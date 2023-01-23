32 Beauty Products You’ll Be Glad You Impulse Bought

Popular items from this list include:
• A collagen protein treatment for hair that can help add shine, health and fullness to over-processed or damaged hair.
• Glossier’s Boy Brow: a tinted brow gel that makes brows look fuller, without drying down crusty or leaving a flakey residue.
• The Essence Lash Princess mascara, an affordable and lash-lengthening mascara with a huge cult following.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A long-lasting liquid matte lipstick
Available in 34 shades and in a kit option.Promising review:
"I have worn it almost exclusively for two years straight, I've rebought it several times, and the best part — it's under $10 a tube. I currently own five shades, but it comes in 45 SHADES, so you're bound to find one that works for you. In addition to being long-lasting, it doesn't leave my lips all dry and cracked like other matte lipsticks I've tried in the past. And I've done the leg work — dozens and dozens of times, I've put this on before dinner, eaten a full meal, drunk some cocktails, and it still looks fantastic when I get back home!" –– Ciera Velarde,
A high-shine gloss and lipstick hybrid
Uoma Beauty is a Black-owned small business was founded by Sharon Chuter, whose goal is to make an innovative and inclusive make-up brand that's always evolving. This lipstick is available in eight shades. Promising review:
"I LOVE everything about this lip color. It is long-lasting, beautiful, a wonderful color, and the container is like a party." — vicki k.
A magical makeup-correcting stick that removes smudges and more
Promising review:
"I may be a little clumsy at times. But, this pen is so handy to clean up any mistakes. And it is so soft and moisturizing. I keep mine out of the drawer on my vanity. It is so precise." — Jenny L
A tinted blush oil that lives the perfect natural and dewy finish
Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup made with at least 90% renewable ingredients. It's available in three shades.Promising review:
"I actually have all three shades of this, and it's become the only blush I use! I especially love it in the winter because I feel like it actually hydrates my face instead of drying me out like powder blushes can. I especially like the "But Tonight" shade (the darker, brown color) for everyday use because it gives me a warm glow similar to bronzer, and when I'm looking for a fun pop of color, I'll throw on Let's Go Party (the bright pink color). A little goes a long way with this product, so just dab a few dots on your cheeks, and then use your fingers or a brush to blend it out." –– Ciera Velarde,
A pair of winged eyeliner stamps
Available in three styles.
Promising review:
"Let me start by saying this isn't my first cat-eye rodeo. I've tried the taping method, normal liquid liner, plastic winged stamping devices, stencils, all of it! Well, this gem arrived and I immediately had to try it out, all while laughing at how terrible this would probably turn out...but to my surprise I put the left cat-eye on first and it was perfect. I thought this was a fluke and did the right eye...again, it came out clean and perfect! I HAVE NEVER IN MY LIFE BEEN ABLE TO DO A CAT-EYE IN UNDER 10 MINUTES, LET ALONE THE TWO MINUTES THIS TOOK TO DO!
There were no sloppy streaks that I had to touch up or anything you would expect. Just a clean crisp line. I can now do a cat-eye EVERY day and look/feel like a badass. Everyone can think I spend hours doing my makeup in the morning." — LadyMeow
A Revlon hot air brush that quickly styles and dries hair
Promising review:
"First time review and it’s because I’m so happy with this dryer/styler! My hair is about shoulder length, very fine with a slight curl, and now it has some gray to it. It’s also frizzy, no matter what I use. I’m 61 years old so trust me, I’ve used a lot of products! Never have I been able to get my hair to look like it did after leaving the salon, EXCEPT after using this.
I watched some YouTube videos first for some pointers, and then I gave it a try. It’s easy to use, even though it’s bigger than I thought it would be. My hair came out beautiful! Smooth, soft, no frizz and lots of volume.
Hope this review helps you anyone out there that have similar hair!" — Anon anon
A cult-favorite mascara that lengthens the look of lashes
Promising review
: "As someone who isn't a big fan of false lashes (the glue irritates my eyes and I'm terrible at applying them) this budget-friendly holy grail does the trick for both lengthening and volumizing my lashes. After you've given it a minute to dry, it lasts all day long and doesn't smudge or fade. It seriously gives the effect of false lashes, without the discomfort." –– Kayla Boyd,
Promising review:
"After using Lights, Camera, Lashes by Tarte for the past year, I got tired of breaking the bank over mascara. My sister suggested Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect and I IMMEDIATELY fell in love. It provides dramatic length and great volume. I can honestly say I can’t stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look. Also, it is very long-wearing. I go from an eight-hour workday right to the gym and sweat like crazy...and this stuff doesn’t budge! I love it!!" — Carrie E Weikert
An Olaplex treatment to repair damaged hair and broken bonds
Make sure your hair is wet when you use this, and apply liberally from roots to ends. Use once a week or twice a week if you have severely damaged hair.Promising review:
"I had a botched hair color. The hairdresser over-bleached and processed my hair. I could hardly brush it because of the damage. I knew I needed to find something to repair my hair. This product has worked wonders. I did an overnight treatment and I could feel that my hair was more manageable.
