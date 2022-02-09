A pair of lightweight merino wool socks that will fit inside your shoes

Made from a premium blend of merino wool and nylon, these lightweight socks are a great option for winter hiking or other cold outdoor activities, largely due to their breathability and natural temperature-moderating abilities. Ventilated mesh lanes within the sock allow for greater air flow and moisture-wicking fabric ensures your feet stay dry. Plus, targeted cushioning in the sock reduces the chance of blisters and aids in shock absorption.