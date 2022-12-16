Growing up, I was surrounded by relatives who had what I like to call a “sweet thumb,” meaning they were incredibly skilled in making bakery-quality desserts that seemed to disappear within seconds during the holidays. From scrumptious pies and cookies to loaves of moist pound cake, a family gathering wasn’t complete until the desserts rolled out of the kitchen.

Even though I’m still in the process of mastering decades’ worth of pastry-making wisdom from my grandma, I’ve learned that the right baking tools and gadgets can be the difference between a “good” slice of pie and a phenomenal one. And that’s why if you have a baker in your own circle of loved ones, they’ll certainly appreciate a useful gift that caters to their delightful interest.

To help you pick out the sweetest holiday present, I reached out to bakers around the country to see what’s on their wish list this year. Check out their picks below.