I love this product, I now use it once a week to help replenish my damaged hair. My hair is very thick so I only got two treatments out of one bottle.
I will definitely be using this in the future. It smells good and is easy to apply." — Amazon customer
A deep-conditioning hair mask to manage dryness
Briogeo is a Black-owned, woman-owned small business that specializes in cruelty-free, gluten-free, mostly vegan hair products. Every product is also six-free, which means it has no harsh sulfates, silicones, phthalates, parabens, DEA, or artificial dyes.Promising review:
"MY HAIR HAS NEVER BEEN SOFTER! Seriously, this stuff is magic.
My hair was so soft using this product and never felt greasy like a lot of other products will make my hair feel. I have straight, fine hair and it was awesome!" — mhopp
A nourishing and reparative nail-and-cuticle oil
Promising review:
"I had peeling, weak nails for years. I bought this in February. This size bottle lasted a bit more than a month as I religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day. I then bought the big 4-oz refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" — Diana
A box of eight pore-tightening, skin-lifting face masks
Promising review:
"At 60 years old I have tried SO MANY products...anything short of surgery to lift and tighten my face. Around the age of 57 my pores became larger and larger. I tried product after product and spent hundreds trying to find that fountain of youth. There is nothing like going into a store with sales people younger than my grandchildren telling me what I'm doing 'wrong' with my skin care regime. They had never seen a wrinkle in their lives. I thought I would give this face mask a shot. I mean what did I have to lose? Immediate results!
I couldn't believe it! My pores were small; my face was different...and in a good way..lol. I can't believe my skin looks so good. I'm so excited. I had to write a review. I don't think you'll be sorry if you decide to try this. I know I sure wasn't!" — Judi Bragg
An itch-relieving dandruff shampoo
Promising review:
"I have tried every natural thing for my dandruff-y, funky scalp. I did tea tree, neem, a couple of Aveda systems, borax, just everything. For a couple of YEARS. I'd see mild improvement, but it was always a struggle and if I let up, it was back with a vengeance. And then I used this twice and it's just all gone. I'm going to keep using it for a while to make sure this stuff is killed off completely, but I can already tell I'm not going to have gross lumps of dead skin in my hair ever again.
I've had a lot of hair loss the last couple of years too, and I have SO much hope that this will help reverse that! I'm still using my nice natural shampoo as my main shampoo. This stuff is kind of harsh. But as medicine it can't be beat and I'm so glad I bought it." — bright shiny things
A velvety, natural-looking and long-lasting lip stain
Available in 46 shades.
Promising review:
"Very pretty color. Lasts a long time, doesn't smudge when dry, and when I think I need to reapply, I can just put a new coat over it and looks good as new. Love it!" — Shawn
A super-soft makeup-erasing cloth that just uses water
Promising review:
"I am amazed by this product. I would even say that this is life-altering! I have not had to buy makeup remover in three months and don't believe I will ever have to again!
When I used makeup remover, I felt like I could never get all of my makeup off and I had to rub my eyes quite a bit to get it off. Even after a lot of rubbing when using makeup remover I still would wake up the next morning with makeup residue from the previous day and I never felt I could completely get my makeup off. With Makeup Eraser, there is not one bit of makeup left!! It is like magic!!
Make sure you follow directions, you have to use warm water and use the correct side!" — Sprklbuz
A bottle of sulfate-free Biotin shampoo infused with botanical extracts
Promising review:
"I love this shampoo! I had gastric sleeve surgery and my hair was very, very thin. I started taking biotin and switched to biotin shampoo as recommended by my doctor. It doesn’t make your hair grow by washing it but it makes your hair and roots stronger. And it worked. After using the whole bottle, my hair was stronger. I had a lot of new growth that was sticking around (the previous new growth fell out early on) and my hair was getting thicker. Eight months later, my hair is back to normal. It's longer and thicker than ever.
