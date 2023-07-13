The Very Best Beauty Deals From Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

July has seen an abundance of major sales events so far, and we’re barely halfway through the month. Hot on the heels of Amazon’s Prime Day, one of our most beloved retailers, Nordstrom, is having its massive Anniversary sale. This is the perfect time to stock up on must-haves for the whole family, but beauty lovers know that the skin care and makeup deals they offer are some of the best of the season. From makeup duos to cult-fave skin care sets, Nordstrom’s Anniversary sale is the perfect time to stock up on beauty staples and try out a few new brands you’ve been eyeing.
As of this moment, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is open to Nordstrom cardmembers only, but it will begin for everyone on Monday, July 17. That means you can start bookmarking the items you have been lusting after and snag them as soon as the clock hits midnight on the 17th. The sale lasts through August 6, giving you plenty of time to peruse the goods and pick up some of our favorite brands like Kiehl’s, Drybar, Bobbi Brown and many more. Keep reading to get a head start on your planning and add these lovely beauty wares to your repertoire.