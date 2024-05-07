Shoppingvacationswimwear

Black Swimsuits For Women That Amazon Reviewers Love

Be your most confident self in these bikinis and one-pieces that shoppers can’t get enough of.
Similar to the little black dress, a black swimsuit is a wardrobe essential. It will literally never go out of style (so you can rock it every summer for years) and looks good with anything you pair with it.The main question is: Which black swimsuit should you get?

We scoured thousands and thousands of Amazon reviews to find the black one-pieces and bikinis that shoppers are completely obsessed with. The ones rounded up here come in a wide range of sizes and are have reviewers raving.

1
Amazon
This one-piece with just enough ruching
Amazon rating: 4.4 out of 5

Sizes: XS-XXL

More than 29,000 people have purchased and rated this swimsuit, with the majority absolutely loving it. The straps are adjustable so you can make sure it fits just right. The built-in tummy control and gentle ruching make it flattering for a wide range of body types.

Promising review: “I ordered a size L, I’m 5’9 and 160 lbs, and four months postpartum. I’ve definitely still got the baby weight in places that I’m insecure about, and I wanted a more full-coverage swimsuit than a bikini. An upcoming visit to an indoor water park prompted me to start looking for a one-piece suit, and I landed on this one. It’s cute and does the trick of making me feel comfortable and confident while hiding the bits I don’t want everyone else to see. I wish it was a little more supportive of my chest, but that’s a minor issue and probably has more to do with birthing four kids. I also am fine with the back butt coverage. I hate with a passion swimsuits that ride up and simultaneously give you a massive wedgie while exposing your entire backside, but this one was totally fine for me. That is to say it is slightly cheeky, so be aware that this will not be your mom’s idea of a full coverage one piece swimsuit.” — Charlotte N.
$33.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
This one-piece with a cut-out
Amazon rating: 4.4 out of 5

Sizes: XS-22 Plus

Can’t decide between a one-piece and a bikini? This suit offers the best of both.

Promising review: “I purchased this swimsuit a year ago, and it has remained my favorite go-to for beach days and poolside lounging ever since. What sets this swimsuit apart is its perfect balance of coverage and style. It covers exactly what I want while still making me feel sexy and cute. The design is flattering and chic, accentuating all the right curves without feeling too revealing. The material is high-quality and comfortable to wear for long periods, whether I'm swimming, sunbathing or playing beach volleyball. Plus, the attention to detail in the design and construction is evident, ensuring a secure and supportive fit. I feel confident and fabulous every time I slip into this swimsuit, and I've received countless compliments on it. I highly recommend this swimsuit to anyone looking for the perfect combination of coverage and allure for their next beach or pool outing.” — Christina
$35.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
This black one-piece with a deep V-neck
Amazon rating: 4.1 out of 5

Sizes: XS-XL

This swimsuit is proof that one-pieces can be sexy. It’s fuller-coverage but offers a low cut and adjustable straps for confidence.

Promising review: “I love this swimsuit! I feel so sexy in it! I got so many compliments!” — Ashley M.
$34.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
This sporty Speedo
Amazon rating: 4.1 out of 5

Sizes: 26-40

If you’re more likely to be found playing volleyball, jet skiing or jumping waves than lounging on a beach towel, you need a swimsuit that you can move around easily in and that keeps everything in place. This Speedo is made to last and will give you an athletic edge.

Promising review: “I bought this to compete in a triathlon and it was perfect. It’s true to size and doesn’t expose too much of you. Great for competitive swimming.” — Samantha
$25.47+ at Amazon
5
Amazon
This string bikini
Amazon rating: 4.4 out of 5

Sizes: XS-XXL

Made with nylon and spandex, this Brazilian-cut string bikini promises to be both stretchy and comfy. Both the top and bottom are adjustable, so you can make sure they fit snug.

Promising review: “OK I never leave reviews but I need to speak my TRUTH. This bathing suit is fabulous. The top and bottoms fit so comfortably!!! Not only that, this is the only ‘tie’/triangle bathing suit (if that makes sense) where the bottoms are not a literal piece of string. They actually cover the butt well and this suit is perfect for tanning. That being said, I’m not sure how it would go with any water aerobic activity to be quite frank. But anyways, if you’re just going to be tanning, sitting in a pool or just casually swimming in the ocean while not having your bum out, this suit is a requirement. For sizing reference, I ordered a size medium. I am 5 '4, probably 155 lbs right now with a more athletic build, my chest is a 34/36 B/C. GET THIS. I’M SERIOUS.” — Anna Alibrandi
$27.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
This one-shoulder, one-piece with mesh
Amazon rating: 4.4 out of 5

Sizes: XS-XXL

This swimsuit’s mesh cut-outs give a peak of skin while offering enough structure to be smooth and slimming. The bra-style strap can be completely removed or you can keep it connected — whatever you like the look of most!

