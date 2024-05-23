44 Beauty Products Reviewers Over 40 Swear By

Popular items from this list include:
• The Essence Lash Princess lengthening mascara that creates a set of long, lifted and fanned out lashes without any clumps.
• A freezable ice roller that can help ease headache tension, de-puff the skin and calm skin.
• A professional-grade callus-removing gel for the feet.
A brightening, firming, and rejuvenating eye cream
Promising reviews:"
I ordered this eye cream in April and I absolutely love it. I didn't want to write my review too early since face and eye creams can sometimes be wonderful for a while and then fizzle out, but I'm so happy to say that this eye cream is AMAZING
. I'm 41 and I was noticing that I was already getting crows feet and sagging skin, but since I've been using this cream morning and night the crows feet are pretty much gone and my entire eye area is firmer
. It soaks into the skin quickly and doesn't feel greasy or heavy." — Mary K.
"I have been using this daily for about eight months now. I am 60 years old. It reduced the puffiness and bags under my eyes. I am Sicilian and had dark circles. It has brightened up my eye area. I am very surprised as I have paid much more for eye creams that have done so much less.
I shop constantly from Amazon. This is the first time that I have taken the time to write a review. That's how impressed I am with this product. If you decide to purchase this, you won't be sorry." — Lynda M.
A dermatologist-recommended tinted sunscreen
Promising reviews:
"I stopped wearing foundation years ago and switched to tinted and non-tinted sunscreen. This is definitely the best tinted sunscreen I've tried yet.
I'm 47 years old and my skin is dry and has acne. I'm light-skinned. I live in San Diego this definitely protects me from the sun
. I also used to get freckles but this is just amazing sunscreen. No pilling, stays all day.
" — Jenn
"Finally a sunscreen that doesn’t make my face itch all day! Sure wish they would bring the price down. Love how it blends in and is soft and moisturizing.
I’m 59 and this goes on smooth and doesn’t ball up under my makeup." — Melony Phillips
A versatile, creamy, and blendable multi-stick
Available in 12 shades.
Promising review:
"The quality and ease of use. It goes on like silk and stays on all day. It is hydrating and so natural looking, especially on my mature skin." — Deborah M.
An lasting eyebrow tint
Available in three shades.
Promising review:
"I'm so glad someone came up with an affordable product for people like me that have a very thin line for eyebrows due to YEARS of pulling them out
. In my childhood years I had (what I thought) was 'thick' full eyebrows. I spent years pulling them out to have a thin brow (wish I still had them). Now that I'm older (I'm 53), they stopped growing back where I NEEDED them to grow and only grew where I don't want to grow. I can't afford microblade so this product adds a brow to where I have NONE and darkens the fine line I have
. I do have to leave it on twice as long as it's recommended. I just wash my face around my brow area and it will last for at least 48 hours (some times longer) for me. I'm sure it does better for someone that actually has brows and just needs areas to be darker and fuller. I love it." — Robin Thomas
A low-stakes NYX tinted brow gel
Available in five shades.
Promising review:
"Wow, I am surprised! I finally have eyebrows again. This looks so natural.
My eyebrows have begun to thin. I'm in my 50s, and I look washed out with no brows. This is so easy to use and doesn't rub off.
Glad I tried this before going to one of the pricier brands." — Leslie B
A clear eyebrow gel that holds hair in place
Promising review:
"I am 65 and my eyebrows are becoming sparse. Besides the challenge of finding an acceptable brow color in silver/gray, I have discovered that my eyebrows have become rather wild. I was hoping this product would keep them in place. It did. It’s colorless so there was no problem there. The product works. That’s all I hope for. Good choice." — MarloJones
A collagen-coating hair treatment
Promising review:
"This product has a light but really lovely scent. I absolutely love it! My almost waist-length hair was seriously damaged by my last hairstylist. I've tried everything to make my hair shinier and more manageable, with less frizz. I've been through countless deep conditioning treatments with little results...till I found CER 100! I'm in my early 50s so I have far from 'virgin' hair. If mine looks this great, that says a lot!
