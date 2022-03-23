Shopping

The Best Baby Clothes For 0-3 Months, According To Parents

Stretchy material, high quality fabrics and adjustable styles from brands like Hanna Andersson and Oliver & Rain that can last you beyond the three-month mark.

Make your baby clothes go the extra mile with this <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=rapidgrowingclothes-TessaFlores-032222-62393743e4b0f1e82c4db63f&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.primary.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-baby-bubble-romper-in-stripe%3Fref%3Dplp_pdp_g6_10%26variant%3D39876960780347%26color%3Dbubblegum-white-stripe%26size%3D0-3" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="roomy-fitting bubble jumper" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62393743e4b0f1e82c4db63f" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=rapidgrowingclothes-TessaFlores-032222-62393743e4b0f1e82c4db63f&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.primary.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-baby-bubble-romper-in-stripe%3Fref%3Dplp_pdp_g6_10%26variant%3D39876960780347%26color%3Dbubblegum-white-stripe%26size%3D0-3" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">roomy-fitting bubble jumper</a>, <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=rapidgrowingclothes-TessaFlores-032222-62393743e4b0f1e82c4db63f&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbeyamade.com%2Fproducts%2Fotter-brown-corduroy-pants%3Fvariant%3D39445609316435" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="elastic-waist corduroy pants" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62393743e4b0f1e82c4db63f" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=rapidgrowingclothes-TessaFlores-032222-62393743e4b0f1e82c4db63f&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbeyamade.com%2Fproducts%2Fotter-brown-corduroy-pants%3Fvariant%3D39445609316435" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">elastic-waist corduroy pants</a> and <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=rapidgrowingclothes-TessaFlores-032222-62393743e4b0f1e82c4db63f&url=https%3A%2F%2Foliverandrain.com%2Fproducts%2Fmoss-short-leg-kimono%3Fvariant%3D40530036949160" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="kimono-style onesie" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62393743e4b0f1e82c4db63f" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=rapidgrowingclothes-TessaFlores-032222-62393743e4b0f1e82c4db63f&url=https%3A%2F%2Foliverandrain.com%2Fproducts%2Fmoss-short-leg-kimono%3Fvariant%3D40530036949160" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">kimono-style onesie</a> with adjustable tie.
Make your baby clothes go the extra mile with this roomy-fitting bubble jumper, elastic-waist corduroy pants and kimono-style onesie with adjustable tie.

Kids grow like weeds, and as rewarding as it can be to watch your tiny newborn become a big, chunky baby, sometimes their clothing has a hard time keeping up (as does your wallet).

According to Stanford Children’s Health, babies undergo a particular rapid period of growth during their first three months, gaining an average of about two pounds and one inch per month.

When it comes to picking out clothing that can accommodate these extra inches, Dr. Claudia Emami, a pediatric surgeon and mother, told HuffPost that she suggests always sizing one level up.

“You wash baby clothes a lot, so items that are stretchy soft cotton or organic cotton are usually the best way to go,” Emami said.

To find what other clothing items and brands can give your baby a few extra months of wear, we turned to the HuffPost Parents Facebook page to see what other parents and guardians had to say.

In the list below, you can find some of their brand suggestions, as well as other great finds made with stretchy fabrics, adjustable waistbands and looser fits that can accommodate your baby’s rapid growth.

Primary Clothing

Primary items have made it through my three children, and are as beautiful as they were from day one. [Even] with paint, mud and ick put on by older siblings.” — Renee Chalfant

