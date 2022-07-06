Shopping

44 Beauty Products Reviewers Agree Are Very Good At Their Jobs

Creamy lipsticks, illuminating moisturizers and conditioning hair treatments that pass the reviewer test of approval.
Emma Lord
Reduce undereye puffiness with this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Iceland-Hydrating-Stick-puffy-0-24oz/dp/B01M346W02?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62bf550de4b00a9334e80f41%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="cooling eye balm" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62bf550de4b00a9334e80f41" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Iceland-Hydrating-Stick-puffy-0-24oz/dp/B01M346W02?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62bf550de4b00a9334e80f41%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">cooling eye balm</a>, even skin tone with this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Glow-Recipe-Watermelon-Pore-Tight-Facial/dp/B093Z2HVJC?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62bf550de4b00a9334e80f41%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="watermelon toner" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62bf550de4b00a9334e80f41" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Glow-Recipe-Watermelon-Pore-Tight-Facial/dp/B093Z2HVJC?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62bf550de4b00a9334e80f41%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">watermelon toner</a> and get an instant salon-worthy mani with these <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Glamnetic-Press-Nails-Pointed-Reusable/dp/B093W4ZYWW?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62bf550de4b00a9334e80f41%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="UV press-ons" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62bf550de4b00a9334e80f41" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Glamnetic-Press-Nails-Pointed-Reusable/dp/B093W4ZYWW?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62bf550de4b00a9334e80f41%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">UV press-ons</a>.
Amazon
The verdict is in, and these beauty products have officially gained the favor of tons of people who have tried them out at home. Whether you’re after quick-acting solutions to congested pores and irregular skin texture, or a way to get rid of painful razor burn after shaving, you will be please with the following list of products.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
www.amazon.com
A two-pack of painless mint-flavored teeth-whitening pens that lift stains fast
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like. I would definitely recommend!!" — Mully
$16.99 at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
An illuminating moisturizer designed to enhance your skin's natural glow
Available in four shades.

Promising review: "Didn’t need this but bought this due to watching a TikTok. Pleasantly surprised by the magical erasing powers. This product has magic dust. Gives you a great glow and erases imperfections with the thinnest layer." — Kim Wilmot
$6.99 at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
An exfoliating octopus-shaped blackhead remover that lifts excess debris from pores
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok, it works great so far." — MarMarManuel

Promising review: "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." — LuckLocust
$12.50 at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
Plus a USB-chargeable vibrating skin spatula that helps to deep clean pores
Promising review: "I got this little device from a TikTok and decided to give it a try. I never knew I needed it until the first time I tried it. The vibrations magically bring up all the stubborn blackheads you can’t reach with just your fingers, especially if you have acrylics like me." — Paige Chaney
$22.99+ at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
A skin-smoothing primer to reduce the appearance of pores and grip makeup
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and thought I'd take a chance. I have sensitive skin and have to watch what I use. I LOVE this product! Goes on smooth and you don't need to use a lot. I put it on before I put on my foundation. Makes a huge difference. Highly recommend and will buy again!!" — Leslie Mattingly
$8.50 at Amazon
6
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A highly affordable mascara that lengthens, lifts and separates lashes
Promising review: "I am a 30-year-old who has been wearing mascara since I was probably 15 or 16 and this is by far the best mascara ever. This beats Dior's almost-$40 mascara. A few times I made makeup purchases based off of what reviewers and makeup influencers hyped up and was disappointed, this surely wasn’t a disappointment." — Mary
$4.99 at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
A sunburn soother containing aloe and coconut oil that can relieve pain, itching and peeling
Promising review: "I ordered this two weeks ago after seeing rave reviews. So grateful I did. Yesterday I got the worst burn. It was unbelievable. I applied this four times over 24 hours. When I woke up this morning it was a lot better and has just gotten increasingly better throughout the day. The burn is mostly faded, and the pain is so much better. I hope to never burn this badly again, but I will be stockpiling this lotion all the same." — Carolina G.
$7.69 at Amazon
8
www.amazon.com
A bump-erasing skin exfoliant that can reduce the look and feel of keratosis pilaris
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and Instagram. I decided to try it and it really works. I used it on my thighs and upper arms. I noticed a difference the first time and even more the second time!!! Fabulous product. Worth every penny." — Lana
$12+ at Amazon
9
www.amazon.com
A cooling under-eye balm that can reduce puffiness and the appearance of dark circles
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." — Ben
$8.99 at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
A pair of reusable silicone nipple covers that look seamless under clothing
Available in two sizes and three shades.

Promising review: "I LOVE these! Total game changer. Very smooth taper, seamless transition for layering under the most challenging tops like silk and super soft lightweight T-shirts. I’ve owned this pair for a year, they still stick well and are just starting to lose adhesion around the edges. Ieven wear them while exercising, no issues! I actually bought another pair to replace them months ago and still haven’t needed to open them :) I wear these a couple of times a week and am very happy with the product, highly recommend! It blends nicely with my skin color, it does not show even under white tops." — Lets Go Shopping
$25+ at Amazon
11
Amazon
An incredible-smelling body cream infused with caffeine
Promising review: "Like so many, I was brainwashed by TikTok into buying this rather expensive lotion...then I bought one for my mom and one for my sister and five more for myself as they became harder to find. My favorite thing about it is the smell. Lightly tropical/coconutty but nothing overwhelming. Every time I wear it people say, 'What are you WEARING?' like I have some amazing perfume on. Besides that, it really is a great moisturizer. I’m not usually a sucker for marketing but this was so worth it." — Kristen
$22 at Amazon
12
Amazon
The internet-famous oil-absorbing volcanic face roller
Promising review: "First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. It was backordered but then I got an email saying it was in stock and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful." — Kelsey B.
$12.99 at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
A nourishing and reparative oil for nails and cuticles
Promising review: "Found it on TikTok and I’m so pleased with the results. My nails are getting stronger and growing. And the best of all, not chipping. Love it." — sidna saavedra
$8.50 at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
A repairing hair mask infused with collagen ingredients and protein extracts
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b to 4c curls mentioning it worked for them.

Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok, and in between other compares products that were four times the price, I decided to bite the bullet and buy this — let me tell you, best decision ever! I shampooed my hair, then heavily massaged this in, from ends to scalp. The carton says 5-20 minutes... But I ended up leaving it in for two days! And after washing it out, my hair was so shiny, bouncy, and CURLY! My curl recovery journey has been long, but this has helped restore so much vibrance and shape to my hair. My mom has been stealing it from my bathroom every couple of days, after having similar results on her hair. Going to need to buy a few more to ward her off." — curlyhead3
$7.90 at Amazon
15
Fluide
A universal shea butter-base makeup crayon for the lips, cheeks and eyes
Fluide is a queer-owned and woman-owned business specializing in vegan, cruelty-free and paraben-free cosmetics.

Promising review: "I'm a huge fan of quick and easy enhancements and it doesn't get any easier than this. Drag across your eyelids, lips, rub into your cheeks and nose for a fabulous rosy shimmer." — Teneca Kennedy
$11.99 at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
A facial ice roller that can help relieve tension, puffiness and under-eye circles
Promising review: "I was in the habit of rolling a cold can of soda on my forehead to help with tension headaches and sinus pain but that was cumbersome and not always cold enough. This ice roller works so well to ease the pain from sinuses and tension. It froze very quickly and I felt instant relief. The rolling motion even cleared my sinuses and I could breathe better right away. I love this. Would highly recommend." — DT
$16.14 at Amazon
17
www.amazon.com
A popular foot exfoliant peel that removes dry, cracked and rough skin
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy it. My feet were dry, cracked, and needed this. This works AMAZING! After two to three days my feet felt itchy. Trust the process. After the third day my feet began to itch a little. I showered after work and just be prepared because the process was FREAKY! My feet are so soft, no cracks. I love how they feel and look now. I bought a second pack. I’ll continue to use this foot peel." — Mermaidme
$14.99+ at Amazon
18
www.amazon.com
A salicylic acid exfoliating toner that can reduce redness, decongest pores and improve skin texture
Promising review: "I had seen several reviews on TikTok about this product and I decided to try it for myself and see how good it was as they said. I had pores and pimples around my cheeks (I have ever since I was a teenager), I've tried different products but none worked as well as this one. Every night before going to bed, I apply it to my face along with a moisturizer (I prefer during the night so it can stay the longest). And wow, I am not kidding, the next day you can already see how the redness is fading away and any recent pimples start to get smaller, as well as my pores on my cheek area! I had not seen a difference that fast with other popular products, but this one did. I highly recommend, the price is worth it. It really does improves your skin and it looks more healthy and glowing. In my opinion 10/10 :)." — Mariel Garza
$11+ at Amazon
19
Glossier
An internet-famous universal skin salve packed with antioxidants and natural emollients
Available in 10 flavors.

