The Best Black Friday Deals 2021: Everything You Need To Know

We did the hard work for you. Shop Black Friday sales on everything from home décor, kitchen gadgets, beauty, fitness and more!

Left to right: Urban Outfitters, Klean Kanteen, Great Jones, Heyday, Merit, Girlfriend Collective, Parachute.
Left to right: Urban Outfitters, Klean Kanteen, Great Jones, Heyday, Merit, Girlfriend Collective, Parachute.

It’s the most wonderful and chaotic time of year for those of us who identify as shopping lovers, because it’s officially sale season! Welcome to HuffPost Shopping’s ultimate guide to all the best Black Friday sales. We’ve got you covered whether you’re picking up gifts for loved ones, have been saving up for an investment piece for your home or just want to treat yourself to a little beauty splurge.

We’ve created a one-stop-shop featuring your favorite brands and retailers ― including Amazon Black Friday deals ― so you’ve got all the important information in one handy place. There’s nothing worse than scrambling around the internet or trying to parse through hundreds of emails to figure out where to find your Black Friday loot, so we’ve done the hard work for you. Throw on your comfiest online shopping outfit and keep scrolling for the Black Friday 411 across all the major categories: home, kitchen, beauty, style and more!

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Shark air purifier
Amazon
Clear the air of particles, dust, allergens, viruses and smoke with this quiet air purifier. It's available for 44% off from Saturday, Nov. 20 to Saturday, Dec. 4.

Get it from Amazon for $250 (originally $449.99)
2
Parachute
Parachute
Parachute carries all your bedding, bath and home essentials. They'll be offering 20% off sitewide from Friday, Nov. 26 to Monday, Nov. 29.

Get the deals at Parachute.
3
Astrid & Miyu
Astrid & Miyu
Treat yourself or loved ones to the gift of sparkly baubles from Astrid & Miyu. Get 25% off sitewide from Friday, Nov. 26 to Monday, Nov. 29.

Get the deals at Astrid & Miyu.
4
iRobot Roomba i3
Amazon
Keep your floors squeaky clean with iRobot's wifi-connected Roomba vacuum. Pet hair will never get the best of you ever again. It's available for 25% off from Thursday, Nov. 18 to Saturday, Dec. 4.

Get it at Amazon for $300 (originally $399).
5
Keurig
Keurig
Get 25% off Keurig's entire site with the code TIMETOSAVE21 from Monday, Nov. 22 to Friday, Nov. 26.

Get the deals at Keurig.
6
Great Jones
Great Jones
Give your kitchen sets a major overhaul during Great Jones' Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Get 20% off all orders from Tuesday, Nov. 23 to Monday, Nov. 29. Everything from their pots and pans to their iconic Dutch oven and bakeware is absolutely gorgeous.

Get the deals at Great Jones.
7
EyeBuyDirect
EyeBuyDirect
Time to stock up on new lenses! Buy one, get one free along with 25% off and free shipping from EyeBuyDirect with the code BLACKFRIDAY on Friday, Nov. 26.

Get the deals EyeBuyDirect.
8
Mirror
Mirror
If you've been looking for an excuse to invest in Mirror fitness, then this is your sign to jump on their Black Friday sale. From Monday, Nov. 22 to Monday, Nov. 29, get $500 off a Mirror and free shipping (a $750 value.)

Get the deal at Mirror.
9
Oxo 8-cup coffee maker
OXO
Oxo's highly rated 8-cup coffee maker is 20% off from Sunday, Nov. 21 to Sunday, Dec. 5. It's too good to miss.

Get it at Oxo for $139.99 (originally $177.99).
10
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Stock up on all the must-have Anthropologie goodies during their Black Friday sale. They are offering 30% off almost everything from Wednesday, Nov. 24 to Sunday, Nov. 28.

Get the deals at Anthropologie.
11
Merit
Merit
This cult-favorite makeup brand is having their first Black Friday sale ever and offering 20% off their entire site from Friday, Nov. 26 to Monday, Nov. 29. Beauty lovers can't miss this one.

