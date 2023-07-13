ShoppingBeautysalesnordstrom

The Very Best Beauty Deals From Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

Start bookmarking the items you have been lusting after and snag them as soon as the clock hits midnight on July 17.
<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=64a85799e4b0e5efaadbb461&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Felemis-jumbo-size-pro-collagen-cleansing-balm-115-value%2F6957855" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Elemis Pro-Collagen cleansing balm" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64a85799e4b0e5efaadbb461" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=64a85799e4b0e5efaadbb461&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Felemis-jumbo-size-pro-collagen-cleansing-balm-115-value%2F6957855" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Elemis Pro-Collagen cleansing balm</a>, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=64a85799e4b0e5efaadbb461&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fjumbo-good-genes-all-in-one-lactic-acid-exfoliating-face-treatment-284-value%2F7420660" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Sunday Riley Good Genes serum" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64a85799e4b0e5efaadbb461" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=64a85799e4b0e5efaadbb461&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fjumbo-good-genes-all-in-one-lactic-acid-exfoliating-face-treatment-284-value%2F7420660" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Sunday Riley Good Genes serum</a>, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=64a85799e4b0e5efaadbb461&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fmini-starter-kit-245-value%2F7425957" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="NuFace Mini+ device" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64a85799e4b0e5efaadbb461" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=64a85799e4b0e5efaadbb461&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fmini-starter-kit-245-value%2F7425957" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">NuFace Mini+ device</a>, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=64a85799e4b0e5efaadbb461&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fdrybar-double-shot-blow-dryer-brush%2F5467553" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="DryBar Double Shot blow dryer brush" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64a85799e4b0e5efaadbb461" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=64a85799e4b0e5efaadbb461&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fdrybar-double-shot-blow-dryer-brush%2F5467553" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">DryBar Double Shot blow dryer brush</a>.
July has seen an abundance of major sales events so far, and we’re barely halfway through the month. Hot on the heels of Amazon’s Prime Day, one of our most beloved retailers, Nordstrom, is having its massive Anniversary sale. This is the perfect time to stock up on must-haves for the whole family, but beauty lovers know that the skin care and makeup deals they offer are some of the best of the season. From makeup duos to cult-fave skin care sets, Nordstrom’s Anniversary sale is the perfect time to stock up on beauty staples and try out a few new brands you’ve been eyeing.

As of this moment, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is open to Nordstrom cardmembers only, but it will begin for everyone on Monday, July 17. That means you can start bookmarking the items you have been lusting after and snag them as soon as the clock hits midnight on the 17th. The sale lasts through August 6, giving you plenty of time to peruse the goods and pick up some of our favorite brands like Kiehl’s, Drybar, Bobbi Brown and many more. Keep reading to get a head start on your planning and add these lovely beauty wares to your repertoire.