Promising review: "Rose Balm Dotcom has officially been dethroned... Lavender is my new and all-time favorite. Super sweet with the loveliest smell. Ordered within the launch and adore the Honey Bear sticker and the You Look Good Stamp stickers. Packaging is as cute as always and I'm excited for my days with lavender." — Halle G.
$12 at Glossier
20
www.amazon.com
A curl-defining cream to help you easily achieve consistent, frizz-free curls that aren’t weighed down
Promising review: "I have thin hair that has a very inconsistent wave pattern. When I allow it to air dry on its own it will be inconsistent and frizzy. I added this stuff to the mix, as well as switching to a T-shirt instead of a towel to dry my hair, and it's a game changer. It keeps the frizz away, while evening out my waves and adding body. Very happy with the purchase. Great if you're trying to lay off hot tools or don't have time." — Kaitlyn
$8.29 at Amazon
21
www.amazon.com
An ingrown hair solution that can help reduce painful razor burn and post-shaving bumps
Promising review: "After many years of razor burn on my face/neck, I finally broke down and bought this per a friend's recommendation. I have sensitive skin and had given up hope that anything could help. This totally changed my outlook on shaving. My neck especially would be the worst. I dab it on immediately after I rinse and dry, post-shave. It does burn a bit but that goes away pretty quickly. Totally worth it to not have razor burn/bumps anymore. I only apply it once after shaving even though the directions recommend repeat applications the following day. Go ahead and purchase, you won't be disappointed!" — bill nye
$24.99 at Amazon
22
www.amazon.com
A firming eye cream that uses vitamin C, vitamin E, rosehip seed oil and hibiscus extract
Promising review: "I found this eye cream on Instagram through an influencer and also seeing videos on TikTok and thought you know what, let me give it a try. And I have to say it's a great product. It's extremely moisturizing and feels great on the skin. I've been using it for just a little bit now and I've seen slightly less indentations around my eyes. So I'm excited to see after using it longer what my results are going to be! I say try it!" — Kindle customer
$16.99 at Amazon
23
www.amazon.com
An eight pack of skin-tightening and pore-minimizing face masks
Promising review: "Smells great! This face mask does exactly what it says. My skin is nice and lifted, hydrated, noticeable reduction in fine lines, improved texture, reduced my pore size, and eliminated some newly developed rough patches forming around the hairline. Couldn't be more satisfied with this product! I have pretty good skin for 37, but this mask has really helped take my skin to the next level." — Samantha
$18.90 at Amazon
24
www.amazon.com
A set of UV-treated press-on nails that can be used multiple times
Available in 12 styles.

Promising review: "I saw these all over my TikTok FYP and was so curious to try them. The Mariposa nails are the first ones that I have tried and they are absolutely beautiful, and just after two days I have gotten so many compliments. The glue holds super well and the application process was super simple. I don't think that I will ever get acrylic nails again, as a set like this would likely be three times the price." — Leslie and Paige
$14.99+ at Amazon
25
www.amazon.com
A set of five makeup sponges for expert-level blending of all your cream, liquid and powder products
Promising review: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I was using the Real Technique sponges for years and I bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I love these sponges and the price. I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use and these hold up very well and much better than the RT. Very happy with my purchase and the price. Will definitely continue to buy." — chris
$9.99+ Amazon
26
www.amazon.com
A set of two smudge-proof eyeliner stamps to get a foolproof cat-eye
Available in four styles.

Promising review: "This goes on well and stays well. I cannot wing eyeliner for the life of me and this does it for me!! I just repurchased a second time and it's been almost a year since my first purchase...I use this daily! That means it lasted me almost a year. Can't beat the price point and quality for that! I also enjoy the clean ingredients. :)" — Nickel
$12.72 at Amazon
27
www.amazon.com
A tin of professional-grade wax beads to give yourself a wax at home
Promising review: "Holy crap. Please listen to this review. This is the best and easiest to use wax I have ever tried. It dries super quickly and when it dries it creates a vacuum seal around the hair. It does not stick to skin in the slightest and cuts the pain down 75%. I would pay $150 dollars for this stuff because it is so good." — Amanda
$22.99+ at Amazon
28
www.amazon.com
A dual-action hair tool that styles your hair as you dry it
Unlike other hair dryers, this one can be held closer to the roots and scalp for a higher volume and lift and helps you curl hair at the end while it dries. It comes with three heat settings and is designed to work on all hair textures — reviewers with 2a through 4c hair mentioned it working for them.