My only wish? That it came in a bigger tube/bottle!" — C. Fordham
A splurge-worthy Olaplex No. 3 repairing hair treatment
Promising review:
"For the price of this small bottle I had very high expectations, and it truly delivered
! This is not a hair conditioner. As it says on the bottle, it is a 'hair bonder.' I am 55 years old and I dye my gray Asian hair every 3–4 weeks. This makes my hair very frizzy and dry-looking no matter how much I condition. After using this twice — I washed my hair first, towel dried it, applied Olaplex, left it on for 10–15 minutes each time, did a quick rinse, towel dried it, and then blow dried it — the result is just amazing! No more frizz and fly-away hair. That was two days ago and still looks good.
" — SusannaF
A leave-in reparative treatment for damaged hair
I bleach my dark brown-black Asian hair blonde every six to eight weeks, so I was immediately intrigued when I first heard some stylists at my salon raving about K18. And it turns out the rest of the world loves it, too, because it was sold out at Sephora the first time I tried to buy it. I eventually snagged a mini bottle and was gobsmacked at how much softer my hair was. Seriously. I spent the whole day touching my hair, and even my boyfriend agreed that my mane was noticeably silkier. Olaplex
was my go-to before I tried K18, and I still stand by it as a product, but I really love that K18 is a leave-in treatment rather than an in-shower mask. Having to let the Olaplex sit for 10 minutes felt like forever, especially when I wasn't taking an everything shower (you know, the ones where you exfoliate and shave). With K18, you let it sit in your hair for four minutes post-shower to activate, and then, you can style your hair (or just let it air dry like I do). I've found that my hair is softest the next day, so don't be discouraged if your hair looks or feels the same the day you use it
. One last thing: It is pretty pricey, but a little goes a long way. The 5 mL tube I bought has lasted ~five washes, and eventually, K18 can become a maintenance product so you won't need to use it every time you wash your hair.Promising review:
"My hairdresser had been using this on my hair after every color for the past six or seven months. When I left the salon the first time I couldn't tell a difference between the two products. However, with continued use, I noticed my hair looked better for longer after the salon. My color faded less. I could go longer between washings because my hair was healthier and required fewer other products applied to it daily. My heat styling was holding days longer because the ends of my hair weren't splitting as much.
K18 is a keeper for me! A fresh trim with color every five weeks, combined with this product has my 50-year-old head of hair looking glossy and youthful
." — polkm
A nourishing Glossier lipstick that feels like a balm
Available in nine shades.
Promising review:
"This product does everything Glossier says. Goes on easy, moisturizing but not oily, sticky, or greasy.
No lip liner needed (unheard of at my age, 59). Beautiful buildable color. I am a G10 and bought Ember and it is perfect." — Susanne
A powerful snail repair cream
Promising review:
"I'm 55 years old and my skin is a bit sensitive. I don't have a lot of wrinkles, but I'm definitely noticing a few more laugh lines and forehead crinkles than I had a few years ago! I've tried several moisturizers and have not been terribly impressed with any of them until now. This stuff really is great — incredibly hydrating without feeling greasy and it absorbs quickly. It feels great on my skin. In just a few short weeks, I definitely notice an improvement in my skin tone and fewer lines and wrinkles!
Plus, the customer service is great. I had questions when I first received the product and got followup response immediately. I will definitely be ordering this product again. I use it in the evening and morning; no need for two different moisturizers. Very pleased!" — sbakey
An anti-humidity spray for hair
Promising review:
"I don't usually try all the latest hair things because my hair is very fine and it doesn't like product. But, I received as a sample and I can't believe how nice it made my hair and how long it lasted. I have to wash every single day or my hair would be limp and lifeless. You could tell if I didn't wash my hair for one day. This miracle stuff makes it so that I don't have to wash my hair for a good three days at least and it still looks fresh.
