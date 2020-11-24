HuffPost Finds

The Best Black Friday 2020 Vacuum Deals So You Don't Miss A Spot

There are major markdowns on Dyson, Hoover, Dirt Devil and iRobot vacuums this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Get yourself a vacuum that doesn't suck this Black Friday.&nbsp;
When it comes to cleaning day, you definitely don’t want a vacuum that doesn’t get all the dust around the house. There are vacuums that just suck, which makes cleaning take up too much time.

If your vacuum just isn’t working like it used to, you might be searching for one that’ll do its job, without missing any spots. And it’s the perfect time to pick a new one out — Cyber Week is here, bringing with it a bunch of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales from other major retailers like Walmart and Target.

Our shopping editors have been busy searching through the sites to find the best deals for Black Friday that you can’t miss out on, including on TVs to catch up on “The Crown” and DNA kits that would make the perfect gifts.

There’s lots of vacuums on sale right now and that includes vacuums from beloved brands like Dyson, Hoover, Dirt Devil and iRobot if you want one that’ll swept your space with just one touch. Out of all the vacuum markdowns we’ve seen, the top two deals are on this Dyson V8 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum, which is now $230 (originally $380) and this iRobot Roomba, which was $557 is marked down to $350 currently.

In case you don’t know, you can find all of our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage in one convenient place. You’ll find markdowns across the internet on everything mattresses for a good night’s sleep to cookware to get cooking.

From vacuums that are perfect for picking up pet hair that seems to be everywhere to ones that won’t take up room if you’re in a small space, we’ve rounded up all the best Black Friday vacuum deals worth checking out. And check back soon since we’re updating this list with more deals as we hear of them.

Here are the best Cyber Week 2020 vacuum deals:

1
Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum
Target
Originally $380, get it now for $230 at Target.
2
iRobot Roomba i3+ Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal
Target
Originally $600, get it now for $400 at Target.
3
BLACK+DECKER Compact Lithium Handheld Vacuum
Target
Originally $40, get it now for $25 at Target.
4
Hoover WindTunnel 2 Rewind Upright Vacuum
Best Buy
Originally $160, get it now for $120 at Best Buy.
5
Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum
Macy's
Originally $385, get it now for $150 at Macy's.
6
iRobot Roomba 677 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
Macy's
Originally $557, get it now for $350 at Macy's.
7
Shark APEX DuoClean With Self-Cleaning Brushroll Lift-Away Upright Vacuum
Amazon
Originally $400, get it now for $250 at Amazon.
8
Dyson V8 Absolute
Dyson
Originally $450, get it now for $300 at Dyson.
9
Hoover High Performance Upright Vacuum
Walmart
Originally $175, get it now for $149 at Walmart.
10
Dyson Ball Animal 2 Pet Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson
Originally $500, get it now for $300 at Dyson.
11
Bissell AeroSwift Compact Bagless Vacuum
Wayfair
Originally $85, get it now for $70 at Wayfair.
12
Dirt Devil Scorpion Quick Flip Corded Hand Vacuum
Macy's
Originally $55, get it now for $27 at Macy's.
13
iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity
Walmart
Originally $330, get it now for $179 at Walmart.
14
Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Stick Vacuum
Target
Originally $200, get it now for $100 at Target.
15
Hoover WindTunnel 3 Max Performance Upright Vacuum
Amazon
Originally $189, get it now for $139 at Amazon.
16
Bissell ICONpet Cordless Stick Hand Vacuum
Amazon
Originally $350, get it now for $250 at Amazon.
17
Shark Navigator Light Vacuum NV105
Macy's
Originally $267, get it now for $80 at Macy's.
18
Bissell SpinWave Plus 2-in-1 Robotic Mop And Vac
Bed Bath & Beyond
Originally $430, get it now for $280 at Bed Bath & Beyond.
19
Dirt Devil Power Swerve Pet Lithium Cordless Stick Vacuum
Macy's
Originally $175, get it now for $87 at Macy's.
20
Shark Freestyle Pro Cordless Vacuum
Bed Bath & Beyond
Originally $150, get it now for $120 at Bed Bath & Beyond.
21
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute vacuum
Dyson
Originally $550, get it now for $400 at Dyson.
22
Yeedi K600 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
Originally $150, get it now for $100 at Amazon.
23
Tineco A11 Hero Cordless Lightweight Stick/Handheld Vacuum
Amazon
Originally $319, get it now for $260 at Amazon.
24
Ecovacs DEEBOT Multi-Surface Robot Vacuum Cleaner With App Control
Target
Originally $280, get it now for $140 at Target.
25
Shark VACMOP Pro Cordless Hard Floor Vacuum Mop
Amazon
Originally $100, get it now for $80 at Amazon.
