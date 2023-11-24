ShoppingsalesBlack Friday

I Track Sales For A Living, And These Are The Deals I Recommend For Black Friday

I spend all day every day looking at sales, and these are the Black Friday deals that made me stop in my tracks.
By 

Senior Editor, Life and Shopping

Amazon/Walmart/Target

Here at HuffPost, I edit Shopping stories all day, from daily sales to big savings events like Prime Day and Black Friday to articles with recommendations and insight from experts. When you fact-check prices and go deep into the retail landscape for a living, you get pretty good at identifying deals that are actually worthwhile and super enthusiastic about sharing products that are truly, actually marked down to that’s-a-steal prices.

I love being able to let readers know when they can be confident they’re getting a low price on something that enhances their life or solves a problem or makes a great gift, so there’s really no more exciting time than a whole sales weekend that spans most major retailers just before gifting season. Although I’ll be adding deals to this list every day as more and more sales go live the closer we get to actual Black Friday, there are plenty of amazing deals you can already snatch up. Here are the ones I’m excited to jump on myself and share with others, and I’ll explain why below for each one.

(Note: Walmart’s Black Friday deals will go live Wednesday at noon for Walmart+ members and at 3 p.m. for the general public — but I went ahead and included my favorites now so you can know what’s coming and make the best shopping decision for yourself and your wallet!)

1
Target
A wildly useful Apple AirTag (or four) that'll save you in a pinch (up to 20% off list price)
Drop one in your luggage, your purse or your car, or attach it to your keys or bicycle or whatever you may need to find again later, and this Apple AirTag will erase your worries by tracking the location of your item in Apple's Find My app. You can even tell it to play a sound so it's easier to find your things. It's completely encrypted for privacy and when it's far away, it can anonymously use a network of Apple devices to ping you its location. In addition to being water- and dust-resistant, it instantly connects with your network and you can assign each one a name to keep your most valuable belongings sorted. After my car was stolen a few years ago and the thieves ripped out its GPS system, I bought one to keep in my trunk as a backup — and found it so useful I bought another to place in checked luggage (you never know where your bag might end up!).

Bottom line: Like most Apple products, these rarely go on sale, making it a fantastic time to buy.
One: $23.99 at Amazon (regularly $29)Four-pack: $79.99 at Amazon (regularly $99)
2
Amazon
A 22-day supply of wildly popular Crest 3D Whitestrips (35% off list price)
There's a reason these things absolutely fly off the shelves every Prime Day: The discount is rare and deep, and they really can work. All you have to do is peel off two strips and apply them for 45 minutes once a day, and Crest says you can see a difference of up to 20 shades whiter in about three weeks. This kit comes with 44 Professional Effects Whitestrips — enough for 22 days of treatments — and two one-hour Express Whitening treatments.

Bottom line: They basically only go on sale during Prime Days and Black Friday events, and often sell out.
$29.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45.99)
3
Amazon
Or an even faster-working Crest Whitestrips kit with accelerator light (about 29% off list price)
This 10-day pack of Whitestrips with a light is Crest's "best and fastest whitening technology at home," according to the brand. All you have to do is apply the strips and LED accelerator light once a day for 60 minutes (the light automatically turns off when time is up).

Bottom line: Matches the lowest sale price of the year at Amazon.
$39.99 at Amazon (regularly $50-$65)
4
Amazon
A clever Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 rechargeable electric toothbrush (45% off)
With three modes — clean, white and gum care — this rechargeable electric toothbrush can do everything you need for exponentially better oral care than a manual toothbrush. It's even got pressure sensors to detect when you're pressing too hard, offers a two-minute timer so you can be sure you're brushing long enough, and has a two-week battery life per charge. This set includes the Philips Sonicare 5300 machine, a charger, one G2 Optimal Gum Care brush head, a travel case, and two replacement DiamondClean brush heads.

Bottom line: Only the second time it's been on sale all year, and the lowest price.
$59.96 at Amazon (regularly $109.96)
5
Target
A wildly popular Dyson V8 on mega sale (46% off list price)
Buy this beloved Dyson stick vacuum for one of the lowest sales we've seen — and get $25 back in the form of a Target gift card when you purchase from Target. This lightweight stick vac can do it all, from suctioning up dirt and debris from both carpets and hard floors to transforming into a hand-held vacuum with just the click of a button. Best of all, it's cordless, so you won't be encumbered or restricted with where you can use it (it's great for vacuuming cars and stairs, too). The filtration system captures allergens and dust so you don't just shoot dirty around your home as you clean. It comes with the multisurface main brush head as well as an interchangeable combination tool for smaller spaces, and runs for up to 40 minutes on a single charge — more than enough power for small homes and apartments.

You can also get the V8 Origin+ model, which also comes with a crevice tool, at Walmart.

Bottom line: As low as we ever see it, and a better value even than a recent Sam's Club doorbuster sale. You get a $25 gift card with purchase at Target.
$224.99 at Walmart (regularly $419.99)$249.99 at Target (originally $429.99)
6
Amazon
A cult-favorite Owala FreeSip water bottle (up to 25% off)
After trying various famous-name water bottles over the last few years, I can say that the cupholder-fitting 24-ounce Owala FreeSip is a superior and absolutely perfect water bottle and now I can never be without it. Thanks to the unique spout design, you can both sip from the included straw and/or swig from the bottle without making adjustments or changing lids. And once you close the lid with its satisfying snapping sound, it is truly leakproof. One more lovable thing? The weirdly intriguing color combinations. Pick one out today in one of three sizes while they're on sale. (Not all colors are on sale.)

Bottom line: In some color combinations, the lowest price of the year.
$20.99+ at Amazon (regularly $27.99+)
7
Amazon
Groundbreaking bond-building Olaplex hair care (30% off list price)
Olaplex caused near-hysteria when it hit the market promising a chemist-created formula that could actually help visibly improve damaged hair by repairing bonds in each strand. The brand's signature product, the Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment, has more than 95,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. Most of the brand's product lineup is 30% off, including the shampoo, conditioner, serum and more, making individual items just $21.

Bottom line: Not discounted often, and this deal is as low as it gets, according to our Amazon price tracker. You can also get 30% off Olaplex today at Dermstore with the code JOY.
Olaplex products: $21 at Amazon (originally $30)
8
Amazon
The near-legendary Waterpik Aquarius water flosser (50% off)
This powerful machine makes one of the most dreary tasks — flossing — a lot more fun and exponentially more effective. Waterpik says the Aquarius can remove 99.9 percent of plaque and is up to 50 percent more effective than string floss. This advanced model offers 10 pressure settings, a massage mode to stimulate gums and a built-in timer to track your flossing. It comes with seven different tips, so a whole family can hygienically use one machine. It's less than four inches deep and under 5 inches wide, so it won't take up your whole bathroom counter, either. At a whopping half off, there's no reason not to grab one and impress your dental hygienist on your next visit.