It also lasts between washes, so I only have to use it every other wash or sometimes not for three or four. I can't live without this now that I found it. It took me till my 50s to find this amazing product. I sure coulda used this in my 20s!
" — B.S.
A pack of 40 impurity-absorbing acne patches
Promising review:
"These are the best. I’m 65 years old and still experience frequent breakouts. Pop on one of these and your zit heals in half the time.
The package has several different sizes so you can use really small ones for average pimples or on small places like the tip of your nose. It also comes with big ones for those zits that look like a light in the middle of your forehead. They’re practically invisible so you can wear them during the day." —Terry L. Burgess
A hot air brush that achieves a salon-worthy blow out
The brush has special vents that allow air to flow so hair dries faster. Plus, it's quicker than using a dryer and then a flat iron or curling iron, which equals less heat damage. Promising review:
"The minute I got done styling, I was so happy with the results. I recommend your hair being almost dry or dry for the best styling results. You can dry your hair when it's completely wet, but I have super fine, colored, 59-year-old hair and when mine is almost dry or air dried I get the fullest, most beautiful shine that I barely have to apply hair spray after. Occasionally I use a little mousse prior to drying but it's not needed. I highly recommend giving this brush dryer a try....my hair is so happy...it grows fast and it feels so great and soft and full!" — Kelly Howards
A pack of two "flossing toothbrushes"
Mouthwatchers
is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS.Promising review:
"What really surprised me was thatmy teeth are actually whiter and brighter since using them
. I'm 80 years old and still have all my teeth and gums in good condition but let's face it, the yellowing and old ivory look they've had for many years as the enamel wears thin naturally is a given or so I thought even though I don't drink tea or coffee or smoke, which are, I believe, the top three stainers. I tried whitening toothpastes and other bleaching aids but they caused my lips to swell so that was not an option. As far as I'm concerned these brushes are a godsend
for the vanity I have left regarding my smile. The Price? I'd spend twice that much for the quality care and moral boosting these brushes give me." — Hope D. Emch
A bubbling clay mask that tackles pore congestion
Promising review:
"I am absolute love love love this product, and my daughter does as well. I have very sensitive skin and am not able to use all products, but this one not irritate at all my skin. It not only helps clean out blackheads, but calms my skin and decrease redness and irritation around active skin areas too. It's very fast; in just under five minutes, I feel like a kid! It's just absolutely adorable and fun!!! My daughter and her friends asked to use it and it was everyone's favorite, and a wonderful fun activity. My daughter had sensation of slight tingling on the skin but no redness or irritation after it was used it. She is 19 and I am 41. It leaves skin feeling soft, brightens, and calms redness. I do always use moisturizer after any mask. There was no dryness day after as well. Going to order for myself again, it's now one of my favorites. And it will be on the list for gifts!!!" — Ken Agee
A winged eyeliner stamp
Available in three sizes.
Promising review:
"I am a 50-year-old woman who is ridiculous about trying out new makeup trends. I have been wearing my eyeliner winged since my teen years, and although I have gotten pretty good at applying my wings, I always seem to have one thicker than the other, or at an odd angel, most likely due to my eyes not being perfectly even. So when I saw a review of this product, I thought, what the heck, I will try it. Well, ladies (and guys who wear liner), this winged liner set is one of the best purchases I have ever made in the cosmetic world. It is so simple and I can't believe how quickly I was able to give myself the absolutely, flawless wings!
If eyes could fly...worth every penny." — Molly A. Kasdan
A NYX buttery gloss for rich, creamy, high-shine color that doesn't feel sticky.
Available in 35 shades.
