HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
If you were wondering when Amazon would drop its Black Friday deals, the wait is officially over — the company’s Black Friday sale is finally here.
This Black Friday, Amazon has dropped deals on everything from kitchen gadgets to get cooking to electronics to make staying at home easier on you. Some are only live for a limited time so you might want to have your cart ready quickly.
Think of this sale as a November version of Prime Day (this year’s ran on Oct. 13 and 14). The prices we’re seeing now are on par with what we saw on Prime Day, too — the Revlon One-Step is currently the cheapest we’ve ever seen it go for and Apple AirPods Pro are on sale for the same price they were during Prime Day.
Of course, Amazon’s Black Friday sale is one of the many sales going on right now. This month has been called “Black November” since lots of retailers aren’t waiting for Nov. 27 to start their Black Friday sales. We’ve already spotted deals at Macy’s, Nordstrom, Target, Walmart and Wayfair.
So, what else can you expect from Amazon’s Black Friday sale? You’ll see kitchen products including this Cuisinart Double Belgian Maker Waffle Iron that’s on sale for $70 and vacuums like this Dyson V7 Cord-Free Stick Vacuum Cleaner that’s on sale for $246.
And if you’re looking to shop small this Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, from Nov. 26 to Nov. 30, Amazon will have “Small Business Holiday Deals” from its Amazon Handmade makers (think of it as a marketplace like Etsy), according to the press release.
To make the sale easier to shop through, we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday deals at Amazon. Keep scrolling through to find deals everything from tech to cookware. And be sure to bookmark our guide to all of HuffPost Finds’ Black Friday coverage that we’ll be updating throughout Cyber Week.
The Best Amazon Black Friday Deals On Vacuums
Get yourself a vacuum that doesn’t suck. You could get yourself a robot vacuum like this iRobot Roomba that’s now $179 — it’s perfect for easy cleaning days. Pet parents, you might want to click “checkout” on this Bissell MultiClean Allergen Pet Upright Vacuum that’s been marked down to $140. This vacuum can get rid of all the pet hair that’s covering the carpet. The cheapest vacuum we’ve seen so far is this BLACK+DECKER 20V Max Handheld Vacuum that’s on sale for $65. Check out more Black Friday deals on vacuums below:
- Get this Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner on sale for $550 (originally $600).
- Get this Shark Navigator Lift-Away Corded Lightweight Upright Vacuum on sale for $120 (originally $212).
- Get this iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum on sale for $179 (originally $280).
- Get this Dyson V7 Allergy HEPA Cord-Free Stick Vacuum Cleaner on sale for $246 (originally $330).
- Get this Bissell MultiClean Allergen Pet Upright Vacuum on sale for $140 (originally $180).
- Get this Miele Classic C1 Pure Suction Canister Vacuum on sale for $240 (originally $300).
- Get this Shark VACMOP Pro Cordless Hard Floor Vacuum on sale for $80 (originally $100).
- Get this Hoover WindTunnel 3 Max Performance Upright Vacuum on sale for $139 (originally $190).
- Get this BLACK+DECKER 20V Max Handheld Vacuum on sale for $65 (originally $90).
- Get this Bissell PowerGlide Pet Slim Corded Vacuum on sale for $140 (originally $180).
- Get this Shark IQ Self-Empty XL Robotic Vacuum on sale for $320 (originally $600).
- Get this Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Plus Lightweight Upright Vacuum on sale for $130 (originally $230).
- Get this BLACK+DECKER dustbuster Handheld Vacuum for Pets on sale for $84 (originally $100).
The Best Amazon Black Friday Deals On TVs
Yeah, we’ve all be streaming something these days. So you’ll want to find a TV that can actually handle any binge-watching (we suggest “The Queen’s Gambit” and season four of “The Crown” on Netflix). And there are tons of TV deals that are live at Amazon right now. We’d say that this Get this Toshiba 43-inch Smart HD 1080p TV - Fire TV Edition on that’s sale for $180 (originally $280). Check out more Black Friday deals on TVs below:
- Get this Samsung 75-inch Class QLED Q70T Series Smart TV with Alexa Built-in on sale for $1498 (originally $2200).
- Get this Sony X800H 49 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility on sale for $548 (originally $650).
- Get this Samsung 55-inch Class QLED Q70T Series Smart TV with Alexa Built-in on sale for $798 (originally $1000).
- Get this Samsung 75-inch Class Crystal UHD TU-8000 Series - 4K UHD HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-in on sale for $998 (originally $1198).
- Get this Sony X950H 65 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility on sale for $1398 (originally $1600).
- Get this Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD TV - Fire TV Edition on sale for $120 (originally $180).
- Get this Toshiba 43-inch Smart HD 1080p TV - Fire TV Edition on sale for $180 (originally $280).
