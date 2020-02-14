The 10 Best Bags Under $100 Hiding In Nordstrom's Winter Sale

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

There’s always an “It” bag every couple of seasons that you see everywhere —think of Fendi’s baguette bag and Chanel’s quilted ones. Some come and go, others stay forever.

But most of the time, you just want a bag that you can carry around that carries everything from your hair ties to your headphones. And that isn’t too hard on your wallet, either. The less fuss, the better.

If you’ve been looking to update your everyday bag, now’s your chance. The Nordstrom Winter Sale just dropped and we’ve seen some steals and deals you don’t want to miss out on. Plus, we already checked and found the best bags that are $100 in Nordstrom’s sale.