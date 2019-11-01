HuffPost Finds

The Best Beauty Buys To Nab From Sephora's Early Holiday Sale

The sale opens to Rouge members Nov. 1 and everyone else Nov. 7.

Our guide to the best beauty buys from Sephora's massive pre-Black Friday sale.&nbsp;
You know the holiday season has officially kicked off when there’s a slight chill in the air, the aroma of freshly baked cookies fills the sidewalks and, of course, the annual Sephora holiday sale is on.

The timing couldn’t be more perfect because it’s a chance to stock up on all of your favorite beauty gifts for beauty lovers, as well as a little something for yourself for those holiday photos.

Sephora’s huge holiday sale runs from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11 for Rouge members, who get early in-store access to the sale at the beginning of the month. The online sale opens to VIB members and anyone else on Nov. 7.

Whether you're shopping for yourself or for a beauty lover, now's the time to buy beauty gifts from Sephora while they're on sale.&nbsp;
In usual Sephora sale style, the sales event includes 20% off for Rouge members (those who spend at least $1,000 a year at Sephora) and 15% off for VIB members (those who spend at least $350 a year at Sephora). Anyone who’s a Beauty Insider (it’s free and easy to join) can score 10 percent off. Be sure to use code HOLIDAYSAVE at checkout.

You can shop skin care, hair care and makeup from cult-favorite brands like Drunk Elephant, Urban Decay and Olaplex. We’re currently eyeing this Sephora Favorites Skin Experts gift set featuring Sunday Riley, Dr. Dennis Gross and Dermalogica products. It’s a $114 value for just $36.

If you’re not sure where to start, below we’ve rounded up the best beauty gifts to load up on during Sephora’s holiday sale. Remember: The sale opens to non-Rouge members come Nov. 7, so check back if you’re eager to save.

Take a look below:

Sephora Favorites Skincare's Next Big Thing
Sephora
Find it for $40 at Sephora.
Olaplex Holiday Hair Fix Set
Sephora
Find it for $58 at Sephora.
KAT VON D Lolita Por Vida Eyeshadow Palette
Sephora
Find it for $50 at Sephora.
Bite Beauty All Agave 3-Piece Lip Care Set
Sephora
Find it for $14 at Sephora.
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Gift Edition with Red Case
Sephora
Find it for $399 at Sephora.
Sephora Favorites Superstars
Sephora
Find it for $48 at Sephora.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Melt-Proof Brow Kit
Sephora
Find it for $30 at Sephora.
Sephora Favorites Skin Experts
Sephora
Find it for $36 at Sephora.
Herbivore Jewel Box Mini Facial Oil + Serum Set
Sephora
Find it for $58 at Sephora.
Sephora Favorites Treat Yourself: Your Self Care Essentials Set
Sephora
Find it for $75 at Sephora.
DryBar Pre-Party Pack Buttercup Blow Dryer Kit
Sephora
Find it for $200 at Sephora.
Sephora Favorites Give Me More Lip
Sephora
Find it for $42 at Sephora.
Sephora Collection Frosted Party Advent Calendar
Sephora
Find it for $45 at Sephora.
Dyson Airwrap Styler
Sephora
Find it for $549 at Sephora.
Charlotte Tilbury Gift of Pillow Talk Lips
Sephora
Find it for $35 at Sephora.
Sephora Collection Holy Sheet Mask & Self Care Set
Sephora
Find it for $48 at Sephora.
Sephora Favorites Soko to Tokyo
Sephora
Find it for $40 at Sephora.
Sephora Favorites The Ultimate Travel Bag
Sephora
Find it for $40 at Sephora.
Sephora Favorites Iconic Hair
Sephora
Find it for $40 at Sephora.
Drunk Elephant The Trunk 3.0
Sephora
Find it for $450 at Sephora.
