The Best Bed Pillows Under $50 That Reviewers Swear By

You don't have to spend a fortune to get quality sleep.

Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows and Utopia Bedding bed pillows
Amazon
The right pillow can make all the difference in your quality of sleep. After all, no one wants to wake up with a stiff neck, achy shoulders and back pain. And since bedding can be super expensive, the last thing you want to do is spend your life’s savings on a pillow only to find that it fails to live up to its price. Luckily, affordable bed pillows do in fact exist, and you don’t have to sacrifice on quality to have one.

While you may not be able to visit every store in the world to squeeze every pillow in search of the perfect one, you can however rely on other sleepers’ feedback to pick the best one for you. Below, we rounded up some of the best bed pillows under $50 you can buy online.

1
Target
Casper Essential pillow
Designed for all sleeping positions, this Casper pillow offers a lush outer feel and responsive support thanks to the short fibers on the interior. It has over 300 five-star ratings on Target's website.

Promising review: "I have tried many different brands of pillows. The Casper pillow is my favorite thus far. It suits my need for a firm yet not “brick hard” pillow. I sleep on my back & my side & this pillow is comfortable in both positions. It is not the cooling pillow but I have found that it doesn’t smother my head & make me sweat." — Pip
$45 at Target
2
Wayfair
Wayfair Sleep memory foam pillow
This pillow has over 2,000 five-star ratings on Wayfair and is made of supportive, temperature-regulating gel memory foam that relieves pressure on your head while you slumber. It's designed with ventilation to keep you cool throughout the night and has a machine-washable cover that can be unzipped and removed for laundry day.

Promising review: "These pillows are AWESOME!! I have trouble with my neck and have spent hundreds of dollars on pillows and these pillows I wake up with no stiffness or pain in my neck. Definitely worth the money!!" — William B
$24.99 at Wayfair (originally $31.99)
3
Quince
Quince premium down alternative pillow
Filled with hypoallergenic microfiber fill, this pillow has an overall rating of 4.8 stars on Quince and is available in two densities: soft/medium and medium/firm. It has a cotton sateen shell and gives a similar feeling of traditional down, but with allergies in mind.

Promising review: "I am very difficult when it comes to choosing a great pillow for bedtime. I usually sleep on my side and after giving these pillows a try my husband and I are both very happy with our decision to try them. We both have two, which is very convenient since our bed doesn’t have a headboard and when it’s bedtime and we both get our books, we position them behind us and have no issues with discomfort in our backs and necks. These are definitely a must if you are still in search of the perfect, soft, but not too soft, bedroom pillows. Price is unbeatable for the quality of this Quince product." — Alexia S.
$39.90 at Quince
4
Amazon
A two-pack of Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows
This set comes with two pillows ideal for all sleeping styles, but the reviews from side sleepers are particularly glowing. The pillows are filled with a soft down alternative. Their breathability is designed to keep you cool at night, and they have a bounce-back texture to retain their shape.

Promising review: "I can’t tell you how many pillows I have bought and thrown away. But this pillow is the BEST! I am a side sleeper and have struggled w neck pain for years. This pillow supports my neck perfectly and I woke up refreshed with no pain!! I’m buying more of these! They are incredible!" — Hellothere
$46.46 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A two-pack of Utopia Bedding bed pillows
With over 35,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, this pillow set comes in queen and king sizes and contains plush poly fiber fill. You have the option of blue, light gray, black, dark gray or white piping designs for added stylish flair.

Promising review: "I’d been on the hunt for the perfect pillow after ruining my go to pillow in the wash. These pillows are the perfect height, amount of stuffing, weight,etc, I suffer with neck trouble and these are exactly what I was looking for. Would give 10 stars if I could." — Mama3
$31.99 at Amazon
