The Best Beard Trimmers and Clippers For Shaving At Home, According To Barbers

These barber-approved recommendations include popular options from brands like Wahl, King C. Gillette and Philips Norelco.

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/BaBylissPRO-Goldfx-Outlining-Trimmer/dp/B07T2L4V3V?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=641aff65e4b0a3902d33f378%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="BabylissPRO GOLDFX outlining trimmer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="641aff65e4b0a3902d33f378" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/BaBylissPRO-Goldfx-Outlining-Trimmer/dp/B07T2L4V3V?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=641aff65e4b0a3902d33f378%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">BabylissPRO GOLDFX outlining trimmer</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Andis-Professional-T-Outliner-Trimmer-04710/dp/B000143C0K?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=641aff65e4b0a3902d33f378%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Andis 04710 professional T-Outliner beard and hair trimmer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="641aff65e4b0a3902d33f378" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Andis-Professional-T-Outliner-Trimmer-04710/dp/B000143C0K?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=641aff65e4b0a3902d33f378%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Andis 04710 professional T-Outliner beard and hair trimmer</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Wahl-Professional-5-Star-Cordless-8504-400/dp/B083PWNJYG?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=641aff65e4b0a3902d33f378%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Wahl Professional 5 Star Series cordless senior clipper" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="641aff65e4b0a3902d33f378" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Wahl-Professional-5-Star-Cordless-8504-400/dp/B083PWNJYG?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=641aff65e4b0a3902d33f378%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Wahl Professional 5 Star Series cordless senior clipper</a>
Amazon
A BabylissPRO GOLDFX outlining trimmer, Andis 04710 professional T-Outliner beard and hair trimmer and Wahl Professional 5 Star Series cordless senior clipper

If you want to refresh your beard grooming routine at home between barbershop appointments, the first upgrade you need is a quality trimmer to keep your facial hair in shape. Because there are tons out there to choose from, we asked real barbers to share the trimmers they actually use in their shops to get perfect results.

One of our experts also shared a crucial tip for keeping your new gadget buzzing smoothly: “I suggest always oiling your blades after every use and doing so routinely, even when not in use, to keep your blades in tiptop shape,” said Esteffany Durán, director of education at Birds Barbershop in Austin, Texas. “Keeping the blades sharp will give you effortless cutting and I suggest storing a spare set of blades for the unexpected falls.”

Luckily for you, many of the options recommended by these grooming experts come with blade oil (you can also get a whole bottle of highly rated blade oil for just $6 on Amazon). Check out which trimmers made the cut below.

1
Amazon
Wahl 5 Star Senior cordless clipper
This cordless clipper from Wahl was recommended by multiple barbers. It has a powerful motor for tapering, fading, bulk hair removal and more. It comes with three premium metal clip attachment comb cutting guides, a recharging transformer, styling comb, cleaning brush and clipper blade oil.

"My favorite clippers to shorten, shape and sharpen beards is the Wahl cordless Senior. It offers great ease of use, maneuverability and has a lot of power. It also gives plenty of options for various lengths and purposes. — Chris Lago, senior barber at Fellow Barber in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

"To remove bulk and shorten the overall beard, a lot of our stylist and barbers steer towards the cordless Wahl Senior clippers since it offers enough power to get through the coarsest hair and the blades stay sharp with proper maintenance. The cordless feature is a plus!" — Esteffany Durán, director of education at Birds Barbershop of Austin, Texas
$148 at Amazon
2
Amazon
Andis corded T-Outliner trimmer
Get crisp, clean lines with this trimmer that works great to shape hair, beards, sideburns and mustaches. It has an 8-foot cord and a high-powered motor to help you get a barbershop-quality shave at home, plus diamond finished T-blades that prevent razor bumps and irritation. It also comes with blade oil.

"One of our favorite trimmers has to be the Andis T- Outliner. This tool provides sharp lines for defining the line work and detailing which is what makes the biggest impact when taming a beard. The t-shaped blade is helpful when we are cleaning up smaller areas like the corners of the lips and any strays around the nose." — Durán

"My favorite tool for beard trimming and grooming is the professional grade Andis T-outliner. It’s a great tool to help you make sure your lines stay fresh in between visits to the barber. They have both a corded and a cordless option, so if moneys a little tight, you can buy the corded for just about $60." — Hunter Brouwer, head barber at Otis & Finn Barbershop in Long Island City, Queens
$55.50 at Amazon
3
Amazon
Andis cordless T-Outliner Li Trimmer
Durán told HuffPost this cordless trimmer is a favorite amongst the barbers at Austin's Birds Barbershops and its professional-grade features are the reason why. It has a deep tooth carbon steel blade designed to gather more hair. The built-in rechargeable battery offers up to 100 minutes on a single charge. It also comes with four attachments bombs, a charging stand, adapter and blade oil.

