For any gamer, the choice of a console might be one of the most consequential. After all, without one, there’s no playing to be had.

Gaming has come a long way from the days of Magnavox Odyssey and the current console industry is dominated by names like PlayStation, with its PS4 Pro, and Xbox’s Xbox One S.

Two of the consoles that might be at the top of any gamer’s wishlist (and that they might have already been begging for) are the Nintendo Switch and the newly released Nintendo Switch Lite.

That’s where Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals come in.

You could be wondering what’s so different about the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite, especially because only one word — “lite” — separates the two from being seemingly the same.

The Nintendo Switch is a bit more pricey than the Nintendo Switch Lite, has a slightly larger touch screen and has detachable controllers. The Nintendo Switch can connect to your TV and has the option of handheld mode, but the Nintendo Switch Lite can only be used in handheld mode.

But the biggest difference is that not all Switch games work for Nintendo Switch Lite. We reviewed the two and found that the latest Nintendo Switch is probably best for those who are original Switch owners and the Nintendo Switch Lite is better for busy gamers and kids.

When you’ve decided which one’s the right one for you, or the perfect present for the gamer in your life, we can tell you that you don’t have to spend a a ton to get the best one.

While the Switch and Switch Lite themselves won’t be majorly discounted for Black Friday, we found the best deals on bundles and accessories from Walmart, Best Buy and more for Black Friday 2019.

Check out the Black Friday 2019 deals on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite:

1. Nintendo Switch Bundle With Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Walmart

This bundle includes the console, dock and left and right Joy-Con controllers. Plus, you’ll get a digital download of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. You can get it now for $299 at Walmart, Best Buy and Target.

2. PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controllers for Nintendo Switch

Walmart

Gamers who love Mario might lose it with this wireless controller. This controller’s designed for extended gaming sessions and includes motion controls and a metallic D-pad. Originally $45, get it for $29 at Walmart.

Walmart

Like the Mario version, this controller is for super fans of Princess Zelda. With a white Princess Zelda design, this controller has a blue metallic D-pad and an ergonomic layout so gamers can play away. Originally $45, get it now for $29.

3. Nintendo Switch Case With Screen Protector

Amazon

This case comes with a screen protector and has shock absorption and scratch resistance. So you won’t have to worry about damaging your new Switch. Get it for $12, down from its original price of $16. The deal’s good from Nov. 25 until Nov. 1.

4. Nintendo Switch Lite

Target

Unfortunately, the Nintendo Switch Lite doesn’t appear to be on markdown this Black Friday, so it is still going to be $199 at Target, Walmart and Best Buy. It comes in yellow, turquoise and gray.