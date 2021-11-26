All The Best Black Friday Tech Deals

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Whether you’re shopping for yourself or buying a gift for someone else, there are lots of tech deals to take advantage of on Black Friday and throughout the weekend. We waded through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
Advertisement
FYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Black Friday (and Cyber Weekend) to see our latest updates as the deals change!
1
$400 off a Samsung 50-inch Frame Series 4K TV on Amazon
Amazon
2
$100 off a Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal on Dyson
Dyson
3
$200 off a DJI Mavic Mini drone on Amazon
Amazon
4
$150 off a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 phone on Amazon
Amazon
5
$50 off a pair of Bose Sleepbuds II on Amazon
Amazon
6
40% off a Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 digital air fry oven from Macy's
Macy's
7
$90 off AirPods Pros on Amazon
Amazon
8
67% off select Xbox games at Microsoft
Microsoft
9
$125 off a Roomba at Amazon
Amazon
10
40% off bidet attachments at Tushy
Tushy
11
49% off a Google Nest Mini (2nd generation) at Target
Target
12
36% off a Waterpik on Amazon
Amazon
13
$50 off a Samsung Galaxy watch on Amazon
Amazon
14
$40 off a massage gun on Amazon
15
40% off an 8-quart, 11-in-1 Instant Pot on Amazon
Amazon
16
40% off a HyperX gaming keyboard with RGB LED lighting effects on Amazon
Amazon
17
50% off a 4K Fire TV stick on Amazon
Amazon
18
55% off a 4K-supported 5G WiFi projector on Amazon
Amazon
19
60% off a pair of JBL wireless Bluetooth over-ear headphones on Ebay
Ebay
20
$200 off a Fujifilm X-E3 mirrorless digital camera on Amazon
Amazon
21
$50 off a pair of wireless Bose SoundLink II headphones on Amazon
Amazon
22
40% off an Amazon smart plug
Amazon
23
31% off a touch-free smart soap dispenser on Amazon
Amazon
24
$50 off a pair of Marshall over-ear headphones on Amazon
Amazon
25
20% off a Breville sous vide on Amazon
Amazon
26
38% off a pet mop and vacuum robot on Amazon
Amazon
27
40% off a HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset on Amazon
Amazon
28
Up to 70% off Amazon Devices
Amazon
29
44% off a basic Kindle on Amazon
Amazon
30
50% off Fire HD 10 tablets on Amazon
Amazon
31
$500 off a Hydrow Rower
Hydrow
32
$703 off an LG Smart TV on Amazon
Amazon
33
$50 off a Fitbit Luxe on Amazon
34
$35 off a heated razor starter kit from Gillette
Gillette
35
50% off an Oral-B electric toothbrush on Amazon
36
30% off a Shiatsu-style heated back and neck massager on Amazon
37
40% off a pocket-sized Tile Mate on Amazon
Tile
38
25% off an Adobe Photoshop shortcut keyboard cover at Chic Geeks
Chic Geeks
39
41% off a bidet attachment on Amazon
Amazon
40
$35 off a Foreo Luna Mini 2 on Amazon
BuzzFeed
41
32% off a NordicTrack exercise bike with a 30-day iFIT membership to stream live and on-demand workouts at Amazon
42
40% off a wet/dry beard trimmer on Amazon
Amazon
43
31% off a smart thermostat on Amazon
Amazon
44
31% off a voice-controlled microwave that works with Amazon's Alexa
Amazon
45
51% off a compact, wireless phone sanitizer on Amazon
Amazon
46
$60 off a 6-in-1 cordless vacuum on Amazon
Amazon
47
43% off an Alexa-enabled Blink Mini camera on Amazon
Amazon
48
44% off a Shark air purifier on Amazon
Amazon
Black Friday Sales For 2021