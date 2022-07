The 5 Highest-Rated Hiking Baby Carriers On Amazon

Luvdbaby premium baby backpack carrier

The Luvdbaby carrier is height adjustable, with heavily padded straps and a load-bearing belt to evenly distribute your baby's weight and keep you comfortable for hours. It also features a multitude of pockets: mesh pockets on the outer surfaces, a large pocket on the back, an insulated baby bottle pocket and waist belt pockets for personal items like a phone and keys. The carrier includes a foldable diaper pad and is made of strong waterproof ripstop polyester material. It has 4.7 out of 5 stars and 1,344 five-star ratings.: "When this first came in the mail we tested it out on a quick jog around the block. You could feel the good suspension. My 26 lb little man LOVED this carrier!! Two days later we took it on a family hike up the mountains. The entire 3-mile hike he was bouncing around and squealing about everything he could see. My shoulders didn't ever hurt and it felt nice and comfy. Don't be fooled by so few reviews as this is a relatively new product (I was the 21st customer to purchase it in the US) Such a great quality, great price and great customer service!UPDATE: 4 years later + an extra kiddo and we still love it!! My husband and I trade off wearing it and it is super easy to adjust. This pack has been on well over 100 hikes and works and looks new (plus lots of dirt 😆) it has held up well with even 40 lbs of child in the back! I have even used this pack during COVID in order to get my workout in at home 🤗 Do yourself a favor and just get this one! You cannot get better for the price!" — Amber Jackman