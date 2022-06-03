1
A lightweight duffel that folds away into a pouch
2
A durable hard-sided 360-degree spinning trunk for the frequent flyer
3
An under-seat carry-on spinner bag with a USB port
4
An expandable spinner suitcase with spacious compartments
5
A medium-sized checked bag that was made for aviation professionals
6
A multi-compartment laptop tote ideal for business travel
7
A lightweight soft-sided carry-on that expands
8
An internet-trending laptop bag specifically for travel
9
A luxury hard-shell suitcase that holds 10 days’ worth of clothes
10
A removable purse divider to keep things organized
11
A three-in-one children’s ride-along carry-on suitcase