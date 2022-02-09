Shopping

The Best Base Layers And Other Clothing To Keep You Warm This Winter

Thermal underwear, merino wool socks and fleece gloves will hold heat even in the coldest of temperatures.

Stay warm even in sub-degree temperatures with this <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=warmundergarments-TessaFlores-020822-6201d6cee4b09170e9d51f59&url=https%3A%2F%2Fgobiheat.com%2Fcollections%2Fheated-baselayers%2Fproducts%2Fbasecamp-womens-heated-base-layer-shirt%3Fvariant%3D31867816607818" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="electric warming base layer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6201d6cee4b09170e9d51f59" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=warmundergarments-TessaFlores-020822-6201d6cee4b09170e9d51f59&url=https%3A%2F%2Fgobiheat.com%2Fcollections%2Fheated-baselayers%2Fproducts%2Fbasecamp-womens-heated-base-layer-shirt%3Fvariant%3D31867816607818" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">electric warming base layer</a>, keep your feet warm and dry with these<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Merino-Trekking-Short-Crew-Lightweight-Breatheable/dp/B07K487JCQ?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6201d6cee4b09170e9d51f59,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" moisture-wicking Merino wool socks" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6201d6cee4b09170e9d51f59" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Merino-Trekking-Short-Crew-Lightweight-Breatheable/dp/B07K487JCQ?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6201d6cee4b09170e9d51f59,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1"> moisture-wicking Merino wool socks</a> and keep your legs warm with these<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Fleece-Translucent-Pantyhose-Thermal-Through/dp/B09RGMS34M?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6201d6cee4b09170e9d51f59,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" fleece-lined tights" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6201d6cee4b09170e9d51f59" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Fleece-Translucent-Pantyhose-Thermal-Through/dp/B09RGMS34M?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6201d6cee4b09170e9d51f59,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2"> fleece-lined tights</a> that look sheer.
Frigid temperatures, piercing rain and winds that chill to the bone make the winter season miserable for many people. Layering on knits and coats to keep warm can be equally onerous, and if you enjoy outdoor winter activities, all that bulky attire can make movement restrictive.

Whether you’re cold-climate camping, snowboarding or running errands for a few hours, thin base layers made from uniquely thermal materials can be a great option to keep you warm and comfortable for extended periods of time outdoors.

Keep reading for a list of undergarments and next-to-skin clothing made from merino wool fabrics and other materials that naturally moderate the body’s temperature and wick away any uncomfortable cold sweat while offering non-bulky warmth.

1
Amazon
A thermal fleece-lined underwear set for men
Using a fitted four-way stretch fabric to support unrestricted movement, this fleece-lined underwear set for men can be a comfortable warming essential for temperatures as lowas 25 degrees, according to one Amazon reviewer. Available in 16 different colors, this set has received 7,800 five-star reviews on Amazon.
Get it from Amazon for $25.98+.
2
Gobi Heat
An electrical zip-up base layer
This machine washable zip-up base layer combines a flexible polyester and spandex-blend fabric with three conductive thread heating elements to keep your core warm in freezing temperatures. The LED controller features three different heat settings for customizable warmth and up to 10 hours of battery life.
Get it from Gobi Heat for $199.
3
Amazon
A pair of women’s fleece-lined knit tights that look sheer
For those times when you want warm extremities but don't want to ruin an outfit with bulky pants, these tights can provide the illusion of transparency on most skin tones. Lined with integrally woven fleece to prevent bunching, these tights also have a high waist and control top for a secure, flattering and moderately compressed fit.
Get it from Amazon for $22.99.
4
Backcountry
A wool-blend hooded top for women
This wool-blend base layer by Patagonia provides the additional warmth of a hood that can easily fit underneath a helmet or hat. Constructed from eco-conscious materials, the soft and seamless fabric is moisture wicking and dries quickly for greater temperature regulation. It's available in both heather gray and black.
Get it from Backcountry for $149.
5
Amazon
A popular mid-weight crew neck and pants for extreme temperatures
Made by Hot Chillys, a trusted name in warming base layers, these non-bulky, mid-weight relaxed fit crew necks and heavy-weight active fit pants can help trap body heat (the pants even provide protection against ultraviolet light). Both garments have mechanical stretch for ultimate comfort and movement and exclusive moisture transfer fibers move sweat away from your body to keep you dry and warm.
Get the shirt from Amazon for $31.95.Get the pants from Amazon for $94.95.
6
Amazon
A pair of lightweight merino wool socks that will fit inside your shoes
Made from a premium blend of merino wool and nylon, these lightweight socks are a great option for winter hiking or other cold outdoor activities, largely due to their breathability and natural temperature-moderating abilities. Ventilated mesh lanes within the sock allow for greater air flow and moisture-wicking fabric ensures your feet stay dry. Plus, targeted cushioning in the sock reduces the chance of blisters and aids in shock absorption.
Get it from Amazon for $29.95.
7
Amazon
Lightweight tech-compatible gloves with a warm polar fleece lining
These wind-resistant and waterproof gloves have a flexible polyester shell and are lined with soft thermal insulation to maintain complete range of motion. Unique silicone additions on the finger pads and palms make these gloves anti-slip and compatible with touch screens.
Get it from Amazon for $16.98+.
8
Athleta
A waterproof, wind-resistant legging
Made from a patented PolarTech power stretch and thermal insulated material that's both wind and waterproof, these comfortable exercise tights work well as both a breathable base layer and as pants for high-impact workouts in cold climates. A wide waistband holds an adjustable drawstring cord for a customized fit and a back zip pocket can keep your phone or keys secure.
Get it from Athleta for $98.
9
Amazon
A shock-proof electrical warming thermal set for men and woman
For a true warming experience, this breathable cotton and polyester thermal set features shock-resistant heating elements in five key points on your body. The elements connect to a discrete rechargeable battery pack that offers three different heat settings and up to two to five hours of heating per charge. They are able to get wet and machine washable.
Get it from Amazon for $159.99.
10
Amazon
A chill- and wind-blocking face mask for extreme conditions
For inclement conditions and harsh winds, this non-restrictive balaclava-style face mask and hood is made from both wind and waterproof fabric that's simultaneously breathable in areas like the nose and mouth. It's thin enough to wear underneath hoods or hats and an ultra soft fleece lining along the neck adds warmth.
Get it from Amazon for $28.
11
Amazon
A thin fleece-lined thermal set for women
For non-bulky and ultra layer-able warmth, this thin fleece-lined thermal set can be a good option to wear underneath sweaters, dresses or even jeans. The microfiber and spandex blend is both flexible and breathable and maintains your body heat by wicking moisture away from your skin, drying quickly and insulating from extreme cold.
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+.
12
Sweaty Betty
An easy-layering turtleneck that also wicks moisture
This high-performance base layer turtleneck by Sweaty Betty fits close to the body and is designed without seams for non-chafing, comfortable wear. The sweat-wicking fabric contains an anti-bacterial finish to prevent odor and discomfort from moisture.
Get it from Sweaty Betty for $68.
13
Amazon
A pair of heat-holding thermal socks
These extra-thick insulated thermal socks have a fuzzy warm lining to provide comfort and extended warmth to your feet. Designed to withstand extreme temperatures, these socks are ideal for cold outdoor activities and can fit well inside winter boots.
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+.
