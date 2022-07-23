Shopping

The Best Summer Beach Reads You Can Get At Target

Because books are better when read on vacation.

On Assignment For HuffPost

There is something endlessly satisfying about setting up a chair by the ocean, pool or lake, and diving headfirst into a great book. Whether your genre of preference is romance, thrillers or something else entirely, the whole point of a “beach read” is that it’s a book that you can get completely lost in. Any criteria beyond that is, frankly, just made up.

A beach read can (and should) be anything you want it to be. The only important factor for a good beach read is that, for a few moments, the story brings you entirely out of your own world and into someone else’s. It’s incredibly relaxing, and a great way to unwind after a busy workday or stressful life event. Here are nine books you can get at Target right now that would make great beach reads.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
"While We Were Dating" by Jasmine Guillory
If you haven't allowed yourself to join the world of romance books yet, you really, really should. A good romance is heartwarming, sexy and a roller coaster ride of emotions. "While We Were Dating" by Jasmine Guillory is all three of those things and much more.
$9 at Target
2
"Verity" by Colleen Hoover
If you're looking for a super steamy, super creepy, ultra-fast paced thriller, look no further than "Verity." From author Colleen Hoover (a BookTok favorite), Verity will leave you guessing until the very last second. If you loved "Gone Girl' or "The Push," this one might be for you, but it's not for the faint of heart.
$11.26 at Target
3
"Book Lovers" by Emily Henry
Arguably the most popular new release of 2022, "Book Lovers" by Emily Henry is as witty, funny and impossible to put down as it gets. You will laugh, cry and fall in love along with the characters from the very first page.
$27 at Target
4
"The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid
If you're not a big reader, this is the book you need to read. It's fast paced, engaging, and is somehow drama, history, romance and mystery all at once. There is something for everyone, and it's a masterclass in character development.
$9.42 at Target
5
"The Hotel Nantucket" by Elin Hilderbrand
The queen of beach reads, Elin Hilderbrand did it again with "The Hotel Nantucket." If you've read and enjoyed Hilderbrand's "The Blue Bistro" (or you're vacationing somewhere in coastal New England this summer), this one could be for you.
$19.69 at Target
6
"Black Cake" by Charmaine Wilkerson
If you're heading to somewhere tropical this summer, "Black Cake" (which is partially set in the Caribbean) would be the perfect book companion for your journey. Part family saga, part mystery, this incredible book is one that has to be savored. But you've been warned: Once you pick it up, it will be nearly impossible to stop reading.
$28 at Target
7
"The Counselors" by Jessica Goodman
Everyone loves some juicy high school drama, so why not add a mystery to the mix? If you read "They Wish They Were Us" by Jessica Goodman, you might like this new thriller from the author, which is set at a summer camp.
$17.99 at Target
8
"One Of Us Is Lying" by Karen McManus
Speaking of teen thrillers, this mystery from Karen McManus is a classic. It's the perfect spooky thriller to get you through a long day poolside. Plus, it's part of a series, meaning that you'll have your next couple reads already lined up if you like this one.
$10.70 at Target
9
"The Love Hypothesis" by Ali Hazelwood
This steamy romance novel uses the trope of "fake dating" in a particularly creative, science-y way, but you'll have to read to find out more. It also has a 4.7-star rating, which is always a good sign.
$11.04 at Target
Rio steel backpack chair

Cute And Convenient Backpack Beach Chairs

Popular in the Community

shoppingbookstarget

MORE IN LIFE

Style & Beauty

Want Clear Skin This Summer? Make These Updates To Your Routine.

Relationships

The First Thing To Do If You’re Stuck In A Rut With Your Partner

Work/Life

5 Signs Your Boss Is Deeply Insecure

Wellness

The BA.5 Symptoms Doctors Are Seeing The Most Right Now

Wellness

How To Cope With Inflation Stress, According To Mental Health Experts

Home & Living

Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix In August

Food & Drink

How To Pick A Natural Wine, Even If You Know Nothing About It

Relationships

16 Sex Secrets From The Most Satisfied Couples

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

Read This If You’re Panicking About Polio Headlines

Parenting

You Need To Watch Out For These Signs Of Heatstroke In Children

Shopping

23 Items That'll Totally Expand The Amount Of Space You Have In Your Home

Parenting

You May Have Heard About Parechovirus. Here's What To Know

Shopping

Without These Items, Your Picnic Could Be A Total Disaster

Shopping

The 5 Highest-Rated Hiking Baby Carriers On Amazon

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In August

Food & Drink

How To Make A Better Aperol Spritz (And The Mistakes Everyone Makes)

Shopping

Do Butt Masks Actually Work? A Dermatologist Swears By This One.

Wellness

Here's How Quickly You Can Get Reinfected With COVID After Being Sick

Shopping

The Best Lightweight Quick-Drying Towels That Won't Weigh Down Your Beach Bag

Shopping

The Best Pet Cameras For Helicopter Fur Parents

Shopping

26 Cleaning Products Under $15 That'll Bring A Tear To Any Clean Freak's Eye

Shopping

Reviewers Pick The Best Summer Solutions For Sweaty, Stinky Feet

Relationships

8 Things Happy Couples (Almost) Never Do

Travel

16 Of The Wildest Items TSA Spotted In People's Luggage

Style & Beauty

Why You Should Never Pluck Gray Hairs (It’s Not For The Reason You Think)

Shopping

Cowboy Boots: The Unexpected Summer Shoe Trend

Food & Drink

Hot vs. Iced Coffee: Is One Better For You Than The Other?

Shopping

Zero-Gravity Chairs Are Everywhere. Here's Where To Get One.

Shopping

26 Stylish Things From Amazon That Reviewers Actually Say Are Their “Favorite”

Work/Life

9 Questions Job Candidates Should Never, Ever Be Asked In Interviews

Travel

Flying Is A Nightmare Right Now. These 12 Tips Can Help Make It Easier.

Shopping

5 AC Units That Aren't Total Eyesores

Wellness

So THAT'S Why Some People Have More Earwax Than Others

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This Jane Austen Adaptation Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This New Horror Adaptation Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Style & Beauty

Linda Evangelista Shows Off New Modeling Gig After She Was 'Brutally Disfigured'

Relationships

Here's How The Happiest Couples Split Up Household Chores

Shopping

The Ergonomic Baby Carrier That’s Blowing Up On TikTok Is Pediatrician-Approved