- Get this Hisense 43-Inch Class H4 Series LED Roku Smart TV with Alexa Compatibility on sale for $200 (originally $250).
- Get this TCL 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Roku LED TV (2018) on sale for $220 (originally $230).
- Get this TCL 40-Inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV on sale for $180 (originally $300).
- Get this TCL 32-Inch 1080p Roku Smart LED TV on sale for $130 (originally $190).
- Get this TCL 43-Inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV (2019) on sale for $200 (originally $220).
The Best Amazon Black Friday Deals On Amazon Devices: Echo Fire TV Stick And More
Whenever Amazon is having a sale, you can count on seeing deep discounts on Amazon’s devices. This year’s Black Friday is no exception. Now, you can save on this Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, which was $40 and is now $28. This latest Fire TV Stick lets you stream Netflix, YouTube and more, along with offering voice control to change the volume. The all-new Echo Dot, a smart speaker with Alexa, is now just $29 (originally $50). Check out more Black Friday deals on Amazon devices:
- Get this Echo Dot (4th Gen) on sale for $29 (originally $50).
- Get this Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Clock on sale for $39 (originally $60).
- Get this Echo (4th Gen) with Premium Sound on sale for $70 (originally $100).
- Get this Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote on sale for $28 (originally $40).
- Get this Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa on sale for $18 (originally $30).
- Get this Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device with Alexa Built-In on sale for $30 (originally $50).
- Get this Fire TV Cube on sale for $80 (originally $120).
- Get this Fire TV Recast on sale for $130 (originally $230).
- Get this Fire HD 10 Tablet on sale for $80 (originally $150).
- Get this Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet on sale for $130 (originally $200).
- Get this Fire TV Accessory Essentials Bundle on sale for $60.
- Get this Fire TV Lite Accessory Essentials Bundle on sale for $50.
- Get this Kindle Paperwhite on sale for $110 (originally $160).
The Best Amazon Black Friday Deals On Cookware, Instant Pots And More
We’ve already seen tons of cookware deals to gobble up before Thanksgiving. Now you can get even more markdowns on brands like Calphalon and Cuisinart at Amazon. If you need a new set of pans, we recommend checking out this Calphalon 10-Piece Classic Pots And Pans Set, which was $240 and is now $200. And those who are looking for an Instant Pot for one-pot meals, this Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker is on sale for $100. The best deal we’ve seen so far is on this Cuisinart Double Belgian Maker Waffle Iron, which is on sale for $70 (originally $185). Check out more Black Friday deals on cookware and kitchenware below:
- Get this Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker on sale for $100 (originally $150).
- Get this Cuisinart Double Belgian Maker Waffle Iron on sale for $70 (originally $185).
- Get this Vitamix Explorian Blender on sale for $250 (originally $350).
- Get this Ninja Foodi Power Pitcher 4-in-1 Smoothie Bowl Maker on sale for $95 (originally $140).
- Get this Calphalon 10-Piece Classic Pots And Pans Set on sale for $200 (originally $240).
- Get this Hamilton Beach Countertop Toaster Oven on sale for $62 (originally $80).
- Get this Cuisinart Electric Griddler on sale for $70 (originally $100).
- Get this Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker on sale for $90 (originally $130).
- Get this Calphalon Classic Nonstick All Purpose Pan with Cover on sale for $60 (originally $80).
- Get this Cuisinart Perfectemp Coffee Maker on sale for $70 (originally $185).
- Get this Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven 7-in-1 with Rotisserie on sale for $89 (originally $119).
- Get this Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Deep Round Grill on sale for $100 (originally $170).
- Get this Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer with Nesting Broil Rack on sale for $125 (originally $200).
- Get this Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine with Aeroccino on sale for $120.
- Get this Cuisinart Convection Bread Maker on sale for $128 (originally $235).
- Get this Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure, Broil, Slow Cooker, Air Fryer on sale for $120 (originally $250).
- Get this Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee, Latte and Cappuccino Maker on sale for $190 (originally $220).
- Get this Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus Pressure Cooker 9-in-1 on sale for $70 (originally $120).
- Get this Cuisinart Conical Hard Anodized Cookware Set on sale for $143 (originally $179).
The Best Amazon Black Friday Deals On Tech
Of course, there are tons of tech deals at Amazon right now to check out, whether you’re a techie or not. The best deal we’ve seen so far is on the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, which were $200 and are now on sale for $120. These headphones have features worth listening up for including wireless Bluetooth connectivity and up to 40 hours of battery life. Check out more Black Friday deals on tech below:
- Get the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case on sale for $150 (originally $200).
- Get the Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) on sale for $110 (originally $160).
- Get the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones on sale for $200 (originally $250).