Promising review:
"I like the buttery feel, and that this Butter Gloss lasts longer than other regular lip gloss
and is more moisturizing than other glosses. I still use a nourishing rosehip lip oil beneath it for added moisture. I am 50 and my lips are thinner, more wrinkled, and dryer than my younger lips. Overall this provides more moisturizing and longer lasting gloss than other lip 'glosses.
'" — elemental em
A box of eight pore-tightening, skin-lifting face masks
Promising review:
"At 60 years old I have tried SO MANY products...anything short of surgery to lift and tighten my face. Around the age of 57 my pores became larger and larger. I tried product after product and spent hundreds trying to find that fountain of youth. There is nothing like going into a store with sales people younger than my grandchildren telling me what I'm doing 'wrong' with my skin care regime. They had never seen a wrinkle in their lives. I thought I would give this face mask a shot. I mean what did I have to lose? Immediate results!
I couldn't believe it! My pores were small; my face was different...and in a good way..lol. I can't believe my skin looks so good. I'm so excited. I had to write a review. I don't think you'll be sorry if you decide to try this. I know I sure wasn't!" — Judi Bragg
A beloved fragranced and tightening cream
Promising review:
"I never write reviews and I created this account just so I could write this one. I am 53 and I have never had a problem with aging skin until the last two years where I noticed my skin is not as firm. After just a week my crepey skin is tighter and I can actually see a significant difference.
It looks like my skin from five years ago. This cream may not do much if you're in your 20s or 30s, and may not be worth the price if you have young skin, but it is amazing if you are older! I love this product so much I started the auto renew so I know I won't run out.
And I personally love the smell, though I see some people do not; I think it smells delicious." — kaprn
A 3-pack of dermaplaning facial razors
Promising review:
"Just used this amazing little razor on my face for the first time and I am hooked! I am 58 years old and battle the peach fuzz especially on my lip and chin...this was super easy and effective! The exfoliation alone is fantastic!
Grab some of these for your beauty arsenal!" — Cisami
An eye primer that makes shadow and liner last
Promising review:
"I feel so stupid...I'm 65 years old and have always been annoyed by the fact that by mid-afternoon, my upper lids would be oily, shiny and sporting a stripe from my eye liner. I didn't think there was a cure. Then stumbled upon the idea of using a primer/foundation designed for the eyelids. What? How BRILLIANT!! Who would have thought? I dipped my toe into the water and purchased one tube of the Thank Me Later Eye Shadow Primer. I don't use eye shadow on my lids, but I do use it as a liner on my lower lashes. (I add water to compressed eye shadow and put it on my skin with a sponge-end pencil thing). This stuff ROCKS!! At the end of a hot Texas day, my lids are still as fresh and dry as they were at 6 a.m. And it only takes a pinhead-sized drop to cover one entire lid from lashes to eyebrow, with enough left to cover the lower lid area as well. It's creamy, but dries very quickly. Awesome!
The only thing that keeps this product from being 100% perfect is that it has a chemical smell when you first put it on...BUT...after a few minutes, the smell is gone and my eye makeup looks impeccable for 12+ hours. Obviously, I highly recommend this product. They've found a lifetime customer with me." — ShortieTX
A super soft makeup erasing cloth
Promising review:
"I'm impressed. The Makeup Eraser removes my makeup easily and completely. I wear waterproof mascara, water-resistant foundation, and fairly heavy eyeshadow and brow powder. I was tired of using up cotton pads and remover liquid to get my makeup off at the end of the day — it was time-consuming, expensive, and not always effective. This cloth and some warm water solves the problem. I'm 60 years old and I try not to subject my skin to undue pulling and stretching. The Makeup Eraser requires only a gentle circular motion, and maybe a little extra wiping right at the eyelash edge. My face comes out makeup free and gently exfoliated, ready for moisturizer.
What a great product!" — A. Hawley
An in-shower scalp massager and shampoo frother
Promising review:
"I notice a difference in using this for about a month, twice a week. I am 58 and have had thinning hair for a very long time, this brush seems to be thickening the spots where I have hair, I see why so many people are very happy with it." — J. G.
