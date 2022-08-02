A Carhartt backpack with an insulated base compartment
A TSA-approved laptop bag with a drop-down front pocket
A compact handle-top pack with multiple pockets
A large-capacity mountaineering-style backpack from Herschel
An anti-theft business backpack with a charging port
A classic lightweight Jansport school bag
A double-sided laptop backpack that's great for travel
An affordable vintage-inspired backpack that charges your electronics
A classic design from The North Face with comfort straps and back padding
Advertisement