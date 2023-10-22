Just 60 Of The Best Birthday Gifts To Give In 2023

Popular items from this list include:
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows
"I purchased them two years ago. They are the most wonderful and comfy pillows I've ever had.
When I read the reviews saying they washed up badly, I was ready to buy new ones. Lo and behold, I washed them and dried them in the dryer, and they turned out great. I just have the older type stackable washer and dryer set, not large, just regular sized. I put both pillows in the washer on gentle, then put both pillows in the dryer. I ran the dryer on medium heat and ran the cycle several times, just to make sure. I'm happy they turned out so well 'cause I love these pillows!" — T. Rune
Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
"Um...WOW! I have used so many products to help with my dry, red, and inflamed skin. During the winter it is so hard to keep my skin moisturized through out the day. Within two days I saw such a huge difference. So calming and gives you a nice, moisturized glow. I feel so much better knowing my skin is healing. I will use this in my routine for the rest of my life!" — Christina A.
And Cosrx Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer
Check it out on TikTok
here!
"I fought buying this, but after several friends swore by this I caved. I have sensitive acne prone skin but also have some fine lines. Let me tell you after applying this I immediately felt my skin calm down. And the next day my skin was glowing and my acne had diminished. This will forever be apart of my regimen." — arand5292
A dimmable sad duck nightlight
: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a depressed duck lamp ... but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room.
One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy.
It's terrific." — Literated
Oversized flower-shaped hair claws
"These are cute colors. I bought these for my 12-year-old daughter because everybody was wearing them on TikTok. She has long length hair that is medium thickness and it holds it in an updo just fine. These are sturdier plastic and not made of the typical clear fragile kind." — Mamamia28
A special edition set of Barbie-inspired Little People figures
The set comes with Barbie dressed in gingham, President Barbie, a beach-ready Ken and Gloria in her power suit.
Tozo earbuds many swear are just like AirPods
My colleague Elizabeth Lilly
has and loves these. "I use these for work calls on my laptop!" she said. "I also use these on the reg in my everyday life to listen to Spotify and podcasts, and even talk on the phone. I have to charge them about once a week and always keep them in my coat pocket." Check out a TikTok
of them!
"Okay these are by far the best earbuds I’ve ever used. No exaggeration. My husband had these in his Amazon cart a couple of months ago but never checked out. Well it’s about to be Christmas soon, so I chose to get these on the sly for him. When they came in I wanted to make sure everything was working correctly before wrapping them up for Christmas. The sound quality is absolutely perfect, the noice cancellation is AMAZING! They were on low and the sound was crystal clear. I asked my 6-year-old son to talk so I could see how well they canceled out noise and I couldn’t hear him, so I told him to shout and I still couldn’t hear him at all.
My husband will absolutely love these!! Also, now I need to get myself a pair as well! Definitely happy with my purchase!" — Ashley Haley
A mug warmer
BuzzFeed editor Jenae Sitzes
can confirm this gadget is worth the money: "After seeing this coffee warmer all over BuzzFeed Shopping and even gifting my dad one for Christmas, I finally decided to buy one for myself. Based on all the reviews, I was pretty confident I'd soon be kicking myself for not getting it sooner, and that proved to be true: This thing not only looks good, but works great for keeping my coffee warm all day long.
(Because yes, I'm one of those people who will sip on coffee until 5 p.m., alright!!) I was kind of worried it'd be too small for some of my larger mugs, but the center plate is bigger than expected and accommodated every mug in my (very eclectic) collection perfectly. I can confirm that flat-bottomed mugs are the best option for using with this warmer
as they do stay hotter, but it still keeps my concaved-bottom mugs warm enough for my taste. Also, I looove how sleek the white version looks on my white desk, and the auto-shutoff function is a nice safety feature as an absent-minded person."Promising review
: "I researched so many coffee warmers and am so glad I decided on this one. It definitely keeps my coffee hot, no matter how long it takes me to drink it. I also like that it has three settings.
