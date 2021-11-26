Shopping

All The Best Black Friday Tech Deals

Save hundreds on must-have items from brands like Apple, Samsung, Dyson, Bose and more.
Elizabeth Lilly and Chelsea Stuart, Buzzfeed Shopping

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or buying a gift for someone else, there are lots of tech deals to take advantage of on Black Friday and throughout the weekend. We waded through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

FYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Black Friday (and Cyber Weekend) to see our latest updates as the deals change!

1
$400 off a Samsung 50-inch Frame Series 4K TV on Amazon
Amazon

Get it here.

2
$100 off a Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal on Dyson
Dyson
Get it here.
3
$200 off a DJI Mavic Mini drone on Amazon
Amazon

Get it here.

4
$150 off a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 phone on Amazon
Amazon

Get it here.

5
$50 off a pair of Bose Sleepbuds II on Amazon
Amazon

Get them here.

6
40% off a Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 digital air fry oven from Macy's
Macy's
Get it here.
7
$90 off AirPods Pros on Amazon
Amazon

Get them here.

8
67% off select Xbox games at Microsoft
Microsoft
Get them here.
9
$125 off a Roomba at Amazon
Amazon

Get it here.

10
40% off bidet attachments at Tushy
Tushy
Enter promo code BROWNFRIDAY.Get the classic bidet here, and shop all the deals here.
11
49% off a Google Nest Mini (2nd generation) at Target
Target
Get it here.
12
36% off a Waterpik on Amazon
Amazon

Get it here.

13
$50 off a Samsung Galaxy watch on Amazon
Amazon

Get it here.

14
$40 off a massage gun on Amazon
amazon.com
Promising review: "I was looking for something to deal with my chronic and debilitating sciatic nerve pain. I saw someone use a similar device at my gym and decided to give it a shot. It has been short of a miracle. I have been using it daily after work when I am most stressed and along with gentle stretches, it has helped SO much. This one was fairly priced, the size is perfect for me to carry it in my bag after long car rides, and there are different speeds, which I also like. I'm really happy with it. My husband is too." —Eileen Fuentes

Get it here.
15
40% off an 8-quart, 11-in-1 Instant Pot on Amazon
Amazon
Promising review: "What else can you say about this product? It will replace three appliances that I use on a regular basis — rice cooker, air fryer, and pressure cooker. That's important to me because at this point kitchen space is at a premium. The packaging is great, the instructions are very clear and well written and it works very well. The first use was to make chicken bone broth using the pressure cooker feature. It worked flawlessly. Two-hour cook time. 10 min prep, 30 min to cool off. Three hours later I had homemade bone broth in the refrigerator. And the whole house didn't smell for 24 hours like it would with an open pot method. Anyway, the instant pot is a huge kitchen innovation IMO. Just get one, and use it." —Josh Brainard

Get it here.
16
40% off a HyperX gaming keyboard with RGB LED lighting effects on Amazon
Amazon

Get it here.

17
50% off a 4K Fire TV stick on Amazon
Amazon

Get it here.

18
55% off a 4K-supported 5G WiFi projector on Amazon
Amazon

Get it here.

19
60% off a pair of JBL wireless Bluetooth over-ear headphones on Ebay
Ebay
Get them here.
20
$200 off a Fujifilm X-E3 mirrorless digital camera on Amazon
Amazon

Get it here.

21
$50 off a pair of wireless Bose SoundLink II headphones on Amazon
Amazon

Get them here.

22
40% off an Amazon smart plug
Amazon

Get it here.

23
31% off a touch-free smart soap dispenser on Amazon
Amazon

Get it here.

24
$50 off a pair of Marshall over-ear headphones on Amazon
Amazon

Get them here.

25
20% off a Breville sous vide on Amazon
Amazon
This unit is pretty small compared to other sous vide machines and lightweight. Plus, it can connect to Wi-Fi via Bluetooth so you can keep tabs on what's cooking (and how long you have left) in an app.

Promising review: "Love it. I've made creme brûlée, egg bites, and a couple rib roasts. I'm saving so much money on NOT buying Starbucks egg bites it was worth it for that alone. I can't compare it to other sous vide units, but it heats quickly, the depth works well (I use my big old All-Clad lobster pot and clip it on the side, but before I pulled the lobster pot out I set it down in my Dutch oven and I loved the magnet that stood it up). The app is okay. It does its job. I like being able to check on the timer from wherever. I would buy again." —erin johnson

Get it here.
26
38% off a pet mop and vacuum robot on Amazon
Amazon
Promising review: "What can I say!!?!? It was delivered today and I couldn’t help but give it a spin after charging it up and connecting to the app. I have a robot mop from another brand but all it does is release water slowly and drag a microfiber pad over the floor. The spinning pads in the back are what sold me on the SpinWave. It vacuums the floor as it mops. It’s extremely quiet so I can run it while my kids are sleeping. When it’s in the wet mop mode, it avoids my area rugs and random toys left on the floor. I’ve searched for something like this for a while and couldn’t be happier with my purchase." —Wertz83

Get it here.
27
40% off a HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset on Amazon
Amazon

Get it here.

