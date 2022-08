A TSA-approved laptop bag with a drop-down front pocket

The Smartscan TSA-approved laptop backpack from Swiss Gear has an impressive 17,170 five-star-ratings on Amazon and is filled to the brim with pockets, integrated media sleeves, an accordion file folder and compartments both large and small for organizing all of your work and life essentials. One of its defining features is the cushioned sleeves for laptops and tablets that unzip flat for easy scanning at the airport."The backpack came exactly as described. It is made of high quality materials, and looks very nice. I just used it while traveling for business through airports so I was able to test out the TSA scanning feature for my laptop. It was super convenient to be able to just unzip the back part of the backpack and not need to take it out. It also fit well with a little extra space, and it is a 15.6" laptop. There are many other pockets and compartments, and that helps to keep everything organized. The front small bottom pocket has compartments for pens/pencils, business cards, ID's, etc. The middle pocket has a few dividers included, almost like a file folder system, and that is convenient for notepads, binders, etc. There are water bottle pockets on each side and zip compartments behind them which should be able to fit a shoe each. The top front small pocket fit my phone and sunglasses. The padding on the back is also very nice, and it has vents to allow for airflow. I needed to rush through the airport a few times during my trip and the backpack was comfortable on my back and shoulders the whole time." –– BrownEyedGirl87