stockcam via Getty Images Wondering what are the best deals from Amazon's Black Friday sale? We've got you covered.

If you were wondering when Amazon would drop its Black Friday deals, the wait is officially over — the company’s Black Friday sale is finally here.

This Black Friday, Amazon has dropped deals on everything from kitchen gadgets to get cooking to electronics to make staying at home easier on you. Some are only live for a limited time so you might want to have your cart ready quickly.

Think of this sale as a November version of Prime Day (this year’s ran on Oct. 13 and 14). The prices we’re seeing now are on par with what we saw on Prime Day, too — the Revlon One-Step is currently the cheapest we’ve ever seen it go for and Apple AirPods Pro are on sale for the same price they were during Prime Day.

Of course, Amazon’s Black Friday sale is one of the many sales going on right now. This month has been called “Black November” since lots of retailers aren’t waiting for Nov. 27 to start their Black Friday sales. We’ve already spotted deals at Macy’s, Nordstrom, Target, Walmart and Wayfair.

So, what else can you expect from Amazon’s Black Friday sale? You’ll see kitchen products including this Cuisinart Double Belgian Maker Waffle Iron that’s on sale for $70 and vacuums like this Dyson V7 Cord-Free Stick Vacuum Cleaner that’s on sale for $246.

And if you’re looking to shop small this Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, from Nov. 26 to Nov. 30, Amazon will have “Small Business Holiday Deals” from its Amazon Handmade makers (think of it as a marketplace like Etsy), according to the press release.

To make the sale easier to shop through, we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday deals at Amazon. Keep scrolling through to find deals everything from tech to cookware. And be sure to bookmark our guide to all of HuffPost Finds’ Black Friday coverage that we’ll be updating throughout Cyber Week.

The Best Amazon Black Friday Deals On Vacuums

Get yourself a vacuum that doesn’t suck. You could get yourself a robot vacuum like this iRobot Roomba that’s now $179 — it’s perfect for easy cleaning days. Pet parents, you might want to click “checkout” on this Bissell MultiClean Allergen Pet Upright Vacuum that’s been marked down to $140. This vacuum can get rid of all the pet hair that’s covering the carpet. The cheapest vacuum we’ve seen so far is this BLACK+DECKER 20V Max Handheld Vacuum that’s on sale for $65. Check out more Black Friday deals on vacuums below:

The Best Amazon Black Friday Deals On TVs

Yeah, we’ve all be streaming something these days. So you’ll want to find a TV that can actually handle any binge-watching (we suggest “The Queen’s Gambit” and season four of “The Crown” on Netflix). And there are tons of TV deals that are live at Amazon right now. We’d say that this Get this Toshiba 43-inch Smart HD 1080p TV - Fire TV Edition on that’s sale for $180 (originally $280). Check out more Black Friday deals on TVs below:

The Best Amazon Black Friday Deals On Amazon Devices: Echo Fire TV Stick And More

Whenever Amazon is having a sale, you can count on seeing deep discounts on Amazon’s devices. This year’s Black Friday is no exception. Now, you can save on this Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, which was $40 and is now $28. This latest Fire TV Stick lets you stream Netflix, YouTube and more, along with offering voice control to change the volume. The all-new Echo Dot, a smart speaker with Alexa, is now just $29 (originally $50). Check out more Black Friday deals on Amazon devices:

The Best Amazon Black Friday Deals On Cookware, Instant Pots And More

The Best Amazon Black Friday Deals On Tech

Of course, there are tons of tech deals at Amazon right now to check out, whether you’re a techie or not. The best deal we’ve seen so far is on the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, which were $200 and are now on sale for $120. These headphones have features worth listening up for including wireless Bluetooth connectivity and up to 40 hours of battery life. Check out more Black Friday deals on tech below:

The Best Amazon Black Friday Deals On Furniture and Decor

The past couple of months of staying in might have made you want to change up your space by re-arranging furniture and putting up new decor. But if you’ve been looking for a new desk to get through working-from-home or dining room chairs for all the meals you’ve been making, we’re happy to report that there’s furniture and decor on sale right now at Amazon. The best deal? This Get this Zinus Metal Platform Bed Frame was $160 and has been marked down to $46. Check out more Black Friday deals on furniture and decor below:

The Best Amazon Black Friday Deals On Useful Home Items

So much time inside might have made you wonder if there are products that can make chores like washing the dishes and storing away leftovers a little easier on you. So far, we’ve seen things like these reusable silicone stretch lids on sale for just $16. We tried them out ourselves and they have our “would recommend” stamp of approval. Check out more Black Friday deals on practical home products below: