I Asked A Bedding Designer Which Sheets She Buys For Herself

As a known sleepy person, I need my bed to be a luxurious haven where I can float off into dreamland as comfortably as possible. To that end, I’m always on the lookout for ways to upgrade my entire sleep situation, from cozy pillows to memory foam mattress toppers and beyond. At the top of my list of requirements is a deliciously comfy cozy sheet set, one that will keep my body at the perfect temperature and make me feel like I’m lying on a soft, fluffy cloud.

What better way to find out which sheets are the best than to consult an expert? For over decade, Lizzie Harper has designed quilts and pillows under the imprint Lovelyskybed and has worked in fabric development with a focus on sustainable and performance fabrics for various brands in New York City and Los Angeles. She told me that the most important aspect to consider while shopping for sheets is the natural fiber content. According to her, “cotton (organic or regenerative if possible) or linen are best. Once that’s squared away, color and design are the fun part to shop for.”

While natural fibers are her first criteria, Harper always takes her bed’s existing color scheme — often anchored by one of her handmade quilts — into account, which means she’s historically gravitated towards neutrals. “My bed vibe has actually been shifting to more color and I love it. As a rule, gray ticking stripes are very versatile and always work under more patterned layers,” she said.

Below, you can check out Harper’s recommendations for sheets, along with a few editor’s picks we couldn’t resist. They include popular luxury brands along with lesser-known industry faves that are as practical as they are beautiful.