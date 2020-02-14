HuffPost Finds

The 10 Best Bags Under $100 Hiding In Nordstrom's Winter Sale

You won't have to empty out your wallet for these bags.

There’s always an “It” bag every couple of seasons that you see everywhere —think of Fendi’s baguette bag and Chanel’s quilted ones. Some come and go, others stay forever.

But most of the time, you just want a bag that you can carry around that carries everything from your hair ties to your headphones. And that isn’t too hard on your wallet, either. The less fuss, the better.

If you’ve been looking to update your everyday bag, now’s your chance. The Nordstrom Winter Sale just dropped and we’ve seen some steals and deals you don’t want to miss out on. Plus, we already checked and found the best bags that are $100 in Nordstrom’s sale.

Check out these bags that you can find in Nordstrom’s Winter Sale:

1
Madewell The Simple Crossbody Bag
Nordstrom
Originally $98, get it now for $59.
2
Sole Society Georgia Faux Leather Backpack
Nordstrom
Originally $65, get it now for $39.
3
Nordstrom Mini Ryder Croc Embossed Leather Top Handle Bag
Nordstrom
Originally $149, get it now for $89.
4
Mali + Lili Vegan Leather Round Top Handle Bag
Nordstrom
Originally $74, get it now for $44.
5
Nordstrom Selena Clutch
Nordstrom
Originally $99, get it now for $59.
6
BP. Embossed Faux Leather Shoulder Bag
Nordstrom
Originally $59, get it now for $35.
7
Sole Society Georgia Faux Leather Tote
Nordstrom
Originally $75, get it now for $45.
8
Nordstrom Finn Leather Hobo Bag
Nordstrom
Originally $159, get it now for $95.
9
Madewell Memphis Mini Genuine Calf Hair Bag
Nordstrom
Originally $78, get it now for $47.
10
Urban Originals Vegan Leather Movement Backpack
Nordstrom
Originally $88, get it now for $53.