I still use it twice a week and love it! I’m not crazy about the way it smells but others love it when they smell my hair." — Diane J. Huff
A pore clearing clay healing mask
There is a bit of mixing involved — you'll need to add some apple cider vinegar
for it to do its best work. This product is cruelty-free and formulated without additives or fragrances. Promising review:
"I first want to share that I typically don’t share reviews but this product has truly helped clear my skin. My adult acne has been out of control for some time now. I’ve tried everything including hormone therapy which didn’t help. I’ve ended up with a scarred face from so much picking at my acne. I’m sooo amazed by this mask.
Yes it dries your face but a good moisturizer does the trick. So thankful for this product.
I do masks all the time. Most recent was a black sea mask. It cleaned up my blackheads, but my acne remained. This seems to be doing the trick! Try it out! You won’t regret it." — Danielle Torres
A jar of O'Keeffe's hand cream formulated to heal even the most dry, cracked skin
Promising review:
"Every winter, my fingers and knuckles crack and bleed. I've tried everything on the market to heal my hands. I received this hand cream yesterday and when I put it on, I could tell right away that this was better than anything I'd tried. This stuff started working immediately. I filled all the cuts and cracks on my hands with this cream, and today they are almost healed. I believe that this is the best hand cream ever made on earth.
" — Steve
Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed
A 10-in-1 leave-in spray
Mane Club is a small business based in California that specializes in vegan and cruelty-free hair products.Promising review:
"I have a very thick head of naturally curly hair and have put it through just about everything, including all kinds of hot tools, at-home dye kits, the gamut of shampoo and conditioner types, basically every dry shampoo and hair oil in existence, and just about anything else to try for a story for you dear readers. Lots of products have either straight-up failed, been meh
enough for me to not recommend, or fantastic but so costly that I feel guilty recommending them. Basically, a lot of stuff ends up in the trash or pawned off on my (grateful) friends when it isn't a fit for me. But THIS STUFF. This stuff has become my go-to for spraying on my wet hair and then blow-drying. Normally I'd apply a heat protector and an oil treatment or leave-in conditioner before blow drying. But this 10-in-1 treatment takes the cake! Most of the time when I use it, I don't even need to finish off my hair with hair oil (I've been doing that as an essential hair step for years now). It's really that good! Here, I have freshly blow dried hair with just this post-shower using this Amika blow-dryer brush
. This brush is fantastic on its own but this spray-on treatment has more or less doubled this brush's effectiveness. My hair comes out feeling softer, looking shinier and healthier, and stays looking good for days — which is especially great news because I wash my hair about every four days. 'Tis time for me to unload a bunch of hair products I now no longer need to my friends." –– Elizabeth Lilly
A mattifying primer that keeps makeup looking fresh and crease-free
Promising review
: "I could go on and on about this magic face sauce
, but instead I’m just gonna lead with the pictures from my random sweat test experiment and tell you what you’re seeing. I think it did a GREAT job of soaking up the oil on my nose and forehead, much better than any pressed or loose mattifying powders I use. The (picture on the right) is after I danced Lindy Hop, Shag, AND Balboa
(all fairly rigorous dance lexicons in the swing dance family) for three hours in a hot, crowded bar
that had to be at least 90 degrees inside. According to my Fitbit, I did 20,000 steps that night so I REALLY put this stuff to the hardest test I could manufacture! It’s lasted for forever, as well, so I definitely think it’s a good deal for the price. It’s small, but you don’t need a lot!" — Queenofthehouse
An impressively effective foot file
Promising review:
"This baby is seriously sharp and does serious magic to my horrific calluses!I have had foot files and that ridiculous pedi-egg before and they don’t hold a candle to this.
So imagine my surprise when this actually works really well! I used it dry out of curiosity since it says wet or dry, and honestly I feel like it works even better dry than wet. I can’t believe how much better my feet look!
Sooooo gross to use (it’s basically Mount Everest in foot skin), yet such a satisfying result! My only sad thing is now it hurts to walk on gravel barefoot. Worth it!!" — Eliza
A flexible and residue-free eyebrow gel that comes tinted
Available in five shades.
Promising review
: "I've been eager to get my hands on this product for months now! Honestly the easiest brow product I've ever used and it's seriously magic.
My brows looked instantly fuller! They weren't crusty or stiff and the applicator is amazing! My favorite thing about Boy Brow is the texture, no crusty brows here. This product has changed my entire makeup routine!" — Jordanne
An eyebrow tint that can define and darken brows
Available in four colors.
Promising review:
"Love this product and I use it every three weeks now religiously! I apply it with a little angled eye brush and I started outlining the brow shape I wanted with Vaseline or ChapStick to prevent staining when I first started out
. I let it sit about three minutes once I’m done applying to both sides. It starts out dark and then washes lighter after a few days so don’t panic if it’s dark right after. It lasts about three weeks but has lightened a bit by then. I never knew how many eyebrow hairs I had until I used this product!
