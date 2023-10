Just 60 Of The Best Birthday Gifts To Give In 2023

An Xbox Series S console

I have an Xbox Series S and am forever impressed by all the things it can do in addition to playing video games. You can download a slew of apps on it ( Discord Disney+ , the list goes on) and essentially use it as a smart TV. It's the smallest Xbox they've come out with so far (I was literally shocked at how tiny and sleek it is when I took it out of the box), but is still packed with great sound and visual specs. My husband set it up in our room so we can hang out and play games before going to sleep — it's great!If you're intimidated by the thought of trying to set up the console, you can actually book a one-on-one appointment with a Microsoft Expert to set the entire thing up for you!"I'm a PC gamer, I own a jet powered PC at home, but since I can't lug a 50 lb system internationally for work, I decided to give the series S a try to hold me over.Games like Mass Effect: Legendary Edition and Halo Infinite look surprisingly good for an entry level machine. I'm very much enjoying playing all of my games on this until I get home to my pc. The Xbox Series S is a great value and worth buying." — James Lowe