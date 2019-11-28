FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Cyber Week deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

Listen here. We’ve seen dozens of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on headphones and earbuds, but this is probably the best deal we’ve heard this Cyber Week.

The latest model of Apple AirPods with a charging case usually retails for $159 full price. Earlier this month, we watched the price drop on AirPods to $144 at Walmart before dropping another $5 to just $139.

Now, we’ve spotted AirPods for just $129 on Black Friday 2019, a better deal than they were last year, and legitimately the best markdown on AirPods we’ve seen so far.

That’s a savings of $30 off one of Apple’s hottest gifts of the year, and probably the cheapest AirPods deal we’ve seen that doesn’t involve buying a more expensive product to get a steeper discount. We don’t expect them to get discounted any further, so now is definitely the time to snag them before the holidays.

AirPods easily sync to all of your Apple devices and more via Bluetooth, and can play, pause or skip with a simple double-tap motion. For a true hands-free experience you can summon Siri with a quick, “Hey, Siri!” voice command.

If you’ve been hesitant to cut the cord on your existing headphones, this deal is a great opportunity to upgrade to a pair of wireless earbuds. Enjoy a distraction-free podcast during your walk to work, dance it out untethered while cooking dinner and make hands-free calls actually hands-free.