Bottom line: About as low as it gets; matches Prime Day pricing.
$49.99 AT AMAZON (ORIGINALLY $99.99)
9
Amazon
Or a cordless Waterpik that's great for small bathrooms and travel (40% off list price)
With the same plaque-busting promise as the previous machine, this one is cord-free and rechargeable and comes with a travel bag, four tips and a magnetic charger. The 7-ounce water resevoir is top-rack dishwater-safe, and the whole thing is even waterproof for use in the shower. Just choose blue, black, white or gray and get flossing effectively.

Bottom line: The second-lowest sale price of the year after July Prime Day, and by just a few dollars.
$59.99 at Amazon (regularly $99.99)
10
Amazon
A 24-piece set of borosilicate glass food storage containers (up to 64% off)
If you'd love to make the switch from plastic food storage, this is a deal for you. It includes 12 borosilicate glass containers in sizes from one to 12 ounces, each with a matching lid with an airtight, locking lid. Unlike plastic, this premium glass won't absorb odors or stain and is dishwasher-safe. Both glass containers and lids nest for easy storage.

Bottom line: Lowest sale price of the year when you clip the additional coupons.
$17.59+ at Amazon (regularly $49.99)
11
Amazon
The magical nail concealer that helped me slash my mani-pedi budget (20% off list price)
We are absolutely obsessed with Londontown's Kur illuminating nail concealer, a milky veil that comes in four colors, each designed to make nails look like healthier versions of their natural selves. The buildable formula contains optical brighteners to cover up imperfections like discoloration and leave nails glowing. You'll be able to stretch time in between salons visits, if not skip them altogether! “One coat gives you that ‘is she wearing nail polish, or does she just have flawless doll nails?’ look,” said one HuffPost editor.

Bottom line: These do not go on sale often at all, so snatch one up.
$16 at Amazon (regularly $20)
12
Amazon
A pack of ultra mini Kasa smart plugs to make your life a thousand times easier (41% off list price)
My appreciation for Kasa's smart plug offerings knows no bounds — my entire apartment runs on them. They’re so good, so helpful, so useful, that I have 10, plus the smart plug power strip. Each one turns any regular old wall outlet into one you can set to turn on and off on a schedule or at your whim, without getting off the couch or even needing to be at home (they're especially great when you realize you left home without turning off an appliance, or when you want to make it look like someone's home while you're on vacation). You can use either Alexa or the Kasa app or both to control them, and setup is truly simple either way: All you have to do is plug one in, push a button to connect it to your WiFi, add it to the phone app, and live your life. In the more than two years I’ve been using these every day, I’ve never had an issue with dropped connections or an inability to find WiFi. And if you have an outlet or lamp switch that's hard to reach or stuck behind furniture, they're complete game-changers.

Bottom line: This sale matches the year's lowest at Amazon, namely two previous lightning deals.
$11.89 at Amazon (regularly $19.99)
13
Amazon
An electronic toothbrush that'll have your teeth cleaner than before (57% off list price)
If you've been brushing manually all these years, grab this perfectly effective manual toothbrush from Oral B, which says it can remove 100% more plaque than traditional brushing. To protect your gums, it automatically stops working if you press too hard. It has three modes and beeps every 30 seconds so you can time your brushing and be sure you hit all sections of your mouth.

Bottom line: Amazon's lowest price since this time last year.
$29.99 at Amazon (regularly $39.94-$49.94)
14
Amazon
A pair of 2nd-generation AirPods with a lightning charging case (38% off list price)
Get truly simple setup and in-ear detection with these Apple AirPods that automatic switch connection between your devices for an effort-free experience with audio and phone calls. With the carrying case that can also carry additional charging power, you'll get 24 hours of listening time before you need to plug them back in, and Apple's H1 chip gives you great sound. You can turn them on and off by simply putting them on or taking them off.

Bottom line: They've been cheaper once this year during a special sale at Walmart, but this week are $10 cheaper at Walmart, Target and Amazon than during the last Prime Day sale. Buy now.
$79.99 at Amazon (regularly $99)$79.99 at Walmart (regularly $99)$79.99 at Target (regularly $99)
15
Walmart
A pair of 2nd-generation AirPods Pros (32% off list price)
With active noise cancelling, three custom tips for a perfect fit, an Apple-designed H2 chip for even better audio and longer battery life than the previous generation, these AirPods Pros are truly covetable. Adaptive transparency adjusts automatically so you still hear the noises around you — such as sirens — you don't want to block out for your own safety. This pair comes with a case that's charged by USB-C.

Bottom line: These are a whole $20 less at Walmart than they were last Amazon Prime Day (and they're $20 lower than Target's Black Friday sale).
$169 at Walmart (regularly $199)
16
Amazon
Some noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds in many colors (up to 37% off)
On sale in six cool colors, these Beats Studio Buds are compatible with both Apple and Android phones with simple one-touch pairing. With an IPX4 water-resistant rating, you won't even have to worry about sweat or rain. Choose between transparency and noise-cancelling modes so you can enjoy the best audio and calls. You'll get eight hours of listening time on a charge and up to 24 hours with additional charge from the case. Like Apple's AirPods Pro, they come with three tip options for the best fit.

Bottom line: These are typically $99 when on sale, so it's a great deal.
$89.95 AT AMAZON (RECENTLY $142)
17
Amazon
The upgrade model of the famous Revlon One-Step blow dryer brush (53% off)
Just when we thougt the popularity of Revlon's One-Step hot air brush could never be topped, they came out with the One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 — a "blow dry brush" with a 2.4-inch oval barrel that smooths, styles and adds body while you dry to cut styling time down exponentially and give you that fresh-blowout look every day. This upgrade version has a new detachable head for travel and storage, more heat settings. I'm adding to cart right now.

(If you have short hair, check out this version.)

Bottom line: The lowest price of the year, beating a July Prime Day deal.
$32.99 at Amazon (regularly $42-$48)
18
Amazon
A powerful TruSkin Vitamin C serum (56% off list price)
HuffPost readers love this powerful vitamin C serum that can help fade dark spots, support collagen production and address fine lines and wrinkles. It uses a gentle but effective form of vitamin C alongside hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, aloe, jojoba oil and more, and the formula is vegan and cruelty-free. Right now, you can try out the two-ounce size for about the price of the one-ounce bottle.

Bottom line: Matches previous lightning deals — it doesn't get better than 56% off!
$21.44 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $35.09)
19
Walmart
The Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner (up to 37% off list price)
It gets stains out of carpet and rugs with a spray-and-scrub brush that also vacuums up the dirty water into the dirty water tank. It may just be one of the most beloved cleaning tools we share with readers, and Amazon reviewers have given it 4.6 stars in gratitude. It also comes with a free bottle of stain-removing solution you can mix into the clean water tank.

