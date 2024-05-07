Amazon Swimsuits from Viottiset, Speedo and Cupshe, available at Amazon

Similar to the little black dress, a black swimsuit is a wardrobe essential. It will literally never go out of style (so you can rock it every summer for years) and looks good with anything you pair with it.The main question is: Which black swimsuit should you get?

We scoured thousands and thousands of Amazon reviews to find the black one-pieces and bikinis that shoppers are completely obsessed with. The ones rounded up here come in a wide range of sizes and are have reviewers raving.

