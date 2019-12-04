Our Editors' 19 Holy Grail Beauty Gift Picks Of 2019

GoopGlow 15% Glycolic Overnight Glow Peel

Goop

I really, really hate to love these so much, but alas. I'm hooked. I'm a Goop skeptic at heart, so the fact that these may be my #1 beauty pick of the year says a lot. Any time I start to break out or my skin feels rough, I swipe these over my face at night and intense tingling ensues for about 20 minutes. I wake up the next morning and my skin is magically smooth in a way no other product can deliver. The price tag is steep, but these things are so effective that they rival expensive dermatological treatments, which cost loads more. - Kristen