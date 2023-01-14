These Highly-Rated Pillows From Target Are (Mostly) Under $25

A good pillow can be the difference between a good night’s sleep and a bad one. Fancy sleeping pillows can cost more than $100, but if you’re on a budget Target is a great place to shop. There, you can get pillows for as low as $10, and they actually have decent ratings.
Whether you’re a side sleeper, stomach sleeper or back sleeper (and like your pillows fluffy, firm or somewhere in between) Target has you covered. We’ve rounded up some highly rated options below, from the least to the most expensive.
1
A medium density pillow
2
An extra firm down alternative pillow
3
A quilted down alternative pillow
4
A gel memory foam pillow
5
A microgel pillow
6
A set of two luxury cooling pillows
7
A memory foam pillow
8
A universal sleeping pillow