"One of our favorite trimmers has to be the Andis T- Outliner. This tool provides sharp lines for defining the line work and detailing which is what makes the biggest impact when taming a beard. The T-shaped blade is helpful when we are cleaning up smaller areas like the corners of the lips and any strays around the nose." — Durán
$149.99 at Amazon
4
Meridian Grooming
Meridian Grooming trimmer
Editor's pick: For a multipurpose trimmer that can be used anywhere on your body, including your precious beard, this rechargeable waterproof tool is a great option. It offers up to 90 minutes of use on a single charge. It comes in black, green and blue, and includes two adjustable combs, a cleaning brush and USB charger. It offers up to 90 minutes of use on a single charge.
$74 at Meridian Grooming
5
Amazon
Andis Slimline Pro cordless trimmer
For people with serious beards, this trimmer from Andis is the ultimate grooming tool. It has self-sharpening blades, comes with four attachments bombs, a charging stand, adapter, blade cleaning brush and blade oil. You can get it in black or chrome.

"A lot of at-home beard trimmers aren't meant for heavy duty beard care and aren't sharp enough for cutting clean lines. This trimmer cuts clean sharp lines, making it perfect for detailed work, while also being powerful enough to take off a lot of bulk if needed and it comes with detachable guards." — Christian D'Angelo, master barber at Otis & Finn Barbershop in Greenpoint, Brooklyn
$73.48 at Amazon
6
Amazon
Philips Norelco OneBlade Face + Body trimmer and shaver
This rechargeable trimmer and shaver is suitable for all lengths of hair and gives a quality shave that's not too close to the skin. It comes with one blade for your face and one for other parts of your skin, four stubble combs and one body comb.

"For people just looking for at-home beard and stubble maintenance, I recommend the Philips Norelco OneBlade hybrid electric beard trimmer and shave kit. It's the best product for at-home beard maintenance in its price range. It comes with a lot of detachable guards, making it easier to achieve your desired length without a lot of work. And if you use it without guards, it can cut hair almost as close to the grain as shaving." — D'Angelo
$48.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
BabylissPRO GoldFx cordless outlining trimmer
This stunning gold all-metal trimmer offers up to two hours of runtime on a single charge and features an exposed 360-degree T-blade. It's ideal for crisp edge-ups, hard lines and other detailed work.

"My favorite buzzer has to be the BabylissPro cordless outlining trimmer because it has a fully exposed T-blade giving the visibility needed for precise work." — Casey Bonsignore, owner and barber at The Fade Room in Glendale, New York

"I love this trimmer because it's my favorite all-around one. It is powerful, versatile and is quite aesthetically pleasing. It is ideal for lineups, debulking and anything else in between." — Jake Arbeitman, barber at Sir Edmond’s Barbershop in Greenpoint, Brooklyn
$184.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
Andis GTX-EXO cordless trimmer
Arbeitman said he uses this precision trimmer for cleaning up around the ears and sideburns. It has a carbon steel blade (finished in gold!) for close cuts and a rechargeable battery that offers over 100 minutes of use on a single charge. You can also zero-gap the blades to achieve crispy clean lines. It comes with four attachment combs, blade oil, a blade guard and a charging stand.
$134.95 at Amazon
9
Amazon
King C. Gillette cordless beard trimmer
Equipped with three comb attachments for multiple beard styles, this rechargeable trimmer provides up to 50 minutes of use on a singular charge. It also comes with a cleaning brush, charger and a travel bag.

"The King C Gillette Beard Trimmer is my go-to recommendation for anyone looking to groom their facial hair because of how versatile and efficient it is. It comes with three adjustable comb attachments that give you a wide range of options for facial hair length and you can use it without the guards to edge up your lines and do any detail work. It gets the job done on the go and at home!!" — Richard Mendoza, owner of Filthy Rich Barbershop in Brooklyn and Queens
$29.44 at Amazon
