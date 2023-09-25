ShoppingStyleShoessneakers

These Are The Comfortable Black Sneakers That You Need For Fall

You'll want to live in these timeless women's shoes from brands like Hoka, Adidas and On.
Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Vega <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=25003&u1=650c487de4b0305019813824&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.neimanmarcus.com%2Fp%2Fveja-campo-easy-two-tone-leather-sneakers-prod239250026" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Campo Easy Two-Tone leather sneakers" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="650c487de4b0305019813824" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=25003&u1=650c487de4b0305019813824&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.neimanmarcus.com%2Fp%2Fveja-campo-easy-two-tone-leather-sneakers-prod239250026" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Campo Easy Two-Tone leather sneakers</a>, Allbirds <a href="https://allbirds.pxf.io/c/2706071/1080122/13831?subId1=650c487de4b0305019813824&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.allbirds.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-wool-runner-mizzles-natural-black-rugged-khaki" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Wool Runner Mizzles sneakers" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="650c487de4b0305019813824" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://allbirds.pxf.io/c/2706071/1080122/13831?subId1=650c487de4b0305019813824&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.allbirds.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-wool-runner-mizzles-natural-black-rugged-khaki" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Wool Runner Mizzles sneakers</a> and Hoka <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=650c487de4b0305019813824&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fhoka-clifton-9-running-shoe-women%2F7034759" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Clifton 9 sneakers" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="650c487de4b0305019813824" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=650c487de4b0305019813824&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fhoka-clifton-9-running-shoe-women%2F7034759" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Clifton 9 sneakers</a>.
A great pair of sneakers should be as functional and comfortable as they are stylish and cool. This versatile shoe style can be dressed up, worn casually, evoke downtown street style or a low-key Parisian vibe.

These days you can find women’s sneakers in just about every color and fabrication, but there’s something about a timeless neutral like black that is wearable, elegant and subtly stylish. And while having a white sneaker in your closet may seem compulsory, a good black sneaker can be just as practical and cute.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best black sneakers for women around. They run the gamut in style, so you can find the one that best fits your look, whether you like a chunky athletic sneaker, a sleek low top, innovative fabrics and more. They’re fun, chic, comfortable and sure to be an instant outfit upgrade without feeling ostentatious or fussy.

1
Allbirds
Allbirds Wool Runner Mizzles sneakers
Available in women's sizes 5–11, these cloud-like, comfy and breathable lightweight sneakers are a dream for long walks, errands, travel and more. They're made of super-soft and warm Merino wool with a durable water-repellent finish so you stay dry even when the weather is working against you.
$125 at Allbirds
2
J.Crew
Superga 2750 Cotu sneakers
Spotted on celebs like Kate Middleton, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber and more, these Superga sneakers are as chic as they come. They're easy to style with both jeans and dresses, have a chill French vibe and are lightweight and comfy. You can get them in sizes 5–11.5.
$70 at J.Crew$69 at Zappos
3
Hoka
Hoka Clifton 9 sneakers
I regret to inform you that not only are Hokas worth every penny, but they’re also as comfortable and cool as everyone says. These popular shoes are delightfully plush, with cloud-like responsive foam cushioning and a shock-absorbing outsole that keeps your feet from getting tired. Best of all, the platform gives about an inch and a half of extra height and helps to elongate the look of my legs, which is a must if you’re petite like me. They're available in sizes 5–12 and are my current favorite delightfully chunky sporty sneakers.
$145 at Hoka$145 at Nordstrom
4
Anthropologie
New Balance 327 sneakers
Available in sizes 5–11, these New Balance sneakers perfectly split the difference between sport and fashion. They feature a rubber outsole that provides grip and stability so you can stay steady on your feet. Reviewers note that they're great for everything from walking and running errands to long shopping and even travel days.
$100 at Anthropologie
5
Nordstrom
Cole Haan GrandPro tennis shoes
If you prefer a classic low-top tennis shoe silhouette, then you can't go wrong with this leather sneaker from HuffPost reader-beloved brand Cole Haan. They're elegant, timeless and will look just as good with a swingy skirt or dress as they will with casual jeans or office-appropriate trousers. They're available in sizes 5–11.
$140 at Nordstrom$139.95 at Zappos
6
Adidas
Adidas Ultraboost Light sneakers
I have lived in these Adidas sneakers for a long time, turning to them time and time again for long walks, errands, dance classes, hikes and arduous travel days. They're shockingly supportive and have a streamlined silhouette that is lightweight and gives you just the right amount of extra height. You can get them in all black, with white stripes or a black upper and stripe but with a white sole. They're available in sizes 5–12, and If you plan on wearing them with socks, I recommend sizing up.
$190 at Adidas$190 at REI$170.96+ at Zappos
7
DSW
Reebok Classic nylon sneaker
This Reebok design captures their beloved retro look with a subtle modern update made with durable, lightweight materials. They're as supportive and comfy as they are trendy, and look great with all manner of aesthetics no matter your age. They're available in sizes 5–11.
$74.99 at DSW$75 at Zappos
8
Neiman Marcus
Veja Campo Easy Two-Tone leather sneakers
Made from responsibly sourced leather and a wild rubber sole that is sustainably harvested, these Veja sneakers are as beautiful as they are thoughtfully crafted. You can look as good as you feel knowing you're supporting a brand that prioritizes ethically sourced materials. These sneakers are surprisingly supportive for having a relatively flat sole and have a good outer grip to keep you steady and supported. They're available in sizes 4–11.
$175 at Neiman Marcus$175 at Zappos$175 at Revolve
9
On
On Cloud X 3 AD running shoes
My partner lives in these On running shoes. The brand seems to have come out of nowhere and completely exploded over the last couple of years, with good reason. They have impact-absorbing cushioning that makes them incredibly comfortable and wearable, while the unique outer sole gives them a fun look that isn't too kooky. You can get them in sizes 5–11.
$149.99 at On$149.99 at Nordstrom$133.79 at Amazon (originally $149.99)
10
Thousand Fell
Thousand Fell lace up sneakers
If you are hard on your shoes, then you definitely want to check out Thousand Fell's stain- and odor-resistant sneakers. They have a streamlined, simple aesthetic that is tailor-made for everything from outdoor adventures to a busy workday. When you're done with them, you simply send them back to Thousand Fell to recycle. Made of natural and recyclable materials, they are a great plastic-free vegan option. Get them in sizes 5–10.
$145 at Thousand Fell
11
Nordstrom
Sorel Kinetic Impact II sneaker
Love a funky design but don't want to sacrifice comfort or support? Look no further than these Sorel sneakers. They have a super cushy insole for maximum coziness so your feet won't get too tired on big walking days, and a stylish outsole design that looks as good as it feels. They're available in sizes 5–12.
$145 at Nordstrom$144.95 at Zappos
12
Nordstrom
NIke Waffle Debut sneaker
This Nike sneaker is unexpectedly sophisticated. It pairs beautifully with athleisure but will look elevated and stylish with skirts, jeans and more. It's lightweight and has a cushy insole and a pull-tab that makes getting each shoe on and off so easy. It's available in sizes 5–12.
$75+ at Nordstrom$74.96 at DSW
13
Adidas
Adidas Stan Smith shoes
You can't go wrong with classic, streamlined Adidas Stan Smiths. They go with everything, from the most casual looks to a daring sexy ensemble. They have stood the test of time for a reason. This version is made with recycled materials, so you can also feel good knowing you're contributing to less waste. Available in sizes 5–15.
$100 at Adidas