A brightening vitamin C serum
Promising review:
"This serum is just as amazing as everyone says it is. I am 67 years old, and I have light melasma on both of my cheekbones. I have done *everything* to get rid of it (microdermabrasion, other serums, clarisonic exfoliation, and on and on ad nauseam). I wear SPF 50–70 on my face 365 days a year, and I've done that for decades. I also drink a lot of water. It looked as good as it was going to get. Now, my skin looks even better, and the melasma has never been lighter. Overall, my skin tone just looks very even and smooth.
Every morning when I look in the mirror at my face, I marvel at how smooth it looks for my age. This is such a terrific product. I just finished my first bottle and I'm on to my second one!" — Rabid Reader
A lengthening and clump-free mascara
Promising review:
"I am 68 years old and have been using makeup for 52 of those years. I have tried many mascaras over those years, from inexpensive to very expensive. I cannot say that I have ever been really happy with the results. I had reached the point where I thought that, it does not matter the cost, they are pretty much all the same. This changed my mind. I put on two coats and it made my lashes look so thick. If I did not know better, I would think that I had on false eyelashes.
I used baby shampoo, as I always do and I always lather with the baby shampoo twice, to remove the mascara, and it came off easily. I will look no more for a new mascara. I cannot imagine a mascara better than this." — Piaget
A salicylic acid body wash for rough and bumpy skin
Promising reviews:
"I am now in my early 40s and have suffered with acne for a good 30 years. I finally feel like I got my facial acne under control, but now that I’ve done that, it seems my 'bacne' is maybe getting a little worse. I’ve tried a variety of acne-clearing body washes. The cheap stuff didn’t seem to work, nor did the expensive stuff! I decided to give this a try. I’m only a few days in, but I do notice a difference. A few of the more 'active' acne spots are not as sore and seem to have dried out a bit. My back also seems a little smoother than it has been, and also cleaner.
This body wash doesn’t leave an oily residue. My back still feels clean the next morning. I’ve been lathering this soap into my back and will let it sit for a few minutes before rinsing." — mdgrl79
"I have tried so many products to get rid of the upper arm acne. I'm on two weeks of use and can definitely feel the difference. My arms are smoother. I will continue to use it because it works. I'm a guy, later 50s. Have had upper arm acne since my teens." — Howard
A powerful glycolic acid peel to help improve texture, reduce fine lines, and soften skin.
Promising review:
"I am very pleased with this glycolic peel. I just ordered my second bottle. It leaves my skin feeling and looking better.
No problems with peeling or burning at all. I leave it on for 15 minutes or more, every two weeks. There is some tingling but that is normal. It is definitely more effective than other glycolic products I have tried through the years.
I am very careful for 48 hours post treatment (I do not scrub my face and I use lots of moisturizer/sunscreen after doing the peel). I do it on a day where I can just stay home, relax, and don't have to put on makeup so that my skin can rest afterward and overnight. I am 45 but I don't look it; and I think this peel, combined with exfoliation and retinol creams, plus lots of sunscreen, really keeps my skin looking great. I highly recommend this peel for experienced or beginner users...just take your time, follow instructions, and perhaps do a test patch first." — Mera
A lightweight skin-smoothing makeup primer
Promising review:
"I won! This primer not only has a pleasant, light, and delicate smell, but it actually works very well too. I have a really oily T-zone and and really dry aging skin everywhere else. Somehow this primer seemed to do whatever my skin needed to keep the makeup in place.
I live in a very humid, sub-tropical climate so finding a primer that holds up in nearly 100% humidity is amazing! I had two events to attend two nights in a row and they both lasted too long....hours! My makeup looked as good at the end of the night as it looked when I first put it on and set it that morning. It also made my skin feel so soft.
