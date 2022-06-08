The Best At-Home Cold Brew Makers, According To Baristas

If you associate cold brew with trendy cafes and coffee snobs who wear wool beanies in July, you may be surprised at how easy and affordable it is to make at home. While a cold brew from a cafe may cost you upwards of five bucks, making cold brew at home only takes some ground coffee beans, lukewarm water and a simple filtration system.

According to Matt Scottoline, director of coffee for Philadelphia’s ReAnimator Coffee, cold brew just means coffee that’s never heated, but instead made with room temperature or cold water. Unlike hot coffee or more traditional iced coffee, for which ground coffee beans are quickly brewed in hot water, cold brew comes from ground beans that have been steeped for 12-24 hours. It uses time, instead of heat, to extract favors and caffeine from the ground beans.

Scottoline said that it’s very easy to make cold brew at home. To help you choose the best at-home cold brew tool for you, we asked our favorite baristas for tips and product recs.

