The Best Black Friday Deals 2021: Everything You Need To Know

It’s the most wonderful and chaotic time of year for those of us who identify as shopping lovers, because it’s officially sale season ! Welcome to HuffPost Shopping ’s ultimate guide to all the best Black Friday sales. We’ve got you covered whether you’re picking up gifts for loved ones, have been saving up for an investment piece for your home or just want to treat yourself to a little beauty splurge.

We’ve created a one-stop-shop featuring your favorite brands and retailers ― including Amazon Black Friday deals ― so you’ve got all the important information in one handy place. There’s nothing worse than scrambling around the internet or trying to parse through hundreds of emails to figure out where to find your Black Friday loot, so we’ve done the hard work for you. Throw on your comfiest online shopping outfit and keep scrolling for the Black Friday 411 across all the major categories: home, kitchen, beauty, style and more!