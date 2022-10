Quince premium down alternative pillow

Filled with hypoallergenic microfiber fill, this pillow has an overall rating of 4.8 stars on Quince and is available in two densities: soft/medium and medium/firm. It has a cotton sateen shell and gives a similar feeling of traditional down, but with allergies in mind."I am very difficult when it comes to choosing a great pillow for bedtime. I usually sleep on my side and after giving these pillows a try my husband and I are both very happy with our decision to try them. We both have two, which is very convenient since our bed doesn’t have a headboard and when it’s bedtime and we both get our books, we position them behind us and have no issues with discomfort in our backs and necks. These are definitely a must if you are still in search of the perfect, soft, but not too soft, bedroom pillows. Price is unbeatable for the quality of this Quince product." — Alexia S.