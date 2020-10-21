Relationships

25 Of The Best Backyard Wedding Dresses For Any Type Of Bride

These relaxed gowns and jumpsuits are a perfect fit for the micro wedding trend.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced couples getting married to downsize, with many moving their weddings from larger venues to intimate backyard settings.

Brides who are looking for dresses, jumpsuits or pants to match their new low-key wedding vibes: You’re in luck. (But hey, if you still want the full-on fancy princess gown, go right ahead. More power to you!)

Bridal designers recently released their new collections virtually. We’ve rounded up 25 chic new styles that will perfectly complement any backyard soiree. Get inspired below:

1
Courtesy of Alexandra Grecco
Alexandra Grecco 2021
2
Courtesy of BHLDN/Wtoo by Watters
BHLDN Spring 2021
3
Images provided by Leanne Marshall
Leanne Marshall Autumn/Winter 2021
4
Courtesy of Grace Loves Lace
Grace Loves Lace 2020/2021
5
Courtesy of NICOLE BY NF
NICOLE BY NF
6
Images provided by Leanne Marshall
Leanne Marshall Autumn/Winter 2021
7
Courtesy of House of CB
House of CB
8
Galia Lahav/GALA X
Galia Lahav/GALA X Fall/Winter 2021
9
Courtesy of BHLDN/By Watters
BHLDN Spring 2021
10
Courtesy of Morilee by Madeline Gardner
Morilee by Madeline Gardner: The Other White Dress, Fall 2021
11
Courtesy of Alexandra Grecco
Alexandra Grecco 2021
12
@chriseanrose
The Blue Willow by Anne Barge 2021
13
Courtesy of Grace Loves Lace
Grace Loves Lace 2020/2021
14
Courtesy of Alexandra Grecco
Alexandra Grecco 2021
15
Courtesy of BHLDN/Willowby by Watters
BHLDN Spring 2021
16
@chriseanrose
Anne Barge 2021
17
@chriseanrose
The Blue Willow by Anne Barge 2021
18
Courtesy of Alexandra Grecco
Alexandra Grecco 2021
19
Courtesy of Morilee by Madeline Gardner
Morilee by Madeline Gardner: The Other White Dress, Fall 2021
20
La Vie de Soph x BHLDN
BHLDN Spring 2021
21
Courtesy of Alexandra Grecco
Alexandra Grecco 2021
22
Galia Lahav/GALA X
Galia Lahav/GALA X Fall/Winter 2021
23
Courtesy of House of CB
House of CB
24
Courtesy of NICOLE BY NF
NICOLE BY NF
25
Courtesy of Justin Alexander
Justin Alexander Signature Fall/Winter 2021