28
Up to 70% off Amazon Devices
Amazon

Get the Insignia smart TV here, the Echo show here, and shop all the device deals here.

29
44% off a basic Kindle on Amazon
Amazon

Get it here.

30
50% off Fire HD 10 tablets on Amazon
Amazon

Get it here.

31
$500 off a Hydrow Rower
Hydrow
This is one of Oprah's Favorite Things for 2021!

Get it here.
32
$703 off an LG Smart TV on Amazon
Amazon
Promising review: "This is our third LG OLED. The picture quality is outstanding! We have nothing but good things to say about OLED and LG." —Terry B.

Get it here.
33
$50 off a Fitbit Luxe on Amazon
amazon.com

Get it here.

34
$35 off a heated razor starter kit from Gillette
Gillette
Get it here.
35
50% off an Oral-B electric toothbrush on Amazon
amazon.com

Get it here.

36
30% off a Shiatsu-style heated back and neck massager on Amazon
amazon.com
Promising review: "Oh my gosh I love this! I got this for a friend for Christmas. And I come to her house and visit with her she keeps this on one of her living room chairs and uses it all the time. You can sit up and use it or lay down. Works very good and I actually going to order myself one. I suffer from back and neck pains and the heat and rollers help so much. My friend said this is one of the best gifts she’s gotten in a while." —Lacy Mead

Get it here.
37
40% off a pocket-sized Tile Mate on Amazon
Tile
All you have to do is connect the Tile Mate to the Tile app on your phone, and if you misplace something, the app will find it in a snap (and even make the Tile Mate "ring" so you'll be able to hear it under the bed where the cat has hidden it — big mood).

Promising review: "I normally don't write review's for products, but the tile is too fantastic not to yell it from the roof tops! I am always losing my keys or my phone and with the tile it makes it so easy to find my keys in a flash or find my phone! All you have to do is attach it to your keys and you're all set! When you misplace your keys, you go into the app on your phone (which is super user friendly) and tap, find my keys. It then rings your tile that is attached to your keys and if they are not in an area where they can ring, it shows you the location of the tile, which is also very helpful! If you misplace your phone, you can double tap the middle button on the tile and it will ring your phone! It is such an amazing product and I am thinking about attaching them to everything in my house!! (I am such a scatter brain!)" —Brooke

Get it here.
38
25% off an Adobe Photoshop shortcut keyboard cover at Chic Geeks
Chic Geeks
Chic Geeks is a Black woman–owned business that designs luxury tech accessories to add personality and color to people's workspace.

Promising review: "I bought this keyboard cover as a gift for my niece who uses Final Cut Pro often. She absolutely loves it and discovered new shortcuts for editing. It’s totally worth the money." —Staci Rutherford

Get it here (discount is automatically applied at checkout).
39
41% off a bidet attachment on Amazon
Amazon
Promising review: "Item is as described and seems to have come with high quality packaging and the product seems to be of good quality as well. Installation took about 30 minutes or so and seemed to be easy and fairly straight forward and instructions are well worded and easy to understand.Me and the wife tried it for the first time this morning and let me tell you on a winter morning such as today its a shocker because water is very cold but that being said the item works well and cleans any soil from your posterior very well leaving you feeling pretty refreshed afterwords and maybe a little cold as well. lolI would recommend this to family and friends in the future and we are very happy with our purchase and are debating on purchasing another for our second bathroom." —J

Get it here.
40
$35 off a Foreo Luna Mini 2 on Amazon
BuzzFeed
This is a fan fave. Check out our colleague's in-depth Foreo Luna Mini 2 review for all the deets!