Get the deals at Merit.
12
Nespresso VertuoPlus deluxe espresso machine with Aeroccino milk frother by Breville
Amazon
Elevate your morning coffee with the Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Espresso Machine with Aeroccino Milk Frother by Breville. It will be available for 25% off when you purchase it between Friday, Nov. 19 to Saturday, Nov. 27.

Get it at Amazon for $180 (originally 239).
13
Happy Socks
Happy Socks
Stock up on socks and other comfy clothes with Happy Sock's Black Friday sale. They're offering up to 50% off from Friday, Nov. 26 to Monday, Nov. 29. As if that's not good enough, 10% of their revenue will go to InterPride for Giving Tuesday.

Get the deals at Happy Socks.
14
Nutribullet
Nutribullet
Go smoothie wild with a new Nutribullet. Get 25% off with the code GRAVY from Monday, Nov. 22 to Thursday, Dec. 2.

Get the deals from Nutribullet.
15
Lululemon
Lululemon
Pick up some leggings, joggers or tops at Lululemon's Black Friday sale. Select styles like the Warpstreme high-rise jogger will be available at lower prices on Friday, Nov. 26.

Get the deals at Lululemon.
16
The Citizenry
The Citizenry
Starting from Black Friday, Nov. 26, through Tuesday, Nov. 30, The Citizenry is releasing a collection of cozy classics at special prices. Their luxe alpaca throws will be available for $130 (originally $155-$175) and stonewashed linen bedding will be 15% off.

Get the deals at The Citizenry.
17
Klean Kanteen
Klean Kanteen
Get 25% off sitewide at Klean Kanteen from Monday, Nov. 22 to Monday, Nov. 29 with code SAVEKLEAN. Loyalty partners get an extra $10 off on Black Friday, Nov. 26.

Get the deals from Klean Kanteen.
18
Bandier
Bandier
Pick up some cozy comfies and workout gear at Bandier's Black Friday sale. Get 30% off sitewide plus 40% off sweats from Friday, Nov. 26 to Sunday, Nov. 28.

Get the deals at Bandier.
19
Caudalie
Caudalie
This is the perfect opportunity to jump on Caudalie's Beauty Elixir and other lovely products. Get 20% off their site from Tuesday, Nov. 23 to Monday, Nov. 29.

Get the deals at Caudalie.
20
TomboyX
TomboyX
TomboyX makes cozy, cute undies and essentials for every body and gender. Snag 25% off the entire site from Wednesday, Nov. 24 to Monday, Nov. 29.

Get the deals at TomboyX.
21
DSW
DSW
Pick up new kicks at DSW. Get 25% off everything in-store and online, including Nike, from Thursday, Nov. 25 to Friday, Nov. 26.

Get the deals at DSW.
22
Dermstore
Dermstore
There's a good chance that some of your favorite high-end beauty brands are on sale over at Dermstore right now. Get up to 30% sitewide from Saturday, Nov. 20 to Monday, Nov. 29.

Get the deals at Dermstore.
23
AllSaints
AllSaints
AllSaints' Black Friday sale runs from Wednesday, Nov. 24 to Tuesday, Nov. 30, during which everything will be 30% off.

Get the deals at AllSaints.
24
Heyday
Heyday
Whether you're looking to book a facial or just want to get some skin care products, you're going to need to take a look at Heyday's Black Friday sale. Get 20% off storewide from Monday, Nov. 22 to Sunday, Nov. 28.

Get the deals at Heyday.
25
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Get 25% off your entire Urban Outfitters purchase from Friday, Nov. 26 to Saturday, Nov. 27.

Get the deals at Urban Outfitters.
26
Starface
Starface
If you're gonna use a pimple patch, it might as well look good. Snag Starface's lovely patches and more during their 20% off sitewide sale from Thursday, Nov. 25 to Sunday, Nov. 28.

Get the deals at Starface.
27
Pepper
Pepper
Small chested folx, rejoice! Pepper is having some amazing deals on its bras, undies and more this Black Friday. From Wednesday, Nov. 23 to Monday, Nov. 29, you can get $20 off a five-pack of Mesh All You underwear and $25 off a five-pack of Seamless underwear. Additionally, when you buy one bra, you get a second bra at 30% off with code HOLIDAY30.