- Get the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones on sale for $120 (originally $200).
- Get the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones on sale for $199 (originally $299).
- Get the Sony Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones on sale for $278 (originally $350).
- Get this JBL Boombox - Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker on sale for $280 (originally $400).
- Get this TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Built-In Subwoofer – Fire TV Edition on sale for $75 (originally $200).
- Get the Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker with Built-in GPS on sale for $100 (originally $150).
- Get the Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch with GPS on sale for $200 (originally $230).
The Best Amazon Black Friday Deals On Furniture and Decor
The past couple of months of staying in might have made you want to change up your space by re-arranging furniture and putting up new decor. But if you’ve been looking for a new desk to get through working-from-home or dining room chairs for all the meals you’ve been making, we’re happy to report that there’s furniture and decor on sale right now at Amazon. The best deal? This Get this Zinus Metal Platform Bed Frame was $160 and has been marked down to $46. Check out more Black Friday deals on furniture and decor below:
- Get this VADIM Computer Desk with Shelves on sale for $90 (originally $150).
- Get this Zinus Lorelai 14-Inch Metal Platform Bed Frame on sale for $46 (originally $160).
- Get this Rivet Henrik Modern Open-Back Plastic Dining Chair, Set of 2 on sale for $113 (originally $223).
- Get this Rivet Scandinavian Task Lamp on sale for $42 (originally $60).
- Get this Writing Desk by Caffoz on sale for $119 (originally $140).
- Get this Rivet Globe Stick Table Lamp on sale for $53 (originally $70).
- Get this Sauder Harvey Park Bookcase on sale for $185 (originally $235).
- Get this Homemaxs Sofa Side End Table on sale for $40 (originally $62).
- Get this Rivet Alva Modern Curved-Back Plastic Dining Chair, Set of 2 on sale for $191 (originally $249).
- Get this Mellow HYLLE Metal Platform Bed with Headboard Shelf on sale for $180 (originally $231).
- Get this YOUNBO Office Chair High Back Desk Chair for Computer on sale for $119 (originally $140).
- Get this Rivet Frederick Mid-Century Channel Tufted Velvet Sofa on sale for $908 (originally $1187).
- Get this Zinus Van 16-Inch Metal Platform Bed Frame on sale for $67 (originally $113).
- Get this DESIGNA 43-inch Computer Desk with Hutch and Bookshelf on sale for $93 (originally $110).
The Best Amazon Black Friday Deals On Useful Home Items
So much time inside might have made you wonder if there are products that can make chores like washing the dishes and storing away leftovers a little easier on you. So far, we’ve seen things like these reusable silicone stretch lids on sale for just $16. We tried them out ourselves and they have our “would recommend” stamp of approval. Check out more Black Friday deals on practical home products below:
- Get this longzon Silicone Stretch Lids Set of 14 on sale for $16 (originally $27).
- Get this Mavgv Silicone Stretch Lids 12 Pack on sale for $11 (originally $18).
- Get this Bee’s Wrap – Assorted Set of 3 on sale for $14 with a coupon (originally $18).
- Get this Missyoung Silicone Kitchen Utensils 37 PCS on sale for $40 (originally $50).
- Get this Surpahs Over The Sink Multipurpose Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack on sale for $23 (originally $40).
- Get this Everyday Home Heavy Duty Laundry Drying Rack on sale for $38 (originally $65).
- Get this Berry Ave Broom Holder and Garden Tool Organizer on sale for $15 (originally $29).
The Best Amazon Black Friday Deals On Fashion
While dressing down (think athlesiure and activewear) has become one of the biggest trends to come out of quarantine, you might be searching for a little closet refresh. Luckily, we spotted markdowns on brands like Calvin Klein and Adidas. Plus, you can find discounts on Amazon’s own fashion labels like The Drop, too. Our favorite find has to be this Levi’s Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket that’s on on sale for $54. Keep in mind some fashion might be priced differently depending on the color and size. Check out more Black Friday deals on fashion below:
- Get this Adidas Essentials Track Jacket on sale for $30 (oriignally $50).
- Get these Adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Single Jersey Joggers on sale for $23 (originally $45).
- Get this Amazon Essentials Lightweight Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Water-Resistant Packable Hooded Puffer Coat on sale for $35 (originally $50).
- Get this Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Bralette on sale for $23 (originally $44).
- Get this The Drop Amy Fitted Turtleneck Ribbed Sweater on sale for $29 (originally $40).
- Get this Tommy Hilfiger Cotton V-Neck Sweater on sale for $29 (originally $60).
- Get this Levi’s Sherpa Trucker Jacket on sale for $57 (originally $98).
- Get this Levi’s Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket on sale for $54 (originally $90).