The 13 Best Beauty Products That Came Out In 2019

From makeup to skin care and so much more, industry pros weigh in on the biggest launches of the year.

We’re sure we don’t need to tell you this, but it’s hard to keep track of beauty launches these days. Daily makeup, skin care, hair care and fragrance releases have made 2019 one of the most fruitful years for the beauty industry in history— but also the most crowded.

Just take a look at the Trendmood Instagram account. The page, which posts new beauty launches, averages about four to seven new release posts every day. With so many new products, it’s harder than ever for consumers to know what’s worth purchasing and what they should skip. If you’ve been saving your coins for some end-of-year purchases, you’re in luck, because we’ve compiled a list of the very best beauty products that came out in 2019, according to industry pros.

Without further ado, below are the 13 most notable beauty launches of the year, and what experts had to say about them.

1
Maybelline SuperStay Ink Crayon Lipstick
Maybelline
This isn't your average matte lipstick. “Because of the larger end, you won't get crisp precision, but this is by far the best drugstore longwear lip pencil I've ever tried,” Christine Cho, a makeup artist based in Toronto, told HuffPost. Available in 12 different shades, the brand claims the lipsticks last for up to eight hours (spoiler alert: they do) and are smudge-resistant. “The high pigment and longevity is shocking,” Cho said. “They’re so good I’ve actually kept them all for myself rather than adding them to my kit.” Maybelline SuperStay Ink Crayon Lipstick, $9.49, Ulta
2
Supergoop! Shimmershade Eyeshadow with SPF 30
Supergoop!
“Eyeshadow with SPF! It’s about time,” Jessica Berto, medical aesthetics trainer at Project Skin MD, told HuffPost. “Supergoop! is leading the pack [when it comes to SPF products]. Our eyes are delicate, so many people aren’t able to put sunscreen on them.” Until the release of Supergoop! Shimmershade Eyeshadow, that is. “Not only does this eyeshadow have a soft beautiful shimmer, it has a mineral SPF 30 in it for sun protection, plus rose and Roman chamomile for hydration and soothing [properties].” Available in four shades, they can be used on their own or as a base underneath your regular eyeshadow. Supergoop! Shimmershade Eyeshadow with SPF 30, $24, Sephora
3
Gucci Mémoire d'une Odeur Eau de Parfum
Gucci
Did the fact that this campaign was fronted by Harry Styles hurt? No. But it wasn’t the only reason Gucci Mémoire d'une Odeur Eau de Parfum was such a major launch this year. Released in summer 2019 at the helm of creative director Alessandro Michele, it was Gucci’s first genderless, ageless and totally universal fragrance. In fact, the brand created a whole new olfactive family that it dubbed “mineral aromatic,” referring to its mix of unexpected scents, like Roman chamomile, Indian coral jasmine, sandalwood, cedarwood and more. Gucci Mémoire d'une Odeur Eau de Parfum, $120, Sephora
4
Pantene Pro-V Intense Rescue Shots Ampoules Hair Treatment
Pantene
These are “a great and speedy way to replenish your hair’s moisture in between salon visits,” Kirsten Klontz, a hairstylist who has worked with Kristin Cavallari, Nicole Scherzinger and Brooke Lynn Hytes of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (among others), told HuffPost. “They’re formulated with strengthening lipids and natural glycerins that work to fill the gaps in the hair's cuticle to help prevent breakage and split ends.” Although they just launched in North America, they’ve actually been out in Brazil for years(since 2008) and are a longtime hair care favorite of Brazilian women. Need we say more? Pantene Pro-V Intense Rescue Shots Ampoules Hair Treatment, $1.99, Target
5
Starface Hydro-Stars
Starface
Even though the brand just launched in September, you’ve definitely seen these adorable yellow stars all over Instagram. They’re made of hydrocolloid, which is “a substance commonly used in surgical dressings that has been proven to accelerate breakout healing,” Berto said. "Its properties have been proven to draw out infection and protect from bacteria.” Rather than drying out zits with harsh creams and gels, Starface Hydro-Stars gently coax pus and fluid out, while preventing picking and squeezing, too. “They’re safe [to use] for all skin types, as well as [during] pregnancy,” Berto said. “They’re hitting all the checkpoints: safety, cleanliness and efficacy — and not to mention, they’re super cute!” Hydro-Stars, $22, Starface
6
Summer Fridays CC Me Vitamin C Serum
Summer Fridays
At this point, you’re probably thinking, “What could be so innovative about yet another vitamin C serum?” But Summer Fridays, the brand that launched the ultra-popular Jet Lag Mask last year, has done it again with the CC Me Vitamin C Serum, thanks to the products inclusion of not one, but twodifferent types of vitamin C, for peak skin-brightening. (Hence the “CC” in the name.) And while many vitamin C serums can be irritating, the serum is also formulated with squalane for soothing and hydrating benefits, making this a vitamin C serum everyone can use — no easy feat. Summer Fridays CC Me Vitamin C Serum, $64, Sephora
