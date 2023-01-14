Shoppingtargetbedding pillows

These Highly-Rated Pillows From Target Are (Mostly) Under $25

Nuë by Novaform cooling memory gel <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63c05731e4b0d6f0ba02c597&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fstandard-fresh-38-cool-gel-memory-foam-bed-pillow-n-252-e-by-novaform%2F-%2FA-82191794%2523lnk%3Dsametab" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="pillow" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63c05731e4b0d6f0ba02c597" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63c05731e4b0d6f0ba02c597&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fstandard-fresh-38-cool-gel-memory-foam-bed-pillow-n-252-e-by-novaform%2F-%2FA-82191794%2523lnk%3Dsametab" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">pillow</a>
Target
Nuë by Novaform cooling memory gel pillow

A good pillow can be the difference between a good night’s sleep and a bad one. Fancy sleeping pillows can cost more than $100, but if you’re on a budget Target is a great place to shop. There, you can get pillows for as low as $10, and they actually have decent ratings.

Whether you’re a side sleeper, stomach sleeper or back sleeper (and like your pillows fluffy, firm or somewhere in between) Target has you covered. We’ve rounded up some highly rated options below, from the least to the most expensive.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
A medium density pillow
Offering classic comfort at a low price, this medium density pillow from Made By Design has more than 100 five-star ratings. It’s made of a cotton blend and soft fill, and the medium density is ideal for stomach and back sleepers.
$10 at Target
2
An extra firm down alternative pillow
If you like your pillows extra firm, this Made By Design pillow is a budget-friendly option with more than 400 five-star ratings. It’s filled with a soft down alternative, and the extra firm texture offers some extra support, making it ideal for side sleepers.
$10 at Target
3
A quilted down alternative pillow
Not too soft or too firm, this medium density down alternative pillow from Threshold is well suited for all sleeping styles. It has an overall rating of 4.5 stars and a quilted texture that adds a touch of homey flair.
$12 at Target
4
A gel memory foam pillow
If you’re looking for a pillow that will meld to the shape of your head and neck, look no further than this one from nüe by Novaform. This pillow has a four-star overall rating, and it’s easy to see why. The cooling gel memory foam micro cushions promise to offer a more temperate sleep experience, and both the pillow and cover are machine washable.
$14.99 at Target
5
A microgel pillow
If you find that you’re replacing pillows more often than you’d like (because no one wants an uncomfortable, misshapen pillow), this 4.3-star pillow from Made By Design is said to retain its shape for longer thanks to its sturdy and durable microgel layer. If allergies are an issue, the company notes that the microgel doesn’t retain dust mites.
$16 at Target
6
A set of two luxury cooling pillows
Is there anything more comfy than a plush hotel pillow? These hotel-quality pillows from Beckham Hotel Collection are super plush, cooling and have a 4.4-star rating. They’re also breathable (perfect for hot sleepers!) and can go in your washer and dryer when it’s time to clean them.
$49.99 at Target
7
A memory foam pillow
Boasting more than 300 five-star ratings, this Made By Design pillow is said to offer cool comfort while you sleep. The memory foam filling forms around the contours of your head and neck, and the breathable design keeps you cool and means you’ll wake up refreshed, not sweaty.
$35 at Target
8
A universal sleeping pillow
The Casper Essential Pillow is soft on the outside, supportive on the inside, and well suited for all types of sleeping positions. It has a 4.3-star rating, and the company even offers a 30-night trial with free return shipping.
$45 at Target
