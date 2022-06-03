Navigating airport terminals, crowded gates and narrow plane aisles is arguably the most stressful aspect of air travel — an experience made even worse when you’re dragging around cumbersome luggage. It’s a scenario any harried traveler can relate to.

The only people who seem to be immune to clumsy baggage woes are flight attendants. Strolling along in their neat uniforms, these frequent-flyers seem to have mastered the art of streamlined travel and know just what to look for when it comes baggage that is functional, easy to maneuver and perpetually organized.

Lucky for us, a few flight attendants shared their secrets and divulged some of their favorite brands and luggage options for everything from carry-ons, checked bags and personal travel, as well as some other suitcase-related tips and tricks.

Read on to find hard-shell suitcases that glide like butter, a multi-compartment carry-on that holds more than you think, a sleek laptop tote that’s a must-have for business travel and the one piece of baggage you need when traveling with a kiddo.