(Note: The Walmart sale is on a black color that's exclusive to the big box retailer, but both the Amazon and Walmart models come with a three-inch tough stain tool and a bottle of Bissell's Spot and Stain remover with Febreze, and work the same.)
$78 at Walmart (regularly $123.59)$89 at Amazon (regularly $123.59)
20
Amazon
Or a Bissell SpotClean ProHeat portable carpet cleaner (up to 40% off list price)
This more robust model adds heat and Oxy cleaning power. Loosen and eliminate stains and spills with the scrubbing tool, which will also suction them up and away into the cleaner's dirty water tank. When hot water will help, the SpotClean ProHeat will maintain the temperature. It comes with the tough stain tool, deep stain tool, a self-cleaning hose and a bottle of Bissell's Pro Oxy spot and stain cleaning formula.

Target is selling a similar ProHeat model called the Little Green ProHeat that comes with the tough stain tool, stair tool, self-cleaning hose tool and bottle of Bissell's Pro Oxy spot and stain cleaning formula. Get a $10 Target gift card with purchase, too.

Bottom line: The lowest Amazon price of the year, including Prime Day sales.
$79.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $133.89)Plus $10 gift card: $89.99 at Target (regularly $133.99)
21
Amazon
A reviewer-loved Bose SoundLink Micro portable Bluetooth speaker with mic (17% off list price)
Here's the thing: Have you ever even heard of a portable Bluetooth speaker with as perfect a rating as 4.8 out of 5 stars from nearly 30,000 reviewers? I'm a little bit blown away, to be honest. But it tracks: Bose is known for its clear, stellar audio, and this little wonder is waterproof, durable, handsome and has a tear-resistant strap that can go on bikes or backpacks. Reviewers say they love the quality of sound and surprisingly deep base for such a compact speaker. The rubberized silicone exterior and its soft-touch feel resist damage, fingerprints and dirt so it'll keep looking as good as it sounds. It comes in black, blue and white, and with a mic so you can even take calls while you're out and about with your tunes.

Bottom line: Not quite as low as it was on Prime Day, but savings are savings.
$99 at Amazon (regularly $119)$99 at Walmart (regularly $119)Refurbished: $79 at Bose
22
Amazon
A super-handy 10th-generation iPad with liquid retina display (22% off list price)
For use on the go and around the house, you can't beat an iPad. This model has an A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch liquid retina display 64GB of storage, touch ID and front- and back-facing cameras, among other great features. It also comes in four beautiful colors, promises all-day battery life and lightning-fast internet connectivity for streaming and daily needs. We're getting one for my mom so she always has access to her email and photos of her grandchildren.

Bottom line: The lowest price of the year, beating even the July Prime Day event.
$349 at Amazon (regularly $449)
23
Amazon
A luxury Shark HyperAIR blow dryer (43% off list price)
Reviewers say this fast-drying machine cut their drying time in half, and Shark promises its ionized air and intelligent heat control with consistent temperature means there'll be no extreme heat damage like you might experience with other powerful dryers. This model comes with a concentrator attachment and a styling brush attachment — a handy add-on that can cut your total styling time down even more in the mornings.

Bottom line: The lowest price of the year, according to our tracker!
$129.99 at Amazon (regularly $169-$229)
24
Merrell
Merrell's much-loved hiking boots and shoes (up to 60% off list price)
As my colleague Griffin Wynne reported last week, Merrell is offering many of its time-tested boots and shoes for 30-60% off, with many on sale now and more discounts coming on Black Friday itself. The sale includes best-selling options like the Jungle Moc or the comfortable Moab 3 boots, pictured here. If you ever go hiking, you likely know of their legend and prowess on the trail. It's a good time to grab a pair if you love the great outdoors (or even if you don't, but sometimes go there).

Bottom line: A great sale on a trusted brand. And some of the sales are also happening at Amazon.
Women's Moab 3: $90.99 (regularly $130)Men's Moab 3: $90.99 (regularly $130)
25
Amazon
A genius Clorox ToiletWand system that'll save you from so many horrors (30% off list price)
This is going to sound like an exaggeration, but I would personally place the Clorox ToiletWand among the absolute best cleaning purchases I've ever made, and I have a downright obsession with robot vacuums and mops. But this reusable wand — you just click a disposable sponge onto it — keeps me a safe distance from the toilet and my toilet gleaming, all without me ever getting my hands near anything gross. That's because when you're done, you just push the little button on the wand and eject the used-up sponge right into the trash, remaining clean as a whistle yourself. It turned cleaning the toilet into one of my favorite chores — a true product miracle. Save yourself and grab your own set; it comes with a wand, 16 refill heads and a storage caddy.

Bottom line: It hasn't been this low since a sale last April — and it's a game-changing buy that's so worth it.
$14.48 at Amazon (regularly $20.59)
26
Amazon
A surprisingly useful rechargeable electric arc lighter (30% off list price)
Whether you need to light a gas stove, a campfire or the many candles around your home, this funny-looking USB-rechargeable lighter will come in wildly handy. With the flexible, bendy neck, it's easy to get the lighter down into candle jars, through grill grates and more. Plus, it's got an LED power indicator and multiple safety functions that make it worry-free to use. I bought mine in August, light candles regularly, and still haven't needed to recharge it. It lights right up with the push of a button every time.

Bottom line: It's often on sale, but this is as low as it gets.
$6.99 at Amazon (regularly $9.99)
27
Amazon
The TikTok-famous vacuum-mop buyers can't stop raving about (30% off list price)
A horrifying amount of dirt came up off my floor (you can see a photo here) when I first used my Tineco iFloor 3 Breeze Complete vacuum-mop, a genius cleaning machine for hard floors that is constantly going viral on TikTok. People cannot get enough of this cordless, lightweight and self-propelling mop that vacuums up dirt and the dirty water from the mopping process. What you then see collecting in its dirty water tank might leave you wondering how you lived without one. (Seriously.)

Bottom line: Although often on sale, this mop-vac hasn't been offered at a listed price this low since a lightning deal in July.
$195.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $279.99)
28
Amazon
Or an even more feature-filled smart Tineco vacuum-mop (35% off list price)
Like its sibling wet/dry vac above, this beautiful machine can mop your floors while it vacuums up dirt and the dirty water left behind (say goodbye to streaks). But this Floor ONE S5 model has a brush head design that allows you to get even closer to baseboards, corners and edges than the model above. And on top of that, it has a larger clean water tank, a larger dirty water tank, a longer run time, voice assistance and Tineco's iLoop sensor to detect messes and automatically adjust its suction power, water flow and mop roller speed (and let you know by changing display colors). It also has self-propelling technology to ensure it feels lightweight and maneuverable.

Bottom line: The listed sale matches the lowest price all year on this upgrade model, a lightning deal on Prime Day, plus there's currently an additional 5%-off coupon.
$308.73 AT AMAZON with coupon (ORIGINALLY $499.99)
29
Amazon
A strain-reducing snow shovel with a spring-assisted handle (20% off list price)
If you could use a snow shovel or yours has seen better days, check out this baby with 4.5 stars on Amazon from tens of thousands of reviews. 20 inches wide, it's got an impact-resistant blade, a design intended to reduce bending and improve posture, and a spring assist that helps reduce strain (and we could all use that!) It's not called the "Shovelution" for nothing, it seems.

