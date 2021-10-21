Canva

Summer might be peak sundress season, but that doesn’t meant you can’t wear dresses and skirts year-round. The key is having a good pair of tights.

Classic black tights are a cold weather wardrobe staple with a radical history. Now that the air is feeling cooler and crisper, bare legs are not the move if you get chilly easily. So it’s time to pull out your favorite pair ― or expand your wardrobe.

