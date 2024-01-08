ShoppingStyleShoesBirkenstock

Stay Cozy With These Birkenstock Clog Lookalikes At Every Price Point

Famed for its comfort and cozy aesthetic, this shoe’s popularity has spurred a rash of copycats from high-end designers to affordable retailers.
If there’s one style of shoe that has reigned supreme over the last few years, it’s Birkenstock’s iconic Boston clog. Every iteration is constantly selling out, whether it’s the classic soft suede, has a fuzzy interior or is made with sleek leather. Famed for its comfort and cozy aesthetic, this shoe’s popularity has spurred a rash of lookalikes from high-end designers to popular affordable retailers like Target and Amazon.

Whether you’ve got a big budget or are looking to save, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ve rounded up a comprehensive list of the best cozy, comfy clogs inspired by these must-have Birks. It includes luxury options from Balenciaga and Isabel Marant along with highly-rated and popular shoes from Amazon, Target, Zappos and more. Some are listed in either men or women’s sizing, and others are considered unisex sizing. Pick up a pair and keep your feet looking their best and well-supported for seasons to come.

1
Birkenstock
Birkenstock Boston clogs
These iconic shoes are beloved the world over, and with good reason. Their cork sole promises to mold to your feet over time, maximizing comfort. The soft suede exterior looks classically cool, with plenty of colors to pick from depending on where you shop. There's nothing quite like the OG! It's available in both men and women's sizing.
$145 at Birkenstock$160 at Nordstrom$142 at Zappos
2
Amazon
Cushionaire Hana clogs
Find out why these shoes have thousands of glowing reviews when you pick up a pair of these wildly popular clogs. They feature slipper-like comfort thanks to cushy soles, and a soft lining that cradles the foot. The EVA outsole helps ensure longevity and keeps you steady on your feet. These shoes are available in a wide range of colors, so you can fid the one that best fits your aesthetic. They're available in women's sizing.
$39.99 at Amazon
3
Quince
Quince water repellent suede clog mule
You can always count on Quince to serve up a faithful lookalike at a decent price, and these shoes are no exception. Available in three colors, they're made with water-resistant suede and are lightweight and luxurious thanks to a plush foam insole. These are listed in women's sizing but are considered unisex by the brand.
$69.90 at Quince
4
Farfetch
Isabel Marant Mirvin side-buckle clogs
If you're a fan of this French designer, then you might want to take a peek at the brand's take on this iconic silhouette. Made with soft suede and featuring unique hardware to give it a bit of extra pizzazz, this is a great option for anyone who loves a hint of luxury. You'll definitely want to hurry though, because it's selling out across most retailers! It's available in women's sizing.
$770 at Farfetch$414 at Net-A-Porter
5
Target
Universal Thread Betsy clog
No one will know you aren't wearing the real deal when you give yourself the gift of these popular Target mules. They have a soft round toe, cozy suede fabric and come in three neutral shades that look good with everything. They're available in women's sizing.
$29.99 at Target
6
Amazon
Satusta suede clogs
These are another popular option on Amazon. They're made with cork and ergonomically designed to help distribute weight and can even help with posture alignment. They feature a button closure that can be adjusted for maximum comfort and to help you get a great fit. You can get them in one of five neutral tones in women's sizing.
$29.99 at Amazon
7
Neiman Marcus
Tory Burch Mellow leather buckle slide mules
I am but one of many who remain delighted at Tory Burch's transformation over the last couple years. The brand's push into truly exciting high fashion has been a thrill to watch, especially when its prices remain slightly more accessible than those of other designers. These leather mules have a cool buckle and stud detailing along the front that will look chic on everyone. They're available in women's sizing.
$278 at Neiman Marcus
8
Nordstrom
Dr. Scholl's Louis iconic mule
Available in two colors, these clogs are all about that irresistible Dr. Scholl's comfort. They have an ultra-cushioned cork footbed that promises to have you feeling like you're wearing slippers. They're available in women's sizing.
$65 at Nordstrom (regularly $90)
9
Balenciaga
Balenciaga Sunday mule
Made with luscious calfskin suede, these mules from Balenciaga have a distinct five-finger shape at the toe of the shoe, giving them an eccentric and unique vibe. It's an easy way to add some unexpected quirkiness without going overboard. The price tag isn't cheap, but if you've been saving up, they'll make a great investment piece.
Women: $875 at BalenciagaMen: $875 at Balenciaga
10
Nordstrom
Sorel Viibe clog
Leave it to Sorel to put a funky spin on a classic. Available in three colors, these shoes feature a removable insole with tons of cushioning that can help with shock absorption and evenly distribute weight for extra bouncy comfort. They have a fun adjustable strap that can be worn over the vamp of the shoe or tucked behind the heel for extra stability. They're available in women's sizing.
$101.25+ at Nordstrom
11
Sketchers
Sketchers Relaxed Fit: Arch Fit Granola mules
If you're a fan of Sketchers sneakers, then you're going to want to try the brand's mules as well. They have a boho flair and stylish silhouette paired with Sketcher's supportive foam cushioning. These shoes are available in two colors in women's sizing.
$60 at Sketchers
12
Prada
Prada brushed leather mules
If you love the finer things in life, then you just might want to splurge on these sleek and shiny leather Prada mules. They feature a metal buckle and a have a decidedly '90s flair to them. They just might be one of Prada's most wearable shoes. If you like them, hurry — they’re selling out fast. Available in women's sizing.

$1,100 at Prada