Bottom line: As far back as our price tracker can see, this is the only time it's been on sale.
$31.99 at Amazon (regularly $39.99)
30
Walmart
A powerful Shark IQ vacuum and mop (51% off list price)
This robot vac-mop combo has what Shark calls "Matrix Clean navigation," meaning it will travel in a grid pattern and make multiple passes over an area to ensure no crumb is left behind. It's also got flexible fins on the roller head to fish dirt from deep into carpets and will map your home with Lidar for precision scheduling and obstacle avoidance. The sonic mop function will tackle hard floor messes with up to 100 scrubs per minute. In other words, it'll save you tons of daily cleaning time.

Bottom line: This deep, deep discount will be tough to top again (a similar model at Amazon is on sale but still $62 more).
$188 at Walmart (originally $379.99)
31
Walmart
A feature-packed Eufy self-emptying robot vacuum (44% off list price)
When I saw Walmart was offering this vacuum for just $198, I ran and snatched it up. It does everything self-emptying fancy brands do for hundreds more: map multiple home levels with LIDAR, detect furniture, climb rugs, adjust its suction based on floor type, offer scheduling and no-go zones, and suck up dirt for up to 60 days before you need to bin its contents. In max mode, it offers 4,000 Pa suction power, all for less than $200 (for a limited time, that is!).

Bottom line: Nearly half off on a self-emptying vacuum is a sweet find.
$198 at Walmart (originally $349)
32
Amazon
A Swiffer PowerMop kit that'll keep your floors shining (30% off list price)
If hefty robot vacuums aren't on the cards today, you can snatch up this battery-powered Swiffer PowerMop kit for all sorts of hard floors. Each of the mop pads has hundreds of little scrubbing strips to grab and remove messes, and the mop tilts and swivels to make it especially easy to get under furniture and in hard-to-reach areas. The set comes with the PowerMop spray mop, two pad refills, two batteries and a bottle of floor-cleaning solution.

Bottom line: Matches two previous lightning deals in 2023.
$20.99 at Amazon (regularly $29.99)
33
Amazon
A heated mattress pad that'll keep you warm all winter (20% off list price)
If you're already dreading the constant chill of a heavy winter, grab one of these heated mattress pads from Bedsure while they're on sale. It comes as small as a twin, but for sizes full-king, you can adjust the heat level of each half of the mattress pad individually to accommodate different preferences. Just like a regular mattress pad, these are quilted and machine-washable, and Bedsure says the coral fleece material is "luxuriously soft." There's also built-in overheating protection and a 10-hour auto-shutoff. Can you imagine how wonderful it will be to turn yours on before you crawl into bed this winter? Grab it in twin-king.

(You should also check out the Sealy 3M Scotchguard headed mattress pad, which is a little more expensive but offers shorter-interval auto-shutoff.)

Bottom line: Although frequently on sale, it doesn't get lower than this, according to the price tracker we use, making it a good time to buy.
$45.49+ at Amazon (regularly $59.99+)
34
Amazon
A gorgeous Cuisinart cookset with a gleaming mirror finish (28% off list price)
This 11-piece Chef's Classic cookware set from Cuisinart is constructed with aluminum encapsulated bases and stainless steel that won't react with food or discolor. Measurement markings make cooking easy, and cleanup is simple, too: the set is dishwater-safe. Glass lids and riveted stay-cool handles made each piece feel luxurious.

Bottom line: Amazon hasn't priced this set any lower all year, so you can be sure it's a great time to buy.
$129.95 at Amazon (regularly $159-$179.95)
35
Amazon
A 10-piece Calphalon Classic hard-anodized cookware set (47% off list price)
Calphalon says this hard-anodized nonstick set will last up to 40% longer than its previous generation of Calphalon Classics thanks to a water-based nonstick formula it says creates an especially smooth surface. They have cool-touch handles and are dishwasher-safe, and come with measuring marks, pour spouts, and straining lids to make cooking as effortless and wonderful as possible.

Bottom line: The best sale of the year, according to our price tracker.
$127.49 at Amazon (regularly $190-$199)
36
Walmart
A 38-piece set of Rubbermaid Easy Find food storage containers (up to 68% off list price)
Available in red and teal, these Easy Find containers from Rubbermaid will solve your food storage and meal prep needs — and because they nest and the lids snap together, they'll solve your messy cabinet and small-space storage problems, too. Two lids are vented to prevent splatter in the microwave, and the BPA-free containers are safe for the dishwasher, freezer and microwave.

Bottom line: Do we even need to tell you it doesn't get better than $9?
$9 at Walmart (regularly $25.33+)
37
Amazon
A bestselling Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro (29% off list price)
If you’re looking to take your cooking experience a few notches up, get your hands on Breville's Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro. This handy appliance is what you get when you combine a countertop oven with an air fryer, and it has enough capacity to handle a a 14-pound turkey or nine slices of bread. It comes with many of the same great features as the medium-sized smart oven (also on sale), like an interior light and LCD display, but also proofs bread and dehydrates food. Breville's Element IQ system uses six quartz elements to perfect the cooking environment and eliminate cold spots. It's got a 4.6-star rating from nearly 10,000 buyers, and flew off shelves last Black Friday.

Bottom line: Hasn't been this low since a summer sale, and it's $20 cheaper now than during last year's Black Friday sale.
$319.95 at Amazon (regularly $449.95)
38
Amazon
A Moccamaster, the coolest coffee maker there is (30% off)
Moccamaster coffee machines have been all over social media for their cool design that comes in more than 20 sleek colors, including pistachio, brass, midnight blue, turquoise and pink. But don't be fooled: These coffee makers, which are handmade in the Netherlands, have been highly rated by coffee experts and enthusiasts for many decades thanks to their easy and precise brewing method that delivers great-tasting coffee every time. I own the KBT model (left) and love its one-button simplicity (it's a great option for those who don't need to brew a full carafe every day) and double-walled carafe, and the popular KBVG model (right) comes in chic colors and features a hotplate with an auto-shutoff feature to keep the contents of the glass carafe warm. With the KBVG, you can just touch a second button to switch from brewing a full or half-carafe. Each model can brew up to 10 cups of perfect coffee in 4-6 minutes, and other Moccamaster coffeemaker styles and burr grinders are on sale, too.

Bottom line: The lowest price of the year on some colors, and a very rare sale overall. Jump!
KBT: $237 at Amazon (regularly $339)KBGV Select: $251 at Amazon (regularly $351)
39
Amazon
A three-pack of very thick Merino wool socks that just might last forever (about 36% off list price)
There's nothing overly glam about socks, but Merino wool socks can be really pricey and these are great. You'll get three pairs for less than the price of a fancy brand! I bought a pack last year and was really impressed by the thickness and quality and how they kept my feet super warm and cozy on a January trip to snowy rural Michigan. And it seems everyone agrees with me: They've got a 4.5-star rating! Because they're technically hiking socks, they've also got a cushioned footbed and reinforced heel and toe areas. I wear these year-round in the house, and they haven't shown no signs of wear and tear yet.

