8 Under-The-Radar Bedding And Mattress Sales You Shouldn't Miss

Take advantage of Sleep Awareness Week with up to 50% off top-rated sheet sets, comforters, pillows and more.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

A <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=6407b3e2e4b0c62918df03eb&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lunablanket.com%2Fproducts%2Fluna-cooling-weighted-blanket%3Fvariant%3D40153468829784" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Luna cooling weighted blanket" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6407b3e2e4b0c62918df03eb" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=6407b3e2e4b0c62918df03eb&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lunablanket.com%2Fproducts%2Fluna-cooling-weighted-blanket%3Fvariant%3D40153468829784" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Luna cooling weighted blanket</a> and <a href="https://brooklinen.pxf.io/c/2706071/971323/12856?subId1=6407b3e2e4b0c62918df03eb&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brooklinen.com%2Fproducts%2Fclassic-core-sheet-set%3Fvariant%3D24296797702" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Brooklinen classic core sheet set" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6407b3e2e4b0c62918df03eb" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://brooklinen.pxf.io/c/2706071/971323/12856?subId1=6407b3e2e4b0c62918df03eb&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brooklinen.com%2Fproducts%2Fclassic-core-sheet-set%3Fvariant%3D24296797702" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Brooklinen classic core sheet set</a>
Luna, Brooklinen
A Luna cooling weighted blanket and Brooklinen classic core sheet set

If you’ve been waking up to a sore back and rough, scratchy sheets, it may be time to upgrade your sleep setup to get better z’s. And you’re in luck because March 12-18 is Sleep Awareness Week, a weeklong event created by The National Sleep Foundation to promote better sleeping habits.

During this time, many popular brands are offering amazing deals on bedding, pillows, mattresses and more, up to 50% off.

This is your chance to finally get your hands on the luxury sheet sets, comforters and comfy pillows that your neck will surely thank you for. Below, we rounded up the best Sleep Week deals from brands like Brooklinen, The Citizenry and Cozy Earth that you don’t want to hit snooze on.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Zamat
Zamat
Now though March 18, you can get discounts on ergonomic pillows from Zamat, including 10% off purchases over $50 and 18% off purchases over $70.

In addition, the Butterfly pillow bundle — which includes the brand’s top-rated neck- and shoulder-support pillow along with a matching pillowcase — is currently 40% off when you use code HP40.
Butterfly Pillow Bundle: $56.99 at Zamat (originally $94.98)Shop Zamat
2
The Citizenry
The Citizenry
The Citizenry's Sleep Event is happening March 13-27, when you can get 15% offall bedding, including the stonewashed linen pillowcase set. You can even unlock 20% off when you opt for a full bundle.
Shop The Citizenry salePillowcase set: $58.65+ at The Citizenry (originally $69+)
3
Brooklinen
Brooklinen
Now through March 20, get 20% off sitewide at Brooklinen (excluding Last Call items and Spaces marketplace partner products). Use the sale to upgrade your bedroom with Brooklinen's classic core sheet set, which comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases.
Shop Brooklinen saleSheet set: $119.20+ at Brooklinen (originally $149+)
4
Avocado
Avocado
Now through March 27, get $300 off the Avocado organic luxury mattress when you use code SNOOZE, and 10% off bedding and adjustable bases (no code required). Plus, save $200 on green, vegan and latex mattresses when you use code SLEEP.
Shop Avocado saleOrganic mattress: $2,499+ at Avocado (originally $2799+)
5
Sijo
Sijo
If you're in need of a new cooling duvet cover (this one's made of eucalyptus fibers!), look no further than Sijo. The brand is offering 15% off sitewide, no code required.
Shop Sijo saleAiryWeight duvet cover: $89.25+ at Sijo (originally $105+)
6
Cozy Earth
Cozy Earth
From March 13-19, you can get 30% off sitewide at Cozy Earth when you use code SLEEPWEEK. Plus, on March 17, the brand is celebrating World Sleep Day by offering up to 50% off sitewide, no code needed.This is the perfect chance to elevate your sleeping experience by getting one of Cozy Earth's incredibly soft silk or bamboo comforters at a major discount.
Shop Cozy EarthComforter: $279.30+ at Cozy Earth (originally $399+)
7
Marlow
Marlow
Through March 20, Marlow is offering 20% off off everything, including the Marlow pillow, and you can even stack your savings with Marlow's buy-more-save-more discount and get up to 50% off when buying multiple pillows.
Shop Marlow salePillow: $52+ at Marlow (originally $65+)
8
Luna
Luna
Through March 18, take 15% off all products $50 and up at Luna, a brand known for its ultra-cozy cooling bamboo weighted blanket, when you use the code SLEEPWEEK15.
Shop Luna saleBlanket: $76.49+ at Luna (originally $89.99+)
