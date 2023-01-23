32 Beauty Products You’ll Be Glad You Impulse Bought

Popular items from this list include:

• A collagen protein treatment for hair that can help add shine, health and fullness to over-processed or damaged hair.

• Glossier’s Boy Brow: a tinted brow gel that makes brows look fuller, without drying down crusty or leaving a flakey residue.

• The Essence Lash Princess mascara, an affordable and lash-lengthening mascara with a huge cult following.