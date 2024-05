This one-piece with just enough ruching

4.4 out of 5XS-XXLMore than 29,000 people have purchased and rated this swimsuit, with the majority absolutely loving it. The straps are adjustable so you can make sure it fits just right. The built-in tummy control and gentle ruching make it flattering for a wide range of body types.“I ordered a size L, I’m 5’9 and 160 lbs, and four months postpartum. I’ve definitely still got the baby weight in places that I’m insecure about, and I wanted a more full-coverage swimsuit than a bikini. An upcoming visit to an indoor water park prompted me to start looking for a one-piece suit, and I landed on this one. It’s cute and does the trick of making me feel comfortable and confident while hiding the bits I don’t want everyone else to see. I wish it was a little more supportive of my chest, but that’s a minor issue and probably has more to do with birthing four kids. I also am fine with the back butt coverage. I hate with a passion swimsuits that ride up and simultaneously give you a massive wedgie while exposing your entire backside, but this one was totally fine for me. That is to say it is slightly cheeky, so be aware that this will not be your mom’s idea of a full coverage one piece swimsuit.” — Charlotte N.