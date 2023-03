Tushy Ace electronic bidet seat

Give your buns the royal treatment with this electric bidet seat from Tushy. It has a heated seat and temperature control for the bidet water and even a bum dryer, with a sleek remote to keep you totally in control. Both elongated and round toilet bowl shapes are available. The Tushy Ace bidet is loved by many, including fellow media comrades."I appreciate how the Ace coddles me and treats me like the rich lady my brain convinces me I am. And though it seems like it might be complicated, I recommend it for first time bidet users, because you can customize pretty much everything, including the water pressure. I appreciate that I can change the temperature of the water too, because sometimes it's jarring to have very cold water propelled into your butt! I appreciate the dual nozzle especially after sex or when I'm menstruating, because things can get, er, messy, and now I can clean up without paper waste." — Sarah Madaus, New York City-based writer and fitness instructor"I love the cleanliness! America is one of the only countries where this isn’t a practice. It also saves paper — we’ve cut down on toilet paper so much since we purchased it." — Cortne M. Bonilla , fashion and beauty editor at Editorialist