Get the deals at Pepper.
28
Madewell
Madewell
Get those Madewell goodies that you've had your eye on this Black Friday. They're offering 30% off every purchase from Thursday, Nov. 18 to Sunday, Nov. 28.

Get the deals at Madewell.
29
Misen
Misen
From Friday, Nov. 19 to Monday, Nov. 29, Misen is offering 25% off sitewide. It's their steepest discount of the year, making it the perfect time to stock up on new pots, pans, knives and more. The wildly popular nonstick pan is likely to sell out, so get there early!

Get the deals at Misen.
30
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective
Pick up some of Girlfriend Collective's sustainably made lounge and activewear this Black Friday. Get a 30% discount sitewide from Monday, Nov. 22 to Monday, Nov. 29.

Get the deals at Girlfriend Collective.
31
Dr. Loretta
Dr. Loretta
Jump on the Dr. Loretta bandwagon with the likes of Emily Ratajkowski, Alexa Chung and more. Get 15% off sitewide from Monday, Nov. 22 to Monday, Nov. 29 with code BLACKFRIDAY.

Get the deals at Dr. Loretta.
32
Buffy
Buffy
You'll feel like you're sleeping on a cloud with Buffy's sumptuous, lightweight bedding. Use code DREAMDEAL from Thursday, Nov. 18 to Tuesday, Nov. 30, and get 20% off sitewide.

Get the deals at Buffy.
33
Allswell
Allswell
Invest in a lovely new mattress, topper, bedding or decor from Allswell this week and get 25% off sitewide with code BLACKFRIDAY from Wednesday, Nov. 24 to Monday, Nov. 29.

Get the deals at Allswell.
34
Vitruvi
Vitruvi
Vitruvi's popular diffusers and essential oil blends are as beautiful as they are well-made and useful. From Sunday, Nov. 21 to Monday, Nov. 29, Vitruvi will offer 30% off site-wide, along with a limited-edition oil tray, for orders over $150.

Get the deals at Vitruvi.
35
Sakara
Sakara
If you or a loved one are on a wellness kick then check out Sakara's sale. Get 25% off sitewide with code BLACKFRIDAY2021 from Friday, Nov. 19 to Monday, Nov. 29.

Get the deals at Sakara.
36
Living Proof
Living Proof
Snag your must-have Living Proof hair products this Black Friday at their site, on Amazon, at Sephora or Ulta and enjoy some truly delicious savings. Get 20% off sitewide plus a free full-size dry shampoo with orders over $65 from Wednesday, Nov. 25 to Tuesday, Nov. 30.

On Black Friday, Nov. 26, Sephora is offering a full-sized Volume Blast for 50% off, and Ulta is offering PhD Heat Styling Spray for 50% off.

Get the deals at Living Proof, Sephora, Amazon and Ulta.
37
Aquis
Aquis
Aquis made its name with super absorbant hair wrap towels, but have since expanded to include workout towels and more! Their designs are cute and it really works. Enjoy 30% off sitewide from Wednesday, Nov. 24 to Monday, Nov. 29th.

Get the deals at Aquis.
38
Alo
Alo
Snuggle up in Alo's chic lounge and activewear this holiday season when you take advantage of their Black Friday sales. Get 20% off sitewide from Wednesday, Nov. 24 to Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Get the deals at Alo.
39
Foreo
Sephora
Get up to 50% off select Foreo beauty devices for Black Friday from Wednesday, Nov. 25 to Thursday, Dec. 2. You'll have the cleanest skin of your life!

Get the deals at Sephora.
40
Who What Wear Collection
Who What Wear Collection
If you haven't peeked at Who What Wear's eponymous collection, then do yourself a favor and check it out. It's full of gorgeous and elegant wearable pieces. Enjoy their sitewide Black Friday Sale from Wednesday, Nov. 25 to Monday, Nov. 28 save 15% when you spend $100, save 20% when you spend $200 and save 25% when you spend $300.

Get the deals at Who What Wear Collection.
41
Aerosoles
Aerosoles
These are not your granny's Aerosoles! They're chic, on-trend and go with just about every style. Get 25% off sitewide with the code Password123 from Tuesday, Nov. 23 to Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Get the deals at Aerosoles.
42
Primary
Primary
Shop the cutest kids' essentials during Primary's Black Friday sale from now until Monday, Nov. 29. Get up to 40% off cozy comfy clothes as well as 20% off five or more pajama separates or socks with the code PJPASS.

