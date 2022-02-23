Along with the joy, wonder and sleeplessness that accompany a new baby into your home, there’s a never-ending stream of supposedly must-have baby accessories and items. Chief among them is the infant activity and play mat, which can be used for tummy time, play, visual stimulation and a place for little ones to rest while parents get their bearings. Unfortunately, it can be difficult to find one that works seamlessly with your home’s existing aesthetic.

As with so many infant and baby items, the market is infested with true eyesores. Clashing bright colors and garish patterns that have no place in an adult home are deemed acceptable if it’s something that is designed for a child. This would be less frustrating if babies lived in separate homes, but of course, they live in ours.

Luckily, there are plenty of aesthetically pleasing, soft, cozy, elegant and stimulating infant play mats that won’t give you a headache or make you cringe when company comes over to coo at your new baby. We’ve rounded up the loveliest, soothing and sweetest play and activity mats and play gyms we could find, so both you and your baby can enjoy this necessary space in more ways than one.