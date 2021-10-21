Summer might be peak sundress season, but that doesn’t meant you can’t wear dresses and skirts year-round. The key is having a good pair of tights.
Classic black tights are a cold weather wardrobe staple with a radical history. Now that the air is feeling cooler and crisper, bare legs are not the move if you get chilly easily. So it’s time to pull out your favorite pair ― or expand your wardrobe.
With that in mind, we’ve rounded up 19 black tights options for the cold months ahead. From sheer to opaque, there’s something for everyone.
1
Commando ultimate opaque matte tights
2
Torrid microfiber tights
3
Manzi run-resistant control top opaque tights
4
Wolford Individual 10 tights
5
Sheertex classic sheer tights
6
Hue super opaque tights with control top
7
Hill House Home black tights
8
Curve 90 denier super stretch recycled blend tights
9
Hanes Premium perfect blackout tights
10
No Nonsense super-opaque control top tights
11
Plush fleece-lined tights
12
Berkshire plus size queen silky sheer pantyhose
13
20 denier ultra comfort sheer tights
14
Falke cotton touch knit tights
15
Danskin compression footed tights
16
J.Crew solid opaque tights
17
Angelina brushed fleece interior thermal fashion tights
18
Spanx tummy-shaping tights
19
Opaque microfiber footed tights
