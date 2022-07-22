The Best Binoculars For Bird Watching, According To Birders

If you haven’t had the privilege of observing the poppy-red plumage of a northern cardinal or tracing the migratory patterns of an American goldfinch, it can be easy to overlook the pleasure that is bird watching. And if you don’t have the right tools in which to experience the nuanced and highly detailed movements of birds or view their defining characteristics, you probably won’t reap all the benefits of this incredible hobby.

For Travis Longcore, president of the Los Angeles Audubon Society and professor at UCLA’s Institute of the Environment and Sustainability, the very act of paying attention to your natural environment and the wildlife in it can trigger a variety of beneficial outcomes from improved mental health to environmental advocacy — particularly in the case of birdwatching

“Psychological research shows that birdwatching, and associated time in nature, reduces stress, depression and anxiety,” Longcore told HuffPost, adding that as people develop an appreciation for the birds around them, they learn to value and speak on behalf of their habitation needs.

Whether you’re a casual observer that likes to watch a family of warblers nesting in your backyard or an avid bird-seeker, Longcore said that a pair of high-performance binoculars with crisp image capabilities is almost always a key component to a positive birding experience.

Ted Floyd, editor of award-winning Birding magazine and author of a number of bird books and technical articles, underscored that point by noting that if it wasn’t for birders and their keen, binocular-assisted observations, experts might not have the depth of avian knowledge that they do now.

“There is no one best model of binocular and birders differ in their preferences. A typical birding binocular will be 8x42 –– eight refers to the magnification and 42 mm is the diameter of the lens,” Longcore said. “Key features are the quality and clarity of the optics, their durability, weight and waterproofing, performance in low light and field of view.”

Floyd explained that for more shady or forested environments, you are probably best served by lower magnification binoculars, while higher magnification is suited sunny, wide-open environments. Like most things, he added, “you really get what you pay for.”

“All that said, the most ‘essential’ thing of all is to go outside and to go out often. A walk around your neighborhood may well yield 20-30 different bird species, exceptionally 50 or more,” Floyd added.

To be an informed birder, he also suggested that, in addition to binoculars, you access databases and field guides that can help identify the birds you are viewing.

In the list ahead, Longcore, Floyd and the National Audubon Society suggested some of the leading brands in binoculars for birding, plus shared some general knowledge about how to find a pair of binoculars that will meet your budget and birding intentions.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.