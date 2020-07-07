The Birkenstock sandal has sparked quite the debate since its inception ― some think of the shoe as a timeless sandal that will never go out of fashion, while others can’t even bear the thought of wearing a pair at all.

However, no matter what side of the Birkenstock debate you’re on, it seems that the shoe is surprisingly making a comeback this summer season. Celebrity fashion stylist Samantha Brown told HuffPost that because of COVID-19, people are now trading in their high-style heels and platform sneakers for casual shoes and sandals that provide comfort.

“Birkenstocks are a summer staple for 2020, in large part because we are craving comfort more than ever,” she said. “After spending months inside in quarantine, style has become increasingly casual and comfort is taking top priority. Birkenstocks are a classic that has reemerged through the decades, and their timeless style is always favored.”

Comfort factor aside, Brown explained that this shoe does have some advantages on its side, with versatility being number one. That means the style opportunities are practically endless, as they can be paired with casual athleisure pieces or with romantic dresses and jumpsuits with ease.

“Birkenstocks are effortless, and pair seamlessly with jean shorts and a T-shirt, or can be dressed up with a pleated midi skirt and a bodysuit,” she added. “I also love paring them with wide, cropped denim and a striped T-shirt, or with a cropped trouser and a blazer for an off-beat business casual look.”

While it’s fair to say that Birkenstocks can easily fit into any kind of summer outfit ensemble you have planned, there’s no denying that they can cost a pretty penny. A classic leather Birkenstock, for example, can set you back $135, making price a considerable disadvantage attached to this style of shoe.

But don’t worry, there are plenty of Birkenstock dupes online under $25, and you won’t have to worry about compromising style for price whatsoever. To help you pull off this sizzling summer look, we hunted for the ten best Birkenstock dupes (starting at $5) fit for any kind of personality.

From casual slides to elegant sandals, below are some summer-ready pairs to add to your shopping cart.