I've been wearing it most of the time without adding any makeup and it really improves the look of my 64-year-old skin. Try it. I think you'll be as pleasantly surprised as I have been." — JanJan
A pair of exfoliating mitts
Promising review:
"This is by far the cheapest and most effective product I’ve ever used
!! I’m 54 and don’t take the best care of my skin Even if I used a brand new razor, I couldn’t get a close shave, and even after lotion, my skin was still rough! First use, not so much. Two days later, second use, and ugh tons of dead skin came off!! Shaving was a dream!! Forget body dry brushes and gooey scrubs, this is the magic!
" — Melissa Vizzaccaro
A skin de-puffing ice roller
Store it in the freezer until you're ready to use it. When that time comes, swipe it over your face for cooling facial. Reviewers say it also helps with migraines and sinus headaches.Promising review:
"I am 54 years old. I was not so kind to my skin in my younger years and now I am paying for that. I used this lovely roller on my face after I put my facial regimen on. I also have terrible allergies and sinus headaches. I could not believe that when I used it as directed, my headache was gone, not to mention the bags under my eyes
. I had to use twice before the headache was gone. Use for a few minutes, wait a bit then use again. I like so much I ordered two more. I leave one at work and I gifted one to a friend." — Sara Farrell
A crème-to-powder waterproof eyeshadow stick
Available in 31 shades.
Promising review:
"I'm 52 with crepey eyelids and they itch and water if a smidge of eye product gets in them. Powder shadow is a complete no-go! Just bought two of these and I am so happy! After years of not wearing shadow, I am back in the game! It goes on creamy exactly where you put it. The smudger works beautifully and it stayed put all day with no creasing, no watery or itchiness.
Didn't use any primer, just on clean, moisturized skin Thank you! I will definitely be getting more colors!" —Tania Nicholson
An overnight lip mask for intense hydration
Available in four flavors.
Promising review:
"I am a 61-year-old lady with dry lips. Thanks to this mask, my lipstick goes on smoother and looks better! This is the best stuff and stays on all night. I do not rub it off in the morning; I rub it into my lips. I think it even plumps my lips up. I would buy more when I run out!!" — cindy usher
A lightweight and dark circle-reducing concealer
Available in 18 shades.
Promising review:
"Best under eye concealer ever. I am 67 years old and have tried them alI. I wouldn't go out without applying this concealer. It blends nicely with my foundation and has never caked. The sponge applicator is soft and makes application quick and easy.
I will continue to use this product and hope, like many products I've used over the years, that it doesn't get discontinued." — Morty
A color-changing oil blush
Youthforia
is an Asian woman-owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup made with at least 90% renewable ingredients.Promising review:
"I can go down the list of impulse buys I've made after seeing them on TikTok. Most of them fall way short of what I had hoped for or expected. Not this stuff. I'd give it 10 stars if I could.
After turning 40, I've not been happy with my blush or tinted moisturizers. More often than not, they either pill or settle into my pores, etc. I don't wear very much makeup, and I'm surely no makeup artist. I'm sure I'm doing something wrong, but to be honest, I'm not willing to put the time or effort into learning at this point in life. YOUTHFORIA to the rescue! This stuff is awesome. I can use it to create nothing more than a healthy glow, or can build it for more if I care to.
It is undetectable once on the skin, and it lasts all day. It's all I was hoping for and so much more. I highly recommend it." — Kate F.
A professional grade callus-removing gel
Promising review:
"I must start this review by saying that after ordering hundreds of items from Amazon, this is my very first review for product that absolutely deserves acknowledgement. I am a 48-year-old male whose feet have looked absolutely horrendous since my teens. After letting the products sit on my feet for about 10 to 15 minute (yes I let it sit for an additional 5 minutes due to deep cracks I had on my toes) and using a new pumice stone with wooden handle my feet look and feel absolutely young again
. For anyone in the world who has calloused and cracked feet THIS PRODUCT IS THE PICK TO MAKE." — DPaul
A skin spatula that de-gunks pores
Promising review:
"I am 49 years old and I don't have acne but as I have gotten older, my pores have gotten larger especially on my chin and nose. Do yourself a favor and get out a magnifying mirror to see this thing in action! So satisfying! It splatters all the oils and gunk out of your pores and makes them look much better! It also makes your skin feel really soft and just generally improves the texture of your skin!
