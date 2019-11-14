Style & Beauty

14 Epic Beauty Advent Calendars For Every Budget

Ho, ho, ho-ly moly that's a lot of skin care and beauty products.

Advent calendars, which count down from the first day of December to Christmas, have come a long way since their reported humble beginnings in the early 1900s. These days you’re hard-pressed to find an interest that isn’t available in the now-more-secular-than-religious phenomenon: wine, cheese, tea ― the list goes on.

But none of these holds a candle to the influx of beauty Advent calendars that have gotten bigger, more beautiful and more extravagant over the years.

No matter what you’re into: skin care, nail polish, fragrance or makeup, your favorite beauty brands (and some you may not have heard of) have plenty of fun options for the 2019 holiday season. Some will make great, affordable stocking stuffers while others are expensive and luxurious. All of them will make the beauty lover in your life very happy.

Check out some of our favorite beauty Advent calendars below.

QVC Beauty Christmas Advent Calendar, $49.98
QVC
This affordable 24-piece calendar is jam-packed with sample sizes of QVC's beauty and skin care offerings, including high-end items from Elemis, Smashbox and Sunday Riley.

Get the QVC beauty Christmas Advent calendar for $49.98.
Saje 12 Nights of Wellness Advent Calendar, $110
Saje
Perfect for the essential oil lover in your life, this calendar boasts a range of calming oils, mists, body butter and even a mini diffuser.

Get the Saje 12 nights of wellness Advent calendar for $110.
Madam Glam Advent Calendar, $129.90
Madam Glam
A nail polish lover's dream, this set with a "special mini surprise" on the 25th contains Madam Glam's bestselling gel nail polishes in a range of colors.

Get the Madam Glam Advent calendar for $129.90.
24 Days of Clinique Advent Calendar, $89
Selfridges & Co.
This is a great deal for a Clinique enthusiast. The 24-piece set has everything from moisturizer to its beloved makeup remover, plus eyeliner, mascara, lipstick and blush.

Get the 24 days of Clinique Advent calendar for $89.
Fresh 6 Days of Surprises Gift Set, $99
Fresh
This six-piece set is valued at $144 and features cleanser, eye cream, a face mask and Fresh's famous Sugar advanced lip therapy, to name a few.

Get the Fresh 6 days of surprises gift set for $99.
Diptyque Advent Calendar, $425
Diptyque
The Diptyque Advent calendar will set you back a pretty penny, but considering it gets you a range of the iconic brand's best heavenly scented candles, fragrances and skin care products, it might just be worth the splurge.

Get the Diptyque Advent calendar for $425.
Target Beauty Box Advent Calendar, $19.99
Target
This beauty box from Target makes a perfect stocking stuffer. The 12-piece set features items like dry shampoo, natural deodorant and a plumping mask.

Get the Target beauty box Advent calendar for $19.99.
Space NK Beauty Anthology Advent Calendar, $265
Space NK
Space NK's beauty Advent calendar has something for every aspect of the season: "Pre-party, night out, morning after and everyday," according to its website. The calendar has both full- and mini-size products and is valued at over $800. The Olaplex hair perfector and Tata Harper illuminating moisturizer immediately caught our eye.

Get the Space NK beauty anthology Advent calendar for $265.
Target Makeup Sponge Advent Calendar, $10
Target
Because we all know we're not replacing our makeup sponges often enough, this takes the work out of it for a lucky recipient. The sponges come in a variety of colors and patterns.

Get the Target makeup sponge Advent calendar for $10.
Elemis Holiday 2019 Advent Calendar, $250
Elemis
Holy. Skin care. Elemis is the holy grail of great skin care products, and this 25-piece set does not disappoint. The Elemis website calls it a "whimsical yet sophisticated way to get to know Elemis" thanks to the range of collagen and peptide-rich products. Good luck bringing yourself to actually give this one away, folks.

Get the Elemis holiday 2019 Advent calendar for $250.
MAC Cosmetics Stars for Days Advent Calendar, $195
MAC Cosmetics
This calendar takes the cake for most fun packaging, and the product inside is even better. This set features six lipsticks, mini and full-size lip glosses, a mini brow set — and skincare products too.

Get the MAC Cosmetics stars for days Advent calendar for $195.
Dr. Barbara Sturm Advent Calendar, $495
Olivela
This ... is a big one. Dr. Barbara Sturm is a beauty editor favorite and this set, valued at over $1,500, is the ultimate skin care lover's fantasy. This calendar features two full-size and 22 deluxe-size products.

Get the Dr. Barbara Sturm Advent calendar from Olivela for $495.
UO Best of Beauty Advent Calendar Gift Set, $54
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters' best of beauty Advent calendar features 12 mini products for skin, hair and nails. Highlights include Supergoop Superscreen daily moisturizer and Caudalie Vinopure skin perfecting serum.

Get the UO best of beauty Advent calendar gift set for $54.
Charlotte Tilbury Advent Calendar, $200
Bloomingdale's
This calendar boasts some of Charlotte Tilbury's most beloved products, including her award-winning moisturizer, a glowy primer and plenty of her classic lip colors.

Get the Charlotte Tilbury Advent calendar from Bloomingdales for $200.
