The 5 Highest-Rated Hiking Baby Carriers On Amazon

Reduce stress on your body while also keeping your baby sturdy, safe and sheltered from the sun.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

The <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Luvdbaby-Premium-Backpack-Carrier-Hiking/dp/B07CKD3YP2?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=62d6f4d6e4b0aad58d136a62%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Luvdbaby carrier" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62d6f4d6e4b0aad58d136a62" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Luvdbaby-Premium-Backpack-Carrier-Hiking/dp/B07CKD3YP2?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=62d6f4d6e4b0aad58d136a62%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Luvdbaby carrier</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Osprey-1002POCO-Poco-Child-Carrier/dp/B081L9CF53?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=62d6f4d6e4b0aad58d136a62%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Osprey Poco carrier" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62d6f4d6e4b0aad58d136a62" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Osprey-1002POCO-Poco-Child-Carrier/dp/B081L9CF53?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=62d6f4d6e4b0aad58d136a62%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Osprey Poco carrier</a>.
Amazon
The Luvdbaby carrier and Osprey Poco carrier.

For the hiking enthusiasts among us, the addition of a child to the family shouldn’t mean the end of enjoying the great outdoors — it just means finding a comfortable way to bring a non-ambulatory tyke along for the ride. While most families have at least one carrier in their rotation, those who want to spend a lot of time outside either walking or hiking might want to consider investing in a hiking baby carrier.

Hiking baby carriers differ from regular carriers because they are constructed in a pack style. Typically worn on the back, they’re ergonomically designed to reduce stress on the wearer’s body while also keeping the baby sturdy, safe and even sheltered from the sun. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the most popular and highly-rated hiking baby carriers on Amazon. We’re only halfway through the summer, so there’s plenty of time to pick one up and enjoy the season with your little one in tow.

1
Amazon
Luvdbaby premium baby backpack carrier
The Luvdbaby carrier is height adjustable, with heavily padded straps and a load-bearing belt to evenly distribute your baby's weight and keep you comfortable for hours. It also features a multitude of pockets: mesh pockets on the outer surfaces, a large pocket on the back, an insulated baby bottle pocket and waist belt pockets for personal items like a phone and keys. The carrier includes a foldable diaper pad and is made of strong waterproof ripstop polyester material. It has 4.7 out of 5 stars and 1,344 five-star ratings.

Promising review: "When this first came in the mail we tested it out on a quick jog around the block. You could feel the good suspension. My 26 lb little man LOVED this carrier!! Two days later we took it on a family hike up the mountains. The entire 3-mile hike he was bouncing around and squealing about everything he could see. My shoulders didn't ever hurt and it felt nice and comfy. Don't be fooled by so few reviews as this is a relatively new product (I was the 21st customer to purchase it in the US) Such a great quality, great price and great customer service!

UPDATE: 4 years later + an extra kiddo and we still love it!! My husband and I trade off wearing it and it is super easy to adjust. This pack has been on well over 100 hikes and works and looks new (plus lots of dirt 😆) it has held up well with even 40 lbs of child in the back! I have even used this pack during COVID in order to get my workout in at home 🤗 Do yourself a favor and just get this one! You cannot get better for the price!" — Amber Jackman
$179.90 at Amazon (originally $199)
2
Amazon
ClevrPlus cross country baby hiking carrier
This comfortable carrier only weighs five and a half pounds but is strong and robust enough to be comfortable for both you and your little one. Both the straps and hip belt feature energy-absorbing lumbar padding, with a waistband that extends to approximately 60 inches. The sun canopy/rain cover makes this a handy all-weather carrier that keeps your baby safe from the elements while safety belts and foot stirrups hold them in a safe and comfy position. It has a soft, washable drool pad and an adjustable seat that can be customized to accommodate your growing toddler up to 33 pounds. It has 4.7 out of 5 stars and 1,704 five-star ratings on Amazon.

Promising review: "Comfy, easy and light! We purchased this baby backpack carrier for a family hiking trip to the great smokey mountains. It is very lightweight and easy to carry. We have ended up using it on every hiking trip we have been on now. My son was 10 months old on our first trip and still comfortably fits at age 2. I would say that this product is baby approved as well. My son has fallen asleep in it on multiple hikes :)" — Sam
$132.99 at Amazon (originally $199.99)
3
Amazon
Osprey Poco backpack carrier
Available in two different colors, the Osprey carrier has a built-in sun shade that can be stored or tucked away easily and provides UPF 50+protection for your babe. It features a removable and washable drool pad, adjustable and removable foot stirrups, easily accessible open mesh belt pockets, an adjustable torso to fit all body types, an extra zippered compartment and external hydration sleeve. It can carry a child plus gear weighing up to 48.5 pounds, so you can get many years of use out of it, making the financial investment worth it. It has 4.9 out of 5 stars on Amazon and 621 five-star ratings.

Promising review: "Everything you need. This pack works great. Built-in shade/rain protector, spot for hydration bladder, large enough pocket for everything we needed, and they handy hip pockets to hold my phone and some quick snacks. Took it on a few adventures around the grand canyon, drawing envious glares from all the other parents trying to wrangle their toddlers near the precarious cliffs. Little one fell asleep at one point and the padding on the edge helped her sleep comfy for nearly an hour. Weight rests very well on the hips to keep the shoulders loose, and there was plenty of space in the little pocket to stash any souvenirs that we purchased." — Tyler J.
$299.95 at Amazon (originally $329.95)
4
Amazon
Wipha baby backpack carrier
This ergonomically designed Wipha baby carrier can carry toddlers up to 50 pounds thanks to the adjustable seat. It's compact, lightweight and made with a strong, durable aluminum collapsible frame. It evenly distributes your child's weight to maximize comfort, has flexible adjustable shoulder straps, a padded waist belt and a large storage bag under the seat. It has 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon and 465 five-star ratings.

Promising reviews: "Game changer. This is the best thing I’ve ever bought! It’s the perfect travel accessory. We go to the beach any chance we get and worried about our 15-month-old running into the water. This is the perfect solution to getting your toddler to the destination while also getting the chance to carry everything else without making multiple trips. The belt is very adjustable I’m 28 weeks pregnant and can also back pack our toddler with ease. You can set it down with the handles at the top WHILE YOUR CHILD STAYS IN it’s just so helpful. My life will forever be changed for the better with this product! Not having to worry about your child eating sand when trying to pack up or potentially running off too fast into the water and drowning it gives me peace of mind! Very well made and worth the money." — thatblondehaley
$148.98 at Amazon (originally $175.98)
5
Amazon
Deuter Kid Comfort Active child carrier and backpack
If overheating is a concern, check out Deuter's backpack carrier. It's specially designed to help reduce perspiration thanks to breathable padding made of ventilating hollow-chamber foam that helps cool air circulate. The carrier is adjustable and easily customized to your needs, body type and child's size. It has pull-forward hip fins, a padded hip belt, load adjustment straps and an adjustable sternum belt so that weight is evenly distributed and the pack is secure. It has 4.7 out of 5 stars and 183 five-star reviews.

Promising review: "Better than I imagined! This carrier is awesome!! Very easy to get baby situated in seat before lading on yourself. Many adjustments that are easy to use and make all secure. I bought to make sure I had baby in a stable and secure position when we are at lake. I felt like weight was very evenly distributed which is what I was mainly looking for. Takes a couple of practices to load once child is not I practiced several times without child loaded so I had an idea how to manage loading on my shoulders. Everything felt very comfortable and the baby loves it!! I would highly recommend!!" — D. Bullock
$223.44 at Amazon (originally $250.00)
