Food & Drink

The Best Beers To Drink On St. Patrick’s Day, According To Irish Bartenders

Besides Guinness, of course.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Guinness

St. Patrick’s Day, at least as we know it in the U.S., is infamous. From the heavy drinking, the Dropkick Murphys, the bodies of water dyed green and the lewd T-shirts that manage to offend on multiple levels, an Irish American could be forgiven for hating the once-holy day.

But it’s not all drunken debauchery. The American version of St. Patrick’s Day got its start as a celebration of Irish culture and heritage. And for many, it’s still exactly that. As long as your plan for March 17 is more cultural appreciation than, well, green SantaCon (LeprechaunCon?), the barkeeps at your local pub probably won’t spit in your Guinness. (As long as you’re polite and tip well. But that goes for every day of the year.)

While Guinness is the classic choice for a St. Paddy’s pint, it’s not the only brew worth considering. Of course, the dark, creamy stuff holds supreme for a reason — it’s a tasty, centuries-old tradition.

But there are plenty of other Irish imports and American takes on classic Irish styles deserving of a toast. We spoke to some real-life Irish bartenders working in the U.S., and they shared their suggestions for other beers to try that won’t make them want to roll their eyes at you.

Stouts are always in

Try: Finback Macchiato Stout, Murphy’s Irish Stout

Finback Macchiato stout
Kyle Gonzales
Finback Macchiato stout

Stouts are a quintessential style, and there are plenty to explore.

“When you think stout, don’t just think of Guinness,” offered Brendan O’Donohoe, an owner of the bar Ginger’s in the Park Slope neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York. Even if you stick with the dark, roasty stuff, keep in mind that there’s a whole world of options besides classic Guinness.”

“There’s so many different types of stouts that have really good, long-lasting flavor notes, like something wine would have,” O’Donohoe continued. “Beer has really transformed over the last, I suppose, five or six years — especially with microbreweries.”

His recommendation is from a New York City brewery: Macchiato stout by Finback Brewery in Brooklyn. It’s brewed with added caramel and coffee to complement the naturally toasted, bittersweet malt flavor inherent in stouts.

Guinness isn’t the only stout that comes from the Emerald Isle itself. Michael Dorgan, owner of the Wicked Monk in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, recommends an Irish beer that, like him, is originally from Cork.

“Murphy’s stout is a great alternative to Guinness — it’s less bitter and less heavy, for those who don’t like the Guinness taste,” Dorgan said.

Murphy’s and Guinness belong to the same style — Irish dry stout — but Murphy’s is sweeter and milky in both taste and consistency.

Greatest hit imports

Try: Smithwick’s, Harp Lager

And if dark beers just aren’t your thing? No worries — stouts aren’t the only Irish exports you’ll find in the U.S.

“The other two Irish beers that are common stateside are Harp Lager and Smithwick’s ale,” Sean Muldoon, owner of the Dead Rabbit in Lower Manhattan, pointed out.

For those who lean toward classic lager styles — light, crisp, yellow — Harp Lager is an Irish import that may be to your taste. It’s subtle, with some balanced bitterness and citrus flavor coming from the hops, and the aroma is often described as sweet and floral.

Smithwick’s is an Irish red ale, and as you might expect, it pours a lovely deep ruby color. It has some of the roasty, coffee-like flavor you’ll find in Irish stouts, but it’s much lighter in body and has biscuity, caramelly flavor notes. If you’re planning on having more than a couple of beers on St. Paddy’s, something like Smithwick’s will go down easily.

Irish American reds

Try: Sixpoint Dead Rabbit Ale, Absolution Cardinal Sin, Great Lakes Conway’s Irish Ale

Conway's Irish Ale
Great Lakes
Conway's Irish Ale

Don’t rule out American breweries’ versions of these classic Irish styles. Muldoon said that instead of Smithwick’s, Dead Rabbit serves an Irish red made exclusively for it by the Brooklyn brewery Sixpoint.

No worries if a visit to New York isn’t in your near future, though. There are other American-made Irish reds out there. It’s not the most common style these days, so check local microbreweries for hidden gems. Absolution Brewing in Torrance, California, sells an Irish red called Cardinal Sin, which is light, sweet, and toffee-like in flavor.

Ohio’s Great Lakes Brewing Co. makes one called Conway’s Irish Ale, which is sweet but full-bodied and strong. It’s sold seasonally, in the early part of the year, so you might just be able to snag some for your St. Paddy’s festivities.

Something sweeter

Try: Magners Irish Cider

If hops and malt just aren’t doing it for you, there’s one option that isn’t technically a beer at all.