Choose your size to see the Black Friday pricing.

Bottom line: Lower than their usual lightning deal price, matching their Prime Day discount!
$12.79 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY ABOUT $19.99)
40
Amazon
An outdoor smart plug that'll make your life (and holidays) so much easier (36% off list price)
Automate your holiday decorations, manage your landscape lighting or just make things easier around your home every day with this two-outlet outdoor smart plug from Kasa that's great for exterior lights and more. It's got two sockets, a weatherproof cover and IP64-level weather resistance. All you have to do is plug it in, connect it to your WiFi and control each socket independently by voice assistant or app (the latter of which you can do from anywhere). It's got a built-in amplifier for WiFi range and the Kasa app couldn't be easier to use. This outdoor smart plug has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon.

Note: There's also a version that is compatible with Apple HomeKit.

Bottom line: Beats the summer Prime Day price.
$15.99 AT AMAZON (ORIGINALLY $24.99)
41
Amazon
A cool and unobtrusive privacy-forward Echo Dot (55% off)
If you're interested in using smart home devices but don't want to set up some elaborate network or violate your own privacy, this is your moment. The new Alexa-enabling Echo Pop smart speaker is compact enough to blend into a space, but gives you all the power to set up Alexa in your home and voice-control compatible electronics and perform tasks like setting alarms, making lists and playing music. And to absolutely ensure privacy, just hit the “mic off” button right on top for as long as you want. It comes in four chic colors and is made from recycled materials.

Bottom line: Equals its July Prime Day price!
$17.99 at Amazon (regularly $39.99)
42
Amazon
Living Proof's Perfect Hair Day dry shampoo (30% off list price)
Dry shampoo can be a real miracle on days when you don't have time to shower, and Living Proof's is among the cream of the crop. People really love it for its ability to refresh hair by absorbing oil and odors, essentially resetting it by making it look and feel clean again in seconds. "It's by far one of the best, if not the best, dry shampoos I've ever used," wrote one Amazon reviewer. It's also a bit of a splurge at non-Black Friday times, making this sale event a great time to snatch up a can for yourself.

Bottom line: As low as it gets on Amazon, and it's rarely on sale.
$21 at Amazon (regularly $30)
43
Amazon
The famous Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless noise-cancelling headphones (up to 52% off list price)
Bose calls these "the perfect balance of quiet, comfort and sound," and after I purchased a refurbished pair from Bose.com earlier this year (I can't wait to use them on a plane), I would absolutely confirm that. Other people seem to agree, too: These have a 4.6-star rating at Amazon. They offer quiet mode for times you need block out extra noise and aware mode so you can hear sounds around you, plus adjustable EQ, clear calls, 22 hours of battery life and that famous Bose sound quality. With lightweight but strong materials and a Bluetooth range of 30 feet, you'll be able to listen in comfort.

Bottom line: The lowest Amazon price of the year for the black pair by $20, according to our price tracker. The white pair has never been lower. Target is offering the same deal on two colors through Saturday.
$199 AT AMAZON (regularly $329)REFURBISHED: $159 at Bose (regularly $329)$199 at Target (regularly $329.99)
44
Walmart
Or a pair of Beats Studio3 wireless noise-cancelling headphones (41% off list price)
These chic headphones come in three colors and offer up to 22 hours of listening time with the active noise-cancelling mode enabled — enough to make it through a round-trip long-haul flight on a single charge. With Apple's W1 chip, they pair seemlessly to both Android and Apple devices, promise strong Bluetooth performance and can be powered for three hours from just 10 minutes of charging time when the battery's low. They would make a great gift, too!

Bottom line: This beats even Amazon's lowest sale price of the year by some $50, as far as we can tell from our price tracking tools.
$99 at Walmart (regularly $169)
45
Amazon
A rugged mini 2TB external hard drive you know you need (36% off list price)
If you've ever felt that sinking, devastating feeling when a tech person tells you your hard drive is unrecoverable, you know you need to stop putting off buying an external hard drive so you never lose everything again. This compact but big-in-storage hard drive from LaCie is versatile, portable, durable and full storage space. It works with both Mac and PC and all sorts of inputs, and LaCie says it's designed to survives shock and drops up to 4 feet. Plus, it's dust- and water-resistant. Save yourself (and your data)!

Bottom line: As low as two previous lightning deals this year.
$69.99 at Amazon (regularly about $100)
46
Target
A super-beloved 5.5-quarter bowl-lift KitchenAid mixer (44% off list price)
Every time we feature a KitchenAid mixer sale at Target, the mixers sell out before the sale is meant to be over — and I don't expect this time to be different, because this is a great deal on a bowl-lift mixer from the most trusted brand in the mixer game. The 5.5-quart size is perfect for home use, and it comes with a dough hook, whisk and flat beater, plus all the power and control tilt-head KitchenAid mixers are famous for. Grab it in silver, matte black, red and "ice," a turquoise color.

Bottom line: It doesn't get much better than saving $200 on one of workhorses (even at Sam's Club, for example, this mixer is currently $379.98).
$249.99 at Target (regularly $449.99)$249.99 at KitchenAid (regularly $449.99)
47
Amazon
Or a KitchenAid Classic series 4.5-quart tilt-head mixer (27% off list price)
This slightly more petite mixer will be a gorgeous addition to any kitchen and a helpful baking and mealtime workhorse. Simply lift the head to add ingredients, lock it to mix, and toss the bowl in the dishwasher when you're done. The durable classic metal construction can withstand any number of kitchen disasters and the 10 speeds are made for all chores. It comes in white or black with a wire whisk, coated dough hook and coated flat beater.

Bottom line: Just a few dollars off Amazon's lowest price of the year.
$239.99 at Amazon (regularly $299-$329)
48
Amazon
Some cozy Baleaf women's fleece-lined leggings (up to 40% off)
What's about the only thing that could make fleece-lined leggings a better option for fall and winter? Adding pockets to fleece-lined leggings. These cozy thermal leggings from Baleaf will keep you toasty with the soft interior fleece lining, but stay breathable and moisture-wicking so you'll be comfortable no matter what you undertake in them (Baleaf says they're great even below 40 degrees). The wide high waistband also provides a bit of tummy control, and reviewers say the side pockets in the three-pocket style keep their phones snug — and confirm that these are comfortable, cozy and warm, even when working outside in winter.

Choose your size to see the Black Friday pricing.