1
Nordstrom
NuFace Mini+ starter kit
This FDA-cleared microcurrent device claims to gently stimulate the face and neck in an effort to tone, lift and contour facial muscles and reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles. The starter kit includes the NuFace Mini device, silk creme and the activating gel, which is just what you need to get going. The petite, compact size makes it perfect for traveling and small spaces, without compromising the device's effectiveness.
$165 at Nordstrom ($245 value)
2
Nordstrom
Drybar Double Shot blow dryer brush
Join the legions of people who use a hot brush to dry and style their hair at once with the Drybar dryer brush. It gives you a shiny, smooth blowout of your dreams quickly and easily.
$103 at Nordstrom (originally $155)
3
Nordstrom
Supergoop Glow Duo
As a Glow Screen devotee, I find this combo is absolutely irresistible. It includes two of Supergoop's best-selling products, Glow Screen SPF 40 and Glow Stick SPF 50. They protect from the sun's UV rays while infusing the complexion with nourishing skin care ingredients and a glowy tint that looks youthful, dewy and bright.
$43 at Nordstrom ($63 value)
4
Nordstrom
Westman Atelier Petite Lit Up highlight stick duo
I'm a huge fan of Westman Atelier's high-end products, like the contour stick and foundation, and this highlighter duo is next on my shopping list. These translucent gel highlighters support skin health while leaving you with a glassy, dewy complexion. The set includes two shades, nectar and brulée. It's a great intro to the brand for those who haven't tried it yet but are curious.
$40 at Nordstrom ($50 value)
5
Nordstrom
Vacation Leisure-Enhancing sunscreen set
Smell like summer and protect your skin with this powerhouse duo from Vacation. It includes Vacation's Chardonnay Oil SPF 30 sunscreen oil and the classic SPF 50 sunscreen.
$28 at Nordstrom ($41 value)
6
Nordstrom
True Botanicals Fresh Dewy Skin Collection
These three True Botanical skin care products are an anti-aging powerhouse. They include the Chebula Active serum to hydrate and strengthen the skin's natural barrier, Chebula eye cream to nourish the tender eye area and Renew Radiance oil, the brand's best-selling facial oil that does it all.
$99 at Nordstrom ($211 value)
7
Nordstrom
Sunday Riley Good Genes serum
I’m particularly obsessed with the high content of lactic acid in Good Genes. It is a unique chemical exfoliant that encourages quick cell turnover in the surface layers of the skin, leaving it smooth and helping clear up blemishes. Here it's paired with licorice and lemongrass, which can help brighten up the look of dark spots, sun damage and other discoloration, and prickly pear extract that helps soothe redness and calms sensitive skin. It's the perfect chemical exfoliant, if you ask me, and this jumbo-size option is a great investment.
$185 at Nordstrom ($284 value)
8
Nordstrom
Slip silk skinny scrunchies pack of 10
Take it easy on your hair with these gentle silk hair ties from Slip. They have a wide surface area to help avoid creasing and won't tug on your hair in the same way that regular elastics do.
$44 at Nordstrom ($65 value)
9
Nordstrom
Living Proof Anytime, Anywhere set
Cover all your bases with a full size and travel size dry shampoo from cult-fave hair care brand Living Proof. I can't live without this effective product that not only absorbs grease but also can help to leave hair soft, smooth, fresh and bouncy.
$30 at Nordstrom ($46 value)
10
Nordstrom
Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate serum
This was my first introduction to the world of serums over a decade ago, and it remains a favorite. This overnight facial oil uses ingredients like squalane, evening primrose and lavender to nourish, heal and regenerate skin while you sleep. It leaves you looking and feeling more soft, youthful and glowy. It's a great option for the skin care-reluctant person in your life or if you want to add a bit of gentle hydration and healing to your routine.
$91 at Nordstrom (originally $135)
11
Nordstrom
Dr. Dennis Gross The Glow Up set
Get a powerful facial peel in the comfort of your own home with this cult-fave set from Dr. Dennis Gross. It includes the Alpha Beta extra strength daily peel, the Alpha Beta universal daily peel, and the AHA/BHA daily cleansing gel. It can reset the look of your skin and help nurture long-term skin health and radiance.
$153 at Nordstrom ($257 value)
12
Nordstrom
Nars Orgasm blush duo
A beauty must-have since the early aughts, this iconic blush from Nars looks good on everyone. It looks natural and enhances a range of skin tones, and has a silky, soft and blendable finish that can't be replicated. This set includes two blush palettes so you can have one in your makeup bag and another in your purse at all times.
$40 at Nordstrom ($64 value)
13
Nordstrom
Elemis jumbo-size Pro-Collagen cleansing balm
This deliciously luxe cleansing balm melts away makeup, dirt, grime and other daily impurities, leaving skin more soft, smooth and plump. It's a multitasking cleansing treatment that is as nourishing as it is effective at removing makeup.
$89 at Nordstrom ($115 value)
14
Nordstrom
LightStim LED light therapy device
LED light therapy is surprisingly effective for acne-prone skin and delivers anti-aging benefits as well. It's an easy, soothing and calming way to fight redness and inflammation and kill acne-causing bacteria while also perking up the overall appearance of skin. This handy device will quickly become a staple in your regime.
$114 at Nordstrom ($169 value)
15
Nordstrom
Le Labo eau de parfum discovery set
Before settling on a signature scent, it's always a good idea to test out a few and see what dries down best on your skin. Given that luxury perfumes do not come cheap, being able to try out a few sample sizes at a time comes in extremely handy. This trio from Le Labo includes some of their most popular fragrances, including Another 13, Santal 33 and Thé Matcha 26.


$67 at Nordstrom ($99 value)
16
Nordstrom
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk lip kit
This universally beloved and flattering shade is one of Charlotte Tilbury's best-selling hues in every formulation. This three-piece kit includes a full-size Lip Cheat lip liner in Pillow Talk, a full-size Matte Revolution lipstick in Pillow Talk and a full-size Lip Jewel in Pillow Talk. It'll be like your lips, but better, in whatever finish you prefer.
$62 at Nordstrom ($92 value)
17
Nordstrom
Coola Double The Sun sunscreen spray duo
Save your skin this summer with a pair of trusty water-resistant sunscreen sprays. This Coola sunscreen has SPF 30 protection along with skin-loving ingredients that hydrate and soothe skin.
$32 at Nordstrom ($56 value)
18
Nordstrom
Bobbi Brown dual-ended cream shadow stick set
I'm a huge fan of Bobbi Brown's eye shadow sticks, and within this kit, you get four gorgeous hues: Dusty Mauve & Stone and Golden Pink & Nude Beach. They're full-sized, long-wearing shadow sticks that you can swipe on and enjoy.
$38 at Nordstrom ($76 value)
19
Nordstrom
Aquis The Double Take hair towel two-pack
Upgrade your hair towels with these luxurious hair towels that are specially designed to dry your hair quickly while helping to strengthen strands. They're flexible, soft and comfortable to wear.

$68 at Nordstrom ($100 value)
20
Nordstrom
Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance shampoo
You don't have to be a bottle blonde to reap the benefits of this ultra-hydrating healing shampoo. It can leave even the most damaged, dry hair feeling soft, shiny and healthy, with visible results over time.
$77 at Nordstrom ($96 value)
21
Nordstrom
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream duo
Augustinus Bader's award-winning The Rich Cream is as luxurious as it gets. It’s intensely hydrating and nourishing and can help to improve the skin’s overall complexion by reducing common signs of aging like fine lines and hyperpigmentation. It also promises to support and strengthen the skin’s natural barrier function, which can lead to smooth, soft and supple skin — making it ideal for those in cold, dry climates. This set includes a full- and travel-sized cream.
$205 at Nordstrom (originally $272)