7
Then I Met You The Giving Essence
Then I Met You
“There are a few really big-name ingredients” in this one, Berto said about this launch from Then I Met You, the new skin care brand founded by Charlotte Cho of Soko Glam. “One is polyglutamic acid, a water-soluble peptide that holds four times more moisture than hyaluronic acid. Then I Met You’s The Giving Essence also has ellagic acid, which helps filter the UV rays and prevents collagen breakdown.” Sign us up. The Giving Essence, $50, Then I Met You
8
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Longwear Foundation
Charlotte Tillbury
Charlotte Tilbury’s latest addition to her already beloved foundation line is her most impressive yet. The full-coverage foundation comes in 44 shades and instantly blurs skin for a matte finish. So what sets it apart? The comfort level, thanks to patented AirCool technology, which actually cools skin down during wear. Just a tip: “This foundation oxidizes slightly,” Cho said. “So choose a shade lighter, as your skin will end up slightly darker than expected upon initial application.” Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Longwear Foundation, $44, Sephora
9
Function of Beauty Custom Hair Serum
Function Of Beauty
Function of Beauty launched back in 2015, with a shampoo and conditioner system that offered people the ability to really customize a hair care routine, during a time when customization was beginning to take over the skin and makeup categories. The premise was simple (and successful): Take an online quiz to determine your hair’s main needs, then choose your color and scent and wait for your custom in-shower routine to arrive at your door. This year, the brand dove into the hair styling game, launching a custom serum. “It’s a mindful and modern brand that takes all the guesswork out [of hair care],” Klontz said. “Each serum is formulated to be lightweight and bring those dry ends back to life with your own unique formula.”Custom Hair Serum, $19, Function of Beauty
10
Olive & June The Poppy
Olive & June
It’s not easy to update a bottle of nail polish. As far as beauty products go, it’s one category where there’s not a ton of room for improvement, which is why major, groundbreaking launches are not super common. But this past year, L.A.-based Instagram-famous brand Olive & June launched The Poppy, a patented nail polish topper that fits on top of any nail polish bottle handle and offers a better grip and waymore ease when painting your own nails. If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to spend less money on beauty treatments and spend more time DIYing things like manicures and pedicures, then you need The Poppy in your life. The Poppy, $16, Olive and June
11
Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream
Tatcha
An instant makeup artist favorite, this Tatcha moisturizer — which was released in March and inspired by Kim Kardashian — is now used by pros as a primer underneath foundation. It gives an “instant effect of hydration and glow,” Cho said. But be warned that the “plumping and firming effect takes up to 10 minutes, so it’s good to put this on a little while before makeup. It's also great on its own for a no-makeup look when skin doesn't require too much coverage. Sometimes I mix a little into foundation for rapid luminosity and radiance on set, or for clients who have neglected skin care.” Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream, $68, Sephora
12
Necessaire The Body Lotion
Necessaire
“Why would we use clean products on our face but not our body?” Berto asked. “Necessaire has created a thirst-quenching body lotion that will keep you hydrated. [It’s] fast-absorbing and full of multivitamins like A, E, and Omegas 6 and 9.” The recently launched brand was founded by Nick Axelrod (cofounder of Into the Gloss) and Randi Christiansen (previously of Estée Lauder). The best part? It doesn’t leave a greasy finish and is totally unscented. And we have to mention the super-minimal, ultra-chic packaging. Necessaire The Body Lotion, $25, Nordstrom
13
ColourPop BFF Liquid Liner
ColourPop
In February, everyone’s favorite affordable makeup brand, ColourPop, released its first-ever liquid eyeliner pens in seven different, highly pigmented shades (ranging from classic black to graphic white, and bright shades like blue, pink and red). Launched only two weeks after the brand’s first foray into the world of mascara (also called BFF and available in seven shades), 2019 was a great year for ColourPop when it came to showing off its impressive, long-lasting formulas, wide shade ranges, and of course, can’t-be-beat prices. ColourPop BFF Liquid Liner, $8, Ulta
Doctor-Approved Anti-Aging Skin Care
