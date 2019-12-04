Style & Beauty

Our Editors' 19 Holy Grail Beauty Gift Picks Of 2019

We came, we saw, we gave them our seal of approval.
The sheer volume of hair, face, skin and nail advertisements is about as overwhelming as answering questions about our lives from nosy relatives over holiday cocktails.

So give yourself a break from the excess and the interrogation and take a peek through our editors’ 19 favorite beauty products of the year. We’ve broken down all the things we fell in love with, whether it was a new launch or an old favorite that was just previously unknown to us.

Pick up a few gifts or something for yourself, so the next time someone asks if you’ve found love, you can say yes ― with a seriously amazing hair dryer that just won’t quit.

Check out our favorite beauty products of the year below.

Rouje Lip Palettes
Rouje
I fully admit that I became a little obsessed with French "it" girl Jeanne Damas in 2019, and now I'm a giant fan of her clothing and beauty line, Rouje. I recently had the chance to grab one of her lip palettes, which are typically only available to order internationally, at her New York pop-up shop and I am IN LOVE. Each shade swipes on sheer, but can be layered for a bolder look. All the shades are universally flattering. - Kristen Aiken, senior style and food editor

Get the Rouje Lip Palette in Signature or Chaleur for $45.
Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer
Target
When I tell you this product changed my life, I mean it. This affordable hot brush cut my morning routine in half: It takes me just 10 minutes now to get my hair dry and styled. And I'm not alone. At least 30 of my Instagram followers have messaged me to say they've purchased and now swear by this tool. The price is unbelievable, too. - Jamie Feldman, fashion, lifestyle and personal reporter

Get the Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer from Target for $59.99.
Pat McGrath Mothership VII: Divine Rose Eye Palette
Pat McGrath
As if Pat McGrath hadn't already created perfection with her MatteTrance lipsticks, she keeps introducing eye palettes loaded with powerfully pigmented shades in every texture and finish you could imagine. These are an investment, but any makeup fan will be thrilled to get a gift like this. - Kristen

Get the Pat McGrath Mothership VII: Divine Rose eye palette for $125.
Donna Karan Cashmere Mist Deodorant/Anti-perspirant
Nordstrom
I've tried numerous times to switch to natural deodorant, but for me, it just doesn't cut it on gym days. I was intrigued by this deodorant (which has its own cult following) after seeing it on the Instagram of Lindsay Silberman, a writer whose opinions are generally on point. It's pretty pricey for a deodorant, but the scent, soft texture and effectiveness have me hooked. - Jamie

Get the Donna Karan Cashmere Mist Deodorant/Antiperspirant from Nordstrom for $29.
Naturopathica Manuka Honey Cleansing Balm
Naturopathica
Swipe on this creamy balm over your makeup at the end of the day, and it magically melts everything away. What's left is clean skin that's still plump with moisture — unlike other cleansers, it won't leave your skin feeling stripped. I use this once every morning and twice at night. - Kristen

Get the Naturopathica Manuka Honey Cleansing Balm for $62.
Wander Beauty Mile High Club Volume and Length Mascara
Wander Beauty
Wander Beauty launched its newest mascara earlier this year, which quickly found a place (a mile) high on the list of my everyday beauty favorites. I have even stopped using my usual eyelash curler, as this formula adds volume and length after just one swipe (even though I admittedly do at least three). - Jamie

Get the Wander beauty Mile High Club volume and length mascara for $26.
Maison Margiela "Replica" Deluxe Mini Coffret Set
Maison Margiela
If you love scents that toe the line between masculine and feminine, you really need to try Replica. I covet these every time I smell them at Sephora, and I've finally got my own full-sized bottle. I'm eyeing this gift set because it lets you sample five of the brand's popular scents: Sailing Day, Beach Walk, Jazz Club, Lazy Sunday Morning and By The Fireplace. They're all equally dreamy. - Kristen

Get the Maison Margiela "Replica" Deluxe Mini Coffret Set for $68.
Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection The System
Pat McGrath Labs
Mother Pat McGrath does it again! Everything the makeup mogul touches turns to gold. Or, in the case of her new skin system, color corrected. The first time I put this on, my warm, too-rosy cheeks turned immediately back to their usual shade. The primer and setting powder combo also helps the product last all day without being cakey, and the formula is super soft on skin. If the $150 price tag isn't doing it for you, the foundation on its own (which comes in 36 shades!) will set you back an easier-to-digest $68. - Jamie

