The Best Black Friday 2019 Vacuum Deals That Leave Others In The Dust

Getting a new, fully functioning vacuum might not be at the top of your Black Friday wishlist, especially when there’s so many deals on the things you’ve really been waiting for, like jewelry you’ve been eyeing for months and appliances your kitchen’s begging you for.

But everyone needs a vacuum that’ll actually clean up every nook and cranny that you’ve forgotten about in your home. You don’t want one that’ll break down with every dust bunny.

Thankfully, the Black Friday 2019 deals that we found are for vacuums that won’t break at the sight of dust and dander, or break the bank.

We found everything from deals on Dyson, Bissell and Hoover. If a big vacuum isn’t your style, we got you covered with some steals on handheld vacuums that’ll save you some storage space and robot vacuums that you just have to press a remote for.

Below are the Black Friday 2019 best deals for vacuums:

Target You won't have to worry about washing and vacuuming your floors separately ever again. This Bissell vacuum has a cleaning system that lets you do both at the same time. Originally $270, get it for $200 at Target.

Target For smaller spaces, this space-saving vacuum will be able to suck up everything you need it to. "Powerboost" mode will give the vacuum a dose of suction so you don't have to vacuum for as long. Originally $66, this Black Friday deal brings down the vacuum to $36 at Target.

Target As lovable as our furry babies can be, they can leave so much pesky pet hair everywhere. But Dyson could come to the rescue with this vacuum, which has a cleaner head that automatically adjusts from carpets to hardwood floors. Originally $500, get it for $300 at Target.

Walmart This Dyson vacuum can easily go from stick to handheld mode, so you can finally reach those high (and dusty) places. It deep cleans carpets and hard floors and since it doesn't have a cord, you won't get stuck and tangled every couple of seconds. Originally $224, get it for $174 at Walmart.

Walmart Furrier family members might not understand the mess they can make sometimes. But it be easier for you to clean up those messes with this vacuum that comes with tools especially made for pet hair removal and to absorb pet odors. It even has a pet upholstery tool that gets rid of pet hair that's stuck to upholstery and stairs. Originally $149, this Black Friday deal brings down the price of the vacuum to $59 at Walmart.

Target This Roomba vacuum can run up to 90 minutes before it automatically docks and recharges itself. It has a three stage cleaning system that loosens, lifts and suctions any dust on your floors. And you won’t have to follow this Roomba around, since it has sensors that’ll make it move under and around furniture. Originally $300, get it for $200 at Target.

Samsung This robot vacuum has a rubber blade that extends to suck up all the places that aren't the easiest to reach. It also has a coverage map to show you where the vacuum's already cleaned so there's no second guessing where the messes are. Originally $500, get this vacuum for $350 as a Black Friday deal at Samsung.﻿