As you drink down your coffee, you can lower the heat because it keeps the coffee very hot. I like it so much I ordered a second one for another part of the house." — hottytoddy
And a "Book Club" mug
I have this mug and it's one of my favorites. It's from Rifle Paper Co
, a woman-owned small business, and it is covered in stunning classic novels. It's an absolute must-have for any book lover. It is worth noting that it cannot go in the dishwasher or microwave! If you love this design as much as I do, you should also check out this beach towel
and this notepad
and this notepad
"Love this mug! I am a Jane Austen fan and I cannot wait to curl up with my book and hot chocolate in such a cute mug! Ah thank you!" — LexiAmazon customer
A Taylor Swift Little Golden Book
I have this book, and by that I mean the second I saw it available for pre-order I added it to my cart faster than you could say "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together." As the parent of a 1-year-old, I have many Little Golden Books in my home. However, this one is just STUNNING. I'm a big fan of Taylor (obviously) but was really enamored by how beautiful the pages are. I was so excited to read this lil' biography with my son and teach him a little more about someone I adore. (Which it does a great job of doing in a pared-down way!) It's a short book, looks cute on my desk, and is a hit for bedtime story time. What more could you want?
A set of LED lightsaber chopsticks
"I purchased these for a friend's birthday present (he is a sushi waiter) and these are flippin' AMAZING. I ordered two sets by mistake, but I am totally keeping the second pair for another gift (or for myself!). These are sure to be great conversation pieces and attention-getters. Way to go!" — T. Redwood
A sleek time-marked water bottle
Arcana
is a small business that sells stylish, practical water bottles.Promising review:
"Saw it on TikTok and thought it would be a great bottle for work. It is very sleek and lightweight enough to carry when you have other items in your hand.
I love the modern look and cleans very easily! The time increments really do motivate, definitely ordering again for myself and gifts. Fast delivery and very nice packaging." — Rosa
A 1,000-piece Mystic Maze puzzle
You can check out a TikTok of the Mystic Maze puzzle
in action (but warning, it will spoil the surprise!). Promising review:
"I bought this as a gift for my husband because he absolutely loves puzzles and magic, so it was a no-brainer! I was honestly way more excited to finish putting this puzzle together than a normal puzzle because I couldn’t wait to see the end result. Blown away. I’m super impressed and will be purchasing a different version.
Oh, and they weren’t kidding about the no dust in the box...very pleased with this purchase!" — Nlbrimberry
The Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza game
You deal all the cards out to your two to four players, and everyone keeps their mini-deck face down. Everyone takes a turn putting a card down in the middle of the table, saying one of the words "taco," "cat," "goat," "cheese" and "pizza," in that order. If the picture on your card matches the word that's said, everyone slaps their hand on the card in a pile as quickly as possible. The last person on the pile has to take the stack and add 'em to their cards, and whoever runs out of cards first wins!
A rechargeable lighter
I'm obsessed with candles, so it was a no-brainer for my husband to gift me this surprisingly super fun gadget for Christmas. It's really simple to use and charge, and it really works! I'll never have to buy another lighter again.Promising review:
"This is seriously the coolest device of my winter holiday. It makes lighting candles a breeze
. Yes, there is a weird crackling noise, but that's a super minor annoyance. It's a super intuitive device. Plus the lighter with the USB (included), charge for a bit, then pop it open and light ALL THE THINGS; well, candles. I don't know how well it lights cigarettes or whatever. However, for my personal intended use, it's awesome!" — Jee W
A Voluspa candle in a gorgeous jar
I would sell my soul for a French Cade Lavender Voluspa candle, no joke. It's absolutely one of my all time favorite candles. I typically buy one for my sister once a year because they're easily her number one fave. There's something that feels so elegant about the design of the glass jars and scents of these candles that keeps me coming back to them time after time. They're known for being a bit pricey but, honestly, they're worth it. Additionally, Volupsa
is considered a small business!
Scent notes: French cade wood, verbena and Bulgarian lavenderPromising review
: "This candle smells INCREDIBLE and lasts FOREVER! I’ve purchased this exact candle several times over the years and plan on continuing to do so so in the future. The lavender scent isn’t too strong but does make my room smell heavenly almost immediately after lighting it.
I would like to eventually try other scents but I can’t tear myself away from this one!" — Cassie
A Birthdate pendant featuring gemstones and crystals
Birthdate Co. is an Asian-owned small business! I have one of these necklaces and it really is gorgeous. I love layering it with other pieces of jewelry that I already own. I love that it comes with a complete explainer of each stone that is included in the necklace and why it was chosen. For example, my specific birth date features a sapphire (for presence of mind), a pearl (for purity), a white topaz (for focus and vision) and an emerald (my birth stone). Such a fun and special necklace anyone would be delighted to get as a gift!