Bottom line: May be the lowest sale price of the year, according to our tracking, depending on the color/size. (Not all colors are on sale.)
$23.67 at Amazon (regularly $29.99-$32.99)
49
Amazon
A highly rated portable speaker with massive Bluetooth range (40% off list price)
The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 is a small portable speaker, but it's got huge praise from buyers and experts for its 131-foot wireless Bluetooth range and 360-degree sound. It's also waterproof and dustproof and floats in water, so it's juuuust about indestructible. A single charge provides about 14 hours of play time, and you can double up to use more than one at the same time (it's available in four cool colors). It'd make a great gift, especially at this super rare price opportunity.

Bottom line: Amazon's deal, their lowest of 2023, has already sold out once! With a purchase at Target, you'll also get a $10 Target gift card (it's selling fast at Target as well, with some colors gone).
$59.99 at Amazon (regularly $99.99)$59.99 at Target (regularly $99.99)
50
Amazon
A lightweight TravelPro Maxlite 5 carry-on (up to 28% off list price)
From the trusted brand TravelPro comes this highly rated softsided two-wheeled carry-on suitcase that's expandable an extra two inches in a pinch. The slightly tapered shape prevents tipping, and the fabric has a stain-resistant, water-repellant Duraguard coating to keep it looking nice whatever happens on your travels. It comes in 13 colors, so you can grab a classic or something that stands out in an overhead compartment.

Bottom line: Several colors are discounted to their lowest sales prices this year.
$122.82 at Amazon (regularly $144.49)
51
Walmart
A much-loved portable Solo Stove smokeless fire pit with stand (30% off list price)
Have a toastier winter wherever you go with this bundle that includes a Solo Stove's Ranger 2.0 smokeless fire pit and a matching stand. With a 15-inch diameter — just the right size for both the backyard and for portability to campsites and friends' homes — this upgraded version has a removable base plate and ash tray for super easy cleaning. The design allows an airflow pattern that minimizes smoke so you won't smell like a campfire. Best of all, you can use firewood or small logs, and the stand means you can use it on even more surfaces without worrying about heat damage.

Bottom line: Considerably cheaper than Solo Stove's own Black Friday sale.
$185.49 at Walmart (originally $264.99)
52
Amazon
Or a larger smokeless Solo Stove fire pit bundle (up to 32% off list price)
Save up to $120 on this Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 bundle. With a diameter of almost 20 inches, you can build robust fires that leave virtually no trace wherever you take this. Engineered to feed fires with oxygen from below, Solo Stoves produce the heat and burn you want with less smoke and smell. The included stand allows you to set up the firepit on more surfaces, and the easy-to-clean ash tray keeps things from getting messy.

Bottom line: Matches the lowest price of the year, a lightning deal offered in July.
$244.99+ at Amazon (regularly $344.99-$379.99)
53
Amazon
A smart Levoit OasisMist 1000S tower humidifier that'll get you through the dry winter (15% off)
Levoit calls this machine OasisMist, and we can see why. With a large capacity of 10 liters, a 360-degree nozzle, remote and smartphone and voice control, plus an easy top-fill design, this humidifier is a dream. It can deliver mist for up to 100 hours, perfect for anyone who suffers dry skin in cooler temps or lives in a dry climate. It can effectively humidify a large space, making it ideal for family rooms, dens and beyond. Most intriguingly, Levoit says this has an internal water softener to minimize mineral buildup and a self-cleaning water tank that helps prevents mold growth. Will wonders never cease!!!

(If you want a small one for your bedroom, check out this model that also connects to an app so you don't have to move to turn it on or off.)

Bottom line: Not the exact lowest sale of the year, but one of the only price drops — and it's an impressive machine.
$127.50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $149.99)
54
Kohl's
A variable speed KitchenAid hand blender just in time for soup season (25% off list price)
I'm always shocked to see what immersion blenders cost — in mind, because they're one of the more petite kitchen appliances, I imagine they're like $25 instead of, you know, up to $200. My takeway is that if you could use one, it's best to grab it during a big sale event like this. This KitchenAid model will do the work well without hurting your checking account: It's got adjustable speed control, a removable blade for better cleaning and a pan guard to protect your cookware and bowls, and it comes with a blending cup you can use for prep and serving. Available in 12 cool colors and finishes, it'll be great for soups, purees, smoothies, dips and more all year. Reviewers give it 4.7 out of 5 stars.

Bottom line: Matches the lowest Amazon price of the year.
$44.99 at Amazon (regularly $59.99)$44.99 at Kohl's (regularly $59.99)
55
Amazon
An RFID travel wallet and organizer from Amazon Basics (31% off typical price)
There's no price you can put on personal financial security, but a wallet with RFID blocking material to prevent scam scanning as you travel can help. It's also got a stash pocket, full-length zippered pocket, card and cash slots, a passport slot and more to keep you organized on your trip. (Heads up: When this was on sale for Prime Day, it sold out.)

Bottom line: The lowest price of the year, according to Amazon.
$11.20 at Amazon (regularly $16.16)
56
Walmart
A Blackstone Adventure Ready two-burner 22-inch propane griddle (up to 51% off list price)
My dad loves cooking on a flattop, so for Christmas last year we got him this popular portable outdoor griddle and he was THRILLED. From bacon and eggs to steaks, salmon, sandwiches and tacos, you can cook just about anything on a griddle (I take mine camping and use it for every meal), and the maintenance is typically as simple as squirting water on the surface and scraping off any food scraps. It's just that easy to use and care for. This model has two different H-shaped burners you can control independently with a combined 24,000 BTUs, a hard lid, a super easy Piezo ignition and a rolled steel surface that can fit 14 burgers at once. This Black Friday sale model comes in three colors.

(You can also get this griddle plus a folding stand and an adapter hose for a 20-pound propane tank for $184.)

Bottom line: A whopping $83 cheaper than a competing Black Friday deal.
$97 at Walmart (regularly $147-$199)
57
Amazon
A life-saving extra-powerful car jump starter that can also charge laptops (40% off list price)
Getting stranded with a dead battery is the worst, whether it's your car by the side of the road or your laptop when you're on your way to make a presentation. I own this 3,000-amp portable car jump starter that is only about the size of a flip-flop, but — unlike some 'chic' viral jump starters — it actually has enough power to start a fully dead battery on vehicles with gas engines up to 10 liters or diesel engines up to 8 liters. And unlike typical car power inverters, this actually has the wattage to charge a modern laptop like my MacBook, and a USB-C outlet to make it happen, among other ports. This is a very rare combo for portable jump starters, so it's worth snatching up. Best of all, it can hold a single charge for up to 24 months (I can attest), so it'll be there for you when you need it and much faster than AAA. It's got a 4.6 out of 5 star rating, which is darn good for something you'll be depending on in a pinch.

Bottom line: With the additional $10-off coupon, it's the lowest price all year.
$79.99 at Amazon (regularly $149.99-$159.99)
58
Amazon
The famous snail mucin power essence and moisturizer (up to 53% off)
Could Cosrx's Snail 96 serum be any more famous right now? We actually can't imagine it. Though snail mucin has long been used in cosmetics — decades ago, snail farmers in Chile noticed the nutrient-rich slime seemed to have healing and softening properties — this Korean beauty essence has gone insanely viral and has reviewers (and several HuffPosters) saying it changed their skin for the better.