Get the Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection The System for $150.
GoopGlow 15% Glycolic Overnight Glow Peel
Goop
I really, really hate to love these so much, but alas. I'm hooked. I'm a Goop skeptic at heart, so the fact that these may be my #1 beauty pick of the year says a lot. Any time I start to break out or my skin feels rough, I swipe these over my face at night and intense tingling ensues for about 20 minutes. I wake up the next morning and my skin is magically smooth in a way no other product can deliver. The price tag is steep, but these things are so effective that they rival expensive dermatological treatments, which cost loads more. - Kristen

Get the GoopGlow 15% Glycolic Overnight Glow Peel for $125.
Olive & June The Poppy Nail Polish Bottle Handle
Olive & June
Visiting Olive & June in Los Angeles is an elevated experience, and now the team behind the posh salon is on a mission to make great manicures at home more attainable, too. Enter The Poppy, a nail polish bottle handle with a universal fit, so you can use it with the brand's polish or your own personal favorite. I recently started taking guitar lessons, so my nails are a lot shorter than usual. This tool is a game changer for painting the sad, tiny baby nails on my left hand. - Jamie

Get the Olive & June The Poppy Universal Nail Polish Bottle Handle for $16.
Laneige Lip Glowy Balm
Sephora
I'm a huge fan of Laneige water sleeping and lip sleeping masks, so I was really excited to try their lip balms this year. They remind me of the Lancome Juicy Tubes I was obsessed with in middle school, but way less sticky and more moisturizing. I'm especially into the slightly tinted grapefruit flavor, and the pear is great, too. - Jamie

Get the Laneige Lip Glowy Balm from Sephora for $15.
Naturopathica Fruit Enzyme Peels
Naturopathica
If your skin is ever dull, flaking or in need of some brightening, use one of these delicious-smelling, skin-tingling peels for a quick polish. Don't be scared by the word "peel" — it's really just a gentle exfoliant. - Kristen

Left to right: Naturopathica Pear Fig Polishing Enzyme Peel, Pumpkin Purifying Enzyme Peel, Sweet Cherry Brightening Enzyme Peel, $56 to $58
Le Rouje Velours
Rouje
If you've ever watched Jeanne Damas apply lipstick, you'll know why her lip products are so popular. Rouje's newest product is a liquid lip color that dries matte and doesn't budge or bleed for most of the day. All eight shades are effortlessly chic and it's my goal to collect them all. - Kristen

Get Le Rouje Velours for $32 each.
Bite Beauty Agave+ Nighttime Lip Therapy
Bite Beauty
If you love lip color, you've got to have a smooth canvas to put it on. That's a struggle for me, and this product has helped big-time. It's meant to be an overnight treatment, but I use it day and night. It's a balm-to-oil product that's made with agave nectar, pomegranate extract and jojoba, sunflower and safflower seed oils. Your lips will thank you. - Kristen

Get the Bite Beauty Agave+ Nighttime Lip Therapy for $22.
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm
Elemis
I am OBSESSED with this product. I use it as a first line of defense when removing all my makeup and I find it to be the only way to get stubborn eye makeup off without picking at my face or drying out my skin. It smells like a spa and just feels luxurious. - Jamie

Get the Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm for $64.
Perricone MD No-Makeup Blush
Jeffery Cross/Perricone MD
If you're often rushing from the gym to the office in the morning like I am, this gel-cream blush is foolproof. It goes on subtly with a sponge applicator, and with just a few smudges of your fingers, it blends in naturally and gives you a rosy glow. - Kristen

Get the Perricone MD No-Makeup Blush for $35.
Givenchy Kohl Eyeliner Pencil in African Bronze
Saks Fifth Avenue
I used to never wear eyeliner on my top lid — I have hooded eyes and I always felt like having too much going on up there made them look smaller. But for some reason this liner in this shade feels flattering and looks super sexy. Plus it's easy to apply and looks even better when it's a little smudged. It's basically foolproof. - Jamie

Get the Givenchy Kohl Eyeliner Pencil in African Bronze from Saks Fifth Avenue for $27.
Not Your Mother's Clean Freak Tinted Dry Shampoo
Target
I got bangs this year, and dry shampoo is my new best friend. I love the regular Not Your Mother's variety, but the brunette tinted version is even better. No longer do I have to worry I'm walking out of the house with a chalky root line, and my hair actually looks clean, whereas I find some other dry shampoos still leave my hair looking greasy. - Jamie

Get the Not Your Mother's Clean Freak Tinted Dry Shampoo from Target for $5.99.
Image Skincare Ageless Total Resurfacing Masque
Image Skincare
My facial wizard at Heyday recommended this when my skin was going crazy for a couple months this year, and it cleared me right up. Cover your clean face in a light layer of this minty, beady mask, let it sit for 30 minutes, and then massage it in and wipe it off. You'll feel smooth, bright and refreshed. - Kristen

Get the Image Skincare Ageless Total Resurfacing Masque for $35.