A pretty pink ceramic nonstick sauté pan
Get it from BuzzFeed's Goodful shop.
A Wreck This Journal
"I’m 17 and I loved this. In the intro it says the page instructions are all up to interpretation, so if it says 'spill your drink' or something you can take that literally or choose to paint on it with something such as tea or coffee that’ll look like brown watercolor. I love that it’s full of bizarre prompts but that you have wiggle room if you don’t want to do anything too crazy. I would recommend this if you’re just looking for something fun or if you’re going through some challenges this is really helpful to distract/express/push yourself!
" —Marlee
A handheld moon lamp
Check out a TikTok of the moon lamp
in action.
BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord
is obsessed with this gadget: "I bought this because it was on one of Amazon's top selling products pages for so long that I was like 'Why are people so obsessed with this moon!!' And now, my friends, I know. First of all, it really does look hyper realistically like a small moon and adds a chill vibe wherever you plant it. But it's also just so soothing to watch and have in the periphery
. You can control dozens of different colors for it and either keep it on those colors or have them alternate, fade quickly, or fade gradually. It's super easy to charge and controlled by a remote, so you can move it off its stand and have it light up wherever you want. These days I tend to turn it on for my designed 'me time' night every week, in which I will light a candle, pour a glass of red wine, read a romance novel, and, of course, light my lil' moon.
Definitely one of my favorite 'the internet made me do it' purchases."
A One Line a Day journal
I was given one of these five years ago and it's become a cherished part of my nightly routine. The best part is when you get to the second year and can look back at what you did a year ago from that day.Promising review:
"I am loving these journals! I got two — one for each of my boys (a baby and a toddler), and each day, I am writing down a short memory with each of them. I feel like it's the perfect solution for a tired mama who doesn't have time to journal pages and pages, but wants to hold onto sweet memories from when the kids are little
. Can't wait to see how they grow over the five years contained in the journals!" — Kathy W. Kuegler
SAEM Iceland Hydrating Eye Stick
"I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable.
My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." — Ben
A selfie-worthy carbonated clay mask
Promising review:
"Wow! I purchased this on a whim after seeing one of my favorite YouTubers try it out.
I didn't expect a lot from it. I tried it out and was shocked!!! The mask was simple (and fun) to use. I wasn't sure I felt a lot happening while it was on, but it was pretty cool how the bubbles started to grow off of my face. Upon inspection after using this mask I was completely amazed. My face felt cleaner than it has in a very long time AND my pores looked amazing! I don't remember a time when I felt like my pores looked great before using this mask.
I would highly recommend this mask to anyone. It's also so much cheaper than the GlamGlow ones I have been using (and didn't see near these results from)." — Phil Textor
A hydrating sweet candy-flavored Laneige lip mask
Promising review:
"If you suffer from chapped lips, or wake up to super dry lips, I highly recommend this product. It's very soft, a little goes a long way and lasts throughout the entire night. My lips always feel so soft and smooth. Been using it for a year, will never go back!" — Kelly
A "Cup Cozy Pillow"
Cup Cozy Pillow is a small business that specializes in family-friendly snack and drink organizers. Check out a TikTok of the Cup Cozy Deluxe Pillow
in action.Promising review:
"This thing is great! I’m home on maternity leave with my new baby and spend most of my time on the couch under a sleeping baby. This product makes it easy for me to keep my drinks, remote, etc close by even with dogs running around
. It’s a little more expensive than I would have liked but it works and I love it so money well spent!" — Amber
A plush blanket
: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" — Amy
A macramé bucket bag
Get it from BuzzFeed's Goodful shop.
A heated eye massager
Promising review
: "I saw this product on one of Amazon’s must-have TikTok videos and I knew I had to get it. It was so worth it — even though the price may seem higher compared to other sellers, this is for sure a good investment piece.
