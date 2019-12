The 13 Best Beauty Products That Came Out In 2019

Summer Fridays CC Me Vitamin C Serum

At this point, you’re probably thinking, “What could be so innovative about yet another vitamin C serum?” But Summer Fridays, the brand that launched the ultra-popular Jet Lag Mask last year, has done it again with the CC Me Vitamin C Serum, thanks to the products inclusion of not one, but twodifferent types of vitamin C, for peak skin-brightening. (Hence the “CC” in the name.) And while many vitamin C serums can be irritating, the serum is also formulated with squalane for soothing and hydrating benefits, making this a vitamin C serum everyone can use — no easy feat. Summer Fridays CC Me Vitamin C Serum, $64, Sephora