I was honestly not expecting such an affordable device to do this kind of magic!" — Ashwin Lakshmiratan
A strengthening and nourishing cuticle oil
Promising review:
"I was skeptical that this would do anything for my fragile nails. Four months later I'm stunned that my nails are not chipping and peeling like they used to, and even the ridges are diminishing.
When I look at the quarter-inch or so of growth from the nail bed that has occurred since I started using this product, I see nice smooth healthy nails
. I can't wait to see what they look like several months from now when the entire nail has had a chance to grow out. I apply the oil all around the nail including under the tips of the nails before I go to bed most nights and massage it in while I watch the evening news. It is good to know nice nails are not a thing of the past even though I'm over 50 years old." — All His 247
A weightless and vegan squalane oil
Promising review:
"I'm, well, a senior citizen and have used many products and many moisturizers over the years. My daughter introduced me to this product. I love it. Frankly, I've thrown out almost all other moisturizers. I use this product for my arms, my legs, my feet, my hands, my cuticles, and my face. Oh, yes, and when there is still some left on my hands I run it through my hair, just enough to help tame my frizz. It's light; it absorbs quickly. Fragrance free is a plus for me. If you like a heavy lotion feel, then this product isn't for you. I've tried squalane from other suppliers. This one is the best." — mcmorgan
A cult-favorite French moisturizing cream and primer
Promising reviews:
"I LOVE this cream! It is luxurious, not greasy, and has a very light scent; I look forward to putting it on every day.
I am in my early 40s and have extremely dry, sensitive skin. This goes on and my skin drinks it up
. It leaves my skin looking healthy and supple, highly recommend! I am also a licensed cosmetologist and makeup artist. I have used this cream as a makeup primer for several different skin types with great success." — missamy
"As a 50-year-old woman who loves wearing makeup but her makeup always looks cakey and you can see all my fine lines and wrinkles, I have never found a product that works as fantastic as this
. I use it as a primer before my foundation and the problem has been solved." — Ariel perez
A set of 42 flexible and heatless curling rods
Promising review:
"I love these rollers. My hair is very thin and the hot rollers and dryer that I have been using further destroyed my hair. These rollers are easy to use.
I put a little water on each section, roll, and usually wait two hours. My curls are great and stay all day.
I am 70 years old." —The Sutherlands
An Elf setting powder
Promising reviews:
"I usually don't write reviews, but I'm impressed. This stuff is magic. I'm 40 and the setting powder instantly took away fine lines and wrinkles without being cakey.
And for the price I'm obsessed." — Deanne Gibson
"I love this powder! I'm in my 50s and powder can really age you. This sets your makeup and doesn't emphasize lines and wrinkles.
You can't beat the price." — Shawn Wilson
A pack of 100 bamboo oil-blotting sheets
Promising review:
"At 68 years old, I am making my first purchase of 'oil blotting' papers. I must say I was skeptical. But, I was quite pleasantly surprised that the 'papers' do remove the oil that causes the shine.
Admittedly, I handle things awkwardly (probably using more 'papers' than necessary). However, the product does work. And work well." — John R. Spencer
An oil-absorbing volcanic stone face roller
Promising review:
"I read a review about this and decided to give it a go because it was so inexpensive. I’m 45 with oily skin. I wear a sheer foundation and I don’t like applying powder to absorb the excess oil on my face. I also can’t use the blotting papers because my skin is so sensitive; some have made me break out and some have left my skin red. This is a game changer! This is my first review of a product and I’ve had Amazon Prime for years now!" — Heather