The quality is top notch, the strap that goes around your head is comfortable, and most importantly, the duration of each mode is long enough that it doesn’t interrupt your rest. I work a 12-hour night shift as a nurse and this technology has helped me get through the night easily.👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽" — Amazon customer
Cherry Moon Factory / Etsy
A bundle of vintage-inspired Halloween stickers
Cherry Moon Factory
is a small business based in Minnesota that sells stickers.Promising review:
"I'm thrilled with the stickers I ordered! The colors are vibrant and are a great size and feel." — Mothersweets
A self-stirring mug
Check out a TikTok of the self-stirring mug
in action. Promising review
: "I'm a huge fan of coffee and I need it in daily life. Absolutely loving this new cup! Easy and quick to mix your coffee and milk, pretty handy! Cleaning the cup couldn't be easier with the self stirring function
, just put a little dab of soap, fill the mug half way with water, turn it on and let it do its own thing." — Lina
A sunrise alarm clock
This lovely lil' gadget has seven different light settings, calming "wake up" noises, and can be set to gradually get brighter at 30, 20, or 10 minutes.Promising review:
"I got this recommendation from TikTok and it really has helped especially with Oregon winters where the sun is not out by the time the alarm rings. It has several peaceful alarm settings and even has night music to put you to sleep.
The sunrise with the alarm piano is what I play to wake me up every morning and it is a way better way than to wake up to an annoying phone alarm." — Amazon customer
A waterproof Kindle
I have a Kindle and surprisingly have become a big fan of it, especially when traveling. While I absolutely prefer a hardcover book, it's nearly impossible to put more than two (which is a stretch in itself) in my suitcase along with my clothes, shoes, toiletries, etc. I read most of my books these days through the Libby app
(all you need is a library card for access) which can be used via your phone or Kindle. No need to spend tons of money on novels when I simply am not someone who rereads them! I like that I can use this one near water without fear of it getting destroyed (yikes).
Or a subscription to Book of the Month
I was gifted a BOTM subscription many years ago and I've stayed loyal since! It's the only subscription service I've kept up with and gifted to a number of people. Each month your gift recipient will be permitted to choose from a selection of books (and more recently, audiobooks!), all of which are different genres. Then the book they select will be delivered to their door. Half of my beautifully color coordinated bookcase is filled with books from BOTM and I couldn't be happier!
Earth Harbor Naturals AHA/BHA refining enzyme mask
Get it from BuzzFeed's Goodful shop.
An Xbox Series S console
I have an Xbox Series S and am forever impressed by all the things it can do in addition to playing video games. You can download a slew of apps on it (Discord
, Spotify
, Disney+
, the list goes on) and essentially use it as a smart TV. It's the smallest Xbox they've come out with so far (I was literally shocked at how tiny and sleek it is when I took it out of the box), but is still packed with great sound and visual specs. My husband set it up in our room so we can hang out and play games before going to sleep — it's great!
If you're intimidated by the thought of trying to set up the console, you can actually book a one-on-one appointment with a Microsoft Expert
to set the entire thing up for you! Promising review:
"I'm a PC gamer, I own a jet powered PC at home, but since I can't lug a 50 lb system internationally for work, I decided to give the series S a try to hold me over. I am enjoying this a lot more than I thought I would, the small size of the console is one of the most appealing aspects for me, aesthetically and it will barely take up room in my luggage.
Games like Mass Effect: Legendary Edition
and Halo Infinite
look surprisingly good for an entry level machine. I'm very much enjoying playing all of my games on this until I get home to my pc. The Xbox Series S is a great value and worth buying." — James Lowe
A Renpho percussion massager
Check out a TikTok of the massager
I have tried EVERYTHING for my feet, nothing works and I am always in pain. It came, I tried it out, and I thought wow, that feels AWESOME. But the true test is how do you feel the next day right? You cannot always walk around with a massage gun in your hand. The next day, I felt AMAZING. AMAZING. I used it on my hubby's back too, and he said he felt so much better today as well!
In addition, this one is way QUIETER than my original massage gun. It's just really a quality piece. You won't be disappointed in this one. It really is what it says. I know it is hard to choose from all the models on the internet, but this one is the real deal.
It's worth the money if you have pain." — L Johnson
A veggie chopper
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper
in action. Promising review:
"Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more.
We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container.
" — Amazon customer
A Minnie Mouse catchall
Get it from BaubleBar.
Crayola Globbles
Check them out on TikTok
: "My daughter is 4 and plays with these DAILY!
YES they do attract dirt and hair HOWEVER they are so easy to rinse off, it's not a big deal! We took these to a family gathering and ended up giving two away because they were SO loved! The two we gave away went to a 12-year-old and my 19-year-old brother. They discovered throwing them at the ceiling fan and watching them shoot across the room which was pretty entertaining! None of these have busted or ripped and they are definitely NOT gentle with them! I will definitely be buying more!
