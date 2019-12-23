The 13 Best Beauty Products That Came Out In 2019

We’re sure we don’t need to tell you this, but it’s hard to keep track of beauty launches these days. Daily makeup, skin care, hair care and fragrance releases have made 2019 one of the most fruitful years for the beauty industry in history— but also the most crowded.

Just take a look at the Trendmood Instagram account. The page, which posts new beauty launches, averages about four to seven new release posts every day. With so many new products, it’s harder than ever for consumers to know what’s worth purchasing and what they should skip. If you’ve been saving your coins for some end-of-year purchases, you’re in luck, because we’ve compiled a list of the very best beauty products that came out in 2019, according to industry pros.