Kids grow like weeds, and as rewarding as it can be to watch your tiny newborn become a big, chunky baby, sometimes their clothing has a hard time keeping up (as does your wallet).

According to Stanford Children’s Health, babies undergo a particular rapid period of growth during their first three months, gaining an average of about two pounds and one inch per month.

When it comes to picking out clothing that can accommodate these extra inches, Dr. Claudia Emami, a pediatric surgeon and mother, told HuffPost that she suggests always sizing one level up.

“You wash baby clothes a lot, so items that are stretchy soft cotton or organic cotton are usually the best way to go,” Emami said.

To find what other clothing items and brands can give your baby a few extra months of wear, we turned to the HuffPost Parents Facebook page to see what other parents and guardians had to say.

In the list below, you can find some of their brand suggestions, as well as other great finds made with stretchy fabrics, adjustable waistbands and looser fits that can accommodate your baby’s rapid growth.