Promising review: “This swimsuit fits absolutely perfectly. I love, love, love it! I’m 5’8” 135 lbs and medium size works very well. It wasn't too tight either. I still have room to breathe. The size guide measurements are accurate. I put it on and was immediately pleased with the feel and fit of the product. It makes my figure look even better and boosts my confidence, which is stellar considering how conscientious of ourselves we are when wearing bathing suits. Great purchase.” — Kari
$34.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
This ruffled one-piece
Amazon rating: 4.6 out of 5

Sizes: XS to XXL

More than 31,000 reviewers have rated this flirty one-piece — and almost everyone is obsessed. Between the ruffled v-neck and lace-up back, the details are what make this one-piece a stand-out.

Promising review: “This swimsuit exceeded all my expectations! The material is buttery soft, fits soooo well and is very cute! It gives the perfect amount of coverage without being too conservative. The neckline is a deep V-neck but super cute. I’m 5 '2 and 172 lbs so I purchased an XL size and it fit beautifully.” — Zainab Nasir
$34.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
This bikini with a twisted bikini top
Amazon rating: 4.3 out of 5

Sizes: XS-XXL

If you’re looking for a bikini that you can trust up top and will smooth out your silhouette, this is the bikini you’re looking for. It also comes with padded cups, which you can remove if you aren’t into them.

Promising review: “I’m almost in tears right now because this is the first time I've ever felt confident in a bathing suit. I'm 11 months postpartum and even before pregnancy I didn’t feel comfortable in a bikini but this one is just…different. It fits like a glove. I absolutely love it and plan to buy more!” — Emily Robey
$34.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
This one-piece with a cut-out criss-cross
Amazon rating: 4.3 out of 5

Sizes: S-XL

This swimsuit’s sexy criss-cross straps are balanced out by full-coverage bottoms, so it’s flirty without being too much. The straps are adjustable to fit a wide range of body types.

Promising review: “I did not expect to love this suit so much. I am 49 so I don't like to wear a two-piece anymore and this gave me that feeling of wearing something flattering without having to show too much skin. The quality of the suit is great. I have a somewhat larger chest size and I still found this to be supportive and lovely without feeling matronly. GREAT SUIT!” — Elizabeth
$34.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
This one-piece with side ruching
Amazon rating: 4.3 out of 5

Sizes: S-3XL

The high cut and side ruching make this swimsuit super flattering without feeling too constricting. Customers who left reviews repeatedly raved about how sexy they feel in it and like that the straps don’t dig into the shoulders.

Promising review: “This bathing suit will flatter any body type! The ruching design on the sides hugs you in all the right places, and you can adjust it to fit how you like. The fabric is comfortable and high-quality for the price, and the classic silhouette is appropriate for any occasion. The suit also feels super secure. You won't have to worry about any unwelcome slip-ups. If you're feeling nervous about wearing a bathing suit and looking for one that will make you feel confident, I would absolutely recommend this one.” — Kelly Sturgeon
$34.99 at Amazon
11
Amazon
This tube top bikini
Amazon rating: 4.2 out of 5

Sizes: S to 3XL

This swimsuit is simple and chic. It offers more coverage than a string bikini and comes in a wide range of sizes. Customers who bought it and left reviews like that the bottoms offer full coverage and that the top stays in place and doesn’t sag.

Promising review: “I bought this swimsuit for spring break last year and I have not stopped wearing it since. I get compliments everywhere I go. It comes with straps in case you need extra support, but I have not used them. The top is very wide so you don't have to worry about slipping out. I will definitely order another color for my next trip!” — Elena
$25 at Amazon
12
Amazon
This lace-up one-piece
Amazon rating: 4.4 out of 5

Sizes: XS-XXL

Customers who bought this lace-up one-piece like how comfortable the ribbed fabric is and say it's flattering.

Promising review: “This one-piece swimsuit is by far the most flattering for my body type. I have a short, wide torso and am curvy from the waist down. This swimsuit does not make me feel self-conscious and the material is comfortable. I thought that the style would be too revealing, but it compliments me in the right areas. I feel so confident wearing this, however, I wouldn’t suggest this for bigger-busted women or for those looking for support in the chest. The bra padding is minimal. I now have this swimsuit in black and the amber color, both are very pretty! I will buy it in more colors!” — Raquel
$34.99 at Amazon
