Must-Have Black Tights For Colder Weather

From sheer to opaque, black tights and pantyhose are a fall and winter wardrobe necessity.

Summer might be peak sundress season, but that doesn’t meant you can’t wear dresses and skirts year-round. The key is having a good pair of tights.

Classic black tights are a cold weather wardrobe staple with a radical history. Now that the air is feeling cooler and crisper, bare legs are not the move if you get chilly easily. So it’s time to pull out your favorite pair ― or expand your wardrobe.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up 19 black tights options for the cold months ahead. From sheer to opaque, there’s something for everyone.

1
Commando ultimate opaque matte tights
Nordstrom
Get them from Nordstrom for $36.
2
Torrid microfiber tights
Torrid
Get them from Torrid for $12.67.
3
Manzi run-resistant control top opaque tights
Amazon
Get them from Amazon for $8.99.
4
Wolford Individual 10 tights
Nordstrom
Get them from Nordstrom for $45.
5
Sheertex classic sheer tights
Sheertex
Get them from Sheertex for $99. (And read about the "unrippable" magic behind the higher price tag here.)
6
Hue super opaque tights with control top
Amazon
Get them from Amazon for $11.25.
7
Hill House Home black tights
Hill House Home
Get them from Hill House Home for $25.
8
Curve 90 denier super stretch recycled blend tights
ASOS
Get them from Asos for $26.
9
Hanes Premium perfect blackout tights
Target
Get them from Target for $12.
10
No Nonsense super-opaque control top tights
Amazon
Get them from Amazon for $13.99.
11
Plush fleece-lined tights
Shopbop
Get them from Shopbop for $35.
12
Berkshire plus size queen silky sheer pantyhose
Amazon
Get them from Amazon for $9.90.
13
20 denier ultra comfort sheer tights
Calzedonia
Get them from Calzedonia for $5.
14
Falke cotton touch knit tights
Bloomingdale's
Get them from Bloomingdale's for $46.
15
Danskin compression footed tights
Amazon
Get them from Amazon for $12.29.
16
J.Crew solid opaque tights
J.Crew
Get them from J.Crew for $19.50.
17
Angelina brushed fleece interior thermal fashion tights
Amazon
Get them from Amazon for $24.49.
18
Spanx tummy-shaping tights
Spanx
Get them from Spanx for $24.
19
Opaque microfiber footed tights
Amazon
Get them from Amazon for $13.95.
