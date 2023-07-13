The Very Best Beauty Deals From Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

July has seen an abundance of major sales events so far, and we’re barely halfway through the month. Hot on the heels of Amazon’s Prime Day, one of our most beloved retailers, Nordstrom, is having its massive Anniversary sale. This is the perfect time to stock up on must-haves for the whole family, but beauty lovers know that the skin care and makeup deals they offer are some of the best of the season. From makeup duos to cult-fave skin care sets, Nordstrom’s Anniversary sale is the perfect time to stock up on beauty staples and try out a few new brands you’ve been eyeing.