ShoppingbathroomsToiletsbidet

The Bidet Attachments That Real Poopers Swear By

Welcome to the world of extremely clean butts.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://hellotushy.pxf.io/c/2706071/857557/11973?subId1=6400b4ade4b05f1e793df0f6&u=https%3A%2F%2Fhellotushy.com%2Fproducts%2Face-electric-bidet" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Tushy ace electric bidet" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6400b4ade4b05f1e793df0f6" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://hellotushy.pxf.io/c/2706071/857557/11973?subId1=6400b4ade4b05f1e793df0f6&u=https%3A%2F%2Fhellotushy.com%2Fproducts%2Face-electric-bidet" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Tushy ace electric bidet</a>
Tushy
Tushy ace electric bidet

In the world of clean butts, there’s one special toilet gadget that reigns supreme for getting you squeaky clean: a bidet. They’re not common in the U.S., but if you’ve ever had the pleasure of using one while traveling, your life was likely changed and it made you want one in your own bathroom. Or if you’re wondering what on earth a bidet even is, allow us to elevate your number two experience.

While you may think of a bidet as that vaguely toilet-looking object that you find in hotels throughout Europe, know that you don’t have to invest in a whole new throne to enjoy the perks of this device. You can invest instead in bidet attachments that can be installed on your existing toilet for anywhere from $50 to about $300.

A bidet uses a high-pressure nozzle to spray water on your nether regions, leaving you way more cleansed and poo-free than regular toilet paper does. Plus, some bidets even offer a fancy air drying feature. And if you spend a lot of time doing the doo, you’ll probably save a ton of money on stocking up on toilet paper rolls.

If having a clean booty every time you poo sounds like your idea of a great time, you’re in luck. We asked enthusiastic bidet believers about the bidets they use at home so you can make sure you get only the best for your rear end.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Tushy
Tushy Classic 3.0 bidet attachment
Tushy's bidet attachment is easy to install, is fingerprint and smudge-proof and has self-cleaning technology that washes the nozzle before and after each use. It's designed to get you as clean as possible, while also potentially alleviating discomfort from issues like hemorrhoids or UTIs.

"I bought the Tushy after several of my friends got it and enjoyed it so much, they also bought travel bidets so they'd never be without one. I like that it was affordable and incredibly easy to install. And I do feel like I use less toilet paper, so it's saving me money and a little more environmentally friendly." — Paige Lavender, HuffPost senior breaking news editor

"We ordered it at the beginning of the pandemic (as everyone was freaking out about toilet paper) and didn’t get it for a while because so many other people did, too. We got it a few months later and it’s been love ever since." — Lacey T., founder of The Mddl with Lacey podcast
$99 at Tushy$109 at Amazon
2
Tushy
Tushy Ace electronic bidet seat
Give your buns the royal treatment with this electric bidet seat from Tushy. It has a heated seat and temperature control for the bidet water and even a bum dryer, with a sleek remote to keep you totally in control. Both elongated and round toilet bowl shapes are available. The Tushy Ace bidet is loved by many, including fellow media comrades.

"I appreciate how the Ace coddles me and treats me like the rich lady my brain convinces me I am. And though it seems like it might be complicated, I recommend it for first time bidet users, because you can customize pretty much everything, including the water pressure. I appreciate that I can change the temperature of the water too, because sometimes it's jarring to have very cold water propelled into your butt! I appreciate the dual nozzle especially after sex or when I'm menstruating, because things can get, er, messy, and now I can clean up without paper waste." — Sarah Madaus, New York City-based writer and fitness instructor

"I love the cleanliness! America is one of the only countries where this isn’t a practice. It also saves paper — we’ve cut down on toilet paper so much since we purchased it." — Cortne M. Bonilla, fashion and beauty editor at Editorialist
$399 at Tushy$399 at Amazon
3
Amazon
Luxe Bidet Neo 320 toilet attachment
This bidet attachment is available in rose gold, blue and white, just in case you want to add a pop of color to your cleaning experience. It also has an adjustable water temperature so you can get high-pressure cold or hot water, depending on your preference. In addition to the rear nozzle, there's also a lower pressure second nozzle for front cleaning.