The brand's Snail 92 All-In-One Cream also has a high concentration of snail filtrate. It's a hydrating gel-cream designed to calm, repair and sooth dry and sensitive skin. Grab one or both and see what all the fuss is about while they're on major sale.

Bottom line: Even lower than they were on Prime Day in October.
SERUM: $13.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $18-$25)CREAM: $11.59 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20-$25)
59
Amazon
A supremely handy battery-powered Ring video doorbell (45% off list price)
Deter package thieves, get alerts when you're away or speak to guests through this video doorbell from Ring that's on sale in both Venetian bronze and satin nickel finishes. It runs on rechargeable battery, so it doesn't need hardwiring (but it can be hardwired if you have existing wiring), and captures video in 1080p. Ring says this doorbell offers better motion detection, privacy zones, audio privacy and night vision than previous models.

Bottom line: Only the third time it's been priced this low all year, equalling previous Prime Day deals.
$54.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $99.99)
60
Amazon
A CC cream with SPF users swear by for great-looking skin (30% off)
If you've heard about It Cosmetic's famous Your Skin But Better CC cream foundation but you're more of a light-to-medium coverage person, you're in luck: Their Nude Glow variation is on sale today, too. It's a lightweight foundation and serum in one with a glowy finish and skin-loving ingredients including green tea, niacinimide and broad-spectrum SPF 40. It comes in 22 shades and has earned high marks: Amazon reviewers give it 4.5 out 5 stars. "It leave skin looking perfected with a hint of sheer glow," one wrote. "It’s awesome. I like a 'no makeup' look, but love the coverage and sun protection this provides. Great for any age!"

Bottom line: Nude Glow is not frequently on sale, and this matches the last Prime Day price.
$32.90 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $47)
61
Amazon
A DeWalt 20V cordless drill driver with a rechargeable battery (38% off list price)
This drill kit has a 4.8-star rating at Amazon from almost 7,000 customers, and I would find that high number almost shocking to see for any item — except that I own a very similar DeWalt drill and it is very, very good. This drill is great for home projects: It's compact and lightweight to better fit into tight corners, but has tons of power and a durable brushless motor. It also has an LED light so when you're working in a dark or tight space (or building Ikea furniture), it'll be easy to see what you're doing. Bonus: The battery is interchangeable with many other 20V DeWalt tools.

Bottom line: Matches a previous sale price that was lowest of the year.
$99 at Amazon (regularly $159)
62
Amazon
A highly rated 300-watt portable power station that's great in emergencies (up to 48% off list price)
I own the similar Jackery Explorer 300 and bought this alternative model for my parents during July Prime Day, and was honestly impressed with it. It's slightly lighter than the Jackery, but has the same outputs and a similar backlit control panel and can also be recharged via wall outlet, car outlet or solar panels. Unlike Jackery's version, it's also got a three-level LED light and SOS mode. With gift-giving season on the way, as well as winter power outages, it's a great time to pick one up at a discount.

Bottom line: Cheaper than the Prime Day price and $50 cheaper than the Black Friday deal on the similar Jackery Explorer 300.
$149 at Amazon (regularly $219-$249.99)
63
Amazon
A workhorse Frigidaire dehumidifier perfect for your too-moist basement (51% off list price)
If your basement gets way too wet in winter, or you just want better large-room climate control, this 60-pint dehumidifier has the power, capacity and automated features to keep your space comfy with very little effort on your part. You can set the desired humidity level so it automatically turns on and off whe needed, plus use the optional automatic drain feature if you prefer that to emptying the bucket. It's also got a washable filter to capture dust and keep it from getting clogged. I have a similar 22-pint Frigidaire model running in my window- and vent-less bathroom, and it's been going strong for years and years now.

Bottom line: It's tough to ever beat 51% off, and this is — by far — the lowest price of the year at Amazon.
$245.46 at Amazon (regularly $472)
64
Amazon
A trusty and effective Coway Airmega 200 air purifier (29% off list price)
I own two of these, and can confirm they're as great as their reviews and ratings say (in addition to its 4.7-star Amazon rating, Consumer Reports gives it a 5/5 for removing dust, pollen and smoke on high speed, owner satisfaction and predicted reliability, and it's one of Wirecutter's top picks for best air purifier). It can clean a room of 361 square feet in 12.5 minutes or a room up to 874 square feet in 30 minutes, and in its eco and auto modes, it will constantly monitor air quality and kick in or up when it detects impurities or pollution. The three-stage system includes a washable pre-filter, an odor filter and a HEPA filter (it'll let you know when it's time to clean or replace a filter, making maintenance wildly easy).

Bottom line: Amazon's lowest price of the year, according to the tracker we use.
$139.99 at Amazon (regularly $197)
65
Amazon
A pair of clever under-bed fabric storage containers with windows and handles (up to 42% off list price)
For extra linens, summer clothes or storing puffy winter items, these fabric under-bed storage containers will come in so handy. They have transparent windows on top so it's easy to see the contents, plus either looped or loose loop handles on the sides to they're easy to grab and tote around. They are also easier to store when empty than hard plastic tubs.

Bottom line: The lowest price of the year for the smaller size, and very close to the lowest price of the year for the larger version.
Small: $12 at Amazon (regularly $17.99)Large: $16.41 at Amazon (regularly $28.34)
66
Amazon
A powerful compact Ninja blender our food editor loves even more than her Vitamix (33% off list price)
After my colleague Kristen Aiken — a culinary school grad and food editor, among other things — raved about her Ninja Foodi smoothie maker blender, I had to try it for myself. Guess what? It truly is fantastic. It has a much more compact footprint than my Vitamix, which is equally powerful but something I dread dragging out of my cabinet. This I can leave on my countertop, the blending jars are dishwasher-safe, and it blends everything I've ever asked it to within seconds (you don't have to just use it for smoothies, despite the name).

Bottom line: Matches Amazon's second-lowest price of the year (the lowest not seen since last winter) so it's a good time to buy!
$79.99 at Amazon (originally $119.99)$79.99 at Macy's (originally $119.99)
67
Amazon
A versatile Instant Omni Vortex air fryer-toaster oven (50% off list price)
Devotees of the Instant Pot know few brands do multi-function cooking like Instant, and the large number of five-star reviews suggest this countertop air fryer-toaster oven is a real gem. It has an impressive 19-quart capacity, meaning it can fit a 12-inch pizza or a whole chicken (and it's got both a rotisserie spit and a built-in temperature probe for that). Functions include air fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat, rotisserie, toast, convection, slow cook, proof and more, and Instant promises its top-down air flow gives you superior cooking and crispiness. My home is cursed with an ancient built-in oven that struggles to function, and I'm thinking I just might have to add one of these to my cart while there's still some left.

