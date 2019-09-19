HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Johan Mård / Folio via Getty Images Don't want to do this every morning for a good cuppa? Keep reading.

Americans love their coffee. But that doesn’t mean coffee snobs are hitting their nearest fancy cafe to get their daily caffeine jolt.

In fact, a National Coffee Association survey from 2017 showed that the majority of coffee was drunk at home that year, and that just 46% was consumed outside the house.

Given that National Coffee Day is around the corner, it’s only fitting that we’ve been thinking about how to brew the perfect cup of coffee to our tastes. The “perfect” cuppa is subjective — some like cream and sugar, others like their coffee black and strong — but we can all agree a great cup of coffee starts with good beans and the right equipment.

For folks who want a good cup of coffee but don’t have the time or patience to meticulously measure ratios and and wait for specific water temperatures, there’s the Wilfa Precision Automatic Coffee Maker.

StackCommerce x HuffPost This automatic coffee maker works just like a pour-over.

The Wilfa Precision is a sleek and impressive automatic coffee maker. The design may look simple, but it mimics the pour-over method, which is often considered the best method for brewing a cup of coffee that’s delicious, aromatic and complex. But the Willa maker takes way less time and much less hands-on effort than a traditional pour-over — and you can get it for under $100 .