" — Kindle customer
A Baby Nessie Loose Leaf Tea Infuser
Promising review:
"So stinking cute and works great. I had no loose tea in my cup at all. Easy to clean." — Adriane R.
A color-shifting mushroom light
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom nightlight
in action.
My colleague Jenae Sitzes
has and loves this: "It might be the best $6 I've ever spent in my life.
I have it plugged into an outlet near the floor of my kitchen, near my cats' water fountain and food bowls, and it surprisingly provides a good amount of light to see by — not to mention looking absolutely ADORABLE."Promising review:
"I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on.
Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." — 1Thand
Glimmer Glow Stick lipstick
Check out a TikTok of the Glimmer Glow lipstick
: "This is such a pretty pH color lipstick, viral for a reason — it's very pretty to look at, it's not sticky at all, and the more you layer it, the darker the pink shows up.
The only thing I don't like is the scent in it, I can almost taste it a bit. It's nice to have in my purse if I need a quick color while I'm out in case of sudden dinner plans or a meeting, because you can control the color saturation to how light or bold it is
." — Kristina Bumbelow
AirPod cases designed to look like a roll of Hubba Bubba Bubble Tape
Promising review:
"I love these so freaking much!! They look exactly like the pictures. They fit and work great. They are protective and I love the fact that there’s already a clip on them. Great quality, the details and text are clear." — Raven
Cozy slippers
I've had these slippers for over a year and I love them! They're soft, fit well and keep my toes warm. What more could you want from a pair of slippers?Promising review: "
Oh my goodness!!!!!! I have been looking for a cute/ comfortable pair of slippers to wear around the house! I don’t know why I waited this long to get these. The material is so soft and the cushion is amazing.
And the color is on point. They also run true to size. I will be purchasing in other colors as well." — Kaitlin Garcia
Lightning earrings with flat backing
I have a number of piercings in my ears (including these!) and wear my Maison Miru earrings daily. They don't tarnish or feel too heavy; it's not even an issue to sleep or workout in them! They're one of my go-to brands for delicate jewelry.
A ceramic mug and saucer set
The mug and saucer are dishwasher and microwave safe.Promising review:
"Perfect. I am literally obsessed!! I saw this in a TikTok video and the reality is even better." — Sev Luke
Bacon strip bandages
Accoutrements is a small business.Promising review:
"I bought these for my grandson who can eat a pound of bacon a day if you let him He thought they were great. They made him happy that’s all that matters." — Alicyn Torregrossa
A strawberry sweater vest
Promising review:
"This sweater works great for work and for going out. Super cute and can wear it any time of the year." — Amazon customer
Yoga Joes
Yoga Joes is a small business!Promising review:
"I love these guys. They are amazing and a great conversation starter. I have them displayed on my desk at work." — C.E.
A "Gracula" garlic crusher
Promising review:
"I love this little guy. I found him on a BuzzFeed list and had to have it as soon as I saw it! I’ve minced as many as five cloves in it in seconds.
It’s a little tricky getting all of the garlic out once minced (I use a silicone basting brush to get most of it but I always use more than the recipe calls for anyway so it’s not a deal breaker). Cleanup is a breeze because he goes right in the dishwasher!
" — Barbie
A Bluetooth speaker with an adorable '90s feel
Check out an unboxing TikTok from @thatkawaiigrl
! BuzzFeed editor Jenae Sitzes
loves hers! You can read more on why it's one of her favorite pieces of desk decor here
: "I actually impulsively purchased this because I saw it on TikTok. I have had it for a little over a month now, and it is actually the best item I have purchased in a while.
I admit, there is a slight learning curve when setting it up because there is not a clear-cut instructions guide for all of the features, but once you figure it out, it’s so worth it. It is really multifunctional and you can customize it to your liking. I really love the mini games feature on here, like Tetris
and Snake
, because they all bring back childhood memories for me. My favorite part is the fact that it works as a speaker and when I play music, I can have little videos sync to the music. Who knew a tiny little speaker could bring me so much joy.