Bottom line: The lowest price of the year by a whopping $50, making this a memorable mega-deal.
$149.95 at Amazon (regularly $299.95)
68
Amazon
A top-notch Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth portable speaker (20% off list price)
I do love a portable speaker, but let's be honest: Some of them aren't that great-sounding. After buying Bose headphones and experiencing the audio quality, I'm eyeing this waterproof Bose portable speaker that has a very high 4.8-star rating on Amazon and comes in some very chic colors (Walmart offers a red one, in addition to the others). There are a few key things that stand out to me: It can automatically sense its position (hanging, flat, upside down) and adjust for optimal and natural-sounding audio, it is waterproof enough to actually float, it has a built-in microphone so you can take calls when necessary, and reviewers say it has great connectivity and clear, powerful sound.

Bottom line: Matches Amazon's previous lowest price, a Prime Day sale.
$119 at Amazon (regularly $149)$119 at Walmart (regularly $149)
69
Dermstore
The Youthfull Lip Replenisher I can't stop raving about (20% off)
I've written about this peptide-filled lip treatment from Revision Skincare before, but now it's on rare sale so I'm going to do it again: It's one of the most effective skin care products I've used. For chapped, sun-damaged, dry or fine-line-growing lips, you can just put it on before bed and wake up to a visible difference. It's very thick, so it lasts forever, but it's still a high-end price point for lip care so I'm snatching up another tube while it's on sale.

Bottom line: Only the second time it's been on sale at Amazon since last holiday season; never lower.
$32 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40)
70
Amazon
The cult-favorite Bioderma Sensibio micellar water for easy and thorough cleansing (30% off)
Our senior shopping writer Lourdes Avila Uribe absolutely swears by this French pharmacy staple for being as gentle on her sensitive skin as it is effective at removing makeup with ease. Tens of thousands of reviewers and beauty experts agree: It's got a 4.7-star rating from more than 47,000 Amazon users. Micellar water works because little cleansing oil molecules called micelles, suspended in the soft water formula, grab onto dirt and oil on the skin (a like-attracts-like theory at work). The result is a non-harsh, non-tugging clean that can leave skin soft and soothed. Shoppers snap this up whenever it's on sale.

Botton line: Matches its October Prime Day price; before that, it hadn't been this cheap since a lightning deal over the summer.
$13.29 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $18.99)
71
Amazon
A Brita XL with an Elite water filter (34% off list price)
If you have a family to hydrate or simply feel like you're refilling your glass SO OFTEN, grab this large-capacity Brita water filter and container that actually won't take up your whole fridge (it's not even 6 inches wide) despite its 27-cup capacity. This model comes with Brita's upgrade filter, the Elite, which only needs to be replaced twice a year (!) and reduces lead by 99%. It also filters out the taste and odor of chlorine plus cadmium, mercury, benzene and asbestos — and you won't be buying plastic bottles. Win-win!

Bottom line: Lowest price since a brief sale last March!
$33.56 at Amazon (regularly $50.99)
72
Amazon
A 17-piece T-Fal hard anodized set that tells you when it's preheated (30% off list price)
This versatile T-fal cookware set is highly rated by users and a dream for both experienced and burgeoning cooks. The forged construction and hard anodized exterior make every piece durable and strong, and the clever heat indicator in the center of each pan turns solid red when it is is fully preheated, eliminating guesswork and helping you achieve perfect results. The riveted handles are covered with silicone for comfort and the glass lids are vented to maintain visibility.

Bottom line: It's only been on brief sale twice before in 2023, according to our tracker, and this matches the lowest price.
$139.99 at Amazon (regularly $199.99)
73
Amazon
A pair of highly rated ASICS men's Gel-Cumulus 24 running shoes (up to 30% off)
Designed for both neutral-footed and overpronating runners, these responsive shoes offer lightweight impact absorption, multiple types of cushioning and a breathable upper that will keep sweaty feet cool. Reflective accents will also help keep you visible as you hit the streets. Many reviewers say they're durable and remain cushiony over many miles of walking and running.

(ASICS' also-popular Gel-Nimbus 24 shoes are on sale, too.)

Bottom line: With an original price of $130, they're currently on sale for $89.95 at ASICS, so this is an especially deep discount.

Choose your shoe size to see the Black Friday price.
$63 at Amazon (regularly $69.95-$89.95)
74
Amazon
A rechargeable water-resistant LED flashlight from Anker (up to 37% off)
It's nice to have a flashlight you can recharge rather than need batteries, but these grippy aluminum beauties from Anker's Bolder line have other really great features as well: You can set the beam on high, medium, low, strobe and SOS mode; and the super-bright light can reach 100 meters for the 400-lumen model or 200 meters for the 900-lumen model. Both are IP-65 water-resistant, and the 900-lumen model has a beam you can focus from narrow to wide. I own both, and they're compact enough that I can slip them into a pocket when I'm not using them. They'd also make a great stocking stuffer for the likes-to-be-prepared person in your life.

Bottom line: The 400-lumen model hasn't been this low since last Black Friday; the 900-lumen model has only been lower once.
400 lumens: $18.99 at Amazon (regularly $29.99)900 lumens: $24.99 at Amazon (regularly $29.99)
75
Amazon
A 2.25-gallon gravity water filter system from Waterdrop (41% off list price)
If you'd love to get rid of the taste of chlorine and heavy metals in your water, today's your day. This gravity-fed carbon filter system from Waterdrop has a 4.5-star rating and a large 2.25-gallon capacity so your whole family can drink cleaner, better-tasting water. It's made of food-grade stainless-steel material, and the two carbon filters can filter 6,000 gallons of water, meaning it'll be a while before you need to replace them. Better yet, it's a solid alternative to paying more a similar, more famous system.

Bottom line: It matches an October sale and beats the year's previous lightning deals. Click the additional $12-off coupon for the lowest possible price.
$122.99 with coupon at Amazon (regularly $229)
76
Amazon
Butter London's Horse Power nail rescue basecoat (30% off)
This Horse Power nail rescue base coat from Butter London flew off the shelves this fall. Fortified with horsetail extract, biotin, vitamin B and calcium, it's designed to prevent polish stains, promote healthy nail growth and transform weak, damaged nails. Just apply before polish!

Bottom line: It hasn't gotten lower than this at Amazon all year.
$12.60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $18)
77
Amazon
A Roborock Q Revo that's one of this year's top sellers (24% off list price)
Amazon says this vacuum is absolutely flying off the shelves this Black Friday, and it's not hard to imagine why folks are making the splurge: Available in cool white or classic black, it both vacuums and mops, auto-dries itself, auto-empties itself, self-refills its own water and has top-of-the-line tech for obstacle avoidance and 3-D mapping and navigation. In fact, when it's done cleaning, it even lifts its mop so it doesn't leave any streaks behind on its way back to the dock. And on top of all that, it's got massive 5500 Pa suction power. A true dream that does it all!

Bottom line: The lowest price of the year, this beats even Prime Day prices.
$679.99 at Amazon (regularly $899.99)

