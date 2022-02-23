Shopping

The Best Baby Playmats And Play Gyms That Actually Look Nice

These activity mats for infants and toddlers are as functional as they are visually pleasing. Just because an item is for a baby doesn't mean it has to be unsightly!

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Get these vegan leather playmats from Gathre.
Gathr
Get these vegan leather playmats from Gathre.

Along with the joy, wonder and sleeplessness that accompany a new baby into your home, there’s a never-ending stream of supposedly must-have baby accessories and items. Chief among them is the infant activity and play mat, which can be used for tummy time, play, visual stimulation and a place for little ones to rest while parents get their bearings. Unfortunately, it can be difficult to find one that works seamlessly with your home’s existing aesthetic.

As with so many infant and baby items, the market is infested with true eyesores. Clashing bright colors and garish patterns that have no place in an adult home are deemed acceptable if it’s something that is designed for a child. This would be less frustrating if babies lived in separate homes, but of course, they live in ours.

Luckily, there are plenty of aesthetically pleasing, soft, cozy, elegant and stimulating infant play mats that won’t give you a headache or make you cringe when company comes over to coo at your new baby. We’ve rounded up the loveliest, soothing and sweetest play and activity mats and play gyms we could find, so both you and your baby can enjoy this necessary space in more ways than one.

1
Gathre
A sustainably made vegan leather mat
If you're looking for an ethically produced option, look no further than Gathre's gorgeous play mat. Made of soft, cushy memory foam that is covered in the brand's signature wipeable faux leather, this is perfect for tummy time all the way through toddler play. It's water-resistant, sustainably made and free of toxins, PVCs, phthalates and lead. It's available in many different patterns or solid hues, each of which is chic and inoffensive to the design-minded eye.
Get it from Gathre starting at $121.
2
Pottery Barn Kids
A packable travel play mat
Enjoy the gentle woodland scene that adorns this muslin play mat from Pottery Barn Kids. It's made of pure organic cotton, is machine washable and rolls up easily with handles that make travel a breeze.
Get it from Pottery Barn Kids for $69.
3
Amazon
A soft, washable mat for early development
This easy-to-assemble mat from Mallify includes six differently textured toys that make various sounds like crinkling, squeaking and bell noises. It will take your baby from infancy to toddlerhood and look good while doing it.
Get it from Amazon for $55.99.
4
Maisonette
A cushy activity gym
This mat from Wonder and Wise by Asweets is super cushiony and features an outer poly-filled ring to keep the baby safely in the mat. It includes cute, unobtrusive little rattles to reach for and play with that are easily detachable when it comes time to put it away or take with you on your travels.
Get it from Maisonette for $149.
5
Target
A simple blush ruffle play mat
Keep things low key with this soft blush mat from Lush Decor. It's generously sized and very soft, making it an easy addition to your living space and a comfy place for your baby to work on hitting their milestones. It's Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX certified, meaning it is free from harmful levels of chemical substances.
Get it from Target for $33.99.
6
Maisonette
A lovely quilted round mat
Made of machine washable quilted cotton, this adorable Pehr play mat has mesmerizingly playful prints and soft, gorgeous colors that won't clash with your adult aesthetic. It's a dreamy little escape for your babe.
Get it from Maisonette for $86.
7
Target
A decor-driven mat
Made of EVA foam, a type of expanded foam rubber that is common in sporting equipment like padding and ski boots, this SkipHop Activity playmat is easy to clean and provides a soft, cushioned place for kids to play with their toys, chill out and practice walking and crawling. This puzzle-like set includes 40 triangles and 32 edge pieces that can be used to create different shapes and sizes, for an oversized play space that won't make your living room look like a circus tent.
Get it from Target for $85.99.
8
Crate&Kids
A sweetly subtle beachy mat
How adorable is this modern play mat from Crate&Kids? It is a full sensory experience that includes stimulating squeakers, crinkle paper, a rattle and a variety of fabrics. It's machine washable and stylish enough to leave on display while being soft and supportive for your baby.
Get it from Crate&Kids for $79.
9
Target
A round black and white mat
If you're into black and white decor, then this Cloud Island mat will be right up your alley. It's nicely padded, making it extra comfortable for tummy time, sitting, lazing about and crawling. It's also Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX certified.
Get it from Target for $24.99.
10
Pottery Barn Kids
A neutral celestial scene
Keep a low profile with this delightfully plush play mat. It's made of organic cotton and is machine washable. The space details add a touch of whimsy that doesn't offend the adult eye.
Get it from Pottery Barn Kids for $69.
