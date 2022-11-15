EyeBuyDirect

EyeBuyDirect is here for all your vision needs with lots of sales to consider. Now through November 20, buy one and get one free plus free shipping with the code EARLYBF. From November 20 through November 28, get 30% off designer frames and 50% off lenses with the code DBSALE. On November 25, you can buy one and get one free, plus an additional 25% off and free shipping with code YAYBF25. On November 26 and November 27, you can buy one and get one free, plus 15% off and free shipping with the code YAYCM15. On November 28, buy one and get one free plus 25% off and free shipping with the code YAYCM25. From November 29 through December 2, buy one and get one free plus 15% off with the code MORE15.