It is a bit pricy though, but it is just so cute. If you’re looking for a sign to buy this, here’s your sign." — Khuyen Nguyen
A darling glass water jug adorned in daisies
Promising review:
"Bought this to encourage my girlfriend to drink more water and it worked lol. And she's always telling me how she gets compliments from the 'girlies' in college lol. A great purchase." — Azi
A set of moisturizing animal-themed sheet masks
: "I bought these to do a spa day with my niece. We had so much fun, and my face was soft for days afterward. I enjoyed them so much that I bought them again and gave them out for Christmas. Then I bought another set for myself and even shared with co-workers. I don't think it is just the facemask that makes my face look brighter, but also the joy and fun of the prints when you wear them with family and friends.
" — Nina M Munoz-Najera
Or SKIN1004 Zombie Pack Face Masks
Promising review:
"Smells great! This face mask does exactly what it says. My skin is nice and lifted, hydrated, noticeable reduction in fine lines, improved texture, reduced my pore size, and eliminated some newly developed rough patches forming around the hairline.
Couldn't be more satisfied with this product! I have pretty good skin for 37, but this mask has really helped take my skin to the next level." — Samantha
A jewelry box designed to look like a frosted cake
2FACEDCAKES is a small business that sells nostalgic, handmade jewelry boxes.Promising review:
"It’s even better than I could have hoped!!! I am obsessed with it" — kateeherald
A pair of Apple AirPods Pro
They come with three sizes of silicone tips to comfortably fit your ears and a charging case that provides more than 24 hours of listening time. I absolutely could not live without these, the noise canceling is absolutely essential for working from home (with a toddler). I swear by these babies.BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord
loves these: "I have a pair of these, and they're not playing around. Once they're securely in your ear, you can toggle the headphones between noise-cancelling and regular sound, depending on your situation. I've been working from home, and the noise canceling is so effective that I can work next to a window where my neighbor is doing heavy construction and I don't hear anything louder than a faint buzzing. It's quieter than if I'd just plugged my ears with my own fingers. I'm also a runner, and these don't budge when you're sweating, which is nice. It's also handy that these toggle out of noise-cancellation mode, because I feel better being able to hear traffic and other people around me when I'm out and about. The TL;DR is: I love these so much I have zero interest in owning another pair of headphones for as long as I live.
" For more, read her full AirPod Pros review
!
A zodiac baseball cap
Promising review:
"Super cute zodiac hat. I purchased the Cancer version, which is a dark blue. It has a fun pattern that I plan to wear this fall. Fabric is high quality and fit is TTS." — SallyCT
A Nintendo Switch OLED
I have the Nintendo Switch OLED and am a big fan! My husband has the original Switch and I have the Switch Lite, but this newest version has definitely made a good impression on me. I wasn't always enthused with the original version (my hands are small!) but, despite this one being similar in size, the OLED feels a lot lighter and easy to hold. The colors are the screen are beautiful and so clear. It connects very easily to the TV, so you can play multiplayer games at any time! Promising review:
"Starting off The OLED switch takes things to the next level. I used to play a lot of Mario games many years before, and I didn’t think I’d ever go back to playing Mario again. Nintendo has made it easy to play a lot of my favorite Mario games from back in the day through the online store. Amazon helped ensure that I had confidence with the delivery of my package, they sent me an OTP password through email to help ensure my package was delivered to the right person.
I am very grateful to Amazon for helping provide me with a wonderful experience." — Jose A. Hernandez
Gorgeous gold glassware
Dragon Glassware
is a small business that sells stunning glassware, cups, tumblers, etc. I personally own the pink Barbie coasters
and keep one on my bedside table at all times!Promising review:
"These are packaged beautifully and even more gorgeous in person! The gold and the pink are amazing together!" — Leslie R.
And a delicate initial necklace
So you can scream-sing the Taylor Swift lyrics "I want to wear his initial on a chain 'round my neck not because he owns me but 'cause he really knows me." Fab item.Promising review:
"The best necklace I’ve ever had!!! It’s the perfect size and length, so dainty! I was worried about the gold fading (because it’s so wonderfully affordable) but it hasn’t — not even a little bit!!! I’ve worn it every single day for about a month now, even accidentally wore it in a pool for a little bit but nothing happened and it’s never been damaged! Has become such a staple for me and my everyday outfit, don’t feel complete without it anymore.
Would highly recommend and will be buying another if this one ever breaks!!" — Brittany Burrahm