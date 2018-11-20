Franziska Krug via Getty Images

Black Friday’s best deals are here, which means now’s the time to get high-price items on sale, like a KitchenAid mixer, a new Macbook or gaming laptop, and you guessed it, gaming consoles.

Whether you’re a Nintendo Switch gamer, prefer a PS4 or stick to your Xbox One, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the time to save on big-ticket items like gaming consoles, gaming accessories, controllers, games and much, much more.

There are plenty of Xbox One bundle deals to snatch up this weekend, but some of the best deals we’ve seen on bundles and consoles alone are on eBay (yes, eBay). You can get a brand new Xbox One X 1TB console on sale at eBay for $380 — that’s $20 cheaper than it is at Target, Walmart and Amazon. You’ll also find the best bundle deal at eBay, where you can get an Xbox One X 1TB, NBA 2K19 and the new Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for $420. It would normally set you back $560 for all of those add ons.

In addition to those deals, we’ve rounded up a few sales on Xbox games, Xbox controllers and accessories for the Xbox, to. Take a look before at the best Xbox One S and One X Cyber Monday and Black Friday Deals for 2018:

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Xbox One Deals

Xbox One Bundled Deals