Primary Clothing
A classic organic fabric onesie in a variety of colors
Made from organic ring-spun cotton with a snap closure bottom, these onesies are a great signature staple to have in your baby's clothing rotation. The high-quality cotton can last through frequent washing cycles and the sizes accommodate newborns to 24 months. This long-lasting onesie is also available in 20 different colors, as well as a long-sleeve version for $12 and tank top option for $10.
Get it from Primary Clothing for $10.
Primary Clothing
A roomy-fit bubble romper with elastic leg openings
This effortless baby romper made from 100% pre-washed jersey cotton has an intentionally roomy fit that your baby can grow into. Soft elastic bands around the thigh also expand as your child grows, and the snap bottom makes diaper changes a breeze. It's available in three different color stripes.
Get it from Primary Clothing for $16.50.
Primary Clothing
A signature baby classic legging and sweatshirt with stretch
This unisex two-piece is versatile and provides a comfortable level of stretch to accommodate growth. The French terry and spandex sweater has snaps on the shoulder for easier access, even as your baby's head gets larger. Additionally, both the sweater and legging pants are pre-washed to minimize shrinkage and are available in 14 different colors like navy blue, tangerine, heather gray and lavender.
Get the sweatshirt from Primary Clothing for $20.Get the leggings from Primary Clothing for $12.

Beya Made

This children’s clothing company creates minimalist clothing with the intention that each piece will grow with your child. Their items are adjustable and expandable in order to fit for three times as long than other brands.

Beya Made
A pair of corduroy pants with an adjustable waistband and drawstring
These gender-neutral corduroy pants are machine-washable, dryer-friendly and offer a hint of stretch throughout the leg, ideal for active babies. They feature an adjustable elastic waistband and a functional drawstring for a perfect fit on growing tummies.
Get it from Beya Made for $58.
Beya Made
A linen romper with adjustable snaps and stretchy back
Made from a durable linen twill fabric, these mock overalls are long lasting and easy to clean. The cream color is accented with a neon yellow pinstripe detail and the straps are cut long, featuring two rows of snaps to provide a perfect fit as your baby grows. The elastic back accommodates waist and belly growth.
Get it from Beya Made for $76.
Beya Made
A linen pocket shirt with a seamless and non-restrictive construction
Constructed of 100% sustainability sourced linen, this pocket top is designed with seamless armholes that don't restrict as shoulders broaden, plus an open-and-close keyhole neck detail to fit over growing heads. The length starts out as tunic, then becomes a crop style as your baby grows taller.
Get it from Beya Made for $42.

Hanna Andersson

Hanna Anderson. They are stretchy and have sleeves and legs you can roll up or down to accommodate growing.” — Pamela A. Broberg

Hanna Andersson
A cotton jersey layering T-shirt with “ready to grow” cuffs
Crafted in a soft and smooth brushed cotton jersey that stands up in the washing machine, this layering shirt can mix and match for a number of different outfits. It's available in five different colors like pastel pink, white and sky blue, and the "ready to grow" cuffs keep the fit even as your baby grows.
Get it from Hanna Andersson for $23.80.
Hanna Andersson
A gender-neutral organic cotton sleeping gown
Gowns can be a great alternative to traditional pajamas, which babies can grown out of quickly due to waistbands and seams. This pure organic pima cotton sleeper gown has fewer seams and the bottom is elastic to accommodate your baby's height growth. The gender neutral print features Winnie the Pooh.
Get it from Hanna Andersson for $32.20.
Hanna Andersson
A multi-seasonal free-flowing knit dress
This printed knit dress with pockets is made from stretch cotton jersey for minimal shrinkage and non-restrictive wear. It's available in five pattern variations and the fabric does well in the washing machine so it can stay looking like the first day you got it.
Get it from Hanna Andersson for $29.40

Oliver & Rain

Oliver & Rain is an ethical and sustainable baby brand that seeks to reduce waste in their manufacturing practices by creating clothing that lasts for longer.

Oliver & Rain
A terry cloth kimono with adjustable tie closure
This simple and stylish terry romper is made with 100% machine washable organic cotton and is great for everything from post bath lounging to summer wear. The tie closure can be secured tighter or looser, depending on your baby's size. This gender-neutral kimono is also available in copper.
Get it from Oliver & Rain for $24.
Oliver & Rain
A sleeveless cotton coverall with an expandable neck
This soft cotton romper can be layered over long-sleeve shirts during the colder months and worn alone in summer for year-round versatility. Snap bottom closures make diaper changes easier and an expandable neck makes changing clothes easier, too, even when your baby starts to grow.
Get it from Olive & Rain for $10.
A tube of thick and creamy Boudreaux's Butt Paste

24 Baby Products Parent Reviewers Have Said Are "Must-Haves"

