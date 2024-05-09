ShoppingSleepbedroomsheets

These Are The Target Sheets That Reviewers Are The Most Obsessed With

They start at just $35, if you can believe it.
By 

Staff Writer

Vintage-inspired super soft sheets, 100% cotton 400 thread sheets and double brushed microfiber sheets.
Target
Vintage-inspired super soft sheets, 100% cotton 400 thread sheets and double brushed microfiber sheets.

It has been said that Target makes some of the best sheets known to man. Yes, this was said by us, and frankly — we still mean it. Whether your sheets are looking tired and dingy, you’re stocking a guest room or you’re hunting down a universally liked wedding present, Target’s bedding selection offers you comfort and style, often with a much nicer price tag than other places.

From cotton to bamboo, hot sleepers and cold, we curated a list of the highest-rated sheets you can find on Target.com. For each option, we’ve listed the sizes and colors they come in. We also give you what material they’re made from and what type of sleepers would enjoy each set.

We hope you find some great new linens for your space that have you sleeping easy knowing you didn’t overspend.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
A printed set of 100% cotton 400 thread sheets
These printed sheets are a big hit with HuffPost readers and continue to be a top seller on our site. With over 6,000 5-star reviews, they're soft and unfussy and last through many, many washes. They're a smooth and silky sateen, one of the most popular sheets at Target and come in a bunch of great prints for all types of decor. These come in twin-California King in over seven prints.

Promising review: "Best sheets I’ve ever had! I’ve had them for over 2 years and they get better with every single wash! I have them on both my parents bed at home which is a king and my apt bed which is a queen. I LOVE THESE SHEETS" — Taylor
$35+ at Target
2
Target
A solid set of 100% cotton 400 thread sheets
Another solid option — literally — these 100% cotton 400 thread sheets are just like the pattern version, only in solid colors. They're wrinkle, pill- and shrink-resistant, breathable and have a luscious sateen finish that will make it hard to get out of bed in the morning. These come in twin-California King in over ten colors.

Promising review: "I love this sheet set. They hold up well over time. Beautiful colors. This is my second set of solid colors will order more in the future." — Kmason
$29+ at Target
3
Target
A set of crisp cotton percale sheets
Straightforward and high quality, these 100% cotton percale sheets will keep you dry and cool. They're ultra-lightweight, so they won't weigh you down as you sleep and they come in basic solid colors that are easy to use in any room. These come in queen and king bed sizes in over five colors and in black and white for twin sizes.

Promising review: "I have purchased 100% cotton sheet sets from other companies that were not as nicely made as this set. The color is solid with no discoloration, the stitching is perfect, and the material is not blended with other fibers. The set came out of the washer and dryer beautifully and ready to be put on the bed, no ironing required." — Maria
$27.99+ at Target
4
Target
A set of bamboo blend viscose sheets
Glide and slide on these super silky bamboo blend sheets that are cool to the touch and super drapey. They come in a selection of rich tones that will give your sleeping space a little luxury. Sizes range from twin to king and they're available in over five colors.

Promising review: "I wish a picture would do these sheets justice! They are so incredibly soft and silky! They are so nice and cool when sleeping. I love how deep the pockets are as well! They come with a one year warranty too! If you’re looking for sheets, these are amazing!" — iwaskramer
$35.99+ at Target
5
Target
These vintage-inspired super soft sheets
Perhaps you're a vintage-loving maximalist who craves retro patterns but struggles to find vintage sheets that fit your modern mattress. We got you. These 100% cotton sheets from Target's vibrant Opalhouse line come in four great prints. They're percale but have been "peached" (a textile finish that intentionally breaks microfibers to make the fabric feel super soft and cozy), so they're a perfect balance of light and cooling but still snuggly and soft. These come in sizes ranging from twin to King and in four prints.

Promising review: "Perfect everyday sheets. Soft and not stiff. I really love the colors and it adds the perfect pop of brightness to my neutral bedding." — Lees
$30+ at Target
6
Target
This dreamy set of linen-blended sheets
Make every night feel like a dreamy beach vacation with this set of rayon and linen sheets. They promise to be soft and breathable, snuggly but cooling and everything you love about linen for a lot cheaper than 100% linen options from other retailers. These come in sizes ranging from twin to California King in white, off-white and two shades of gray.

Promising review: "These were my first pair of linen sheets. I love the feel of them. They feel like luxury. They hold up to low heat washing well. I’ve probably washed them at least ten times now." — Peonyexchange
$67.49+ at Target
7
Target
A super cozy set of 100% Turkish cotton sheets
In the world of bedding, often the only "masculine" options look like something a cartoon lumberjack would sleep in. While these super soft flannel sheets do come in a couple of florals, they mainly come in chic plaids that are stylized and modern. Whether it's cold outside or you're cracking the fan and AC to make it breezy, they've been double-brushed to be extra soft and cozy. Sizes range from twin to California King in over eight prints.

Promising review: "These have quickly become my favorite sheets. Spring, fall, and winter sheets that are neither too heavy nor too light. Extremely soft. I like the deep pockets because my mattress has a 2 inch mattress cover." — Jutta
$45.99+ at Target
8
Target
A set of T-shirt sheets
You ever wish you could have a whole sheet set that feels like your favorite worn-in tee? These jersey knit cotton sheets look so welcoming, you'll want to roll around in your bed every time you make it. They promise to be cozy and lightweight, come in a bunch of fun colors and can be used in all seasons. These come in sizes ranging from twin to California King in over a dozen colors.

Promising review: "No pilling!!!!! I love jersey sheets but I always rnd up with pilling after a month or two of using them from other brands, but I decided to spend a little extra money and try this brand out and I'm glad I did!! Ive used them for over a month now and STILL no pilling on the side I sleep on. Absolutely fantastic and the color choices are much more chic than the Target brand. 10000000% going to buy another set in the future" — Madoka
$39.99+ at Target
9
Target
A set of double brushed microfiber sheets
With nearly a perfect 5-star rating, these double-brushed microfiber sheets are hypoallergenic, making them a great option for people with sensitive skin. They promise to be soft but durable and stay wrinkle-resistant even after heavy use. Sizes range from twin to California King in eight muted prints and 10 floral prints.

Promising review: "Very delicate and lightweight. Material is non irritating for eczema prone people. Washed 8 times since first purchased and still just soft and vibrant as first use" — Mommy
$32.29+ at TargetFloral patterns: $32.29+ at Target
|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

HuffPost Shopping’s Best Finds

MORE IN SHOPPING