Philips Norelco OneBlade Face + Body trimmer and shaver

This rechargeable trimmer and shaver is suitable for all lengths of hair and gives a quality shave that's not too close to the skin. It comes with one blade for your face and one for other parts of your skin, four stubble combs and one body comb.



"For people just looking for at-home beard and stubble maintenance, I recommend the Philips Norelco OneBlade hybrid electric beard trimmer and shave kit. It's the best product for at-home beard maintenance in its price range. It comes with a lot of detachable guards, making it easier to achieve your desired length without a lot of work. And if you use it without guards, it can cut hair almost as close to the grain as shaving." — D'Angelo