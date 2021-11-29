Shopping

Best Subscription Boxes To Gift Beauty Lovers For The Holidays

Send a loved one boxes full of hair care, skin care and wellness products from Allure, Ipsy, FabFitFun and more.

Get a regular supply of new beauty products each month — from trending eyeshadow palettes to luxury face creams — starting at just $13 with Ipsy's personalized glam bag.
Ipsy
Get a regular supply of new beauty products each month — from trending eyeshadow palettes to luxury face creams — starting at just $13 with Ipsy's personalized glam bag.

Busy schedules and overwhelming product selections are great reasons to think about giving a beauty subscription box this holiday season, whether to yourself or to a makeup and skin care enthusiast in your life.

Beauty boxes are a great innovation in our era of convenience, as they take away a lot of the guesswork in trying new products and allow you to receive a regular shipment of curated items in skin care, hair care and more. They can also be a more economical option to try new and trending products, considering the samples you get are often valued at much more than what you pay monthly for your subscription.

Read below to shop the list of beauty box subscriptions that allow you to cancel at any time.

A completely personalized monthly box of makeup and skin care from Ispy
Ipsy
Get either five deluxe samples, five full-size samples or both, depending on the monthly plan that you choose. Complete a personalized quiz to determine your beauty product preferences, foundation shade and skin concerns so Ipsy can curate a unique box of products you will actually use. Ipsy often includes cult-favorite brands like Tatcha, Tarte, It Cosmetics and First Aid Beauty, as well as offering products from indie brands and Black-owned businesses.

Get it from Ipsy for $13 to $41/month (up to a $170 value).
A luxury beauty and makeup box curated by the experts at Allure
Allure
Get at least three full-sized makeup and skin care products each month — all of which have been tested and approved by the beauty editors at Allure. There's also a mini-magazine included with each box that features tips on how to use the products, which makes this box a great option for someone new to the beauty world.

Get it from Amazon for $23/month (a $100+ value).
A seasonal subscription of full-sized products (beauty, wellness and more) from FabFitFun
FabFitFun
Sometimes beauty is more than just makeup — it's also about self-care. FabFitFun sends out a generous supply of products four times a year, with items ranging from skin care to fashion and wellness to home and tech. Past boxes have included Koral ankle weights for exercise, Sunday Riley's high-dose retinol serum and the internet-viral magnetic eyelashes from Glamnetic.

Get it from FabFitFun for $49.99/three months (up to a $300 value).
A box of viral and internet-approved beauty and lifestyle products from Macy's
Macy's
Get five deluxe sample-sized products as well as a surprise bonus item, all tucked away in a zip-closure makeup pouch each month, with this $15 subscription. Products from Macy's bestselling brands like Tarte, Anastasia Beverly Hills and Marc Jacobs are always included, so you can be sure to get something you like each time.

Get it from Macy's for $15/month (up to a $95 value).
A regular supply of personalized products from Birchbox, a woman-owned business
Birchbox
With a self-created identity called Beauty Casual, Birchbox offers a range of five different deluxe sample-sized hair care, skin care and makeup products. This box is a great option for people who feel consistently overwhelmed with the amount of products, ingredients and lengthy routines out there.

Get it from Birchbox for a $13/month rate if you sign up for a 12-month subscription.
A monthly Kinder Beauty box of products from top clean and ethical beauty brands
Kinder Beauty Box
Receiving a monthly shipment of five clean beauty products from Kinder Beauty is kind of like beauty for a cause. Every month, a portion of the company's proceeds goes to organizations such as the ASPCA and Farm Sanctuary. The company also has taken steps to reduce waste by using packing products that are made from 100% recycled materials that are biodegradable and compostable. Enjoy a mix of both full-size and travel-size skin, hair and makeup products from ethical beauty brands like Kopari, Pacifica and Osea.

Get it from Kinder Beauty Box for a $23/month rate if you sign up for a six-month subscription (a $165 value).
A bimonthly Love Goodly box filled with nontoxic beauty products from socially conscious brands
Love Goodly
Every two months, get four full-sized vegan and cruelty-free beauty products from Love Goodly, which supports artisans around the world. Past boxes have included certified natural eyeliner pencils, fruit-derived enzymes scrubs and antioxidant-rich marula oil for hair and skin.

Get the Essentials Box from Love Goodly for $34.95/every two months (a $77+ value).
A box of Beekman Beauty artisan skin and body care that comes every season
Beekman 1802
Receive a new assortment of clean products from Beekman Beauty every three months, including serums, moisturizers, jelly cleansers and masks. Beekman Beauty uses clinically kind ingredients and nourishing goat milk in many of its face and body products, which make this a great option for people with sensitive skin.

Get it from Beekman 1802 for $65/every three months (a $150 value).
A monthly dose of GlossyBox skin care, hair care and makeup products tied up in a pink box
GlossyBox
GlossyBox features a new theme each month, like "pure relaxation" or "poolside paradise." Each edition has related products from crowd-favorite brands like Glow Recipe, Batiste and Purlisse. It covers everything in beauty from hair accessories, makeup and skin care.

Get it from GlossyBox for $21/month (a $60 value).
A Detox Box that highlights the best of green beauty brands
The Detox Market
The monthly Detox Box includes Detox Market's holy grails and tried-and-true favorites from clean beauty brands. Each box highlights a new brand, so you can experience the full range of products that can nourish damaged hair, even skin tone and minimize the appearance of fine lines. Brands include Vintner's Daughter, Osea and Tata Harper.

Get it from The Detox Market for a $39.95/month rate if you sign up for a six-month subscription (a $90 value).
A skin care-intensive box from Dermstore filled with full and deluxe sample sizes
Dermstore
Get full- and travel-sized products that have been hand-picked by the skin care and beauty professionals at Dermstore. You might be able to test out the brightening powers of a Skinceuticals vitamin C serum or the potential firming capabilities of Sente's Dermal Pressed contour serum. There's a heavy emphasis on skin care, so this subscription would be a great option for all those derm-enthusiasts out there who love trying out the latest active ingredient or product in skin care.

Get it from Dermstore for $24.95/month (a $180 value).
A Lookfantastic box of deluxe sample sizes from high-end beauty brands
Lookfantastic
Get five deluxe sample sizes and a surprise item each month in the Lookfantastic beauty box, which features high-end brands in skin care, makeup, hair care and nail care. Previous boxes have included the firming Prai décolletage cream, the long-wearing precision brow pencil from Diego Dalla Palma and Balance Me's BHA exfoliating concentrate for brighter, smoother skin.

Get it from Lookfantastic for a $16/month rate if you sign up for a 12-month subscription (a $60 value).
A monthly box of beauty products that are redhead-approved
H2BAR
You certainly don't have to be a redhead to subscribe to this monthly supply of beauty and wellness products from How To Be A Redhead. But this women-owned and operated business only includes items free of heavy chemicals that also complement red hair. Previous boxes have included sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners, face masks and makeup perfect for those beautiful ginger manes.

Get it from H2BAR for $24.98/month (a value of up to $140).
A monthly subscription of skin care products hand-picked by a dermatologist
DermWarehouse
Board-certified dermatologist Alan Parks from Eastside Dermatology in Ohio selects each skin care product included in this monthly delivery. There's a mixture of deluxe trial sizes and full-sized products such as serums, moisturizers, cleansers and masks from trusted names in clinical skin care.

Get it from DermWarehouse for $30/month (a $100 value).
