Busy schedules and overwhelming product selections are great reasons to think about giving a beauty subscription box this holiday season, whether to yourself or to a makeup and skin care enthusiast in your life.

Beauty boxes are a great innovation in our era of convenience, as they take away a lot of the guesswork in trying new products and allow you to receive a regular shipment of curated items in skin care, hair care and more. They can also be a more economical option to try new and trending products, considering the samples you get are often valued at much more than what you pay monthly for your subscription.