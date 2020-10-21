The COVID-19 pandemic has forced couples getting married to downsize, with many moving their weddings from larger venues to intimate backyard settings.
Brides who are looking for dresses, jumpsuits or pants to match their new low-key wedding vibes: You’re in luck. (But hey, if you still want the full-on fancy princess gown, go right ahead. More power to you!)
Bridal designers recently released their new collections virtually. We’ve rounded up 25 chic new styles that will perfectly complement any backyard soiree. Get inspired below:
Change-The-Dates For Postponed Weddings