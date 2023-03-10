8 Under-The-Radar Bedding And Mattress Sales You Shouldn't Miss

If you’ve been waking up to a sore back and rough, scratchy sheets, it may be time to upgrade your sleep setup to get better z’s. And you’re in luck because March 12-18 is Sleep Awareness Week, a weeklong event created by The National Sleep Foundation to promote better sleeping habits.

During this time, many popular brands are offering amazing deals on bedding, pillows, mattresses and more, up to 50% off.

Advertisement

This is your chance to finally get your hands on the luxury sheet sets, comforters and comfy pillows that your neck will surely thank you for. Below, we rounded up the best Sleep Week deals from brands like Brooklinen, The Citizenry and Cozy Earth that you don’t want to hit snooze on.