorite cold brew is simply a bag made by Doppelgänger Goods. You just fill it with coffee and toss it in a pitcher with water for 24 hours at room temp and you’ve got cold brew! It’s basically the Toddy method, which is what most cafes, including Starbucks, use to make their cold brew." — Dan McLaughlin owner of Golden Triangle Coffee

This single reusable cold brew bag from Doppelgänger Goods is made from extra-fine mesh with a nylon drawstring that's easy to use when wet. Other baristas recommended organic cotton reusable coffee bags with the same technique.
$13.95 at Amazon
3
Amazon
OXO Good Grips cold brew coffee maker
"I really enjoy this way of brewing cold brew because of the perforated rainmaker pouring feature at the top. This ensures all the grounds are saturated evenly, causing the flavor to be very smooth, rich and full-bodied." — Stephanie Zullo, Chicago-based barista

The OXO Good Grips set includes the cold brew maker and a 32-ounce beaker. Simply put your ground beans into the brewing container, pour cold water over the perforated top and steep for 12-24 hours. When your cold brew is ready, pop the container onto the stand and use the easy press-down spigot to dispense fresh cold brew.
$44.37 at Amazon (originally $51.95)
4
Couplet Coffee
A normal French press
"All you need to do is add your coffee grounds to the French press and pour in room temperature water. Then you add the lid on without pressing the mesh filter press down. Let it steep for 12-18 hours, and then you can press and serve! Cold brew is so simple and accessible and that’s what makes it amazing!" — Tanner Colson, owner of Colson Coffee

This eye-catching French press from Couplet Coffee can be used to make both fresh hot coffee and/or overnight cold brew.
$30 at Couplet Coffee (originally $35)
5
Amazon
A giant Mason jar and Chemex filters
"I just weigh out maybe 50 grams of coarse ground coffee into a Chemex filter and tie it with a string, creating a kind of tea bag. Then I’ll place the bag in a Mason jar with water. I weigh the water in the jar to make sure it’s five times the amount of coffee. Let the coffee tea bag steep in the Mason jar overnight on the counter for about 8 hours. Weight is important and keeping it on the counter instead of the fridge is also a pro move." — Hugh Morretta, co-owner of Rowhome Coffee in Philadelphia and Coffee Quality Manager at Peet’s Coffee

This set includes a half-gallon Mason jar and 100 Chemex one-use filters. Other baristas suggested using cheesecloth, disposable cold brew bags and even traditional coffee filters with rubber bands for a similar result.
Mason jar: $12.35 at Amazon (originally $14.99)Chemex filters: $18.98 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A Bodum Bean French press specifically for cold brew
"This is great if I can remember the day before to set it up. It produces a smooth, tasty cold brew. It’s easy, dishwasher-safe and can be used without paper filters." — Anne Marie Amisola of The Rookie Barista

The Bodum Bean cold brew coffee maker works similarly to a French press, but is specifically for cold brew, so you shouldn't pour boiling water into it. It holds 51 fluid ounces and comes with a flat lid for overnight brewing and a press/spout lid for pouring. Cover your measured beans with room temperature water, attach the flat lid and leave the maker to brew in the fridge overnight. When you're ready for fresh cold brew, give it a stir, then switch to the press/spout lid to press down on the beans.
$13.47+ at Amazon