Promising review: "Oh. My. Gosh. Let me start off by saying I HATE doing my hair. It's long, straight, and really fine so I just let it air dry and call it a day but that leaves it flat, frizzy and a little wavy in the back. Well I got this puppy in the mail today so immediately jumped in the shower so I could use my new drying brush and this thing is literally magic! It dried it so silky smooth and gave me so much volume. I used it on the low setting first then high and was blown away. I will forever be drying my hair this way. I feel like a hair model LOL. So basically ... just buy the thing. You won't regret it!" — Chloe512
$33.55+ at Amazon
29
www.amazon.com
A 20-pack of 24-karat gold cooling and brightening eye gels infused with collagen and hyaluronic acid
Promising review: "First of all, amazing deal for the price! Secondly, they work amazing!! I have issues with tired eyes and I used the patches for about 30 minutes after I washed my face, while I was in the shower, then took them off when I did my makeup and my under-eye was so moisturized and rejuvenated!" — Tiara Baker
$11.99 at Amazon
30
www.amazon.com
An intense barrier cream that strengthens and hydrates compromised skin
Promising review: "I got this after watching a skincare TikTok. At first I didn't think much of it. Now it's one of my favorite products. It's great for my sensitive skin. It moisturizes well and it really restored my skin's barrier layer. I love it! This made me a huge believer in my skincare TikTok guy. After years of buying expensive skincare from Sephora I am a total convert to great quality yet affordable Korean skincare products. I have seen my skin change over the last few weeks. Etude House is amazing. Get it!" — Jill C Peterson
$18.99 at Amazon
31
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A shampoo massager that exfoliates the scalp, reduces dandruff and can stimulate hair growth
Promising review: "I started using one of these a few months ago and WOWZA, it really helps you get extra mileage out of your shampoo. I have a whole lot of hair on my head so sometimes it's a struggle to feel like I've soaped up my whole scalp thorough, but this was a very effective way to spread out the suds and really get them to the roots. I was worried it might tangle in my hair, but it was totally fine on that front, too. I've noticed that my hair has been a little less greasy at the roots since I started using it. And I'm echoing a ton of reviewers here when I say it just feels reeeeeally, really nice." — Emma Lord, Buzzfeed

Promising review: "I saw this little thing all over TikTok and everyone swore by it. To be honest, they’re right and I now swear by it. It’s perfectly soft and sturdy to massage the scalp. Works shampoo into roots, helps with dry skin and such. I absolutely love it and I use it every time I wash my hair. I most definitely would recommend to anyone. Don’t hesitate." — Z
$5.89
32
www.amazon.com
A buildable and long-lasting lip tint that won't dry out lips
Available in nine shades.

Promising review: "Very pretty color. Lasts a long time, doesn't smudge when dry, and when I think I need to reapply, I can just put a new coat over it and looks good as new. Love it!" — Shawn
$9.90 at Amazon
33
www.amazon.com
An ultra-fine continuous water mister for hair or skin
Available in four sizes.

Promising review: "I love this!!!! Perfect mister. Easy to use. I have curly hair and the curls are defined better with water then allowed to air dry. I am sure it could be used to provide a nice fine mist to houseplants or anything else that needs misting." — CRenee
$8.99+ at Amazon
34
www.amazon.com
A set of three dermaplaning razors that are ideal for removing peach fuzz and exfoliating skin
This tool helps soften skin by gently exfoliating as you use it!

Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok and was skeptical but they work so well. I use them for any facial peach fuzz and to shape my eyebrows and they're perfect." — Megan Kopicko
$4.99 at Amazon
35
Youthforia
A dewy and universal blush oil that adapts to your specific skin tone
Youthforia is an Asian woman–owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup made with at least 90% renewable ingredients.

Promising review: "Dewy and glowy. I tried it over makeup and it appeared as a strong pink shade but settled to a flushed, glowy color. I had my little sister try it too because I wanted to see the color change again and it lasted a really long time on her. The texture was smooth and it was easy to rub in and blend out." — Summer
$35.99 at Amazon
36
Kayla Suazo / BuzzFeed
An inexpensive lightweight concealer that brightens the under-eye without looking cakey
Available in 19 shades.