Promising review: "I really regretted this purchase at first, seemed like it was just a vibrator, the shape was weird considering the angles of a face, the two different sides felt the same. BUT THEN....... I dried my face with a white towel and there was not a speck of makeup left on the towel and I didn't have a drop of mascara raccoon eye look left on my face. This is the cleanest my face has ever been. I will keep using it." —hine0108

Get it here.
41
32% off a NordicTrack exercise bike with a 30-day iFIT membership to stream live and on-demand workouts at Amazon
amazon.com
Promising review: "My wife and I have been in the market for a stationary bike for well over a year. After spending time reading many reviews between the Peloton and the NordicTrack, I finally pulled the trigger on the NordicTrack and couldn't be happier. The bike was easy to install, taking about 30 minutes total for me. Once installed, I was anxious to see how the training programs worked and how realistic it compared to being in front of a real trainer. I'm not in great shape so opted for a 'beginner' series. I've always loved Moab and there is a beginning series with a trainer named Nicole with various rides in the Moab area. Not only are the rides fantastic and a great workout, but Nicole is also a motivator who keeps you going even when you feel you're at your max. I would STRONGLY recommend the beginner Moab series for anybody first starting out on a stationary bike. Beyond that, the bike performs excellent, is easy to use, has great features including a 4 stage fan that really gives you a full immersion experience, and is very sturdy even with my 235-pound frame. Needless to say, we are thrilled with the purchase and look forward to plenty of use." —Buzz

Get it here.
42
40% off a wet/dry beard trimmer on Amazon
Amazon
Promising review: "No cords to tend with! My husband is very picky when it comes to shavers and this is a winner!! It is a wet/dry shaver. Just rinse under faucet when done! It has a dial for adjustments so no messing with attachments! Nice shaver for the price!" —Christie W

Get it here.
43
31% off a smart thermostat on Amazon
Amazon
Promising review: "Within about two weeks of installation, this thermostat has already saved me big! I got a notice from it stating that my furnace had turned off unexpectedly many times and that I should check the unit for function. When I checked the furnace, I found that the previous owner of my house (purchased home in summer 2020 and had not used the heat until now) had never bothered to change the filter on the unit. This was causing a major airflow issue that could easily have caused premature furnace failure if left unattended. Thanks to the warning from this thermostat, I was able to fix the problem for the price of a new filter. Highly recommended!" —Mitch

Get it here.
44
31% off a voice-controlled microwave that works with Amazon's Alexa
Amazon
Promising review: "Although the Alexa integration seemed a little gimmicky at first, I quickly changed my mind after realizing how simple it was to use. Traditional microwaves have a million features, but honestly, do you even know how to use half of them? Gone are the days of pushing a button and looking at cryptic abbreviated text on the numerical LED screen, wondering what input it is expecting. The 0.7 cubic feet cooking volume is on the smaller side for microwaves, but it's perfectly appropriate for a dinner plate or cup of coffee, and doesn't use a ton of counter space." —RainNW

Get it here.
45
51% off a compact, wireless phone sanitizer on Amazon
Amazon
Promising review: "It is very useful for us. Wife works in a hospital so she always needs to sanitize her mobile phone, keys, and masks. Really handy and very easy use." —Nadeeka Kariyawasam

Get it here.
46
$60 off a 6-in-1 cordless vacuum on Amazon
Amazon
Promising review: "I have two dogs who shed — this is perfect to get their fur off the couch, baseboards, or anywhere else quickly and efficiently! Highly recommended." —Jennifer Andriach

Get it here.
47
43% off an Alexa-enabled Blink Mini camera on Amazon
Amazon
Promising review: "SO...I rarely write reviews but was so amazed by this camera I wanted to let others know. I bought the camera after using the Ring indoor camera for twice the price and it made a constant clicking noise with the filter adjustment to light in the room that was a known issue Ring told me and not a defect. I've tried all the other brands out there WYZE, etc., and disappointed with all. Then I tried the Blink Mini which I thought was a good price. The setup was a breeze, up and running in 30 seconds. The app is responsive and user friendly. My wifi is sloooow but it still loaded a 1080p HD quality view when I accessed it from my mobile app. My favorite feature is the night vision. All my previous cameras just showed a dark room or shadows but this camera shows a clear and crisp picture in pitch black darkness. Very pleased with this and you can't go wrong here. My two-year indoor camera journey has come to an end here." —Tech Guru

Get it here.
48
44% off a Shark air purifier on Amazon
Amazon
Promising review: "I love this air purifier! You can actually see it working. Mine is in my bedroom, which is so helpful to my allergies! If I’m cooking something in the kitchen, you can see when the smell of the food reaches my bedroom door. When set on auto, the air quality number drops below 100% (how far it drops depends on the food smell) and the fan turn up and starts cleaning the air. Even with something like burned toast or popcorn, the air is cleaned and the smell is gone very quickly. Where burned popcorn otherwise lasts for hours. I’m very pleased with this product. I would definitely recommend it!" —Donanne Bisbee

Get it here.
Black Friday Sales For 2021
shoppingappleTechBlack Fridaydeals