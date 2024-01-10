I Asked A Bedding Designer Which Sheets She Buys For Herself

As a known sleepy person, I need my bed to be a luxurious haven where I can float off into dreamland as comfortably as possible. To that end, I’m always on the lookout for ways to upgrade my entire sleep situation, from cozy pillows to memory foam mattress toppers and beyond. At the top of my list of requirements is a deliciously comfy cozy sheet set, one that will keep my body at the perfect temperature and make me feel like I’m lying on a soft, fluffy cloud.
What better way to find out which sheets are the best than to consult an expert? For over decade, Lizzie Harper has designed quilts and pillows under the imprint Lovelyskybed and has worked in fabric development with a focus on sustainable and performance fabrics for various brands in New York City and Los Angeles. She told me that the most important aspect to consider while shopping for sheets is the natural fiber content. According to her, “cotton (organic or regenerative if possible) or linen are best. Once that’s squared away, color and design are the fun part to shop for.”
While natural fibers are her first criteria, Harper always takes her bed’s existing color scheme — often anchored by one of her handmade quilts — into account, which means she’s historically gravitated towards neutrals. “My bed vibe has actually been shifting to more color and I love it. As a rule, gray ticking stripes are very versatile and always work under more patterned layers,” she said.
Below, you can check out Harper’s recommendations for sheets, along with a few editor’s picks we couldn’t resist. They include popular luxury brands along with lesser-known industry faves that are as practical as they are beautiful.
American Blossom Linens colored cotton bed sheet set
"One sheet set I hope to buy someday when I'm ready to really splurge is the Colored Cotton from American Blossom Linens, made with Foxfibre
heirloom cotton. If you aren't familiar with Foxfibre
it's worth a look into Sally Fox and her story — she is a true hero of sustainable agriculture in America," Harper explained. "Owning these would be the height of luxury to me." Foxfibre is the patented name of Sally Fox's unique breeds of naturally colored, organically grown cotton, and you can learn about what makes it so special on the brand's site
. These sheets are available in queen, full, king, Cal king and split king sizing.
Coyuchi organic relaxed linen sheet set
"Coyuchi is the ultimate," Harper declared, adding that “it's pricey, so I only have one set from them, a gift from years ago... Luckily it's great quality and has held up well over time." This set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases for a full set or larger and one pillowcase for a twin set. You can purchase the set in seven colors in sizes twin-Cal king. It's a delightful luxurious splurge.
Muji linen plain weave fitted sheets
"Muji is good for linen," Harper said. She recently picked up a gorgeous deep brown fitted sheet while it was on sale and loves it. Available in two colors, these sheets come in single, double, queen and king sizing.
The Citizenry stonewashed linen bedding bundle
I can't help but sneak my own personal favorite onto the list as an editor's pick. I've slept on a lot of linen sheets in my day, but there's no comparison to this lavish set. It includes one sheet set (a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases), one duvet cover and two extra pillowcases. Set an elegant, comfortable and cozy tone in your bedroom — you'll never want to get out of bed. The set is available in 12 different solid colors and four different patterns in sizes full-Cal king.
Tekla percale bedding
Another Harper recommendation, this 100% organic cotton set from Tekla is made in Portugal with super-soft material that's lightly stonewashed for a perfectly broken-in feeling. Tekla is a Danish homeware brand that draws inspiration from the lines and aesthetics of art and architecture to create a timeless, sophisticated and minimalist vibe. It's available in multiple colors, though I love this olive green. This set is available in queen and king sizes.
The Magic Room handblock cotton double bedsheet set with pillowcases
Those who love a global aesthetic might want to check out Mumbai-based The Magic Room. Harper got her hands on their block-printed sheets after a friend shipped them to her from India last year. She says that they are "super bold floral and paisley patterned works of art and I love how they energize my space." If you're just as besotted as we are, you can contact the brand for international shipping rates.
Anthropologie organic percale printed sheet set
If you love Harper's previous recommendation for boldly printed sheets but want to be able to check them out at a trusted retailer first, take a look at these Anthropologie sheets. This editor's pick is a great option for anyone who loves a vibrant print. You can get them in a variety of colors and patterns in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and Cal king sizing.
Linoto linen bed sheet set
How sumptuous is this chocolate-y linen sheet set from Linoto? This Black-owned brand offers a range of gorgeous colors and patterns in twin, twin XL, double, queen, king, Cal king, European king, European queen, split Cal king and split king sizing. The set also includes two pillow cases in the size of your choosing and either one fitted sheet and one flat sheet or two flat sheets.
Beditorial Al Dente sheets
Harper hasn't purchased Beditorial sheets yet, but she recommends them for anyone who wants a cool, stylish bed vibe. This 100% cotton sateen sheet set includes one fitted sheet and one flat sheet, though you can bundle them to include two standard pillowcases as welI. It's available in queen and king sizing.
L.L. Bean organic flannel sheet collection
Harper recommends flannel sheets to people (like herself) who are always cold. "In winter I like to cozy up in flannel sheets (organic cotton of course)," she said. "LL Bean is a classic for this." Available in four colors, you can get these sheets in twin, full, queen and king sizing along with matching standard pillowcases.
Eddie Bauer cotton flannel bedding set
Beloved by HuffPost editors, this flannel sheet set is another great cozy option for those of us who are always cold. Available in twin, full, king and queen sizes in a range of festive seasonal patterns, these flannel sheet sets are as sweet as they are toasty warm.
Lunya washable silk sheets
Another option for those who run cold is silk sheets, like these from Lunya. Harper mentioned that while “the right silk sheets haven't found me yet,” she knows that the material is “great for thermoregulation” and is looking for a solid option. If you’re feeling splurge-y, give these sheets a shot. They are currently only available in white in a queen size.