Get the deals at Primary.
43
Rifle Paper Co.
Rifle Paper Co.
From Wednesday, Nov. 24 to Tuesday, Nov. 30, Rifle Paper Co. customers will receive 30% off sitewide with code HOLIDAY30. Pick up rugs, wallpaper, stationery, art prints, accessories and much more. The sale excludes the Rifle Paper Co. x Summersalt sleepwear and swim collections.

Get the deals at Rifle Paper Co.
44
Nuuly
Nuuly
Nuuly is a women’s rental subscription service by Urban Outfitters, and it's the perfect way to try out new styles without having to commit or overstuff your closet. From Thursday, Nov. 18 to Monday, Nov. 29, new subscribers can use code NU2HAPPY and get $20 off two months of their Nuuly subscription. Existing customers can get $20 off their purchases from Friday, Nov. 26 to Thursday, Dec. 31 with code FAVE20.

Get the deals at Nuuly.
45
Partners Coffee
Partners Coffee
Partners Coffee is the perfect gift for the coffee devotee in your life, or for yourself! From Thursday, Nov. 25 to Monday, Nov. 29, Partners Coffee is offering 20% off all coffee and tea. They will also be offering new bundles that will have the 20% discount included in the price for easy gifting. You don't even need a promo code is needed, the sale will automatically be applied at checkout.

Get the deals at Partners Coffee.
46
Hatch
Hatch
Hatch is a luxe, celeb-loved maternity brand for before, during and after pregnancy. Their items are definitely a splurge, making Black Friday the perfect time to shop this gorgeous brand. Get 25% off sitewide from Wednesday, Nov. 24 to Monday, Nov. 29. Best of all, discounts apply to sale items up to 50% off!

Get the deals at Hatch.
47
Ergatta
Ergatta
If you've been eyeing an at-home rowing machine to add to your home gym, then you're in luck. Ergatta is offering $200 off the rower plus two gifts with every purchase, a Polar heart rate monitor and a Hypervolt Go, for an overall value of $500 off! Offer stands from Tuesday, Nov. 16 to Monday, Nov. 29.

Get the deal at Ergatta.
48
W&P Designs
W&P Designs
Upgrade your kitchen with W&P's beautiful home and kitchen wares. Travel mugs, picnic sets, water bottles, reusable sandwich bags, and so much more. Get 25% off sitewide from Friday, Nov. 25 to Tuesday, Nov.f30.

Get the deals at W&P Designs.
49
Raw Generation
Raw Generation
Raw Generation's 100% raw, plant-based juice cleanses and daily juices are as delicious as they are good for you. From Friday, Nov. 26th through Monday, Nov. 29, get 15% off when you spend up to $150, 20% off when you spend up to $225 and 25% off when you spend over $225.

Get the deals at Raw Generation.
50
Made In
Made In
Get a fresh batch of cookware during Made In's deepest discount of the year. From Saturday, Nov. 20 to Monday, Nov 29, items ranging from bakeware sets to wine glasses and more will be up to 25% off.

Get the deals at Made In.
51
True Botanicals
True Botanicals
Shop True Botanicals' biggest sale ever this Black Friday. This potent, effective all-natural skincare brand is beloved by celebs and beauty devotees alike. Get 20% and free shipping off all orders across the board, 25% off orders over $250, and 30% off orders over $400 from today through Monday, Nov. 29.

Get the deals at True Botanicals.
52
UMA Oils
UMA Oils
This Oprah-approved skincare brand is perfect for anyone looking to incorporate some seriously luxurious oils into their skincare regime. Get 20% off the entire site, and 25% off orders of $500 and more from Tuesday, Nov. 23 to Monday, Nov. 29.

Get the deals at Uma Oils.
53
Fleur & Bee
Amazon
Enjoy some high-quality, natural skincare from Fleur & Bee. Use code BFCM2021 for a whopping 50% off all products from Thursday, Nov. 18 to Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Get the deals at Amazon.
The Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for 2021