For Kevin Quinn, bartender at Johnny’s Bar in Manhattan’s West Village, “the drink that comes straight to mind would be Irish cider.” Quinn named Magners Irish Cider, which is actually sold as Bulmers in Ireland.

“It’s typically one of the first alcoholic drinks an Irish person would experience, and it’s a perfect choice for day drinking if you’re going to fill up on Guinness later on in the night,” Quinn said. With a fairly low alcohol content and some very balanced sweetness, a Magners may be the perfect change of pace when you need a break from the dark stuff.

Boozeless

Try: Guinness 0.0

Guinness 0.0
Guinness
Guinness 0.0

While St. Paddy’s is typically known as a big drinking holiday, those who are abstaining for whatever reason need not be left out. Nonalcoholic beer has been growing in popularity over the last few years, and the Irish king of beers has taken a swing at it, too.

Guinness first launched an NA beer, Guinness 0.0, a couple of years ago. NA beer tends to have a pretty uneven reputation, but O’Donohoe swears this stuff is the real (no-alcohol) deal. Customers and critics alike seem to agree. So, if you’re the designated driver or just hoping to avoid a March 18 hangover, consider treating yourself to one of these instead of sitting out the fun.

Viski bar tools

'Apartment Bartender' Shares The Tools You Need For A Stellar Home Bar

BeerIrelandSt. Patrick's Daybartender

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

We’re Not Prepared For The Next Pandemic Phase: Dealing With Long COVID

Home & Living

This Ryan Reynolds Time Travel Movie Is The Top Film On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

15 Funny Tweets About The Hell Of Losing An Hour Of Sleep For Daylight Saving

Work/Life

Is It OK To Tell Your Boss That You’re Unhappy At Work?

Wellness

If You’re Going To Google Your Health Symptoms, Here’s How To Do It Right

Relationships

We’re Best Friends... But We’ve Never Met In Real Life

Home & Living

This British Historical Fiction Adaptation Is The Top Show On Netflix

Shopping

'Queer Eye's' Bobby Berk On Anxiety, Minimalism And Spring Cleaning Must-Haves

Shopping

17 Wardrobe Upgrades From Amazon, Hand-Picked By Influencers

Shopping

Transform Your Bathroom Into A Spa With These Under-$50 Accessories From Amazon

Shopping

This $15 Kitchen Gadget Is All You Need To Make Perfect Pancakes

Shopping

21 Things To Bring Some Order To The Chaos In Your Fridge

Shopping

38 Cheap Products That'll Help Make Your Life Less Stressful

Shopping

23 Parenting Products With Before-And-Afters That Are All The Convincing You’ll Need

Shopping

Just 29 Oh-So-Useful Things Under $50

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

Women Sneakerheads Share The Best Sneakers They're Buying This Spring

Shopping

The Best Sunscreen Is On Amazon, And It's Not What You Think

Shopping

5 Products You Need If You Sleep Next To Someone Who Snores

Travel

10 Products Therapists Personally Use To De-Stress While Traveling

Style & Beauty

Thinking Of Cutting Your Kid's Hair At Home? Read This Before You Pick Up The Scissors

Parenting

These Drawings Find The Humor In The Ups And Downs Of Motherhood

Parenting

25 Raw Birth Photos That Capture The Beauty And Power Of Delivery

Travel

9 Mistakes People Make When Booking Summer Travel

Shopping

9 Aluminum-Free Deodorants That Actually Work, According To Reviewers

Wellness

Why You Want Your Therapist To Like You So Badly

Shopping

28 Little Decor Upgrades That Are Cheaper Than Buying New Furniture

Wellness

Why Some People Still Haven't Gotten COVID

Shopping

This Julia Child Kitchen Hack Is A Must For Small Spaces

Wellness

What Is 'Trauma Dumping'? Here's How To Know If You're Doing It.

Food & Drink

The First Black Woman To Solely Own A Tequila Brand: 'You Have To Invest In Yourself'

Travel

How To Choose The Best Flight When Traveling With A Baby Or Toddler

Money

The 7 Biggest Mistakes People Make In Their Wills, According To Estate Lawyers

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This New Thriller Is The Most Popular Movie On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

For Those Who Are Immunocompromised, 'Normal' Isn't Even Close

Wellness

Want To Declutter Your Brain? Cross Something Off Your 'Needle List'

Shopping

Chefs And Food Stylists Are Obsessed With This Shape Of Plate

Food & Drink

Never Have Time To Make Family Dinner? Experts Reveal When It’s OK To Give Up.

Shopping

Everything You Need To Wax At Home Like A Pro