"I love that it was easy to install, I feel cleaner, and using less toilet paper! It's renter-friendly too, since I can uninstall when I move out!" — Greta Geiselman, HuffPost director of office services
$46.99+ at Amazon
4
Amazon
Brondell Swash SE400 bidet seat
With a ton of neat functions, including a heated seat, warm air dryer, power-saving eco mode and a blue night light for better visibility, this easy-to-install bidet system is perfect for both bidet beginners and pros.

"It’s got adjustable water pressure and temperature so it’s set just how I like it. I travel a lot for work and miss it a lot when I’m gone! I don’t know how I lived so many years without one." — Twitter user Lorna Juett
$284 at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A colorful water-saving showerhead with Bluetooth compatibility

7 Showerheads That Will Turn Your Bathroom Into A Spa

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

The 5 Biggest Myths About Pregnancy And Exercise, According To Experts

Parenting

People Are Quick To Comfort Those Who Experience Miscarriage. What About Their Partners?

Food & Drink

Pro Bakers Share The Store-Bought Brownie Mixes They Swear By

Travel

Flying Soon? Here’s How To Get Free Upgrades And Other Perks.

Travel

16 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Vermont

Parenting

What We Can Learn From Brian Austin Green And Vanessa Marcil’s Co-Parenting Drama

Shopping

24 Shoes That Really Were Made For Walking

Shopping

46 Practical Things You Don't Realize You Need Until You Buy A House

Shopping

Under-$50 Dresses From Walmart That You’ll Look Forward To Wearing

Wellness

The Most Common Long COVID Symptoms Doctors Are Seeing Right Now

Food & Drink

TikTok Claims This Common Cooking Oil Is 'Toxic.' Do Experts Agree?

Shopping

Stop Fighting With Technology And Start Embracing It With These 48 Gadgets

Shopping

8 Reviewer-Approved Jeans You Can Buy At Target

Shopping

This Expensive-Looking Swivel Chair Will Almost Certainly Sell Out Again

Shopping

No More Stalling: Here Are 25 Things That The Time Has Finally Come To Get

Shopping

If You Spill A Lot, Try These Internet-Favorite Stain Removers

Shopping

16 Things That Will Help You Get Through Airport Security Faster

Wellness

4 Signs You’re Experiencing Secondhand Stress (And What To Do About It)

Style & Beauty

The TikTok Trend That Dentists Are Begging People To Stop Doing At Home

Parenting

Is It Actually OK To Come Empty-Handed To A 'No Gifts' Party?

Relationships

This Woman Put Her Boyfriend On A Performance Improvement Plan

Relationships

Is ‘Anchoring Bias’ Affecting Your Relationships? Here’s What To Look Out For.

Wellness

This Type Of Cancer Is Rising Among Young People. Here Are The Signs To Watch For.

Shopping

28 Dupes That Are Way Cheaper Than The Originals But Just As Good

Food & Drink

Bars Need To Be A Safer Place For Everyone. Meet One Of The Women Making It Happen.

Shopping

9 Highly Rated Makeup Sponges That Cost Way Less Than The Beauty Blender

Shopping

Everything We Know About The $2,600 Skin Laser That’s All Over Instagram

Work/Life

8 Ways Anxiety Pops Up When You Have A Toxic Boss

Work/Life

Here’s Why You Should Use DoorDash To Get Your Groceries Delivered

Paid for by DoorDash
Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Shopping

19 Items That Have Saved Reviewers And HuffPost Editors Money

Wellness

The Perimenopause Symptom We Don't Talk About Nearly Enough

Parenting

The Part Of A Mom's Mental Load That We Don't Talk About Enough

Shopping

These Skin Care Ingredients Are Actually Worth The Money, According To A Cosmetic Chemist

Shopping

This Brand Is Modernizing Hair Removal With The Help Of An Old-School Tool

Food & Drink

Why Are People Eating Oranges In The Shower On TikTok?

Shopping

These Target Vases Look Like They Cost Hundreds More Than They Actually Do

Shopping

Psst: These Midcentury Modern-Style Dining Chairs Are Less Than $100 On Amazon

Shopping

15 Products To Heat Up Every Corner Of Your Home