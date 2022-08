LuxClub bamboo sheet set

Another sheet set our team loves is this eco-friendly bamboo option, which is great if you love changing the theme of your bedroom often because it comes in a whopping 41 colors. Orange, taupe, yellow, red, dark gray, and lime green are just a few possibilities. And if you're a hot sleeper , you'll also appreciate they're moisture-wicking and made of a smooth, bamboo-derived blend. The set includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two pillowcases and is made in sizes from twin to California king."I waited to write a review until after I’d had these for a few months. We love them so much we came back and bought them in three more colors. The aqua color is vibrant and has not faded after 3 months of weekly washing. They hold up well, fit our deep Sleep Number mattress, and the corners never slide off. The sheets feel cool and soft and are wrinkle-free unless you leave them wadded up in a basket for a week. These are the only brand we have used since we bought them. All my other sheets have moved to the back of the closet." — Wanda