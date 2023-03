Andis corded T-Outliner trimmer

Get crisp, clean lines with this trimmer that works great to shape hair, beards, sideburns and mustaches. It has an 8-foot cord and a high-powered motor to help you get a barbershop-quality shave at home, plus diamond finished T-blades that prevent razor bumps and irritation. It also comes with blade oil."One of our favorite trimmers has to be the Andis T- Outliner. This tool provides sharp lines for defining the line work and detailing which is what makes the biggest impact when taming a beard. The t-shaped blade is helpful when we are cleaning up smaller areas like the corners of the lips and any strays around the nose." — Durán"My favorite tool for beard trimming and grooming is the professional grade Andis T-outliner. It’s a great tool to help you make sure your lines stay fresh in between visits to the barber. They have both a corded and a cordless option, so if moneys a little tight, you can buy the corded for just about $60." — Hunter Brouwer, head barber at Otis & Finn Barbershop in Long Island City, Queens