Promising review: "Throughout high school I never knew how to do makeup. But then I heard this product was the absolute best on TikTok. And trust me, they were not lying. It has really good coverage and hides my 'raccoon eyes.' And the best part is that a little bit goes a long way. So if you’re starting out or want to try something new I definitely recommend you try this out." — Liela Lee
$7.97 at Amazon
37
www.amazon.com
A reviewer-beloved anti-dandruff shampoo to relieve and prevent flaking and itching
This shampoo was designed to work for sensitive scalps and dyed and chemically processed hair of all hair types and textures, with reviewers with 3b–4c curls mentioning it worked for them.

Promising review: "I saw this product from a TikTok video. I was hesitant. I have been dealing with dandruff for almost 10 years, fortunately not that heavy but enough where it was embarrassing. I tried everything. Leave in conditioner, tea tree oil, Head and Shoulders, etc. One brand did work for a couple of days but that's it. But this product has worked EFFECTIVELY. Dandruff-free for two months so far. Can leave your hair feeling a little dry so just use conditioner and it will balance out. If other products aren't working for you with dandruff I can confidently recommend this one." — Martin C.
$14.84 at Amazon
38
www.instagram.com
A hydrating botanical-rich oil that improves skin texture, reduces redness and scars
Promising review: "Acne scars? Read this. I found out about this product while scrolling through TikTok last week. It came highly recommended, so I decided to look up the price on Amazon. After reading several reviews, I figured I might as well try it out. Today is the fourth day I used the product on my face. My skin looks dewy and nice. The discoloration on my cheeks from a few years old acne scars is improving. My skin looks younger — it’s hard to describe, but I can see a difference. It looks less rough. I’ve been using it morning and night." — Yasmin Rodriguez
$8.92+ at Amazon
39
Amazon
A leave-in conditioning spray designed for all hair types
Briogeo is a Black-owned, woman-owned small business that specializes in cruelty-free and gluten-free haircare products for all hair types.

Promising review: "I got this in my Ipsy glam bag a few years ago and was mad when I ran out. I randomly saw this the other day and remembered how much I had loved it previously. This product is amazing!! My hair feels like pure silk! It’s sooo soft and smooth after using this. I’ve used so many other products, expensive ones, and nothing works as well as this! I highly recommend this!" — Melissa C
$24 at Amazon
40
www.amazon.com
A six-piece set of affordable high-performance matte lipsticks
Promising review: "What can I say, I saw a TikTok about this lipstick and for $10 had to try it! The reviews are right, for some reason this lipstick is better than even $20 name brand ones bought from Ulta. Not only does it smell great, but dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out, no smudging and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!!" — Claire
$9.99 at Amazon
41
Amazon
A set of two cooling satin pillowcases that are gentle on skin and hair
Available in 28 colors and four sizes.

Promising review: "My hair has never been better! I got this because of TikTok and it has done wonders for my hair. My hair isn’t frizzy or dull-looking when I get up in the morning." — Aaron Key
$9.99 at Amazon
42
www.amazon.com
A pore-tightening and skin-smoothing watermelon facial toner
Promising review: "Totally worth it! I love it so much! It made my skin smooth, clear, and hydrated. I pour it on my palm and apply on my face. I bought this product as it is viral on TikTok and I consider it one of my best skincare purchases." – APS
$16+ at Amazon
43
www.amazon.com
A pair of in-shower exfoliating gloves that improve skin texture
Available in three textures and as sets of two or three.

Promising review: "This is one of my favorite purchases. Not gonna lie, TikTok made me buy this. So I buy it and I’m still a little nervous because it’s literally a glove. But nah, I used it with liquid body soap and I’ve never felt so clean in my whole life. I got out of the shower feeling like a freshly birthed baby. My skin had never felt so clean and I questioned how I went 32 years without this." — Brittney
$8.99+ at Amazon
44
www.amazon.com
A serum made with 97% hyaluronic acid that hydrates skin
Promising review: "If I could give this 10 stars I would! Ran out of 'The Ordinary' hyaluronic acid I’ve been using for a year and no stores close sold it so I gave this a try. So glad I did because it’s a thousand times better!! I put it on first, then moisturizer after I put on my primer and makeup and it looks the best it’s ever looked. My pores were smaller in just three days and my skin so hydrated. I have combo skin son my 'T' zone gets awfully oily. The fix is to make sure your skin is hydrated. Also the bottle is twice the size of 'The Ordinary'! This does it all!!! So very impressed." — smnthfinch
$8.95 at Amazon