It also helped me even out my eyebrows because they tend to be slightly uneven!" — Amazon customer
A fast lamellar water rinse-out treatment that smoothes hair
Promising review:
"I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair. I have always used ethnic hair products and stayed away from brands such as this one because of the alcohol consumption. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this.
I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen. Thank you so much!!" —Theressa Hailey
A collagen protein treatment that can add health to damaged hair
Promising review:
"This stuff is amazing! I saw this as a beauty recommendation on BuzzFeed as a dupe for Olaplex (which I had tried and wasn't blown away by) so I thought I would give it a try — and I'm so thankful I did! My bleached and heat-damaged hair feels so soft, is more manageable, and looks healthier after each use
. I agree with other reviewers that it seems like a big price tag for the size of the bottle, but a little bit does go a long way and it is so worth it. I wish it came in a larger size bottle so I didn't have to reorder so quickly." — Carley S. Whitson
An eyeshadow primer that stops makeup from fading or creasing
Promising review:
"So let me start by saying I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high end to low...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. Using this primer, shadow lasts a full eight hours or more.
I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands if I was lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you, Elizabeth Mott, for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" — Melissa Mae
A dry volume texture spray for full, refreshed hair
Promising review:
"My all-time favorite. I’m on my fourth bottle and the bottle itself lasts forever. I have bleached processed hair (balayage) and curl it practically everyday. I’ve noticed such a difference when I stopped using it because I ran out. People notice the volume. It doesn’t weigh my hair down or make it feel like it has residue." — Mluvvv
Get it from Sephora for $22+
(available in two sizes).
A dewy tinted skin conditioner with SPF and hyaluronic acid
Lip Bar is a Black-owned, woman-owned business and all of its products are vegan, cruelty free and contain no unnecessary chemicals. Available in up to 12 shades. Promising review:
"I have have only worn foundation on special occasions. I tried this tinted moisturizer and when I got it I tried it out and I was in LOVE!! I have found a simple and natural coverage I have been looking for so long. I don’t feel like I have anything on, it’s not a heavy weight like some foundations give. My skin looks great and the color is a perfect match for my skin tone. I just LOVE IT!" — La H.
A pack of 100 bamboo oil-blotting sheets
Promising review:
"I have been searching for something as effective as this for a long time now. I have extremely oily skin. I live in the Caribbean and whether I wear foundation or not, very early in the day my face is covered in oil. Mostly over my T-zone is where I get shiny and oily. So I tried this and it is excellent. It picks up the oil quickly leaving my face naturally matte-like for hours. I am well pleased with the light weight of the sheets, and the pack fits perfectly in my purse or jeans pockets. I have no dislikes. I will stock up on it. Anyone with oily skin will find this as a must have." — Melisa
A purple shampoo to remove any unwanted yellow tones in your blonde hair
Promising review:
"This stuff is a godsend! I used to have red hair and decided to get a blonde balayage. It took two visits to get my hair lightened to where it looked blonde and not gold, but it still had lots of gold in it. Now my hair is finally blonde and not gold! I’m so happy! Plus this stuff smells amazing and makes my hair so soft and shiny and voluminous with lots of body!" — KatEd
The versatile botanical oil that can help fade scars and hydrate skin
Promising review:
"Bio-Oil is the BEST skin product on the market. I use it as a twice a day — morning and before I go to bed. Small lines have disappeared. My skin is very smooth and seems to glow.
A doctor recommended this to one of my friends who told me about it. I have bought several bottles as gifts. Be patient. It will take a few months for you to see notice the changes. I am 71-years-old. No one paid me to write this." — Amazon customer
A brightening and highly bendable concealer
Available in 18 shades.
Promising review:
"Best under-eye concealer ever. I wouldn't go out without applying this concealer. It blends nicely with my foundation and has never caked. The sponge applicator is soft and makes application quick and easy.
I will continue to use this product and hope, like many products I've used over the years, that it doesn't get discontinued." — Morty
A soothing scalp massager that creates shampoo lather
Promising review: "
My 11-year-old has had extreme dandruff buildup. I purchased this along with a Neutrogena shampoo. She had long thick wavy hair, and there were no issues using it. I recommend pressing it into the skin and then using circular-motion brushstrokes to get the job done. I got one for myself, and it feels so nice in the scalp and gets rid of any buildup.This has quickly become a must-have in our hair routines!
" —Tirsa Ortiz